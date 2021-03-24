You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia says over 3.5 million receive COVID-19 jab

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.74 million.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.74 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says over 3.5 million receive COVID-19 jab

Saudi Arabia says over 3.5 million receive COVID-19 jab
  Kingdom records six new COVID-19 deaths and 466 new cases
  The health ministry says 306 patients recovered in past 24 hours
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia through over 500 vaccine centers in all regions, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The Kingdom recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,624.
The Ministry of Health reported 466 new confirmed cases, the third consecutive day that the daily cases exceed the 400 mark. A total of 386,300 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,205 remain active and 627 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 193, followed by the Eastern Province with 102, Makkah with 71, Qassim recorded 21 and Hail confirmed 13 cases.
The ministry also announced that 306 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 375,471.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 10 mosques in five regions after some worshippers tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 357 mosques have been closed in the last 45 days, 336 of which have since reopened after being sterilized to ensure the safety of the public.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.74 million.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom
  The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom's foreign minister and China's ambassador to the Kingdom
  Saudi-Chinese relations and bilateral cooperation were reviewed during the meeting
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Neom on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various aspects of Saudi-Chinese relations, areas of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to develop cooperation in different sectors were reviewed.

Regional and international developments, efforts made to enhance security and stability and issues of common interest were also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and China’s ambassador to the Kingdom Chen Weiqing.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
  They discussed ways to support and enhance relations in various fields
  Wang also met with GCC chief who said member states were keen to to expedite free trade negotiations with China
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh on Tuesday.
“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests,” the foreign ministry said.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Earlier Wang told Al Arabiya that China supported Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative for Yemen. He also said Beijing had a five point plan to help the Middle East.
Wang also met with Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Al-Hajraf said member countries wanted to enhance cooperation and relations with China in various fields, as well as to expedite free trade negotiations between the two parties.
“During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially enhancing regional security and stability by adhering to the UN’s Charter and Security Council resolutions, respecting state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and combating terrorism,” the GCC said in a statement.
Al-Hajraf said it was important for GCC countries to take part in any negotiations on Iran and its nuclear program. The talks, he added, should include Tehran’s development of ballistic missiles and drones, the security and safety of shipping, and its destabilizing behavior in the region.

The two sides agreed on the need to enhance cooperation in strategic, economic, health and development fields, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both sides agreed on the importance of investing in opportunities resulting from the pandemic in the fields of digital economy and artificial intelligence, and e-commerce.
They also called for “maximizing joint benefit from China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects in a way that enhances each side’s positive contribution with the international community to achieve security, stability and sustainable development.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan China Nayef Al-Hajraf Wang Yi Gulf Cooperation Council GCC

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

UAE's finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75

UAE’s finance minister Hamdan bin Rashid passes away aged 75
  Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince offered their condolences to the UAE's president and ruler of Dubai
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has passed away aged 75. 
Sheikh Hamdan is the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.  
The Dubai ruler posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter, adding: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return…May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”
Following the announcement, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, president of the UAE, Saudi Press Agency reported.
“We learned about the news of the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and we send to Your Highness, the family of the deceased, and the people of the UAE, our deepest condolences and sincere sympathies,” the cables said.
The Saudi leaders also sent similar cables of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
For 50 years, Sheikh Hamdan has held the position of Minister of Finance in the UAE since the formation of its first government following the declaration of the federation in 1971.
He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development. 

Topics: UAE Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Saudi Arabia King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Ball in Houthis’ court, says Saudi Arabia’s UN envoy Al-Mouallimi

Ball in Houthis’ court, says Saudi Arabia’s UN envoy Al-Mouallimi
Updated 24 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Ball in Houthis' court, says Saudi Arabia's UN envoy Al-Mouallimi

Ball in Houthis’ court, says Saudi Arabia’s UN envoy Al-Mouallimi
  Kingdom's permanent representative to the UN welcomes the 'overwhelmingly positive' response to initiative
  If the rebels 'care for the Yemeni people, then they should come forward and negotiate in good faith,' he adds
Updated 24 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Tuesday welcomed the “overwhelmingly positive” international reaction to the Kingdom’s plan to end the war in Yemen and said the “ball is in the Houthis’ court.”
“We have had statements of support from numerous countries and from their missions here in New York,” Al-Mouallimi said during an interview with Arab News.
“We’ve had a statement of support from the (UN) secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) personally, and we have been receiving more and more indications of support from all concerned parties.

