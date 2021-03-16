You are here

  • Home
  • UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
The central bank said these deposits account for 26.2 percent of the total balance of this type of investment. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pfdkt

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
  • UAE banks recorded 13 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in individual deposits during the fourth quarter of last yea
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Individual deposits in UAE banks continued to rise in the last quarter of 2020, despite a raft of economic challenges created by the pandemic, WAM reported, citing data from the country’s central bank.
UAE banks recorded 13 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in individual deposits during the fourth quarter of last year – upping the cumulative balance of deposits to 493.9 billion dirhams.
The central bank said these deposits account for 26.2 percent of the total balance of this type of investment, which stood at 1.89 trillion dirhams by the end of 2020.
The data comes as banks in the region emerge from a global health crisis with many businesses and individual borrowers struggling to repay loans.

Topics: UAE banking Finance

Related

Will Gulf banks suffer from ‘long-COVID?’
Business & Economy
Will Gulf banks suffer from ‘long-COVID?’
Special Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Business & Economy
Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Updated 11 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
  • The partnership was announced as airlines across the world find ways to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 11 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates and Portugal’s TAP Air have signed an initial agreement to expand their code share partnership currently in place between the pair.
The deal will boost both airlines’ operations on routes across the Americas, North Africa, and East Asia.
It will also allow them to explore ways to enhance cooperation on their rewards programs.
“Emirates and TAP Air Portugal have enjoyed a mutually successful codes hare partnership for the past eight years. We are delighted to expand this relationship and look forward to delivering even more benefits to our customers,” Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates, said in a release.
The partnership was announced as airlines across the world find ways to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered global borders, and collapsed people’s confidence in international travel.
TAP Air Portugal will place its code on Emirates’ flights to several destinations in East Asia, including Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai and Manila.
In turn, Emirates customers will be able to seamlessly access additional domestic destinations in Portugal, as well as TAP Air Portugal’s flights to cities in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Morocco, Tunisia, Gambia, and Cape Verde.
The agreement will take effect on May 1.

Topics: Emirates Portugal aviation transportation

Related

Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Middle-East
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Business & Economy
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Jeddah-based artist is on a mission to redefine and modernize classical Islamic art by creating affordable handmade pieces inspired by her heritage.

Afnan Tash, the artist behind Al Mihrab, creates unique pieces inspired by Islamic art across the ages, utilizing materials such as paper, glass, wood and metal.

She said that her “great focus is on adding a special beauty to everything that is created.”

Tash takes her inspiration from classic cultural elements of the Kingdom’s western province: The qibla compass, indicating the direction of Makkah; the Holy Ka’aba; and the namesake of the project, the mihrab, or semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the qibla.

“Art has the special purpose of serving mankind and facilitating our lives. It increases our familiarity with beauty, raises our artistic tastes, and enriches our experiences and outlook on life,” she told Arab News. Tash hopes to renew these elements and present them in a way that better reflects contemporary life, while preserving their beauty. 

For Tash, art has a way of transcending reality and creating something unique to each viewer.

Her work involves a variety of techniques and materials, and she has experimented with several mediums. While her interests include drawing and photography, she has a special attachment to gilding and miniature painting, both of which feature frequently in her work.

For that reason, though the work may appear deceptively simple, the focus and attention required takes a lot of effort, she said.

“What surprises me most about this type of art is the presence it requires and the amount of time needed to ensure that every step is perfectly done. The minute details require a lot of care and attention.”

Tash likened the project to a long journey with no end or specific result in mind.

“When I started Al Mihrab in 2014, I had a completely different perception of myself, and it might be different again tomorrow. So I seek to invest in my love of beauty and art by reading, seeing and learning, and through the products and artworks that we offer,” she said.

Tash’s work can be bought online at salla.sa/al.mihrab, and she can be found on Instagram, @al.mihrab

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion
Updated 15 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion
  • Peer-to-peer lending platform Lendo allows users to borrow money against their invoices
Updated 15 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Riyadh-based financial technology (fintech) firm Lendo has raised $7.2 million to develop new technologies and financial products, as it plans to triple its revenue this year.

Launched just a year ago by Osama Al-Raee and Mohammed Jawabri, Lendo offers instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its Shariah-compliant lending platform. The offering helps SMEs manage their immediate cashflow.

Invoice financing is a popular short-term borrowing tool for businesses in different markets around the world, by which they leverage their receivables to receive loans from banks or other financial institutions.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Raee, co-founder and CEO of Lendo, said: “We have financed more than 100 invoices worth over SR 60 million ($16 million) for SMEs. We are planning to grow and triple these numbers this year.”

On new funding plans and growth prospects, he said: “We want to go higher and grow our team, build new technologies and launch innovative financial products. We have started hiring. We are growing 25 percent month-on-month, which is a testimony of the hard work and dedication of our team. We plan to continue this growth,” he added.

