Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland. (Reuters)
Reuters

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
  • Prices rise amid fears ship could block the Suez Canal for weeks
  • Markets also lifted by escalating geopolitical risk in the Middle East
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise about 2 percent on Friday on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products.
Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, with the outlook for demand dented by fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.
Brent crude was higher by $1.09, or 1.8 percent, at $63.04 a barrel in early London trade, after dropping 3.8 percent on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.22, or 2.1 percent, at $59.78 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 percent a day earlier.
Both benchmarks were on track for a small weekly loss, following a more than 6 percent decline last week.
The trapped container ship is blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade between Asia and Europe.
Officials stopped all ships entering the canal on Thursday, and a salvage company said the vessel may take weeks to free.
“Fears of supply tightness grew as the key Suez Canal remained blocked by the giant ship, outweighing concerns over weak demand due to lockdowns in Europe and Asia,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
Of the 39.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of total seaborne trade in crude in 2020, 1.74 million bpd went through the Suez Canal, according to tanker tracking firm Kpler. Additionally, 1.54 million bpd of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel fuel flow through the canal, about 9 percent of global seaborne product trade, Kpler said.
Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks.
The oil markets were also lifted by worries over escalating geopolitical risk in the Middle East. Yemen’s Houthi forces on Friday said that they launched attacks a day earlier on Saudi Arabia targeting facilities owned by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and military sites.
Expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will likely maintain their lower production also supported prices, Nissan Securities researcher Yasushi Osada said.
The producer group is scheduled to meet on April 1 to decide on May supplies, and OPEC+ sources told Reuters they expected the producer group to broadly stick to current lower levels, as the outlook for demand has deteriorated due to new lockdowns in Europe.
Acting a week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has deepened crude oil supply cuts to Asian customers in June to 10 percent - 15 percent from 5 percent - 15 percent in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Topics: Oil energy

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors
  • Short positions must not exceed 10 percent of the free float
  • Tadawul became first Gulf bourse to allow short selling in 2017
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, Tadawul, has widened access to short-selling and stock-lending, while tightening other rules related to the activities.
As of March 25, all eligible investors in the Saudi market are permitted to sell any stock short, Tadawul said in a statement on the bourse website.
However, new rules stipulate that the short ratio to average daily traded volume of any security should not exceed 10 days and total net short positions must not exceed 10 percent of the free float.
Refinements have also been made to collateral rules for those lending and borrowing securities.
The changes were made to develop a regulatory environment consistent with the international best practices and to provide a “motivating and competitive atmosphere with high reliability,” Tadawul said in the statement.
Tadawul became the first Gulf bourse to allow short selling for institutional investors in April 2017 as it introduced a number of changes to court international investors and appeal to index providers such as MSCI Inc. Abu Dhabi and Dubai followed in October and December of that year, respectively.
MSCI upgraded Saudi Arabia from a “standalone market” to an “emerging market” in June 2018 and became a full member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in August 2019 with a weighting of 2.8 percent.
Tadawul and the Securities Depository Center, Edaa, launched a consultation on the latest changes in February, 2020.

Decoder

Shorting

Short selling involves borrowing a security to sell on the open market with the aim buying it back later for less money.

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
  • The Egyptian builder earlier reported a 25 percent drop in net profit to $90.9 million last year
Arab News

RIYADH: Problem projects, a stronger Egyptian pound and the pandemic all contributed to a decline in Orascom Construction profits, Asharq Business reported.

The Egyptian builder earlier reported a 25 percent drop in net profit to $90.9 million last year, the newspaper said, citing CEO Osama Beshai.

An investment in Belgian’s Besix construction company, now half-owned by Orascom, encountered challenging trading conditions last year with some projects missing profitability targets, he said.

An increase in some raw materials prices, as well as the appreciation of the Egyptian pound against the dollar also had an impact. A stronger pound means that Orascom earns less in local currency terms for projects where it is paid in dollars.

Still, the builder made some headway in the renewables sector, partnering with the French group ENGIE, and the two Japanese companies Eurus Energy and Toyota Tsusho, to develop the Ras Ghareb wind power plant.

The project achieved 14 percent internal return on investment during its first year of operation with a capacity to produce 262.5 megawatts of wind power, Beshai said.

Orascom Construction has increased its projects under implementation to $5.4 billion, 70 percent of which are in the Egypt market, and the rest overseas, including the US.

Beshai said the builder would be more selective in choosing new projects throughout the year.

