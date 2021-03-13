What We Are Wearing Today: Dida Handmade

Dida Handmade is a Saudi fashion brand founded by Magida Al-Toukhi, a breast cancer survivor. During treatment, she found that art offered her hope.
The brand, launched in June 2020, seeks to empower women and local craftswomen, with 15 percent of profits going to the Zahra Breast Cancer Association.
Its designs tend to be lively, and each piece includes different types of fabric as well as decorations made of crochet and handmade embroideries.
One of the most interesting offerings is the Ramadan collection, inspired by African fabrics, prints and culture.
The brand also offers hand-painted leather bags and hand-embroidered straw bags inspired by Saudi heritage and modern art.
Abayas and kimonos are stylish, easy to wear, and give an effortless but formal look, with many collections for winter and summer.
Apart from clothing and fashion, the brand also offers upcycled furniture made of environmentally friendly materials, and recycled items, including sofas, cushions and floor pillows.
