Emirati composer Ihab Darwish to lead virtual performance with musicians in 20 countries 

The performers, recorded separately in their countries, will appear together as one orchestra on the stage of Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Auditorium.
The symphony required 675 Zoom sessions and 86,600 hours of planning and production for musicians, performers and the orchestra to filmed individually in 21 cities around the world. The individual performances were synchronized digitally, and the post-production technology placed all 128 artists on a virtual 3D model of the stage.
Darwish said in a released statement: “I am constantly experimenting with different genres, instruments, and time frames in music. The experimental nature of ‘Hekayat’ is inspired by my inherent hope for a better future and belief in shared human values.”
He added: “Since my first engagement at Abu Dhabi Festival, the format of performances has been transformed by the pandemic, and yet music’s profound emotional impact and power to soothe are more important than ever. As a unique virtual event, ‘Hekayat’ will be accessible to all audiences around the globe, which is a great advantage.”
The composer is bringing together a powerhouse group of international musicians, including Krakow’s acclaimed Beethoven Academy Orchestra, conducted by maestro Tomasz Tokarczyk, VOX Chamber Choir, Argentine tenor José Cura and virtuoso musicians Sara Andon, Kodō, Carlos Piñana and Kinan Azmeh.
Darwish is the first Emirati composer in his genre to have his music distributed by international publisher Universal Music MENA and the first guest composer of the Beethoven Academy Orchestra. He specializes in composing classical music, featuring distinct Western, Arab and Khaleeji fusions, which has become his signature style.
Image Nation Abu Dhabi launches cultural exchange webinars with Israel Film Fund
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Culture has a unique way of bridging cultures and nations. This is why in an effort to foster cultural exchange between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Image Nation Abu Dhabi has teamed up with the Israel Film Fund (IFF) on a series of webinars that aim to support filmmakers in both countries.
Titled “Film Exchange: Abu Dhabi - Israel,” the new series will explore critical areas within production, talent development and filming in both Abu Dhabi and Israel to encourage collaboration between Image Nation and IFF.
The first webinar will debut on March 24. It will feature industry experts spanning from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Israel Film Fund, the Israel Film and TV Academy as well as renowned film directors.
Those tuning in to the webinars can expect to learn about an array of different topics relating to feature film funding, such as tax rebates, film funds and opportunities for filmmakers in the two countries, among others aspects.
Speakers include Emirati filmmaker Abdullah Al-Kaabi, “City of Life” director Ali F. Mostafa and the Israeli filmmaker who gave us “The Syrian Bride,” Eran Riklis, to name a few.
“This series of webinars is a key cultural and business initiative held in partnership with the IFF,” said Michael Garin, CEO of Image Nation, in a released statement.
“We are ultimately promoting and informing audiences on the many production and investment opportunities that have resulted from the partnership between the UAE and Israel. Through collaboration on content creation, we will deepen the ties between the two countries to the benefit of the media industry in the entire region.”
Echoing on Garin’s statement, Lisa Shiloach-Uzrad, Executive Director of the Israel Film Fund, added: “We are excited to begin what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship between Israeli and UAE filmmakers. We believe there is much that unites our two nations and are proud and happy to be the stepping stone for cultural collaboration that will bring us closer together while creating innovative and fascinating films, which is what we're all about.”
The IFF was established in 1979 in order to assist Israeli filmmakers realize their vision and talent and produce their full length feature film.
Meanwhile, Image Nation Abu Dhabi creates films, TV series, documentaries and entertainment for consumers throughout the world. It is also the first UAE company to have multiple productions stream globally on streaming giant Netflix.
Founded by Caffè Vergnano in 2018, the Women in Coffee project is a platform created for women coffee producers, importers and exporters. The aim is to promote awareness of gender equity issues in coffee-producing countries.
“Funtasia promotes the same values that we are trying to carry forward with our Women in Coffee project: Gender equality, female entrepreneurship, culture and inclusion,” said Carolina Vergnano, owner of Caffè Vergnano.
The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, is a staunch advocate of education, and is on a constant quest to raise awareness and funds for different programs benefiting underprivileged women and children through her non-profit.
Funtasia, which was founded in 2013, has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.
Just recently, Sednaoui Dellal teamed up with Italian clothing store Spazio Bra on a range of limited-edition black and white T-shirts that saw 100% of the proceeds go to Funtasia education programs in Italy and around the world.
