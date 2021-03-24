Saudi Arabia says over 3.5 million receive COVID-19 jab

RIYADH: More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia through over 500 vaccine centers in all regions, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The Kingdom recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,624.
The Ministry of Health reported 466 new confirmed cases, the third consecutive day that the daily cases exceed the 400 mark. A total of 386,300 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,205 remain active and 627 in critical condition.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (466) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (306) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (375,471) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/vHZ2hBtPbZ
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 24, 2021
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 193, followed by the Eastern Province with 102, Makkah with 71, Qassim recorded 21 and Hail confirmed 13 cases.
The ministry also announced that 306 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 375,471.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 10 mosques in five regions after some worshippers tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 357 mosques have been closed in the last 45 days, 336 of which have since reopened after being sterilized to ensure the safety of the public.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.74 million.