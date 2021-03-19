Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission

RIYADH: Saudi scientists plan to study how cosmic rays affect the efficiency of solar cells used in satellites.
The Saudi Space Commission has agreed with the China Manned Space Agency to implement a mission on board the Chinese Space Station (CSS) next year, SPA reported.
It follows an invitation from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the Chinese Manned Space Agency to participate in experiments on board the CSS. The aim is to design solar cells capable of working with high efficiency for long periods to reduce the cost of space missions.
Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in space programs as they target technological advancement and a gradual move away from reliance on fossil fuels to support economic growth.
Saudi Space Commission CEO Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh represented the Commission in signing the executive program, which will also be signed by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the Chinese Manned Space Agency.
