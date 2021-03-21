You are here

Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship
The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place on April 6-9. (UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation)
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship
  World's best fighters will take to the mats in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from April 6-9
The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has announced that next month’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), will have a total prize fund of $734,202 (2.7 million dirhams).

The world’s top fighters will return to the UAE capital for the 12th ADWPJJC, the largest event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, from April 6-9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice-president of the UAEJJF, said that the prize fund indicates the UAEJJF’s commitment to developing the sport and ensuring athletes are adequately rewarded for their excellence on the mat.

“In all our championships and events we are dedicated to putting our fighters first,” he said. “The ADWPJJC is the biggest show for the global jiu-jitsu community, the athletes are coming home to showcase their talents and claim the big medals. The championship has become a strategic goal for all jiu-jitsu athletes around the world as it will enhance their career growth and develop their skillset on the mat.”

There will be no live audience permitted at the event.

The championship organizers have collaborated with local and federal health authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment for hundreds of male and female masters and junior athletes from around the world to compete for global glory and huge prize money. The strict health and safety measures for the event include regular PCR testing, social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks, except during bouts on the mats.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the growth of jiu-jitsu continues in a safe and secure environment. ADWPJJC is a platform for jiu-jitsu players from around the world to demonstrate their talents among the elite in the sports. This will elevate the sport of jiu-jitsu even further,” Al-Dhaheri added.

The ADWPJJC begins on Tuesday, April 6, with junior athletes (under-18, under-21) taking to the mats, followed by the masters on April 7. The final two days are reserved for the professional category.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely

LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely
  James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain that the Lakers said will sideline him indefinitely, and Los Angeles went on to fall 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions already are without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and won’t play again until April.
James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal. The 36-year-old superstar screamed and fell to the court clutching at his ankle, yet he got up and briefly stayed in the game.
“I haven’t necessarily seen him scream and squall like that, probably ever, not even with that groin,” said Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers when James missed 17 games with a groin injury two seasons ago. “It had to hurt a little bit, for sure.”
After the injury, James hit a corner 3-pointer that extended his NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,036, but he called a timeout and left the court shortly afterward. James knocked over a chair in frustration as he went to the locker room.
“The mood of the team is we’re disappointed we lost, and we’ve got to come back and get one tomorrow,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I won’t disclose what LeBron was like (in the locker room). It’s in-house.”
John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Trae Young added 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks. They opened an eight-game trip with their eighth straight victory under new coach Nate McMillan — but only after their defending champion opponents lost their 17-time All-Star to an injury that could shake the NBA’s balance of power if it turns out to be serious.
With James out, the remaining Lakers rallied and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime for the Hawks, who are on their longest winning streak since January 2015.
“That was the first thing I told the guys: We can’t relax because LeBron is out of the game,” McMillan said. “We have to keep up the pressure, and I thought our guys did that.”
James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. Along with Davis, Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February after sitting out under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
“It’s different without (James), without AD,” Gallinari said. “Of course they’re a different team. But at the same time, all of the players that stepped up are all NBA veterans with experience, guys that won championships. I would say it’s anyway a very good win.”
Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.
Harrell suggested Hill’s actions during James’ injury were “not a basketball play,” and said the officials should have considered giving him more than a personal foul.

TIP-INS
Hawks: “It’s definitely a different type of game when Bron is out,” Young said. “Everything they do goes through him and AD.” ... Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.
Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn’t ready to play because he hasn’t practiced since February.

RONDO RETURNS
The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers’ championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo, who already got his championship ring through the mail earlier this season, watched the video appreciatively.
Rondo also stoked more nostalgia from Lakers fans when he got a technical foul in the third quarter for a weird bit of gamesmanship, inexplicably shoving the basketball into Schröder’s face after a whistle.
“I love competitors who really try to compete against me on the court, but that’s not competing,” Schröder said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

UP NEXT
Hawks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night
Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals
Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals
  Second-tier hosts Bournemouth out-classed by Ralph Hasenhuttl's side
LONDON: Southampton cast aside their Premier League struggles to reach the FA Cup semifinals with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have slumped into the Premier League relegation battle after losing 10 of their last 12 top-flight matches.

But Southampton have been immune to those woes in the FA Cup this term and they booked a place in the Wembley semifinals thanks to Nathan Redmond’s double after Moussa Djenepo’s opener.

Southampton, FA Cup winners in 1976, are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018, with their most recent final appearance coming in a 2003 defeat against Arsenal.

Playing in the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1957, second-tier Bournemouth were out-classed by a Southampton team sorely in need of a morale-boosting victory.

While Premier League survival is the priority, Hasenhuttl insists the FA Cup was a “big target” and he made just two changes against a Bournemouth team who sat seventh in the championship.

It proved a wise move as Southampton carved open the Bournemouth defense to take the lead in the 37th minute.

Redmond’s enterprising run took him past two defenders to the edge of the area and he slipped a deft pass to Djenepo, who guided a composed finish into the far corner from 8 yards.

Having provided the assist for the Mali winger’s first goal since October, Redmond did it all on his own to double the lead in first half stoppage time.

Seizing possession after Diego Rico failed to deal with Stuart Armstrong’s chested flick, Redmond accelerated toward the Saints area, leaving Steve Cook in his wake before guiding a superb strike into the roof of the net.

