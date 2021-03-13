What We Are Wearing Today: Dida Handmade

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion label Miu Miu presented their Fall/Winter 2021 collection digitally at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The brand tapped a number of celebrities and influencers, including Lebanese social media star Karen Wazen and her sister Jessica Wazen, to attend the show from the comfort of their own home, while wearing pieces from the new collection.

The pair championed pieces from Miu Miu’s latest releases.

In the short clip, which Karen shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, she wore a dress tied at the top of her waist with a large yellow ribbon.

The top half of the dress, which has also been worn by “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, is beige and features lined sequins, while the bottom half is pastel blue.

Meanwhile, Jessica wore a black turtleneck sweater with red stripes on the shoulder. She paired it with a voluminous yellow skirt featuring ribbons embroidered with sparkly sequins.

Karen captioned the video: “Loved shooting this with my sister @jessicawazen.”

Jessica took to her Instagram to thank the label. “This was so much fun. Thank you @miumiu for having me virtually at your show! Playing dress up with my @karenwazen,” she wrote.