Meanwhile, in 2020, the model and philanthropist launched a new collaboration with France-based accessories label Josefina that featured leather carryalls, pouches, backpacks and accessories handcrafted by artisans in Spain. All the profits from that collaboration also went toward Funtasia.
Indeed, the model is always coming up with creative ways to benefit her social enterprise. Last year, she partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction at Sotheby’s London, with the sale of ten of the works collected for the auction going toward Funtasia.
Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach nabs starring role at Arab Fashion Week
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Pia Wurtzbach is the star of Dubai-based couture label Amato’s latest fashion campaign for Fall 2022. The former Miss Universe will also open the label’s digital fashion show on March 24, that will kick off the latest iteration of Arab Fashion Week.
The Filipino-German model will appear in a five-minute-long fashion film directed by Dubai-based filmmaker Alex Suhorucov titled “Inner Sanctum.” In the video, she will wear avant-garde couture creations by Furne One, the Filipino designer behind the brand who is beloved by the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, to name just a few.
“I am excited for you all to see this fashion film that we have worked hard for,” said Wurtzbach in a released statement. “I am so honored to be the latest muse of the globally renowned fashion designer Furne Amato whose designs and creations have penetrated the Hollywood scene as well as royal families.”
Furne One added: “The film has a lot of symbolism and should not be treated literally. Her self/body is her Inner Sanctum. It’s a story of a journey of a woman seeking for inner freedom while living in the middle of an uncertain world being influenced by her own good and bad thoughts but at the end finding her true self and facing her own fears.”
The film and look book were shot against the backdrop of out-of-this-world rock formations in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park in the UAE.
The beauty queen became the third Filipino to win the Miss Universe competition when she took home the crown in 2015.
She is known for her humanitarian work and has, in the past, visited wounded soldiers in the Philippines. She is also a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador for Asia and the Pacific.
Meanwhile, Furne One founded his couture label in Dubai in 2002.
Amato, which translates to “beloved” in Italian, is known for its over-the-top and avant-garde ball gowns that continuously push the fashion envelope.
The Dubai-based house has showcased its collections in Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, London and Miami, among others.
The Amato Couture Fall 2022 fashion film will premiere on www.arabfashionweek.com on March 24.
‘Operation Varsity Blues’ documents another great American scandal
Updated 22 March 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: After the success of Chris Smith’s documentary charting the calamity that was the Fyre music festival, it’s no surprise that his latest investigation has been so eagerly anticipated. After lifting the lid on the catastrophically mismanaged Fyre festival, Smith turns his attention to Operation Varsity Blues – the US federal investigation into a criminal conspiracy to influence college admissions at a number of top American universities. This time round, however, he’s taken a slightly different approach.
“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” is listed as “starring” Matthew Modine. While the interviews in the film feature the real-life subjects, Smith opts to use Modine in a series of recreations of FBI wiretapped phonecalls between Rick Singer and his clients. Singer is the man at the heart of the 2019 scandal, the mastermind who pedaled his so-called side doors into college for wealthy parents willing to hand over enormous amounts of money to guarantee their children a spot. And Smith, via Modine, recreates their conversations down to the last, damning word.
It’s an unusual technique, but one that works. Modine portrays the salesman-like Singer as a persuasive, friendly counsellor who only wants the best for his clients’ kids, while pocketing a small fortune for his company along the way. Combined with frank interviews with investigators, and some of those caught up in Singer’s rigged system, it makes for a surprisingly captivating movie. Smith’s film is at its best when laying bare the sheer, unimaginably elitist sense of privilege that led so many parents to buy their way into top colleges. And it’s at its most thought-provoking when drawing attention to the all-pervading sense of injustice that sparked such vitriolic public response to those found guilty of cheating the system. “Operation Varsity Blues” is, much like Smith’s other work, the kind of film that makes viewers rage at the injustice of it all.
A digital library offers Saudis affordable access to scholarly research
Saudi students, researchers and professionals will soon benefit from a vast new digital library of academic literature
Zendy’s creator Kamran Kardan says his ed-tech start-up will help the MENA region develop knowledge-based economies
Updated 22 March 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: A Dubai-based edutech start-up has launched a digital library for researchers in Saudi Arabia — the first subscription-based library for scholarly literature of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Academic literature is usually hidden behind expensive paywalls or restricted to those who are affiliated with big organizations. Now Zendy, developed by Knowledge E, is offering users affordable access to scholarly works from around the world.
