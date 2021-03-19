You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition

A North Korean flag flies by the entrance to the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A North Korean flag flies by the entrance to the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Short Url

https://arab.news/96tmk

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
  • North Korean Mun Chol Myong was extradited to the US to face money laundering charges
  • He was accused of supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Friday said it was cutting diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a court ruling that allowed a North Korean to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry called the charges an “absurd fabrication and sheer plot” orchestrated by the US, “the principal enemy of our state” where the man was eventually extradited.
The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the US pressure.”
It also said the United States will “pay a due price.”
Earlier this month, Malaysia’s top court rejected an assertion by North Korean Mun Chol Myong that the US charge was politically motivated, ruling that he could be extradited.
Mun had lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the request, but Mun challenged the bid.
In his affidavit, Mun denied accusations by the US that he was involved in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions while working in the city-state before moving to Malaysia in 2008.
He denied that he had laundered funds through front companies and that he issued fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to his country. He said in his affidavit that he was the victim of a “politically motivated” extradition request aimed at pressuring North Korea over its missile program.
North Korea and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1973, but have suffered major setbacks since the 2017 slaying of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Two women — one Indonesia and the other Vietnamese — were charged with colluding with four North Koreans to murder Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX nerve agent. The four North Koreans fled Malaysia the day Kim died.
Malaysian officials have never officially accused North Korea of involvement in Kim’s death, but prosecutors made it clear throughout the trial they suspected a North Korean connection. North Korea has denied any involvement. The two women, who have said they thought they were taking part in a harmless prank for a TV show, were later released.
Malaysia scrapped visa-free entry for North Koreans and expelled North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol after he rejected Malaysia’s investigation and insisted the victim was an ordinary citizen who died of a heart attack.
North Korea responded by banning Malaysians from leaving, entrapping three diplomats and six of their family members. The nine Malaysians were only allowed to fly back after Malaysia released Kim’s body to North Korea and allowed the North Koreans to leave, including an embassy official and a North Korean Air Koryo employee wanted by police for questioning over Kim’s death.
The reported extradition comes amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. Diplomatic efforts led by the US to persuade North Korea to abandon its advancing nuclear weapons program have stalled for more than two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

Topics: North Korea Malaysia Mun Chol Myong

Related

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
World
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda
World
Top US officials arrive in Seoul with China, North Korea on agenda

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
AP

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
  • Kottmann had described the most recent hack and leak of camera footage from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist” cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance
  • The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
AP

SEATTLE: The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a US security-camera startup.
An indictment against 21-year-old Till Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Western District of Washington.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September on a range of allegations dating back to 2019 involving stealing credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities on the web.
Kottmann had described the most recent hack and leak of camera footage from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist” cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance.
Acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman rejected those motives in a statement Thursday.
“These actions can increase vulnerabilities for everyone from large corporations to individual consumers,” Gorman wrote. “Wrapping oneself in an allegedly altruistic motive does not remove the criminal stench from such intrusion, theft, and fraud.”
Kottmann didn’t immediately return an online request for comment Thursday.
Swiss authorities said they had raided Kottmann’s home in Lucerne late last week at the request of US authorities.
The indictment ties a number of hacks to Kottmann over the past year, including one targeting an unnamed security device manufacturer based in the Seattle region and another affecting a maker of tactical equipment.
In several cases, prosecutors said Kottmann improperly used valid employee credentials to gain access to source code databases. The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company.
The indictment doesn’t mention last week’s high-profile hack of Verkada, which drew attention because it exposed live camera feeds and archived video footage from schools, jails, factories, gyms and corporate offices.
Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, told The Associated Press last week they belonged to a group nicknamed APT-69420 Arson Cats, a small collective of “primarily queer hackers, not backed by any nations or capital but instead backed by the desire for fun, being gay and a better world.”
Kottmann has previously attracted attention for leaking hacked material to expose security flaws, including from US chipmaker Intel last year.

 

Related

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
World
At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
World
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
AP

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
  • Test could pave way for sending of rocket segment to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA completed an engine test firing of its moon rocket Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.
This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at Mississippi’s Stennis Space Flight Center once the engines shut down on the test stand.
NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first test flight without a crew would occur by year’s end as planned.
John Honeycutt, NASA’s program manager for the Space Launch System or SLS rocket, said everything seemed to go well in Thursday’s test firing. “The core stage ... got an A-plus today,” he told reporters.
During the first test, the engines fired for just a minute, automatically cut short by strict test limits that were relaxed for the redo. Valve issues also had to be resolved prior to Thursday’s countdown.
With this critical test finally finished — and assuming everything went well — NASA can now send the rocket segment to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch.
Noting they’re taking it one step at a time, officials declined to say whether this first SLS launch will occur by year’s end as had been planned or will bump into 2022. The SLS rocket will send an empty Orion capsule to the moon and back.
The four engines tested Thursday actually flew into orbit on NASA’s space shuttles and were upgraded for the more powerful SLS system. The orange core stage is reminiscent of the shuttle’s external fuel tank, which held the liquid hydrogen and oxygen that fed the main engines.
Boeing built the core stage, which stands 212 feet (65 meters.)
The Trump administration had pressed for a moon landing by astronauts by 2024, a deadline increasingly difficult if not impossible to achieve at this point. The current White House has yet to issue a revised timeline.
NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said the space agency is conducting an internal study to determine a schedule for the astronaut moon landings — “what we can optimally do” based on budgets. The review will take a few months, he noted.

