You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public

Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public

Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public
The move was seen by many as part of Kabul’s campaign to boost its religious credentials with the Taliban ahead of talks on the future of Afghanistan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3hwe

Updated 16 March 2021

Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public

Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public
  • Previous order recalled following sharp criticism at home and abroad
Updated 16 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Education Ministry on Monday rejected a ban barring schoolgirls aged 12 and above from singing in public, backtracking on its previous order, which drew sharp criticism at home and abroad.

“The letter issued recently by the education department of Kabul city does not reflect the stance and official policy of the Education Ministry,” Najiba Aryan, a ministry spokesperson, told Arab News.

“The Education Ministry is assessing the issue, will share its findings and, if need be, will also take disciplinary action,” she added.

The nationwide decision was disclosed on March 10 in a leaked letter from Ahmad Zamir Kawara, Kabul’s director of education, asking “all public, private and supplementary schools to ban schoolgirls 12 and older from performing in music choirs in any ceremony and public programs.”

The letter warned that school principals would be punished if schools did not follow the order. It stated that teenage schoolgirls could only perform in choirs for female audiences and could not be trained by male tutors.

Kawara could not be reached for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.

Taking umbrage over the leaked document, women’s rights activists decried the order, which followed another one issued three months ago calling for young children to be taught at local mosques “to strengthen their Islamic knowledge.”

The move was seen by many as part of Kabul’s campaign to boost its religious credentials with the Taliban ahead of crucial talks on the future of Afghanistan.

The previous decision also evoked harsh criticism.

The ban on public singing by young girls also fueled the fears of several educated Afghan women who said that their hard-won gains for freedom, since the Taliban’s ouster in late 2001, could be lost in an upcoming deal with the insurgent group even as the US eyes a total withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by May 1, amid pressure on Kabul and the Taliban to form a new government.

Campaigners’ reactions opposing the government’s latest move were trending on social media over the weekend, with #IAmMySong gaining traction on Twitter and prompting a few Afghan girls to perform and upload their favorite songs on camera.

Freshta Karim, one of the campaigners, had tweeted earlier for “the order to be immediately reversed.”

“The ministry must give an explanation of why they made such a decision,” she said.

On Monday, she commended “fellow citizens for standing against discrimination.”

Ahmad Sarmast, founder and director of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, tweeted: “Access to music and joining choirs is one of the basic human rights. No discrimination and prejudice can stop girls from joining choirs and having access to training for this high-value art.”

Experts said that the government’s U-turn stemmed from fear.

“Kabul had to reverse the ban because of public reaction and fear of losing international aid as a result,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch co-director, questioned the ministry’s “conflicting” statements, terming the retraction of the ban as “good news.”

“The Ministry of Education now seems to be denying responsibility for the order banning girls from singing, but it raises questions as to why this clarification did not come earlier and why it conflicted with earlier statements,” she told Arab News.

“The ministry has a serious credibility problem after its effort in December to launch a policy holding primary school classes in mosques. These two incidents highlight the activism of Afghans who care about the rights of girls and who have pushed back hard and made the ministry back down,” she added.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
World
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
Special Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO
World
Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO

Britain bars travelers from three more Arab states

Britain bars travelers from three more Arab states
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Britain bars travelers from three more Arab states

Britain bars travelers from three more Arab states
  • Travelers from Oman, Qatar, Somalia will no longer be able to enter UK from Friday
  • British govt: Measures will help reduce risk of new coronavirus variants entering country
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK announced on Monday that four more countries, including three Arab states, will be added to the country’s coronavirus “red list.” 

Travelers from Oman, Qatar and Somalia will be refused entry to the UK from Friday. People with British or Irish passports, or those with the right to stay long-term in the UK, will be exempt, but will be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The measures, the British government said, “will help to reduce the risk of new variants — such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil — entering England.”

Ethiopia was also added to the red list on Monday, while Portugal and Mauritius were removed.

