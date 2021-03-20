You are here

  • Home
  • International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
The death toll has risen to 237 since the Myanmar military seized control on February 1, rights groups say. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5u4uq

Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
  • UN rapporteur Tom Andrews calls for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people
  • Myanmar military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Opponents of Myanmar’s coup planned more protests on Saturday as international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of pro-democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbors joining Western countries in condemning lethal force.
Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That took the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 237, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
The bloodshed has not quelled the anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, though some protest organizers say they have to adapt their tactics.
“We protest where there are no police or military, then when we hear they’re coming, we disperse quickly,” campaigner Kyaw Min Htike said from the southern town of Dawei.
“I don’t want to lose a single one of my comrades but we’ll protest any way we can until our revolution prevails.”
In other towns, people have been gathering at night to hold up candles and protest banners and pose for photographs before melting away.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he denounced as the military’s continuing brutal violence. A “firm, unified international response” was urgently needed, his spokesman quoted him as saying.
UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people.
“The world must respond by cutting their access to money and weapons. Now,” he wrote on Twitter.
The US House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators.
Authorities have tightened restrictions on Internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and clamped down on private media.
Ambassadors of Western countries condemned the violence as “immoral and indefensible,” in the Hlaing Tharyar industrial district of the commercial capital Yangon, where dozens were killed over several days after Chinese-owned garment factories were torched last weekend.
“Internet blackouts and suppression of the media will not hide the military’s abhorrent actions,” they said in a statement on Friday.
Asian neighbors, who have for years stuck to a code of not criticizing each other’s internal problems, have also been speaking out to urge an end to the violence.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet by a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting.
“Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims,” Jokowi said in a virtual address.
“The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority.”
Backing Indonesia’s call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.
Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that ASEAN had to act.
Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and the coup that triggered it, calling for the release of Suu Kyi.
But the military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that has been ruled by the army for most of its post-independence history.
It says a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy was fraudulent and its claims were ignored by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but not set a date.
Suu Kyi, 75, faces accusations of bribery and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if convicted.
Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up. The Nobel peace laureate, who has campaigned for democracy in Myanmar for three decades, is being held at an undisclosed location.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
Media
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
AFP

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults

UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
  • Britain has vaccinated nearly 27 million people, and administered on average more than 421,000 doses a day in the week
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The British government on Saturday hailed its coronavirus vaccination program as “a huge success” after announcing half of the adult population had now received a jab.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the biggest vaccine drive in the country’s history, which began in early December, was “making massive strides” following a record number of inoculations Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to get a jab that day, receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at the same London hospital where he fought for his life almost a year ago after contracting COVID-19.
Britain has vaccinated nearly 27 million people, and administered on average more than 421,000 doses a day in the week to Monday, according to the latest health ministry statistics.
However, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in England warned this week in a letter to local vaccination centers that doses will be “significantly constrained” from March 29 for four weeks.
The setback means the next phase of the inoculation campaign, covering people in their 40s, will have to be suspended until May, the letter said.
The government has insisted the change, caused by a supply shortfall from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, would not derail its plan to ease COVID-19 lockdowns in the coming months.
“I am absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the United Kingdom. It’s a huge success,” Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter.
“It’s so important, because this vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.”
Britain’s successful vaccination campaign contrasts with Europe, which has struggled with its own rollout and has been seeing a fresh surge in infections.
The AstraZeneca jab was suspended in several EU countries this month, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) following isolated cases of blood clots and brain hemorrhages.
The EMA restated its approval for the vaccine on Thursday, as did the WHO and Britain’s own drugs regulator, leading some European countries to resume administering the vaccine.

