New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

DUBAI: Kuwait International Airport is to get new scanners with technology that allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their bags.
Smiths Detection said it won the contract to supply checkpoint security screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction.
It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays, the US company said in a statement on Monday.
Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually.
“Following on from the successful award of the hold baggage screening equipment last year, we are proud to be continuing this relationship with Kuwait International Airport,” said Jerome de Chassey, regional vice president. “The solutions that they have selected are the most technically advanced and are being installed in some of the biggest airports across the globe.”
Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals at a time when they are also struggling with new testing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.