The new measures will take effect from 4 a.m. on Friday. The new additions to the list mean that four Arab states are now on Britain’s red list: Oman, Qatar, Somalia and the UAE, which was added in January.

Topics: Britain arab states

Related

Update As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
Business & Economy
As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
World
France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
  • Dutch FM: Focus of ICJ challenge is on not allowing Syrian president to act with ‘impunity’
  • ‘The Assad regime has committed horrific crimes time after time. The evidence is overwhelming. There must be consequences’
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dutch push to bring Syrian President Bashar Assad to justice for “horrific crimes and gross violations of human rights” is gathering momentum.

Six months since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenge was first announced, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told Sky News on Monday that he is now “more optimistic” about bringing Assad to justice, but admitted the process could take years.

“The Assad regime has committed horrific crimes time after time. The evidence is overwhelming. There must be consequences,” Blok said last year when his government announced the challenge.

“Large numbers of Syrians have been tortured, murdered, forcibly disappeared and subjected to poison-gas attacks, or have lost everything fleeing for their lives.”

Ignoring legal action as a recourse against Assad would risk giving him “impunity,” Blok said.

Multilateral action against the regime is regularly blocked by Russia and China at the UN Security Council (UNSC), which is why, Blok said, the Netherlands has chosen to challenge Assad in the UN’s highest court, the ICJ.

The Dutch legal challenge hinges on Syria’s alleged breach of the UN Convention against Torture, which it ratified in 2004.

The impasse in the UNSC means this could be the best hope for holding the Assad regime accountable for its crimes.

“I am more optimistic because from the beginning the Netherlands was convinced we should take this step to hold the Syrian government accountable,” Blok said.

“Now we have been joined by Canada, and Syria has confirmed it is willing to start talks. We feel we have a very fair case,” he added.

“The Netherlands, Canada and Syria are all parties to the Convention against Torture, which means countries can hold each other accountable for violations.”

The Dutch are poised to enter diplomatic negotiations with the regime, and have made Syria’s cessation of torture, the release of political prisoners, and compensation payments to victims central demands moving forward.

Blok acknowledged that the demands are ambitious, but explained that he wants to pursue diplomatic negotiations before going down the legal route.

“We should tread carefully now. We hold the Syrian government — and of course President Assad is the head of the government — accountable,” Blok said.

“That means we first have to start diplomatic negotiations with them, and that is what we will do now. I cannot foretell the outcome, but what I can say is that if unfortunately these talks do not end in the result I am hoping for — an end to the violations of the treaty and an end to the violence — an option is open to indeed go to court,” he added.

“It won’t be easy and, of course, cynicism is an easy way out, but it’s a dead end street because then we would leave Syria with impunity.”

Topics: Assad regime International Court of Justice (ICJ) Stef Blok Dutch

Related

London-based company used to ship the ammonium nitrate that caused last August’s devastating explosion in Beirut has been linked to three individuals known to have ties to Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Probe suggests links between Assad regime, Beirut blast
Erdogan accuses Assad regime of violating Idlib cease-fire
Middle-East
Erdogan accuses Assad regime of violating Idlib cease-fire