Topics: Orascom Construction Egypt

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
  • 30 tankers wait on either side of canal to pass through
  • One million tons of LNG could be delayed to Europe
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks.
The 400-meters long Ever Given has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday and efforts are under way to free the vessel although the process may take weeks amid bad weather.
The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers.
Analysts expect a larger impact on smaller tankers and oil products, in particular naphtha and fuel oil exports from Europe to Asia, if the canal remained shut for weeks.
More than 30 oil tankers have been waiting at either side of the canal to pass through since Tuesday, shipping data on Refinitiv showed.
“Aframax and Suezmax rates in the Mediterranean have also reacted first as the market starts to price in fewer vessels being available in the region,” shipbroker Braemar ACM Shipbroking said.
At least four Long-Range 2 tankers that might have been headed toward Suez from the Atlantic basin are now likely to be evaluating a passage around the Cape of Good Hope, Braemar ACM said. Each LR-2 tanker can carry around 75,000 tons of oil.
Rising demand for Atlantic Basin crude within Europe will also increase the use of these smaller tankers and support freight rates, it added.
The cost of shipping clean products, such as gasoline and diesel, from the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea to southern France increased from $1.49 per barrel on March 22 to $2.58 a barrel on March 25, a 73 percent increase, according to Refinitiv.
The shipping index benchmark for LR2 vessels from the Middle East to Japan, also known as TC1, had climbed to 137.5 worldscale points as of early Friday, compared with 100 worldscale points last week, said Anoop Jayaraj, clean tanker broker at Fearnleys Singapore.
Similarly, the index for freight rates for Long-Range 1 (LR1) vessels on the same route, known as TC5, stood at 130 worldscale points on Friday, up from 125 at the end of last week. Worldscale is an industry tool used to calculate freight rates.
The impact of the shipping delays on energy markets is likely to be mitigated by demand for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) being in the low season, analysts said.
“The seasonal nature of this flow means that we are unlikely to see pressure put on LNG shippers moving cargoes to the east as the longer and cheaper Cape routes are favored,” data intelligence firm Kpler said.
Several LNG tankers have been diverted, one Singapore-based shipbroker said, adding that sentiment for LNG tanker rates are more positive following the incident.
He added that some European buyers anticipating delays of LNG from Qatar may be considering other options such as buying in the spot market. Still, with demand for LNG being in the low season, the impact may be minimal, analysts said.
If the blockage lasts for two weeks, about one million tons of LNG could be delayed for delivery to Europe, Rystad Energy’s head of gas and power markets Carlos Torres Diaz said in a note on Thursday.
This could double to more than two million tons of delayed cargo deliveries in a worst case scenario of the Canal being blocked for four weeks, he added.

Topics: shipping energy LNG Qatar

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge
Updated 26 March 2021
Shane McGinley

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge
  • XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion was launched last December
  • The challenge seeks to address several problems in one shot
Updated 26 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has been announced as a member of the advisory board for the $15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, which aims to find alternatives to traditional farming and cooking methods.

“XPRIZE is known for catalyzing innovators to solve pressing global issues, and the Feed the Next Billion challenge actually addresses several problems in one shot: The climate crisis, the responsible usage of natural resources, making healthy protein-rich foods widely available with a built-in affordability metric, and more,” Prince Khaled told Arab News on Thursday.

The challenge is being sponsored by Aspire — Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council — and the Saudi royal will be the only Middle Eastern participant on the advisory panel.

“It’s a step forward in the GCC to see the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council sponsor this sustainability challenge — a proud moment for us all as we collectively work toward more environmentally appropriate solutions,” Prince Khaled said.

Launched in Dec. 2020, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion seeks to meet the growing global demand for protein products through the development of nutritious alternatives to traditional chicken and fish products.

Over the next three years, Prince Khaled and the rest of the advisory board will guide teams of global innovators as they try to develop environmentally conscious alternatives that replicate the look, taste, smell, feel, and cooking behavior of a fillet of fish or chicken.

Other members of the advisory team include Bernhard Kowatsch, head of the Innovation Accelerator at the United Nations World Food Program; Lisa Sweet, head of Future of Protein, COVID Response, and Food Health at the World Economic Forum; and Ricardo San Martin, research director of the Alternative Meat Program at the UC Berkeley Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. Registration for the challenge is open until May 31 and winners will be revealed in 2024.

 

 

Topics: KBW Ventures XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 
Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 
  • Value of Shariah-compliant bond offering more than double country’s first sukuk issuance in 2014
  • Issuance ‘highlights London’s role as global leader in Islamic finance,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The British government has issued £500 million ($686.85 million) worth of Shariah-compliant sovereign bonds — seven years since it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk.

The Treasury said on Thursday that “£500 million of sukuk, the Islamic equivalent of a bond, has been sold to investors based in the UK and in the major hubs for Islamic finance in the Middle East and Asia.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans to make the UK the most open and dynamic financial center in the world. By launching our second sovereign sukuk, we’re cementing the UK’s position as the leading global hub for Islamic finance outside of the Islamic world.”

He added: “Strong investor demand for this sukuk meant we achieved a good price for the taxpayer and will help us develop our relationships with Islamic economies around the world.”

The Treasury said the issuance “attracted high-quality global demand,” with orders totaling in excess of £625 million.

Britain has long held a strong position in the world of Islamic finance. In 2014, it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk, worth £200 million. 

Thursday’s sukuk issuance “highlights London’s role as a global leader in Islamic finance. The UK has always been a strong supporter of the industry, and has had a long and committed focus going back to the 1980s,” Samina Akram, managing director of Islamic finance firm Samak Ethical Finance, told Arab News.

“The fact that the UK government’s timing of the sukuk announcement comes during a struggling economic climate further shows the seriousness of their commitment,” she added.

“Investors placed £2.3 billion of orders for the first UK sovereign sukuk issued in June 2014, 11 times the amount on offer. I have no doubt today’s issuance will also attract a surging demand.”

Bashar Al-Natoor, head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, told Arab News that the £500 million issuance is also a “strategic” move — not one aimed entirely at plugging the government’s swelling coronavirus-induced debt.

He said: “They’re not doing it as a funding tool. They have other objectives in mind: They want to maintain their status as a Western hub for Islamic finance, including sukuk. London is one of the largest hubs for issuing sukuk, and this is more important in these times because of Brexit.”

He added: “Other countries, such as Ireland and Luxembourg, are eyeing the status of Islamic finance hub in the Western world — the UK is looking at it from this angle.”

Competition between these locations is already underway, said Al-Natoor. “Ireland is already working on their Islamic finance offering, and Luxembourg has very advanced infrastructure, mainly toward Islamic fund management. You have these two that are visible when it comes to Islamic finance,” he added. “The UK has a head start in the field, but is there competition? I think yes, there is.”

With this second sovereign sukuk offering, Al-Natoor said, “they’re testing the waters of the market.”

He predicted that the government will closely assess the success of this offering, and it may dictate whether or not sukuk plays a greater role in the future of British finances. “It’s definitely a development worth watching,” he said.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic banking sovereign bonds Islamic finance