In step with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development agenda and its efforts to foster a culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, Zendy will give students, professionals and hobbyists access to thousands of articles, e-books and scholarly resources.
“Zendy is a massive online library available to every single individual in the region,” Kamran Kardan, Knowledge E founder and CEO, told Arab News.
“If you take a look at the current status of how you can access academic content, books, journals and literature related to that, it’s very cumbersome,” he said.
“You have to be a part of a larger institution, university or organization like the ministry of health, or a place where they can actually afford access to the content. And not all institutions can afford access to all the multiple publishers that are available out there.”
Zendy’s aim is to break down barriers to scholarly discovery by providing individuals with affordable access to the world’s latest research and literature — drawing inspiration from the evolution of music and television consumption.
“The whole idea stemmed from what’s happening to the entertainment and music industry, like Netflix and iTunes, and applying it to academic content, making it affordable,” Kardan said. “So, the whole idea was to open all of that content up and make it affordable, on a monthly subscription or an annual cost.”
ZENDYFACTS
Zendy first launched in Jordan in late 2019.
Digital library hosts over 120,000 publications.
Subscribers in the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
With a background in publishing at Oxford University Press in the UK, Kardan has made it his mission to promote open access and to help higher education institutions discover new research strategies through various business frameworks. He moved to Dubai 15 years ago to promote scholarly access among universities, businesses and consortiums across the region.
“When I moved in 2006, it was the start of a transition from the print world to electronic,” he said. “Libraries were predominantly shelves full of books and journals and, if you could imagine a researcher who was trying to find something, it was such an effort to go through all these different indexes that you have available.
“To actually find all the relevant information you were looking for was a task of its own.”
In the years that followed, Kardan worked with consortiums in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to provide scholarly access on a national level. “Many universities did not have that much access during those days,” he said.
“I remember a university in Kuwait where I had one of the most complete collections of journals from one of the top publishers and going through that transition of moving everything to online — providing more digital libraries to the region was the story of those days.”
Beyond the evolution of digital infrastructure itself, publishing has also had to account for the slow pace of cultural change, with many people continuing to prefer books in paper format for all manner of reasons, including the simple aesthetic of touch and smell.
So far, most of Zendy’s content is only available in English, although some is offered in French and other languages, with the objective of linguistically diversifying further in the near future.
“The idea is to have a comprehensive online library at the fingertips of every single person,” Kardan said. “It is no longer an issue that you can’t afford it, no matter where you’re located, if you’re not part of a larger institution. We don’t target institutions, we target individuals.”
After launching in Jordan in 2019, Zendy spread out to the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Bahrain and, from this month onward, it will be available in Saudi Arabia. The online library has since accumulated thousands of users across the Arab region, hosting over 120,000 publications including more than 30,000 journals and 30,000 e-books.
Zendy also allows users to save searches, export citations and navigate easily according to material type, subject, publication title, language and more.
“You can search, find the article, download the PDF and you can use it as many times as you want,” Kardan said.
“We would like to have more publishers, and this is something that is growing. We have three of the top five publishers in the world and you can imagine that, for publishers that have existing business models with organizations, it is difficult to shift and make everything accessible to all individuals.
“So, it’s also a great step for publishers and that’s why we want to break this barrier.”
To access content, users sign up for a free trial period before choosing between a monthly or annual subscription. Zendy’s business model is based on revenue sharing with publishers based on usage. And, true to Kardan’s ideals, some content will remain free to all.
“There is a portion of free content that will be available in open-access format around the world in a few months’ time,” he said. “So, individuals who are happy with free content can keep that. And then in order to have access to the more premium content, users will need to sign up to Zendy Plus, which is what is currently available.”
Kardan hopes Zendy will have a big impact on the countries of the MENA region, playing a role in the creation of diversified, knowledge-based societies and economies. He is confident that providing easy access to information, open to all, is one way of achieving this goal.
“We are also involved in other ways of building that in terms of conducting workshops in academia and building capacity,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how small you are, you can still make a change. In whatever we do as a company, we try to make that change and impact and we think that Zendy is one of those that has the potential to have a global impact.”
Although in its early stages in Saudi Arabia, subscribers include entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals, such as doctors and nurses. Kardan’s goal is to scale up the platform into a global operation in order to allow easier access to content to many more people around the world.
There are also plans to include videos, book summaries and magazines down the line.
“It’s really to increase readership in all of those areas and to shift this literature world online,” he said. “For me, success is to eventually look back and see what impact I was able to have on the people and society around me.”