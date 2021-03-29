You are here

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
The Tripset app allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place. (Supplied)
PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
  • The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week
DUBAI: Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset” that aims to help restore passenger trust in air travel by giving people up to date information on restrictions and health requirements in place at their destinations.

The Tripset app allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources, Airbus said.
“With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic,” the plane maker said in a statement.

“Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.”

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week, that has frustrated airline chiefs as a confused public keep their feet firmly planted on the ground.

Topics: Airbus transportation aviation

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project
  • The Eastern Province Municipality allocated part of its annual budget to implement infrastructure works
RIYADH: The second phase of a drainage project in Dammam's King Fahd suburb has been completed at a cost of SR850 million ($226 million), SPA reported.
The Eastern Province Municipality allocated part of its annual budget to implement infrastructure works, said spokesman, Muhammad Al-Sufyan.
He added that studies for more planned projects across the King Fahad suburbs, have also been completed.
The King Fahd Suburbs were ordered by former Saudi King Fahd to develop three residential suburbs in the Eastern Province.

Topics: Dammam Saudi Arabia construction

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
  • It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays
  • Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals
DUBAI: Kuwait International Airport is to get new scanners with technology that allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their bags.
Smiths Detection said it won the contract to supply checkpoint security screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction.
It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays, the US company said in a statement on Monday.
Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually.
“Following on from the successful award of the hold baggage screening equipment last year, we are proud to be continuing this relationship with Kuwait International Airport,” said Jerome de Chassey, regional vice president. “The solutions that they have selected are the most technically advanced and are being installed in some of the biggest airports across the globe.”
Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals at a time when they are also struggling with new testing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Kuwait aviation technology

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
  • Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion
RIYADH: A sharp rise in sales at the Danube supermarket chain helped to lift profits at Saudi retail group BinDawood.
Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
BinDawood Holding operates two retail chains, BinDawood and Danube, together accounting for 74 stores in 15 cities across the Kingdom.
While Danube sales jumped by 17.5 percent over the year, BinDawood was hit hard by the pandemic travel restrictions, especially in its Makkah and Madinah stores
“The decline in Bindawood sales was principally related to pandemic travel restrictions leading to an absence of pilgrim inflow during Umrah, Hajj and Ramadan seasons,” the company said in a statement.
It would also usually rely heavily on promotional campaigns such as ‘Back to School’, year end sales and food festivals, which were also curtailed due to lockdowns.
The company opened five new Danube branches over the year and opened its first international outlet in Bahrain.

Topics: BinDawood Danube

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
Dubai's Alabbar wants to double Emaar's Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
  • Egypt currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year
RIYADH: Emaar chief Mohamed Alabbar wants to double its Egyptian operations as a proportion of the Dubai developer’s business.
The property tycoon behind some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks told Asharq Business that the country currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year.
He said that the company would not change its focus by entering high risk areas and instead stay focused on real estate opportunities in the country.
It comes after Emaar announced its latest plans for the reconstruction of West Cairo.
Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of the Dubai development company, last week announced plans for the Belle Vie residential project, spread across 500 acres, in Sheikh Zayed City. It is the company’s second project in West Cairo after the $734 million Cairo Gate.

Topics: Dubai Emaar real estate

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
  • Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said it restructured its debt financing for Sadara Chemical Company, its joint venture with Dow Chemical.
The Saudi national oil company also said an agreement had been reached to allocate more natural gas feedstock to the joint venture, which has been building the world’s biggest chemical complex ever delivered in a single phase, in Jubail.
Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara, Aramco said in a stock exchange filing.
The terms of the restructuring also include a principal repayment grace period until June 15 2026 and an extension of the final maturity date from 2029 to 2038, in connection with all of the facilities.
Saudi Aramco owns 65 percent of the capital of Sadara Chemical Company with the remainder held by Dow.
Sadara is delivering the world’s largest chemical complex ever built in a single phase, with 26 integrated manufacturing plants that will produce more than three million tons of products every year.

Topics: Aramco Dow