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • AstraZeneca says 37 reports of blood clots out of 17 million people vaccinated in Europe
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and European regulators have said there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
Germany’s health minister said the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had been vaccinated.
“Today’s decision is a purely precautionary measure,” Jens Spahn said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would likewise suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Union’s drug regulatory agency will weigh in on the vaccine. He said France hopes to resume using the formula soon.
Italy’s medicines regulator also announced a precautionary, temporary ban.
AstraZeneca said on its website that there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain. The drugmaker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.
In fact, it said the incidence of clots is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar to that of other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have also said that the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.
The AstraZeneca shot has become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to vaccinate their citizens against COVID-19. But Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are also used on the continent, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine has been authorized but not yet delivered.
In the US, which relies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca is expected to apply any day now for authorization.
Blood clots can travel through the body and cause heart attacks, strokes and deadly blockages in the lungs. AstraZeneca reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, or a type of clot that often develops in the legs, and 22 instances of pulmonary embolisms, or clots in the lungs.
Denmark last week became the first country to temporarily halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate. It said one person developed clots and died 10 days after receiving at least one dose. The other countries include Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo and Bulgaria.
Last week, Germany and France were among the nations that stuck by the shot, while Italy suspended only a specific batch of the vaccine. Britain is standing by AstraZeneca’s vaccine for now.
Spahn, the German health minister, said of the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca shot: “The most important thing for confidence is transparency.” He said both first and second doses of the vaccine would be affected by the suspension.
German authorities have encouraged anyone who feels increasingly ill more than four days after receiving the shot — for example, with persistent headaches or dot-shaped bruises — to seek medical attention.
Germany has received slightly over 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Spahn said about 1.6 million doses of the shot have so far been administered in the country.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
World
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi health ministry denies halting use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry denies halting use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list
“It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate,” said one critic of Macron's initiative. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list
  • ‘There really aren’t so many blacks and Arabs on the list’
  • ‘It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate’
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for the low representation of Arabs in a new bid to promote role models for immigrant communities.

A list of 318 people published to show the “diversity of France” in street names was posted by Towns Minister Nadia Hai after Macron said names for public spaces such as squares and buildings discriminated against ethnic minorities.

Louis-Georges Tin, a French academic and activist from the Representative Council of Black Associations, said while the list is “a good thing in principle,” it fails to achieve the diversity it intends to promote.

“There really aren’t so many blacks and Arabs on the list,” he said. “It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate.”

He added: “If the message is supposed to be that they want to promote diversity, no one is going to understand it.”

Critics have pointed out that many of the list’s figures are white and 79 percent are men. They all count as immigrants to France because they or their parents immigrated to the country, often from other European nations.

Among the ethnic minority figures on the list is Ahmed Boughera El-Ouafi, an Algerian who fought for the French during World War I before winning a gold medal in the marathon at the 1928 Olympics.

Topics: France Louis-Georges Tin French Arabs

Related

Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure
World
Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure
France’s Macron asks Iran for ‘clear gestures’ on nuclear inspections
Middle-East
France’s Macron asks Iran for ‘clear gestures’ on nuclear inspections

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
Begum travelled to Syria after being recruited online at the age of 15. (File/Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
  • Sir Anish Kapoor: ‘It is her right to be tried in the British courts by a jury of her peers’
  • Begum went to Syria to join Daesh in 2015
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

One of the UK’s most famous artists has described the government’s treatment of Shamima Begum, the British woman who went to Syria to join Daesh in 2015, as “disgraceful.”

Begum, who joined the terrorist group in Syria when she was 15 years old alongside two other British schoolgirls from London, had her citizenship revoked in 2019 by the Home Office.

She has since been forced to live in a refugee camp run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In February, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Begum, now 21, would not be permitted to return to Britain to pursue an appeal against the Home Office decision.

British-Indian sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor — famous for the Orbit Tower in the Olympic Park in London, among other things — called the treatment of Begum a “disgraceful indictment of our national conscience.”

In a statement, he said: “Let us for one moment imagine that four young white school girls from Wiltshire were enticed to go to Syria and join IS (Daesh). Would they be seen as terrorists or victims of terrorists?”

He added: “We have no doubt that we would be demanding that no expense be spared and not a moment wasted in having them returned to the safety of their homes in England. The fact that Shamima wants to come back to the UK shows that she is willing to face the law here for her past mistakes.

“Shamima is a British citizen, and it is her right to be tried in the British courts by a jury of her peers for any offence she may have committed.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Anish Kapoor Daesh European Terrorism

Related

UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum may not be ‘continuing threat,’ UK court told
World
‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum may not be ‘continuing threat,’ UK court told

Latest updates

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
How Khomeini’s fundamentalist views drive Iranian incitement and malign behavior
How Khomeini’s fundamentalist views drive Iranian incitement and malign behavior
UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria
UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria
Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost
Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector get new boost

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.