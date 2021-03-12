You are here

Britain advises its nationals to leave coup-hit Myanmar

Britain advises its nationals to leave coup-hit Myanmar
Anti-coup protesters standing behind makeshift barricades watch a line of riot policemen in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP)
AFP

Britain advises its nationals to leave coup-hit Myanmar

Britain advises its nationals to leave coup-hit Myanmar
  • The country advised British nationals to leave the country by commercial means
YANGON: Britain on Friday advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country, as international concerns grow about the junta’s increasingly violent crackdown on anti-coup protests.
“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay,” the British foreign ministry said in a statement on its travel advice website.

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
  • Military alleges that Aung San Suu Kyi illegally received $600,000 and gold bars from political ally in 2017-18
  • A total of 60 people had been killed since protests erupted after the junta toppled Suu Kyi's government
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

MANDALAY, Myanmar: Myanmar’s security forces shot to death at least 10 people protesting the military’s coup Thursday, spurning a UN Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force and as an independent UN expert cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity.
The military also lodged a new allegation against the deposed government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally. She and President Win Myint have been detained on less serious allegations and the new accusation was clearly aimed at discrediting Suu Kyi and perhaps charging her with a serious crime.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference in the capital that former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein had admitted giving the money and gold to Suu Kyi, but presented no evidence.
Myanmar has been roiled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the coup toppled Suu Kyi’s government Feb. 1 just as it was to start its second term. The takeover reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.
Local press reports and posts on social media on Thursday said there were six deaths in Myaing, a town in the central Magway Region, and one each in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Taungoo. In many cases, photos of what were said to be the bodies of the dead were posted online.
Security forces have attacked previous protests with live ammunition as well, leading to the deaths of at least 60 people. They have also employed tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades. Many demonstrators have been brutally beaten.
On Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously called for reversing the coup and strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters. It also called for “utmost restraint” by the military.
An independent UN rights expert focusing on Myanmar told the the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Thursday that violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.
Thomas Andrews, a former US lawmaker, also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity being committed by security forces, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law. He acknowledged a formal determination requires a full investigation and trial. He is working under a mandate from the council and does not speak for the UN
The human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday issued a report saying Myanmar’s military “is using increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders across the country.”
The London-based group said its examination of more than 50 videos from the crackdown confirmed that “security forces appear to be implementing planned, systematic strategies including the ramped-up use of lethal force. Many of the killings documented amount to extrajudicial executions.”
“These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions. These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open,” Joanne Mariner, its director of crisis response, said in a statement.
As widespread street protests against the coup continue, the junta is facing a new challenge from the country’s ethnic guerrilla forces, which until recently had limited themselves to verbal denunciations of last month’s coup.
Reports from Kachin, the northernmost state, said guerrilla forces from the Kachin ethnic minority attacked a government base on Thursday and were in turn attacked. The armed wing of the Kachin political movement is the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA.
“This morning in Hpakant township, the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO/KIA) attacked a military council battalion based in Sezin village, and the KIO/KIA’s Hpakant-based 9th Brigade and 26 battalions were attacked by helicopter. Both sides are still investigating,” The 74 Media reported on Twitter.
A Facebook page for the Kachin Liberation Media said the KIA had overrun the government outpost and seized ammunition. It warned the government against using lethal force to break up anti-coup protests in the Kachin capital, Myitkyina, where two demonstrators were killed this week.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and ethnic guerrilla armies as well as the government often release exaggerated information. However, even making such an announcement amounts to a sharp warning to the government.
The Kachin actions come a few days after another ethnic guerrilla force belonging to the Karen minority announced it would protect demonstrators in territory it controlled. The Karen National Union deployed armed combatants to guard a protest in Myanmar’s southeastern Tanintharyi Region.
Myanmar has more than a dozen ethnic guerrilla armies, mostly in border areas, a legacy of decades-old struggles for greater autonomy from the central government. Many have formal or informal cease-fire agreements with the government, but armed clashes still occur.
There has been speculation that some ethnic groups could form a de facto alliance with the protest movement to pressure the government.

Topics: Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi

Biden slams 'vicious' attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
  • Activists say broader anti-Asian discrimination has been fueled by talk of the “Chinese virus” from former president Donald Trump and others
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes” committed against Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, calling such acts “un-American” and demanding they stop.
“Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said in his first primetime address, detailing the progress made in the fight against Covid-19.
The Democratic president decried “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” over the pandemic, which originated in China.
“At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans — they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said.
“It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”
Activists say broader anti-Asian discrimination has been fueled by talk of the “Chinese virus” from former president Donald Trump and others.
Racial motivation is hard to establish in many cases, but reported anti-Asian hate crimes more than doubled from 49 to 122 last year across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles — even as overall hate crime fell, according to a California State University study.
The report looked at events categorized as criminal in nature and showing evidence of ethnic or racial bias, using preliminary local police data.
It aligns with another study from the Stop AAPI Hate advocacy group showing more than 2,800 incidents of racism and discrimination — including non-physical forms — targeting Asian-Americans and reported online across the United States between March and December last year.

