New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
The technology allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their bags. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
  It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays
  Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait International Airport is to get new scanners with technology that allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their bags.
Smiths Detection said it won the contract to supply checkpoint security screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction.
It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays, the US company said in a statement on Monday.
Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually.
“Following on from the successful award of the hold baggage screening equipment last year, we are proud to be continuing this relationship with Kuwait International Airport,” said Jerome de Chassey, regional vice president. “The solutions that they have selected are the most technically advanced and are being installed in some of the biggest airports across the globe.”
Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals at a time when they are also struggling with new testing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Kuwait aviation technology

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
Updated 28 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
  Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion
Updated 28 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A sharp rise in sales at the Danube supermarket chain helped to lift profits at Saudi retail group BinDawood.
Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
BinDawood Holding operates two retail chains, BinDawood and Danube, together accounting for 74 stores in 15 cities across the Kingdom.
While Danube sales jumped by 17.5 percent over the year, BinDawood was hit hard by the pandemic travel restrictions, especially in its Makkah and Madinah stores
“The decline in Bindawood sales was principally related to pandemic travel restrictions leading to an absence of pilgrim inflow during Umrah, Hajj and Ramadan seasons,” the company said in a statement.
It would also usually rely heavily on promotional campaigns such as ‘Back to School’, year end sales and food festivals, which were also curtailed due to lockdowns.
The company opened five new Danube branches over the year and opened its first international outlet in Bahrain.

Topics: BinDawood Danube

Dubai's Alabbar wants to double Emaar's Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
  Egypt currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emaar chief Mohamed Alabbar wants to double its Egyptian operations as a proportion of the Dubai developer’s business.
The property tycoon behind some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks told Asharq Business that the country currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year.
He said that the company would not change its focus by entering high risk areas and instead stay focused on real estate opportunities in the country.
It comes after Emaar announced its latest plans for the reconstruction of West Cairo.
Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of the Dubai development company, last week announced plans for the Belle Vie residential project, spread across 500 acres, in Sheikh Zayed City. It is the company’s second project in West Cairo after the $734 million Cairo Gate.

Topics: Dubai Emaar real estate

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
  Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said it restructured its debt financing for Sadara Chemical Company, its joint venture with Dow Chemical.
The Saudi national oil company also said an agreement had been reached to allocate more natural gas feedstock to the joint venture, which has been building the world’s biggest chemical complex ever delivered in a single phase, in Jubail.
Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara, Aramco said in a stock exchange filing.
The terms of the restructuring also include a principal repayment grace period until June 15 2026 and an extension of the final maturity date from 2029 to 2038, in connection with all of the facilities.
Saudi Aramco owns 65 percent of the capital of Sadara Chemical Company with the remainder held by Dow.
Sadara is delivering the world’s largest chemical complex ever built in a single phase, with 26 integrated manufacturing plants that will produce more than three million tons of products every year.

Topics: Aramco Dow

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
  The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country's existing major oil fields
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said that his country plans to increase its oil production capacity to 8 million barrels of oil per day by 2029, compared to current production of 4.8 million barrels per day, Asharq Business reported.
He said that production capacity could reach 12 million barrels of oil per day.
However he added that current plans do not conflict with the OPEC + agreement to reduce production to maintain the stability of oil markets.
The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country’s existing major oil fields, including the Majnoon, Zubair and Rumaila fields — which together have the ability to double their production.
Abdul-Jabbar said there were plans to increase the capabilities of refineries in Iraq to stop the need for importing fuel.
Iraq is also seeking to increase its production capacity in the natural gas sector to reduce the volume of imports from abroad.
He said that Iraq was targeting an increase in production to a level of between 4 and 5 billion cubic feet by 2025 against current production of 1.5 billion standard cubic feet.
The minister disclosed that a framework agreement had been reached to extend an oil pipeline from Basra to the port of Aqaba in Jordan and that he anticipated the implementation of the agreement to follow within a year.

Topics: Iraq Oil

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
  The contract will enable traders to hedge Middle East crude and refining margins against the grade
Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The Murban crude futures contract launched on Monday, the key contract of the new ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) oil exchange, offering a potential rival benchmark for trading Middle East crude.
The contract was priced at $63.93 per barrel as of 0100 GMT with 2,132 lots traded, ICE said on Twitter. Each lot is 1,000 barrels.
Abu Dhabi-based IFAD is back by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and partners including international oil majors.
The Murban contract, which prices the flagship Abu Dhabi grade that accounts for more than half of ADNOC’s production, will offer an alternative benchmark to Dubai, operated by S&P Global Platts, and Oman crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).
The contract will enable traders to hedge Middle East crude and refining margins against the grade. It would also allow traders to compare the values of competing supplies from Russia, Europe and the United States with similar quality to Murban using a range of cash-settled derivatives against Brent, West Texas Intermediate.
The contract prices the crude two months ahead with the first expiry month set for June. It is a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Other partners in IFAD include BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol, Shell, PetroChina , South Korea’s GS Caltex, Japan’s Eneos Holdings and Thailand’s PTT Plc. IFAD’s launch was delayed by nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADNOC will set the monthly official selling price (OSP) for Murban based on the futures contract and price its other three grades, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, at differentials to the Murban contract.
Murban is considered as a light sweet crude and has an API gravity of 39.9 degrees and a sulfur content of 0.78%, with output of about 2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to ICE. API gravity measures a crude’s density.
The UAE, the third biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumps about 2.5 million to 3 million bpd, mostly produced by ADNOC.

Topics: Murban crude Oil energy UAE

