Coach taps Malaysian singer for latest YouTube offering

DUBAI: Luxury US accessories brand Coach has released the third episode of Coach Conversations, its YouTube series about culture, community and creativity. The latest offering features British-American model Paloma Elsesser, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and is hosted by US author Meena Harris, US Vice-President Kamala Harris’s niece.
Elsesser, Yuna and Harris discussed the importance of diversity in the entertainment field.
“Representation not only feels good, it’s imperative. It’s a necessity,” said Elsesser.
“When I first started out, I didn’t have anyone with a music career I could reference. It was, ‘Who do I refer to?’” Yuna added. “Maybe now I can be that person that I always wanted, that I needed when I was younger.”
“We know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Harris said for her part.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview
Updated 20 March 2021
DUBAI: They’ve been married for two years now, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she didn’t take her husband Nick Jonas very seriously when they first met.
The Bollywood star sat down for a candid conversation with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey this week, in which she opened up about everything from her relationship with Jonas to her spiritual beliefs.
“I may have judged the book by the cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting. I was 35. I wanted to get married have kids and he's in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something he wanted to do. I did that to myself for a while, until I actually went out with him,” she told Winfrey.
She added: “Nothing surprised me more than him. He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams.
“Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything we do together that I truly believe my mum manifested him because that was her marriage.”
The couple, who became engaged in July 2018 after a whirlwind romance, wed in December that year at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.
They don’t have any children together, however, the actress confessed that she definitely wants kids in the future.
I am a very live-in-the-today, maximum live-in-the-next-two-months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years,” she responded when Winfrey asked her if she wanted to have a family one day.
During the talk, Chopra Jonas also opened up about how she has had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences in her life.
On the show, Winfrey asked the “White Tiger” star if she had a “spiritual foundation,” prompting Chopra Jonas to respond: “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to.”
She added: “I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," she said without clarifying what her father performed. “I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”
The entire interview will air on Discovery+ on March 24.
“I am so incredibly humbled to receive your Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of the Year award,” said the 37-year-old in a clip.
She added: “For me, beauty is going to be something that will continue to grow and it’s going to continue to inspire people. It’s going to touch people so much. But also, you know with beauty standards, the world has changed in such a way because of social media, because of our voices… we’ve democratized beauty. We need to do so much more. I feel like that’s happening and I’m really proud of where the industry is going to go.”
The entrepreneur has since grown her cosmetics empire, and last year branched out from makeup to launch her skincare brand Wishful.
She is also the co-founder of fragrance label Kayali, alongside her younger sister Mona Kattan, with whom she also has a reality show “Huda Boss” on Facebook Watch.
Kattan, who was born and raised in Oklahoma and is the daughter of immigrants from Iraq, is ranked in the top 50 of Forbes’ 2020 list of the wealthiest self-made female entrepreneurs in the US, with a reported net worth of $510 million.
With 48 million Instagram followers and counting, Time magazine listed the beauty mogul as one of the most influential people on the internet.
OVVO offers trendy Mexican mini tacos with falafel filling, for a unique Arabian wrap
Updated 20 March 2021
Nada Hameed
If you are looking for a healthy and delicious breakfast or brunch option in Riyadh, then you should try the newly opened OVVO.
OVVO offers fresh and creative vegan delicacies inspired by Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisine and mainly based around creamy avocado. The restaurant offers an interesting array of platters with a Middle Eastern twist, perfect for a green healthy light breakfast for two.
Our platter consisted of beetroot and sweet potato crisps, two halves of avocado stuffed with thyme, and sundried tomato-flavored hummus for dipping.
For a Mexican-inspired dish, try the beautifully presented signature OVVO corn, based on a Mexican street salad that is similar to guacamole — smashed avocado topped with crunchy, dried seasoned corn creating a perfect balance between spicy and sweet flavors.
OVVO also offers trendy Mexican mini tacos with falafel filling, for a unique Arabian wrap.
For more information visit Instagram @ovvo.sa.
THE BREAKDOWN: Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation ‘168:01’
Updated 19 March 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Here, in his own words, Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation helping to revive the College of Fine Arts library in Baghdad. It is currently on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21.
As I was coming of age in Iraq, books became a way of escaping a harsh reality. It was a form of entertainment and escapism, but also a way of saying: “I matter, I have the knowledge, I am someone.”
The invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to many libraries losing most of their belongings. The College of Fine Arts library lost more than 70,000 books. When I was asked to do a show in Canada, specifically about libraries, I wondered: How can an artwork propel a society into the future? It could inspire people and break the isolation. I decided the show should be participatory; rewarding, not alienating, others and that it had to have tangible results.
