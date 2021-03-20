You are here

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Prime Minister Imran Khan is "self isolating at home." (File: Reuters)
Reuters

Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.
Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.
He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.
Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.
There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.
Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from frontline health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.
Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Topics: Coronavirus

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Saturday recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily reported cases.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded on Saturday.
The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
  • The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

BERLIN, March 20: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,033 to 2,645,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565.

Topics: Coronavirus

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
  • Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures
  • Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections.
Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.
Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.
Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.
Maharashtra reported a record 25,681 cases, including 3,000 in the financial capital of Mumbai, over the past 24 hours.
The state of 112 million people has imposed a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a wider lockdown is an option, according to local media.
The rise in India’s COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.
In addition to Maharashtra, the Indian states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh all reported a surge in new cases.
The capital, New Delhi, has reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, prompting city authorities to scale up an immunization drive to 125,000 doses per day, from about 40,000.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s 1.35 billion people have been inoculated.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people, or a fifth of the population, by August. Yet only 42 million have been vaccinated so far, while the world’s biggest vaccine maker has gifted or exported almost 60 million doses.

Topics: India Coronavirus

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
  • UN rapporteur Tom Andrews calls for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people
  • Myanmar military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Opponents of Myanmar’s coup planned more protests on Saturday as international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of pro-democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbors joining Western countries in condemning lethal force.
Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That took the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 237, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
The bloodshed has not quelled the anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, though some protest organizers say they have to adapt their tactics.
“We protest where there are no police or military, then when we hear they’re coming, we disperse quickly,” campaigner Kyaw Min Htike said from the southern town of Dawei.
“I don’t want to lose a single one of my comrades but we’ll protest any way we can until our revolution prevails.”
In other towns, people have been gathering at night to hold up candles and protest banners and pose for photographs before melting away.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he denounced as the military’s continuing brutal violence. A “firm, unified international response” was urgently needed, his spokesman quoted him as saying.
UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions to what he called the generals’ ruthless attacks on the people.
“The world must respond by cutting their access to money and weapons. Now,” he wrote on Twitter.
The US House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators.
Authorities have tightened restrictions on Internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and clamped down on private media.
Ambassadors of Western countries condemned the violence as “immoral and indefensible,” in the Hlaing Tharyar industrial district of the commercial capital Yangon, where dozens were killed over several days after Chinese-owned garment factories were torched last weekend.
“Internet blackouts and suppression of the media will not hide the military’s abhorrent actions,” they said in a statement on Friday.
Asian neighbors, who have for years stuck to a code of not criticizing each other’s internal problems, have also been speaking out to urge an end to the violence.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet by a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting.
“Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims,” Jokowi said in a virtual address.
“The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority.”
Backing Indonesia’s call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.
Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that ASEAN had to act.
Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and the coup that triggered it, calling for the release of Suu Kyi.
But the military has shown no sign of being swayed and has defended its takeover, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that has been ruled by the army for most of its post-independence history.
It says a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy was fraudulent and its claims were ignored by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but not set a date.
Suu Kyi, 75, faces accusations of bribery and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if convicted.
Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up. The Nobel peace laureate, who has campaigned for democracy in Myanmar for three decades, is being held at an undisclosed location.

Topics: Myanmar

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
  • The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington
  • Trump's mobs mashed windows and forced open doors in a riot that claimed at least 5lives
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the US Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys have been charged in federal court with offenses related to the Jan. 6 riots. The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington, with over 60 users “participating in” an encrypted messaging channel for group members that was created a day before the riots.
The Proud Boys abandoned an earlier channel and created the new “Boots on the Ground” channel after police arrested the group’s top leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December. He was ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia.
Tarrio hasn’t been charged in connection with the riots, but the latest indictment refers to him by his title as Proud Boys’ chairman.
Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.
All four defendants are charged with conspiring to impede Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote. Other charges in the indictment include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct.
Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of North Carolina, serve as presidents of their local Proud Boys chapters, according to the indictment.
A lawyer for Biggs declined to comment. Attorneys for the other three men didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.
Proud Boys members, who describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists,” have frequently engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.
The Proud Boys met at the Washington Monument around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.
Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.
At 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that he and others were “regrouping with a second force” as some rioters began to leave the Capitol, according to the indictment.
“This was not simply a march. This was an incredible attack on our institutions of government,” Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough said during a recent hearing for Nordean’s case.
Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making them difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.
After Tarrio’s arrest, Donohoe expressed concern that their encrypted communications could be “compromised” when police searched the group chairman’s phone, according to the new indictment. In a Jan. 4 post on a newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that they could be “looking at Gang charges” and wrote, “Stop everything immediately,” the indictment says.
“This comes from the top,” he added.
A day before the riots, Biggs posted on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that the group had a “plan” for the night before and the day of the riots, according to the indictment.
In Nordean’s case, a federal judge accused prosecutors of backtracking on their claims that he instructed Proud Boys members to split up into smaller groups and directed a “strategic plan” to breach the Capitol.
“That’s a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today,” US District Judge Beryl Howell said on March 3.
Howell concluded that Nordean was extensively involved in “pre-planning” for the events of Jan. 6 and that he and other Proud Boys “were clearly prepared for a violent confrontation” that day. However, she said evidence that Nordean directed other Proud Boys members to break into the building is “weak to say the least” and ordered him freed from jail before trial.
On Friday, Howell ordered Proud Boys member Christopher Worrell detained in federal custody pending trial on riot-related charges. Prosecutors say Worrell traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.
“Wearing tactical gear and armed with a canister of pepper spray gel marketed as 67 times more powerful than hot sauce, Worrell advanced, shielded himself behind a wooden platform and other protesters, and discharged the gel at the line of officers,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Defense attorney John Pierce argued his client wasn’t aiming at officers and was only there in the crowd to exercise his free speech rights.
“He’s a veteran. He loves his country,” Pierce said.

Topics: US Capitol riots Proud Boys neo-fascists

