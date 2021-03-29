RIYADH: The second phase of a drainage project in Dammam's King Fahd suburb has been completed at a cost of SR850 million ($226 million), SPA reported.
The Eastern Province Municipality allocated part of its annual budget to implement infrastructure works, said spokesman, Muhammad Al-Sufyan.
He added that studies for more planned projects across the King Fahad suburbs, have also been completed.
The King Fahd Suburbs were ordered by former Saudi King Fahd to develop three residential suburbs in the Eastern Province.
Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project
