Jordan labor ministry closes main office after workers test positive for COVID-19

Jordan has imposed restrictions, including a lockdown, to limit the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

  • Jordan has reported a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with 9,535 new patients overnight
DUBAI: The Jordan labor ministry closed its main office in Amman and suspended work there on Thursday after some employees tested positive for coronavirus.
“The closure will only be at the ministry’s main headquarters,” the ministry said in a statement reported by state agency Petra, as workers undergo COVID-19 tests and the office premises sterilized to ensure public safety.
Visitors in the ministry’s directorates in the rest of the Amman’s areas and governorates will however remain welcome, the report said.
Jordan has reported a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with 9,535 new patients, as well as 56 fatalities reported overnight. The country’s caseload now stands at 504,915 with 9,535 deaths.
Health officials say almost 189,500 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 52,412 have been jabbed with the second dose. Around 568,000 have registered for the government’s vaccination program.

  • “Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts
  • Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage
GENEVA: Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after months of prolonged solitary confinement, UN human rights experts said on Thursday.
“Djalali’s situation is truly horrific,” the experts said. In an appeal calling on Iran to release him, they said he had been held in solitary confinement for more than 100 days, with prison officials shining bright lights in his cell round the clock to deprive him of sleep.
“Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts, who include the UN special rapporteurs on the situation in Iran, arbitrary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture.
“His situation is so difficult that he reportedly has trouble speaking. We are shocked and distressed by the cruel mistreatment of Mr. Djalali.”
A call to the Iranian diplomatic mission in Geneva seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate nuclear scientists. Iran’s Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence.
The UN experts said Djalali’s conviction and sentence were based on a confession extracted under torture and after an unfair trial. His treatment was emblematic of Iran’s systematic use of solitary confinement “to punish and pressurise detainees, including to make forced confessions,” they said.
Rights activists have accused Iran of jailing a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran has regularly dismissed the accusations and says its judicial system is fair.

DUBAI: The head of the Sudanese technical team warned on Tuesday that Ethiopia’s plans constitute a direct threat to the lives of 20 million Sudanese citizens living on the banks of the Blue Nile and the Main Nile.
Engineer Mustafa Al-Zubair said Ethiopia’s announcement of its insistence on the second filling next July of the Renaissance Dam - without reaching an agreement - is in violation of international law, state news agency SUNA reported.
He said it created serious risks to vital installations, including dams, infrastructure, and existing agricultural and industrial activities.
Zubair called on Ethiopia to “appeal to the voice of reason” and respect international laws on trans-boundary waters and “adhere to the principle of fair and reasonable use of water.”
He appealed to Ethiopia to work with Egypt and Sudan to reach a legal agreement binding on all parties.

DUBAI: Yemeni troops captured 23 Houthi militia as fighting continued in Hajjah province, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday,
Dozens of Iranian-backed militia were killed or wounded in fights with Yemeni troops during recent advances to liberate five districts of the north-western province.
The army launched an attack against Houthi militia positions on Tuesday in Abs district in Hajjah, killing 28 militia members and wounding dozens of others.
The fronts in Abs have seen heavy clashes between the national army and Houthi fighter since Friday.
Troops repelled an attack launched by the Houthi militia on government forces’ positions on the Abs front, killing more than 20 militia members.

GAZA: Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, 28, a Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave over getting the shot.
“Some people told me, are you insane? Wait until you see whether it is good or bad,” she said.
Just 8,500 people have turned out to be vaccinated in Gaza according to an official, even though the enclave of two million people has received around 83,300 vaccine doses since February donated by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX program.
Suspicion of the vaccines runs deep in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza, which has registered over 57,000 coronavirus infections and 572 deaths. It has recently relaxed lockdown restrictions.
Some people fear possible side-effects from the jab and are sharing their misgivings widely on social media.
Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the world.
Echoing global scientific and health experts, Majdi Dhair, Gaza’s deputy director of prime health care, said the vaccines were safe.
“We have the experience of 8,500 people who have already taken (the shot),” he said.
He said mild side-effects experienced by some people such as short-term headaches and fever “cannot be compared to the huge benefits the vaccine offers to protect them against infection.”
Dhair said health authorities in Gaza were prioritising the around 150,000 people deemed to be at high risk, such as medical personnel and people with underlying health conditions.
“Only 26,000 people registered. This is a minimal number,” he said, citing misinformation on social networks as part of the problem.
On a Gaza street, Ahmed Nasser, 57, leaned against a pro-vaccination mural, painted by youngsters, that depicts a “coronavirus” with jagged teeth trying to tug a woman away from two youths holding her hand.
“Protect yourself,” a slogan next to the painting says. “Hand in hand we protect the elderly.”
Nasser, a government employee, was unconvinced.
“Of course I will not take the vaccine. They say on social media it can lead to blood clots,” he said.
In contrast, 100,000 Palestinians have registered to get the vaccine in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where authorities have received 76,700 doses donated by Israel, Russia and COVAX.
Both the West Bank and Gaza lag far behind Israel, which has been a world leader in its vaccination rollout.

DUBAI: Yemen’s military court held its fourteenth session in the prosecution of Houthi figurehead Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and other leaders of the Iran-backed militia for various criminal cases lodged against them.
The Marib court is hearing charges against the Houthi leadership for “carrying out a military coup against the republican system and legal and constitutional authorities, spying for a foreign country (Iran) and committing military and war crimes,” state news agency Saba reported.
The session heard testimonies from witnesses including the director of the human rights office in Marib, who testified on horrific violations committed by Houthi militia, as well as received evidences from prosecution lawyers on Houthi rockets, landmines, grenades and explosives being used to target civilians in Marib.
The prosecution is demanding the severest punishment against the Houthi leaders, which is execution as war criminals.
A Houthi ballistic missile earlier hit a market in Marib, killing 11 civilians mostly women and children, just hours after UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ called for ceasefire in Yemen, information minister Muammar Al-Eryani said.
The militia also killed six other civilians in Hays district of Hodeidah and killed three other civilians by shelling on villages in Taiz, he added.
Al-Eryani has called on the international community and the UN Special Envoy to condemn these non-stopping daily crimes which focus on women and children as the preferred targets.
The GCC Ministerial Council has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s constant attacks in Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia, and has demanded the international community to intervene to stop the group’s “terrorist acts.”
The Council also denounced the militia’s recent burning of a detention center in Sana’a that houses African migrants, and killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants.

