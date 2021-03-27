You are here

India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Narendra Modi

India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Narendra Modi
A volunteer checks a voter's body temperature entering a polling station to cast his ballot in West Bengal's legislative election on March 27, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Narendra Modi

India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Narendra Modi
  • The BJP currently controls a dozen of India’s 28 states, with alliance partners in several others
  • But it has never won power in West Bengal, once a communist bastion for more than three decades
Reuters

KOLKATA, India: Voting began in Assam and West Bengal on Saturday in state elections that will show how support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding up following a coronavirus-stricken year, and months of protests by farmers against his agricultural reforms.
Re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019, Modi’s grip on power is under no threat, but the elections in the two eastern states are the first since the farmers launched protests that have been mainly in the north, around the capital Delhi.
It was the first phase of voting in both states, and the results won’t be known for months.
For all the concerns over the coronavirus, politicians out on the campaign trail often showed scant regard for social distancing, but as people waited in long queues outside polling centers in West Bengal on Saturday, security personnel and election workers handed out masks, sanitizers and gloves.
Modi and his home minister Amit Shah campaigned aggressively for their Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, luring local politicians away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.
“The main contending parties are strong this time and it is difficult to gauge the mood,” Mahadeb Hansda, a retired school teacher said by telephone from Purulia district, as he waited to cast his vote.
The BJP currently controls a dozen of India’s 28 states, with alliance partners in several others. But it has never won power in West Bengal, once a communist bastion for more than three decades, and should the BJP defeat Banerjee, analysts say, it would deal a body blow to the broader opposition.
The country’s fourth most populous state, with 90 million people, is key to controlling the upper house of the federal parliament whose members are elected by state assemblies.
In neighboring Assam, where a BJP-led alliance is seeking a second term, brisk polling began early. Women, clad in traditional dresses, lined up outside voting centers before the polls opened at 7 am.
“I want to cast my vote early and be free for the rest of the day,” said Malini Gogoi, a housewife from the northern Assam town of Biswanath.

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
Myanmar's armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group

Myanmar’s armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group
CHIANG MAI, Thailand: Myanmar’s ethnic armed factions will not stand by and do nothing if the military junta’s forces continue to kill protesters, the leader of one of the main armed groups said on Saturday.
At least 16 protesters were killed by security forces across Myanmar on Saturday, according to local media and witnesses, as the junta celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day.
“The Myanmar Armed Forces Day isn’t an armed forces day, it’s more like the day they killed people,” General Yawd Serk, chair of the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army — South (RCSS), told Reuters.
“It isn’t for the protection of democracy as well, it’s how they harm democracy...
“If they continue to shoot at protesters and bully the people, I think all the ethnic groups would not just stand by and do nothing.”
The RCSS, which operates near the Thai border, is one of several ethnic armed groups to have denounced the coup and vowed to stand with protesters. Myanmar’s two dozen or so ethnic armed factions control vast swathes of the country.
Addressing a military parade earlier, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the army’s job was to protect the people and promote democracy, reiterating his promise of a fresh election made after the army took power on Feb. 1.
The junta says a Nov. 8 ballot, won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was rigged, forcing the military to take control.
The latest fatalities would bring the total death toll to more than 340 in the army’s efforts to stamp out the widespread opposition to the coup.
Many protesters are calling for the formation of a federal army and Yawd Serk said he supported that.
“The ethnic armed groups now have a similar enemy and we need to join hands and hurt those that are hurting the people. We need to join together,” he said.