Topics: racism Joe Biden COVID-19 un-American

US woman arrested for assault on Uber driver over face mask

US woman arrested for assault on Uber driver over face mask
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

US woman arrested for assault on Uber driver over face mask

US woman arrested for assault on Uber driver over face mask
  • The driver said one of the women pepper-sprayed him through the front passenger window as they got out
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco who was coughed at and insulted after he demanded a passenger wear a mask, police announced.
Malaysia King, 24, was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery and other charges. She was being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.
Arna Kimiai, 24, who also was sought in connection with Saturday’s attack, indicated through legal counsel that she intended to turn herself in soon, a San Francisco Police Department statement said.
“The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the Police Department’s Robbery Detail, said in the statement.
The Uber driver, Subhakar Khadkas, was attacked in the city’s Bayview District after he picked up three women. When he noticed one woman wasn’t masked, Khadkas stopped the ride and told the passengers he couldn’t continue, according to police.

A video then shows the women in the back seat berating Khadka, using profanities while the car is stopped on the shoulder of a highway. At one point, the woman without the mask coughs on him, grabs his cellphone from the center dash area and rips off his face mask.
Khadka told KPIX-TV Tuesday that after the women got out of the car, another of the women pepper-sprayed him through the front passenger window.
Khadka says he had to get out of his car because it became difficult to breathe.
“I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way,” Khadka said.
Khadka said he believes he was attacked because he is a South Asian immigrant. He came to the US eight years ago and works hard to support his family in Nepal.
Uber said in a statement Thursday that it had banned all three riders. “Uber does not tolerate racism or hate in any form, against any community,” the statement said.

 

 

 

Topics: Uber vicious women San Francisco

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals
  • Guterres reiterated his call for COVID-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world.
Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.”
Ensuring that all people are vaccinated — and “many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose” — is essential to restart the global economy “and help the world move from locking down societies to locking down the virus,” he said.
Guterres reiterated his call for COVID-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good.”
“The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world,” he said. “That effort must start now.”
The secretary-general paid tribute to health workers and other essential workers who have kept societies running.
“I salute all those who have stood up to the deniers and disinformation, and have followed science and safety protocols,” he said. “You have helped save lives.”
Guterres also commended “women, men and young people everywhere for adapting to work, learn and live in new ways.”
“So many lives have been lost,” he said. “Economies have been upended and societies left reeling. The most vulnerable have suffered the most. Those left behind are being left even further behind.”
Some 117 million people are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, and according to Johns Hopkins, more than 2.6 million people have died.
Guterres said the United Nations will keep pressing for affordable vaccines available for everyone and a recovery that improves the economy.

Topics: UN chief Antonio Guterres COVID-19 vacines Coronavirus

Ethiopia's Amhara region rejects charge of 'ethnic cleansing' in Tigray

Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray

Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s Amhara region has denied that its forces were engaged in “ethnic cleansing” in conflict-hit Tigray, one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the phrase in public testimony.
Earlier this week, Tigrayan officials accused Amhara forces of kicking thousands of people off land in western Tigray — a part of the region that ethnic Amharas claim rightfully belongs to them.
Appearing before Congress on Wednesday, Blinken said “acts of ethnic cleansing” had been committed in western Tigray, calling for them to “stop” and for “full accountability.”
In an interview, Amhara spokesman Gizachew Muluneh dismissed reports of ethnic cleansing and large-scale displacement as “propaganda.”
“A few Tigrayans may be displaced, a few in number,” he said.
Gizachew also said Blinken’s call for Amhara forces to leave Tigray was misguided, claiming the territory where these forces were present would actually be considered part of Amhara from now on.
“There are not any Amhara forces in Tigray region. These areas are not Tigrayan areas, in history,” Gizachew said.
“If the Secretary (Blinken) is talking about these areas, these areas are not Tigrayan. Our forces are not in the Tigrayan areas, rather our forces are in Amhara region. That is our response.”
Ethiopia is made up of 10 semi-autonomous federal states organized along ethnic lines, and ethnic violence has soared in recent years.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in Tigray in November after blaming the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, leaned on forces from Amhara to secure western and southern Tigray once the TPLF retreated from those areas, and Amhara officials set up transitional administrations in multiple cities and towns.
It was a sensitive move, given that many ethnic Amharas believe the once-dominant TPLF illegally incorporated the fertile territories after it came to power in the early 1990s — and that they should fall under Amhara administration.
Blinken’s remarks on Wednesday confirmed the substance of a New York Times report last month that said that an internal US government report determined there was “ethnic cleansing” in western Tigray.
The report, according to the newspaper, said entire villages had disappeared in an effort to make western Tigray “ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and intimidation.”
Abiy’s government has not announced any formal decision on whether western and southern Tigray would be annexed by Amhara.
His office on Thursday referred questions to the foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Tigray Amhara