Topics: NASA Stennis Space Flight Center

Related

Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars
Science & Technology
Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars
After a seven-month journey, NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on February 18, 2021. (AFP/NASA/JPL/Illustration)
World
NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
  • European Medicines Agency concludes that vaccine's benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks
  • Germany resumes administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning and France too said it would resume use of the vaccine
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM/LONDON — Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.
Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca’s ambition to produce a “vaccine for the world,” as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million.
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) “clear” conclusion following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders was that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks, though it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.
“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a briefing. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”
Within hours, Germany said it would resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning. Health Minister Jens Spahn said suspending the vaccine out of caution had been the right call “until the clustering of this very rare type of thrombosis had been examined.”
France too said it would resume use of the vaccine, with Prime Minister Jean Castex saying he would receive the shot himself on Friday afternoon.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would do the same, and that his government’s priority remained to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.
Spain said it was evaluating a possible resumption, while Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania said they would restart administering the vaccine.
Many governments had said the decision to pause inoculations was out of an abundance of caution. But experts have warned political interference could undermine public confidence in vaccinations as governments struggle to tame more infectious virus variants.
“We trust that, after the regulators’ careful decisions, vaccinations can once again resume across Europe,” said AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Ann Taylor in a statement.
EUROPE LAGS BRITAIN, US
The EMA’s review covered 20 million people given the AstraZeneca shot in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), which links 30 European countries.
Safety concerns had led at least 13 European countries to stop administering the shot, slowing an already faltering inoculation campaign in the EU, which lags Britain and the United States.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said earlier that it was investigating five cases of the rare brain blood clot that had been reported out of 11 million shots administered in the UK.
It said it would investigate reports of clots in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. But the agency said use of the vaccine should continue and one official said Britain’s rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved.
The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched at volume and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programs in much of the developing world.
“The EMA’s (verdict) now provides clarity about the safety of this vaccine, which should now be vaccinated at a high rate after this safety stop in order to efficiently prevent the actual risk, i.e. sometimes serious medical harm from Covid-19,” said Clemens Wendtner, head of infectious diseases at Munich clinic Schwabing.
The drugmaker’s own review covering more than 17 million people who have received its shot in the EU and Britain found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.
The World Health Organization this week also reaffirmed its support for the shot.
The EMA said it would update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for health care professionals.
The agency said it is in touch with regulators around the world to keep tabs on possible side effects of all COVID-19 vaccines.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Germany France

Related

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
World
Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
World
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India
  • End to rivalry will unlock vast regional potential, Islamabad security talks told
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday urged India to help resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully so that the two nuclear-armed rivals could “bury the past and move forward.”

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which claim the region in full but rule only in part. Tensions reignited after New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and split the state into two federally administered territories.

“Stable relations between India and Pakistan is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia,” Bajwa said while addressing a security dialogue in Islamabad.

“This potential, however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbors.”

The army chief added: “It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process of subcontinental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity.

“However, we feel that it is time to bury the past and move forward. But for the resumption of the peace process or meaningful dialogue, our neighbor will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir.”

Bajwa said South Asia was home to a quarter of the world’s population, but despite tremendous human and resource potential, “unsettled disputes are dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment.”

South Asian nations are spending huge amounts on defense, which “naturally comes at the expense of human development,” he said.

Pakistan has willingly reduced its defense expenditure in order to help improve the overall security environment and resolve outstanding issues with its neighbors through dialogue, Bajwa said.

Speaking about national security, he said it was an “all-encompassing notion” that was no longer solely the function of a nation’s armed forces.

“Whether it be human security, extremism, human rights, environmental hazards, economic security or pandemics, responding in silos is no longer an option,” the army chief said.

“National security is thus multilayered, with the outer layers being the exogenous factors of global and regional environment, and the inner layers being the endogenous factors of internal peace, stability and developmental orientation.”

He added: “No national leader today can ignore these factors. I also firmly believe that no single nation in isolation can perceive and further its quest for security, as every single issue and security dilemma faced by today’s world is intimately linked with global and regional dynamics.”

Bajwa said he had “hope” the new government in the US could “transform the traditional contests into a gainful economic win-win for the world in general and the region in particular.”

“South Asia can be the starting point for regional cooperation,” the army chief said.

“I have a firm belief that economic and sustainable human development can guide us into a future full of peace and prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan India

Related

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Reuters/File)
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study
  • The South African variant of the virus poses the most significant challenge to vaccine researchers
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which also highlighted how a variant first found in South Africa poses the biggest headache for vaccine makers.
Coronavirus variants with specific mutations to the spike protein are of concern because scientists worry they will reduce the efficacy of vaccines, as well as immunity gained from prior infection.
The scientists used blood samples from people with antibodies generated by both COVID-19 infection and the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that are being rolled out in Britain.
The data showed a nearly three-fold reduction in the level of virus neturalization by antibodies generated by the vaccines for the P.1 Brazil variant — similar to the reduction seen with the variant first identified in Kent, Britain.
“These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralize these variants, but at lower levels,” it said. “Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared.”
The variant first identified in South Africa triggered a much larger reduction in virus neutralization, with a 9-fold reduction in Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine, and a 7.6-fold reduction for Pfizer/BioNTech.
Last month, South Africa put use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection cause by the country’s dominant variant.
The authors of the study said that developing vaccines against the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, should be the “greatest priority for vaccine developers globally.”
Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford University vaccine trial, said the study provided “new insights that help us be prepared to respond to further challenges to our health from the pandemic virus, if we need to do so.”
The study was released on a pre-print server, and had not been peer-reviewed.

Related

Philippines detects Brazil, local variants as cases surge
World
Philippines detects Brazil, local variants as cases surge
Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist
World
Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist

Latest updates

Targeting Tesla, China’s Geely to launch new premium EV brand
Targeting Tesla, China’s Geely to launch new premium EV brand
North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.