Redmond put the result beyond doubt with his third goal of the season in the 59th minute, the midfielder slotting home from 10 yards after Armstrong’s shot bounced back off the post.

In Sunday’s last eight action, Manchester United travel to Leicester in a clash between the teams currently in second and third place in the Premier League respectively.

United are hoping to win the first trophy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign this season after four years without major silverware.

United last won the FA Cup in 2016, while Leicester have not reached the final since 1969 and are still waiting to win the competition for the first time.

Chelsea, beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal, will look to extend Thomas Tuchel’s club record unbeaten start as manager to 14 games when they host struggling Sheffield United.

Topics: Southampton FA Cup AFC Bournemouth

Rangers player alleges ‘vile racist abuse’ by Czech opponent

Rangers player alleges ‘vile racist abuse’ by Czech opponent
Rangers player alleges 'vile racist abuse' by Czech opponent

Rangers player alleges ‘vile racist abuse’ by Czech opponent
  Kudela acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse
GLASGOW: Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has accused a Slavia Prague opponent of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse, dismissing defender Ondřej Kudela’s denial as an “utter lie.”

Kamara issued a statement after UEFA announced it would investigate incidents from the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia on Thursday. The Czech team wants Scottish police to investigate an alleged postgame physical assault on Kudela.

Late in Slavia’s 2-0 victory, Kudela covered his mouth with both hands and said something into Kamara’s ear during a stoppage in play.

Kamara, who is Black, said it was racist language that was audible to a nearby teammate. Kudela acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse.

“I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player,” Kamara said in a statement released by his lawyer.

“The vile racist abuse by Ondrej (Kudela) took place on the international stage, and any failure to act by UEFA will be viewed as a green light for racism,” he said.

Kudela had been arguing with another Rangers player when Kamara said he tried to intervene.

Kamara said, “He told me to shut up and and then said ‘one second my friend,’” before approaching and allegedly uttering the racist remark. He described Kudela’s actions as “deliberate and premeditated.”

Slavia denied the allegations and claimed Kamara punched the 33-year-old Kudela after the game as the Czech team “was not allowed to enter the dressing room” at Ibrox Stadium.

“Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of the team captains Ondřej Kúdela of racist behavior,” the team said in a statement.

Kudela, who is white, only acknowledges swearing at Kamara.

“It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words,” Kudela said as part of the team’s statement.

Kudela’s explanation, Kamara said, is a “complete utter lie which does not stand up to any form of scrutiny.”

The Czech team advanced 3-1 on aggregate to the Europa League quarterfinals and will face Arsenal.

Slavia said it filed a criminal complaint to Scottish police for physical assault on Kúdela, though it did not identify any Rangers players.

“The assault was brutal and carried out with the full force with the intention to hurt and cause physical harm to our player,” the team said.

UEFA on Friday launched an investigation and appointed a disciplinary inspector to gather evidence after earlier saying it was awaiting reports of the match officials.

“Further information regarding this investigation will be made available in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

Topics: Glen Kamara Rangers Slavia Prague racism UEFA Europa League

India hammer England by 36 runs to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2

India hammer England by 36 runs to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2
India hammer England by 36 runs to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2

India hammer England by 36 runs to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2
  India and England will play three one-day international in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28
AHMEDABAD: India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2.

Chasing a mammoth 225 for victory, England managed just 188 for eight in 20 overs despite a 68 from Dawid Malan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned impressive figures of 2-15 in Ahmedabad.

The two teams will now play three one-day internationals in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli blasted half-centuries as India reached 224 for two to set a new best Twenty20 score against England.

With the series level at 2-2, England won the toss in Ahmedabad, but Sharma blasted 64 and put on 94 with Kohli for the first wicket. India’s captain made an unbeaten 80.

Sharma hit five sixes in his 34-ball blitz before he dragged a slower leg-cutter from Ben Stokes onto his stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav kept up the attack with a flurry of sixes and fours in his 32 off 17 balls, but a stunning fielding maneuver by Chris Jordan cut short his innings.

Yadav hit an Adil Rashid ball to the boundary for a likely six and Jordan sprinted from long-on to attempt a one-handed catch.

He flicked the ball to Jason Roy who completed the relay catch with a laugh.

Kohli stood firm to complete his third 50 of the series and combined with Hardik Pandya as India surpassed their previous best of 218, against England in Durban in the 2007 World Cup.

Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes in his 52-ball knock, and Pandya, who smashed 39, put on 81 for the third wicket.

Topics: India Twenty20 England

Russia’s Aslan Karatsev seals maiden ATP title at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
Russia's Aslan Karatsev seals maiden ATP title at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Russian Aslan Karatsev cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. (Twitter/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships)
  It was his first ATP singles final
  Beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa
DUBAI: Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final.
The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semifinals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2.
Karatsev, who climbed from 114th to 42nd in the world rankings following the Australian Open, broke Harris’ serve midway through the opening set and twice more in the second.
It was his first ATP singles final, having won an event for the first time on tour in last week’s doubles tournament in Doha, alongside compatriot Andrey Rublev.
He dumped out the in-form Rublev in Friday’s semifinals and backed that up against Harris.
Karatsev saved the only two break points he faced as he raced to victory in under an hour and 20 minutes.

Topics: tennis Dubai UAE Dubai Duty Free Championships