The company raised money from Saudi funds Derayah Ventures, Seedra Ventures and Impact46, as well as from UAE-based Shorooq Partners and US-based 500 Startups, Al-Raee said.

Jawabri, co-founder and COO of Lendo, told Arab News: “In July 2019, we got a license from the Saudi Central Bank. We launched Lendo in December that same year. Lendo is one of the many lending startups that are part of the bank’s regulatory sandbox.”

The sandbox aims to attract local and international fintech firms to benefit from state-of-the-art technology so that they can provide innovative financial services to startups, fintech companies, financial services firms and professional services companies in Saudi Arabia.

Lendo offers loans starting from SR 100,000 and reaching up to SR 3 million by connecting the SMEs with investors on its marketplace. SMEs looking for financing can apply on Lendo’s platform if they have a valid Saudi business license, have been in operations for at least one year and have an annual turnover of about SR 2 million.

The system takes up to three days to review the profile after receiving all the required details and documentation. If approved, the business can apply for financing of up to 80 percent of the invoice value sold to the customer. These opportunities are then shared on Lendo’s platform with the investors who finance them collectively.

Lendo makes money by charging the SMEs a management fee and taking a 20-percent cut from the profit investors make.

“During the pandemic, there was a huge surge in the numbers of SMEs who turned to Lendo for financing to keep their businesses afloat,” said Jawabri.

Topics: fintech small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
Business & Economy
Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years
Updated 15 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years
  • Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years
  • PM Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments
Updated 15 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Saudi Sharbatly Group plan to invest $2.5 billion into the Egyptian market over the next five years.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with Saudi investors Hassan Abbas Sharbatly, CEO of Al-Nahla Group, and Fahd El Shobokshi, chairman of the board of Al-Ahly for Investment and Development. Also present at the meeting were Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed and Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority Serag El Din Saad.

During the meeting, the two Saudi investors presented a report on the current position of private investments by the Saudi Sharbatly Group in Egypt, as well as future plans to increase these investments during the coming period.

Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years.

He pointed out that despite the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the company had signed a number of new contracts, including one worth $500 million, and is preparing to sign another contract worth $150 million.

Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments, especially those that boost job opportunities.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian government met with 100 of the largest foreign companies operating in-country in a bid to encourage investment in the local market over the next five years. Nader Saad, the Egyptian cabinet spokesman, said many of the firms attending the meeting announced plans to inject finance into the Egyptian economy.

The list of companies included UAE property developer Emaar, which made new investments of 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.55 billion), and South Korean technology conglomerate Samsung, which said it planned to increase its investments by $84 million within five years.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, one of the major brands behind the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, also said it planned to boost its investments by $70 million during 2021.

Topics: Egypt Saudi Sharbatly Group Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Right time to invest in Egypt
Business & Economy
Right time to invest in Egypt
Sharbatly to build refrigeration warehouse facilities at KAEC
Corporate News
Sharbatly to build refrigeration warehouse facilities at KAEC

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
  • Agreement with RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support SMEs
  • Announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) to support the creation of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

The MoU was signed by Wa’ed managing director, Wassim Basrawi, and RCJY general manager, Dr. Ahmed Zaid Al-Hussain, at a virtual ceremony.

The agreement with the RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support the Kingdom’s SMEs, especially those in the energy and petrochemicals sectors.

The new collaboration calls for Wa’ed to support entrepreneurship ventures opening within Royal Commission industrial cities for potential non-collateralized, low-cost loans from Wa’ed.

The announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification.

In November, Wa’ed formed a partnership with Oqal, an angel investor network in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. That was followed in December by an alliance with the economic development agency of Madinah. Last week, Wa’ed signed an MoU with Taibah Valley Co., a startup hub in Madinah that specializes in blockchain, internet of things, and artificial intelligence.

Basrawi said: “This new collaboration aims to boost the pace and quality of Saudi’s newest industrial players and it potentially gives Wa’ed an exciting new role as a key enabler of mission-critical industrial startups.”

Al-Hussain said: “We are grateful for this collaboration with Wa’ed, which will support our drive to expand Royal Commission industrial cities to include the latest innovative SMEs that are helping modernize and localize the nation’s industrial sector value chain.”

The Royal Commission was set up in 1975 by King Khalid to diversify the Saudi economy by harnessing natural gas from oil extraction to create Saudi’s petrochemicals industry.

Wa’ed in January reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom in 2020. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to SMEs, up from four in 2019, with the total value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Wa’ed Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) SMEs

Related

Wassim Basrawi (L) is Wa’ed’s managing director. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Aramco entrepreneurship arm, Wa’ed, trebles loans to SMEs
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in fitness app
Business & Economy
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in fitness app

Latest updates

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.