There’s an anecdote that the Mongolian invasion of Baghdad in the 13th century destroyed the largest library in the world at that time. The Mongols dumped all the books of Baghdad into the Tigris River. So, the title of this project is ‘168:01’ — 168 hours — referring to the books that stayed in the river for seven days and bled ink. I imagined them becoming just white, with no knowledge within.
You start with these books — as if they were just plucked out of the river. We usually see destruction as a chaotic thing, but imagine that destruction having an organized aesthetic. It raises awareness of how important colors — or knowledge — in books are. I wanted to present the viewer with something they encounter every day, but at the same time, they don’t. This systematic aesthetic of whiteness: The blank pages, the disappearance of knowledge.
As a reminder of donating a book, you can take one of these white books and put it in your library. (Viewers can donate to fund the purchase of books from a wishlist drawn up by faculty members. Those books then replace the blank ones in the installation over time.) Remarkably, people have responded to this call for action. It’s very nice to see so many people from different walks of life rebuilding a place that’s been ripped open by violence.
Behind the scenes of ‘The Father’: Stars reveal ‘joyful experience’ of shooting the Oscar-nominated movie
Updated 19 March 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: How does a masterpiece get made? There is a pervasive idea that great art is born only through struggle. To film the most harrowing, emotional scenes, to capture true human suffering, some think that the performers themselves must suffer too. Worst of all, some believe that great artists have the right to be cruel to those they work with if it is seen as elevating the art in some way.
“The Father,” recently nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and now showing in GCC cinemas, dispels that notion entirely. The film, written and directed by Florian Zeller, is a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching masterpiece that was, in actual fact, made by some of the most joyful performers to ever grace the screen.
Olivia Colman, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress opposite Best Actor nominee Anthony Hopkins, has no patience for the idea that she cannot turn every set she steps on, from “Broadchurch,” to “The Crown,” to “The Favorite” — all of which she won top honors for — into a place full of warmth, love, and laughter.
“I will debate that till the cows come home with anybody who thinks you have to have a vile director and a toxic environment. It's utter nonsense. Florian wrote this beautiful script, and he was the gentlest, most intelligent leader of this ship,” Colman tells Arab News.
“We felt that he could do anything. And everyone wanted to do the right thing for him, you know? Because he was so lovely. If you get someone who's a jerk, you don't want to do nice things; you don't want to do good work for them,” Colman continues.
Hopkins, who, at 83, just became the oldest man ever nominated for best actor, has entered a new phase in his career over the past few years, becoming something of a social media star. The image of the terrifying serial killer Hannibal Lecter, his most iconic role, has been replaced by an aging painter who posts videos of himself hugging his cat Niblo and dancing for his 2.7 million Instagram followers.
On set, Hopkins and Colman shared an instant connection, with Hopkins always reacting the loudest to Colman’s many jokes when the cameras weren’t rolling.
“It's too easy, really. He's so ready and up for a laugh. You know, the slightest joke or pulling a face! He loves life. He loves being alive. He loves working. He's ready for a laugh, you know? He's the most joyful man you could ever meet,” says Colman.
In turn, Hopkins would entertain Colman with some of his best impressions (“Jimmy Stewart was one of my favorites,” says Colman), often breaking into them the second Zeller yelled cut.
Colman knows her comedic limits, however, and left the impressions to her tenured colleague.
“I’m rubbish at impressions. I can’t. Terrible,” says Colman.
Long before Colman and Hopkins were involved, “The Father” began as a highly-acclaimed French play in 2012 written by Paris-native Zeller, gaining global attention when it debuted at the Ustinov Studio of the Theatre Royal in Bath, England in 2014, before moving to London’s West End. In 2016, the play ran on Broadway with Frank Langella in the lead role, for which he won a Tony Award. The work has been named one of the best plays of the last decade.
The story follows a man battling with the effects of dementia and the daughter who is finding it increasingly difficult to take care of him while also living her own life. It starts out darkly funny before quickly becoming horrifying, as the film pulls the viewer into the titular father’s perspective and makes his fear, confusion and temporal disassociation feel uncannily real.
When translating it into a film, Zeller changed the lead character’s name from André to Anthony. The change was not a coincidence — Hopkins was his top choice to inhabit the role. He got his wish, and with Oscar-winner Colman flanking him as the daughter, he got his dream.
“It was the most intense, enjoyable experience. And I'm so grateful because it happened with the most talented people. I think it was the most joyful experience of my whole life, actually,” says Zeller.
Zeller was a first-time film director with “The Father,” though Colman says you’d never know it, as Zeller knew exactly what he wanted at all times, helming the feature with focus and care.
“It's just a mix of instinct and a desire to tell a story. We felt that it had to be told and, you just try. You never know; it's a journey with a lot of doubts. But the conviction has to be higher than the doubts,” says Zeller.