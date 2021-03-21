Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has announced that next month’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), will have a total prize fund of $734,202 (2.7 million dirhams).
The world’s top fighters will return to the UAE capital for the 12th ADWPJJC, the largest event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, from April 6-9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.
Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice-president of the UAEJJF, said that the prize fund indicates the UAEJJF’s commitment to developing the sport and ensuring athletes are adequately rewarded for their excellence on the mat.
“In all our championships and events we are dedicated to putting our fighters first,” he said. “The ADWPJJC is the biggest show for the global jiu-jitsu community, the athletes are coming home to showcase their talents and claim the big medals. The championship has become a strategic goal for all jiu-jitsu athletes around the world as it will enhance their career growth and develop their skillset on the mat.”
There will be no live audience permitted at the event.
The championship organizers have collaborated with local and federal health authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment for hundreds of male and female masters and junior athletes from around the world to compete for global glory and huge prize money. The strict health and safety measures for the event include regular PCR testing, social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks, except during bouts on the mats.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that the growth of jiu-jitsu continues in a safe and secure environment. ADWPJJC is a platform for jiu-jitsu players from around the world to demonstrate their talents among the elite in the sports. This will elevate the sport of jiu-jitsu even further,” Al-Dhaheri added.
The ADWPJJC begins on Tuesday, April 6, with junior athletes (under-18, under-21) taking to the mats, followed by the masters on April 7. The final two days are reserved for the professional category.