Topics: UK Britain Coronavirus

Related

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use
World
Britain approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use
New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
World
New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
Updated 59 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
  • The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details
  • Denmark, which put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11, has not yet resumed use
Updated 59 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.
The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details.
There were no details of when the hospital staff got ill.
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of cases of rare brain blood clots sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine any link.
Denmark, which put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11, has not yet resumed use.
The European Union’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
European Medicines Agency (EMA) director Emer Cooke said on Thursday the watchdog could not definitively rule out a link between blood clot incidents and the vaccine in its investigation into 30 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.
But she said the “clear” conclusion of the review was that the benefits in protecting people from the risk of death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks. The issue deserves further analysis, the EMA said.
AstraZeneca, which developed the shot with Oxford University, has said a review covering more than 17 million people who had received its shots in the EU and Britain had found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Topics: Denmark AstraZeneca Coronavirus COVID-19 #CrownPrinceUK 

Related

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
  • Anon Nompa is one of the most prominent faces of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement
  • The movement has slowed in recent months, drawing just hundreds
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: Police raided a Thai publishing house on Saturday and confiscated a controversial book written by a prominent pro-democracy leader about the monarchy’s role in society, ahead of a planned anti-government protest.
The protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the Grand Palace, where organizers planned to distribute copies of “The Institution of Monarchy in Thailand’s Society.”
Published by Same Sky Books publishing house – which has printed many controversial titles – the 33-page pamphlet is authored by human rights lawyer Anon Numpa.
He is one of the most prominent faces of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement, which has for months issued demands that include reforms to the kingdom’s unassailable monarchy.
Police Major Trirong Prasopmongkol confirmed that authorities raided the publishing house’s premises just north of the capital on Saturday morning, adding that they confiscated approximately “100 books.”
“The next step is we will have experts examine the content to see whether if it is illegal,” he told AFP.
“This raid is related to the protest today because protesters said on social media that they will distribute these books.”
Protest organizers Redem – short for “Restart Democracy” – had announced on Facebook that the first 10,000 arrivals would receive a free copy.
After the raid, Redem issued another post with the book’s e-copy, inviting demonstrators to download it and “read it out loud.”
Thailand’s pro-democracy protests kicked off in July, at their peak drawing tens of thousands, who gathered across Bangkok to call for an overhaul of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s administration and a rewrite of a military-scripted constitution.
But their most controversial demands – first publicly raised by Anon – have been for reforms to the monarchy, including the abolition of draconian royal defamation laws.
The laws shield the ultra-powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family from defamation, but rights groups say its broad use means anything perceived as criticism can land a person in jail for up to 15 years per charge.
Since the movement kicked off, more than 60 people have been charged under the lese majeste law, and a handful of the most prominent leaders – including Anon – are also detained.
The movement has slowed in recent months, drawing just hundreds, but local media reported that 3,000 crowd control police would be deployed for Saturday’s rally.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
Business & Economy
Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
World
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan
  • The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude
  • The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake hit at 6:09 p.m. (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one meter.
Local utilities were inspecting the status of the region’s nuclear plants, and local railway firms suspended services, including shinkansen bullet trains.
The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.
The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.
The so-called triple disaster affected Japan’s northeast, including Miyagi.
Some residents of coastal communities said they had fled to higher ground after the advisory was issued Saturday evening.
“I recalled that day 10 years ago,” a man in Ishinomaki city told national broadcaster NHK as he fled to a park on a hill.
“Because of our experience of that day, I moved quickly. My heart is pounding hard,” he said.
There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Takashi Yokota, an official of Miyagi prefecture’s disaster management office.
“We have not received any immediate report of damage or injuries following the earthquake and the tsunami advisory. But we are still collecting information,” he told AFP.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there had been no reports of abnormality at the area’s nuclear facilities, including the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, Onagawa nuclear plant and various smaller facilities and experimental nuclear reactors.
Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens. Meteorologists said it was an aftershock of the 2011 quake.
Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

Topics: Japan earthquake natural disaster tsunami

Related

Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group video
Business & Economy
Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group
Japan’s Momota wins at All England after virus delay
Sport
Japan’s Momota wins at All England after virus delay

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.
Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.
He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.
Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.
There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.
Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from frontline health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.
Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Latest updates

Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals
UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths
UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. File/AFP
Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.