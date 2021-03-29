Iraq signs heads of agreement with Total for four energy projects

You are here

The initial agreement was signed during a visit by Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters

  • The deals include a seawater project and plants for processing natural gas
Reuters
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has signed a heads of agreement with Total to build four giant energy projects in the Middle East country, including a seawater project and plants for processing natural gas, its oil ministry said on Monday.
The initial agreement was signed during a visit by Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the ministry said in a statement.

Arab News
Arab News

  • The Kingdom’s telecommunications market reached SR70 billion in 2020
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in its communication-related industries in 2020, a government regulator said, owing to a wider national campaign to improve connectivity across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications, information technology (IT), and postal markets were valued at SR246 billion ($65.6 billion) in 2020, according to data from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the Saudi Press Agency said.
The Kingdom’s telecommunications market reached SR70 billion in the same period, with Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CITC’s governor, describing it as the most developed in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The information technology market was valued at SR64 billion, while the postal market stood at SR6.4 billion, the governor revealed at the annual Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Indicators Forum in Riyadh.
Al-Tamimi said the Kingdom’s IT and postal sectors account for 5.5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.
Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure as it seeks to diversify its income sources, veering away from oil dependence.

Shane McGinley
Shane McGinley

  • $48.6 million was raised in 2020, an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year
Shane McGinley
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: The United Nations’ refugee agency on Monday reported a 12.5 percent rise in donations to its Refugee Zakat Fund last year, resulting in a 59 percent increase in the number of refugees benefiting from this assistance.

Zakat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a religious duty of Muslims to donate money to charitable organizations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) set up the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2019 and last year it helped 2.1 million beneficiaries in 13 countries, including Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Mauritania, Niger, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

According to the UNHCR’s Annual Islamic Philanthropy Report, $48.6 million was raised in 2020, an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year.

This meant that 2.1 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) benefited from the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2020, a rise of 59 percent year-on-year. According to the report, 55 percent of the zakat donations were for Yemen, followed by Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Commenting on the impact of Islamic philanthropy on marginalized communities, Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustafa Sano, secretary-general of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, said: “With more than 50 percent of the refugees and IDPs coming from OIC countries, the Muslim community responded with generosity to UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund, in particular in the context of the consequences of the pandemic. But the needs are still high, and there is much space left to cover for the expenditures of zakat-compliant activities.”

Despite the rise in donations, the UNHCR has forecast that it would need $9.1 billion to fully address the needs of refugees and IDPs around the world in 2021.

Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

  • The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) collected SR5.5 billion (SR1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year despite the pandemic, the country’s markets chief said.

It represented a 34 percent increase on the previous year, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco IPO, said Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales, with about SR200 billion raised during 2020, compared to SR120 billion in 2019 - representing 65 percent growth.

 

Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

  • Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding Monday to stave off a national power cut the energy minister warned would otherwise hit by the end of March.
Caretaker energy minister Raymond GHajjar said three weeks ago that the country would plunge into “total darkness” if no money was secured to buy fuel for power stations.
The state-run Electricity of Lebanon (EDL) faces dire cash shortages, as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
On Monday, “parliament approved... a $200 million advance” for EDL, the National News Agency reported.
The decision came a day after one of the country’s largest power plants, Zahrani in south Lebanon, stopped operating because it ran out of fuel.
EDL said the closure was caused because a fuel ship could not be immediately offloaded because of logistical problems.
Meanwhile, another cargo ship scheduled to arrive from Kuwait has been held up due to the stuck container ship blocking the Suez Canal, it added.
Power cuts have been common in Lebanon for decades, forcing Lebanese use private generators.
Now the country is facing an economic crunch and fast running out of hard currency to back imports.
The EDL power company had been running on a loan allocated under the 2020 budget, but the 2021 budget has not yet been passed, with the country also struggling in a political crisis.

Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

  • When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and report it
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: General Motors (GM) has struck an initial agreement with Dubai police as it moves towards rolling out new technology that can automatically create a police alert when a driver has an accident.
The company said the agreement represented the next step towards launching its OnStar platform in the emirate. When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and then transfer the information to the operations room at Dubai Police, GM said in a statement.
Automakers worldwide are developing technology aimed at speeding up the time it takes for emergency services to respond to collisions and other accidents while some insurance companies also offer preferential rates to customers with vehicles that are equipped with various safety-related applications.
Dubai Police was "committed to building and strengthening its cooperation with partners to jointly develop technology that enhances road safety," said Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.
The GM statement did not disclose how much the OnStar service would cost drivers or when it was likely to be implemented. GM and it's public relations company did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