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists
AFP

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as protest-hit nation resists
  • The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February
  • The military has defended its power grab, claiming voter fraud in the November election
AFP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s military regime staged a major show of force on Saturday for its annual Armed Forces Day parade, as the junta struggles to quell widespread protests against its rule weeks after seizing power.
The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a major uprising demanding a return to democracy.
Violent morning crackdowns by security forces thwarted some plans for fresh protests that had been called in some cities to coincide with the parade in the capital Naypyidaw.
As troops carried torches and flags while marching alongside army vehicles, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing again defended the coup and pledged to yield power after new elections.
But he also issued another threat to the anti-coup movement that has gripped the country since he took charge, warning that acts of “terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquility and security” were unacceptable.
“The democracy we desire would be an undisciplined one if they pay no respect to and violate the law,” he said.
Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, usually accompanies a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.
But the junta has struggled to achieve international recognition since taking control of Myanmar and said that only eight international delegations attended Saturday’s event, including China and Russia.
Fears have swirled that the day could become a flashpoint for more unrest.
Security forces cracked down on demonstrators in commercial hub Yangon before dawn, while police and troops opened fire on a rally by university students in the northeastern city of Lashio.
“The army and the police just came and shot them. They did not give any warning to protesters and they used real bullets,” local journalist Mai Kaung Saing said.
But protesters elsewhere returned to the streets, including in the second-largest city Mandalay, where crowds carried Suu Kyi’s party flag and flashed the three-finger salute that has been adopted as a symbol of resistance to military rule.
Security forces have increasingly cracked down with lethal force on demonstrations against the coup in recent weeks, using tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies.
A message broadcast on state television warned young people not to participate in what it called a “violent movement” against the military regime.
“Learn the lesson from those who have brutally died... do not die for nothing,” it said.
Nearly 330 people have died in demonstrations against the coup – including a large number killed by direct headshots from security forces – and more than 3,000 others have been arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.
The protest movement has also included widespread strikes by civil servants, which have brought many basic government functions to a halt.
This has infuriated authorities, who arrested people suspected of supporting the movement, often in night raids on homes.
But the protest movement, coming on top of a Covid pandemic that hit Myanmar hard, has also struck the country’s economy.
The World Bank has warned the country faces a huge 10 percent slump in GDP in 2021.
The brutality of the crackdown has horrified international powers.
On Thursday the US and Britain – the nation’s former colonial ruler – imposed sanctions on a conglomerate owned by the Myanmar military.
So far diplomatic pressure has had little impact and Washington and London hope that hitting the military’s financial interests will pay dividends.
The armed forces dominate many key sectors of the Myanmar economy, including trading, natural resources, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.
The civil disobedience movement had a boost on Friday when a group of Norwegian academics nominated it for the Nobel Peace Prize – won in 1991 by Suu Kyi.
The military has defended its power grab, claiming voter fraud in the November election which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won by a landslide.

ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps

ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps
Peter Maurer
Reuters

ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps

ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps
  • UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in “sub-human” conditions without legal process
Reuters

GENEVA: Countries must reclaim 62,000 people, two-thirds of them children, held in squalid camps in northeast Syria for families associated with Daesh extremists, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday, describing the situation as a “tragedy in plain sight.”
Those held in the Al-Hol displacement camp run by Syrian Kurdish forces come from some 60 countries. They fled Daesh’s final enclaves, and the majority of them are Iraqi or Syrian.
“The tens and thousands of children stranded in Al Hol, other camps and detained in prisons are victims. They are victims no matter what they or their parents might have done or stand accused of,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said in a statement after visiting the sprawling site where it runs a field hospital and provides food and water.
Children, many orphaned or separated from their parents, are growing up in often dangerous conditions in the camp, he said.
In January, the UN said it had received reports of 12 Syrian and Iraqi nationals being murdered there.
Maurer urged authorities to end a “tragedy in plain sight,” adding: “Positive examples of repatriation and reintegration do exist.”

Some states have balked at reclaiming their citizens, invoking security concerns, or tried to strip them of their nationality.
Maurer ended a five-day visit to Syria that also included stops in Hassakeh, Daraya outside Damascus, and ministerial-level talks in the capital as the country marks 10 years of war.
President Bashar Assad, with the help of Russian and Iranian forces, has all but crushed the insurgency.
UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in “sub-human” conditions without legal process.
Under international law, states have a duty to repatriate their citizens and, if there is evidence, to prosecute adults for war crimes or other offenses at fair trials in their domestic courts, they said.

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

Updated 26 March 2021
AP

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
  • Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a police officer
  • Alissa's family told investigators they believed he was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions
AP