“So it has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to being able to translate that momentum into action on the ground, and into steps that the Houthis will be willing to take in response to the international call for peace.”
Foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan announced the Saudi peace initiative on Monday. It calls for a UN-supervised nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to civilian air traffic, and the resumption of negotiations to reach a political resolution to the long-running conflict.
Al-Mouallimi said his country expects the international community to send a clear message to the Houthi rebels that they must avoid “procrastination and looking for excuses.”

He added: “The only party that will be hurt as a result of any delay in the peace process is going to be the Yemeni people. And if (the Houthis) care for the Yemeni people, then they should come forward and negotiate in good faith with their Yemeni partners in the national government and … try to reach an equitable solution that includes all components of the Yemeni people.
“The ball is in the Houthis’ court. They need to come out clearly and accept the Saudi initiative. They need to come clean and not give priority to the interests of outside parties, but rather to the interest of the Yemeni people. That’s where the ball lies and that’s where we are waiting to see if we have a partner for peace or not.”

Al-Mouallimi declined to speculate about possible options should the Houthis fail to respond in good faith, stating that such a discussion at this time would not be consistent with the spirit of the peace plan.
“What we are trying to do is to achieve a positive response to this initiative to get support, widespread support, for it internationally and hopefully to emphasize the positive aspects and move forward,” he said.
“We don’t want to use statements that may be conceived or perceived as threats or ultimatums because we think that the Houthis should come willingly and should come positively to the negotiating table.”

Earlier on Tuesday Guterres thanked the Kingdom for its support of UN peace efforts and urged all sides to take this opportunity to pursue peace by working with his special envoy, Martin Griffiths, on ways to proceed “in good faith and without preconditions.”
The UN chief also reiterated that “all actors and stakeholders must do their utmost to facilitate an immediate agreement that brings Yemen back to a path toward peace.”
Praise and support for the Saudi initiative, along with calls on the Houthis to agree a ceasefire and take part in negotiations to end the conflict, has poured in from around the world, including the EU, the UK, the US and Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia Yemen peace initiative

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon's factions to agree new government as soon as possible

Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible
  He said Kingdom will always stand with the Lebanese people during meeting with President Michel Aoun
  Lebanon welcomes Kingdom's new peace initiative for Yemen
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Tuesday called on Lebanese politicians to set aside their differences in the national interest and speed up efforts to form a new government, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He also stressed the importance of adhering to UN Security Council resolutions that call for the “disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon,” including Hezbollah, and for the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence to be respected.
“We stress the Kingdom’s respect and commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and particularly the need to expedite the formation of a government capable of achieving the security, stability and prosperity that the Lebanese people aspire to,” Bukhari said following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
It came a day after the latest attempt by Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to end five months of political deadlock resulted in failure when they were once again unable to agree the formation of a new government. Meanwhile, Lebanon continues to face a growing financial crisis, mounting debt and a plummeting currency. The crisis was exacerbated by the massive explosion in August last year that destroyed Beirut’s port and surrounding areas.
Bukhari said he told Aoun that Saudi Arabia will always stand with the people of Lebanon, and that the Kingdom’s vision for Lebanon is based on the fundamental principles of Saudi foreign policy, which is to respect the sovereignty of all states and not interfere in their internal affairs.
“Lebanon’s sovereignty is historic and was achieved through the struggles of the Lebanese people, and we respect this sovereignty,” he said.
During their meeting, which took place at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Bukhari and Aoun also reviewed and discussed a number of recent developments, SPA reported. 
Lebanon welcomed the peace initiative to end the war in Yemen that was unveiled on Monday by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and wished “the Kingdom success and for peace to prevail in the Arab and international worlds.”

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Michel Aoun Walid Bukhari