BOULDER: The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and a defense attorney immediately asked that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Alissa is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another police officer, who was unhurt.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities planned to file more charges. He did not elaborate.
Alissa did not enter a plea, which will come later in the judicial process. He has been jailed without bail.
The young man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered Monday in a gunbattle with police. He appeared alert and attentive, moving his knees from side to side, his eyes darting back and forth from his lawyers to the judge. He wore a mask and purple, short-sleeved coveralls.
His attorney, public defender Kathryn Herold, provided no details about his health. At Herold’s request, Alissa’s next hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow the defense to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.
“Our position is we cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” Herold said, adding that the defense cannot begin that assessment until it receives evidence from investigators.
A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting previously said that the suspect’s family told investigators they believed Alissa was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil Thursday night in the parking lot of a high school less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting. Many held candles and roses while locking arms or embracing at Fairview High School near the base of the snow-covered Rocky Mountain foothills.
After a singer led the crowd in “Amazing Grace,” Nicole LiaBraaten, a local leader of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, asked everyone to “take a healing breath.”
“Our hearts are broken, and our festering wounds are split open once again. And this time it’s for the whole world to see,” said Liabraaten, whose group helped organize the vigil.
US Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, told the crowd said he had spoken with some of his Democratic colleagues about how to curb gun violence.
“It does not have to be this way,” he said, prompting cheers.
Alissa’s legal team includes public defender Daniel King, who represented Colorado theater gunman James Holmes, as well as Robert Dear, who is accused of killing three people in a 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, two cases in which mental illness was a factor.
Depending on what they learn from investigators about Alissa’s mental health, his lawyers could ask the court to order an examination by a psychiatrist or psychologist to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
If defendants are unable to understand the proceedings and assist their lawyers, proceedings can be delayed to see if treatment, such as medication, can make them ready for trial.
A mentally ill defendant might eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as Holmes did in the 2012 shooting at an Aurora movie theater that left a dozen dead. It would be up to a jury to decide whether the defendant knew right from wrong at the time of the crime — the state’s legal definition of insanity.
During Thursday’s court proceedings, five deputies with black bands of mourning across their badges stood close by. Boulder police tweeted Thursday that they used the handcuffs of the slain officer, Eric Talley, to take the suspect from a hospital to jail earlier this week — and told him so.
Screenshots of what was believed to be Alissa’s Facebook page hint of fears that he was secretly being tracked on his phone and reflect his interest in Islamic teachings, immigration and martial arts. The screenshots and dozens of postings were captured by the online extremist tracking firm SITE Intelligence Group.
In July 2019, Alissa wrote that his phone was being hacked by “racist islamophobic people.” At another point, he wrote that his old high school had likely gotten access to his phone, asking Facebook followers for advice on how to stop it.
Alissa was convicted in 2018 of assaulting a fellow high school student, according to police documents. A former classmate told the AP he was kicked off the wrestling team after yelling he would kill everyone following a loss in a practice match.
After a white supremacist killed 51 people in the 2019 New Zealand mosque massacre, Alissa called the dead “victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.” Three months later, he posted a link to a PBS story about how immigrants help the economy, writing, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America.”
“What Islam is really about,” he wrote in one Facebook post that referred to a list of teachings from the Qur'an, including to “be good to others” and “restrain anger.”
In other posts, he urged followers to give to charity, described abortion as “disgusting” and said that he opposed gay marriage.
“There was no indication on his Facebook account that suggested radical views of any kind, whether it be Islamist, anti-Trump, or anything else,” said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE, which analyzed the postings. “He did mention Islam on his Facebook, but never to any extremity.”
Thursday’s court appearance was the first time Alissa appeared in public since his arrest Monday inside the King Soopers supermarket. He was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police. He had removed all clothing except his shorts before being taken into custody.
According to two law enforcement officials, Alissa was born in Syria in 1999, emigrated to the US as a toddler and later became a US citizen. He would need to be a citizen to buy a gun. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
An AR-15-style gun recovered inside the supermarket was believed to have been used in the attack, said a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Syrian child wounded in airstrike enjoys new life thanks to UK benefactor

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
Arab News

Syrian child wounded in airstrike enjoys new life thanks to UK benefactor

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
  • ‘I just felt that something needed to be done,’ says Rohan Karat
  • Syria’s war is now in its tenth year, and a political solution appears further away than ever
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian boy left with horrific burns following an airstrike is now living a new life in Europe after a stranger in the UK helped the boy and his father escape the country’s civil war.

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies detonated a gas cylinder in his house in 2015. The ensuing blast killed his mother and brother and left Yousef seriously burned.

When the young boy’s story was shared on British television, Rohan Karat, from Hertfordshire, UK, was shocked by his plight, and immediately started raising money for him to receive treatment. 

Karat told ITV News: “It was absolutely heartbreaking to see his situation. I don't know what took over me, but I just felt that something needed to be done.” 

He eventually raised enough money to help Yousef and his father Muhammad flee Syria and start a new life abroad.

Muhammad Rajab has since started a new family, and said his son enjoys school, drawing and playing with his two younger siblings.

“We had nothing. With the money we received we could afford medical treatment for Yousef,” Muhammad told ITV News. 

Karat continues to fund Yousef’s education and other parts of his life through monthly donations raised with the help of a community group.

“I want Yousef to learn English so he can someday talk to Rohan. He cared for Yousef like he was his own child,” said Muhammad, who added that he has not told his son how he received his scars, as he believes he is not yet ready for the truth.

Syria’s war is now in its tenth year, and while some parts of the country are currently relatively stable, others continue to see daily violence.

Support from Iran, Hezbollah and Russia through a combination of airstrikes, extensive support for militias, and the direct involvement of ground forces, has so far ensured the survival of President Bashar Assad’s regime.

