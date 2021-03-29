You are here

Startup of the Week: 12 Car — driving in style

Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Updated 29 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • 12 Car is a store specializing in selling general car accessories, particularly women’s driving gloves
JEDDAH: Glamour, style and skincare can be important considerations in a woman’s daily life. And thanks to the social reforms under Saudi Vision 2030, more and more women are driving every day — and many love car accessories.

12 Car is a store specializing in selling general car accessories, particularly women’s driving gloves.

“The idea is inspired by a woman’s love for beauty and attention to the body . . . and her exposure to the sun on a daily basis causes her wrinkles or dark spots on the hands,” Noura Saud, the founder of 12 Cars, told Arab News.

The store was established at 12 noon on the last day of 2020, and the idea of the name came from this.

“The inspiration came after seeing the leadership’s efforts to empower women, and also the effects of sunlight on my hands and my friends’ while driving,” she said.

The gloves were carefully engineered to protect hands from too much sunlight exposure, while at the same time having a chic and classy design.

“The gloves are elegantly designed, lightweight, and with a purely feminine character, with lace and light color additions, and are lined with silicone to give more stability while holding the steering wheel, and have holes to prevent sweating and allow ventilation for the hand,” she said.

“It is also designed with a touch feature on the index finger for smartphone screens, which eliminates the need to remove the glove during her outings,” she added.

UV sunscreen gloves provide a protective shield whether you are driving, allergic to sunlight exposure, or just enjoying yourself outside. “Your hands see the sun more than any other skin on your body, and thus ages greater than any other part of your body. Your hands deserve protection,” Saud said.

The founder said that UV rays accelerate the body’s natural production of melanin and, over time, melanin can cluster below the surface of the skin, causing brown spots on the hands.

Saud has some skincare tips for her fellow female drivers: “Apply sunscreen on your hands before you go out, and wear UV ray protective gloves.” 

Keep up with the Saudi brand on Instagram (@__12car)

Saudi Arabia-hosted finance event to outline Arab post-pandemic recovery

JEDDAH: The 11th annual conference of the Arab Federation of Exchanges is being hosted by Saudi Arabia this year and features keynote speakers discussing the importance of finance in supporting the Arab region’s post-pandemic recovery.

Supported by the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul), the two-day conference is the largest gathering of regional financial institutions in the region this year. The event, which kicked off on Monday, takes place digitally this year, with the first day focusing on the role of environmental, social and corporate governance practices in achieving economic growth and financial prosperity.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, told delegates the event is an important dialogue platform for the exchange of expertise and experiences, especially at a time when the region is still dealing with the negative impact of the pandemic on financial markets.

“Our conference today comes at an important time, as financial markets have witnessed during the past year exceptional challenges due to the pandemic and precautionary measures that have been imposed to combat it,” he said.

“Despite the obvious impact on the economy, the role of financial markets was also clear in supporting the economic recovery and the financing needs of market participants during the pandemic, which made us more aware of the importance of financial markets in such exceptional circumstances,” he added.

Using the global financial crisis of the 2000s as an example, El-Kuwaiz said the decade “highlighted the importance of supervision and tightening control over financial markets, which led to a number of reforms and precautions.”

CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), Khalid Al-Hussan, said the conference this year comes amid exceptional circumstances and coincides with several developments in the Arab and global financial markets as a result of the pandemic.

“This edition of the conference also represents a unique event that is distinguished from its previous annual conferences, as it is the first virtual conference of the Arab Federation of Exchanges, and in the period of global economic recovery,” he said.

Chairman of Mubasher Financial Group, Mohammed Al-Ballaa, highlighted the need to support financial technology initiatives to help the development of the Arab market.

“I would like to say that the use of financial technology in the field of trading and investment has had the greatest impact on the success of the business and services of direct companies.”

Mubasher Financial Group has used artificial intelligence to research and provide investment recommendations to clients.

Saudi capital planning mega projects to transform the region's retail landscape

JEDDAH: Riyadh is aiming to reshape the retail environment in the region, as will become evident by the many mega projects that will be launched over the next few years as part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plan to nearly double the size of the capital.

During the Future Investment Initiative, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans to attract hundreds of international companies to set up their regional bases in the city, create about 35,000 new jobs for Saudi locals and double its population.

“That positions Riyadh as a global city that is open for business and that was an open invitation as well for all the investors to come and be a part of this massive journey that we are going to go through over the next ten years,” Hosam Al-Qurashi, senior advisor to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said during an online session at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA event on Monday.

“It’s important to note that the Kingdom is a young and progressive nation that started the transformation a few years back, and we are in a hub connecting three continents and we are definitely pursuing massive growth in the contribution of our non-oil based economy to the overall GDP,” he said.

The megacity projects the Kingdom plans to launch will accelerate the renaissance of the city to become a top international destination for tourism. “Projecting forward to 2030, our plan is to attract 30 million visitors annually — that’s a lot of traffic for retail — the city’s economy will double in just ten years, a very important consideration for retail chains and how much they want to grow within their footprint and within a city that carries more than 15 million residents . . . We plan to attract $80 billion through the city’s government-backed projects of FDIs,” Al-Qurashi said.

One of the projects highlighted by Al-Qurashi is Riyadh Art, which aims to turn the city into a gallery without walls. “We’re talking about 1,000 art pieces ranging from art pieces at the entrance of the city the size of a mountain, to small pieces in public spaces. The objective is to beautify the city and create what is called a creative economy.”

Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed

DUBAI: Jeddah Islamic Port is offering to help ships stuck in the Suez shipping jam by giving storage fee exemptions. The offer of assistance came as salvage teams on Monday set the huge container ship free.
Helped by the high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the  Ever Given free on Monday. Located about 1150 kilometers south east of Suez, Jeddah is one of the closest major ports to the vital waterway.
Port operator Mawani said it would extend the services of Jeddah Islamic Port for ship transfers and container offloading.
It said it would extend the exemption of storage fees for transshipment containers – from 30 days to 60 days – for a duration of three months.
"The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to mitigating the impact on global supply chains, in addition to affirming Saudi ports' readiness to adapt to shifts in the international transport market and the associated challenges," the ports company said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.
The 400-meter long ship became lodged across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Located on a key maritime artery that connects the Far East, Europe and the Horn of Africa, Jeddah Islamic Port has a capacity of 130 million tons across 62 berths.

Saudi telecom, information technology, and postal markets hit $65.6bn in 2020

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in its communication-related industries in 2020, a government regulator said, owing to a wider national campaign to improve connectivity across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications, information technology (IT), and postal markets were valued at SR246 billion ($65.6 billion) in 2020, according to data from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the Saudi Press Agency said.
The Kingdom’s telecommunications market reached SR70 billion in the same period, with Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CITC’s governor, describing it as the most developed in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The information technology market was valued at SR64 billion, while the postal market stood at SR6.4 billion, the governor revealed at the annual Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Indicators Forum in Riyadh.
Al-Tamimi said the Kingdom’s IT and postal sectors account for 5.5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.
Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure as it seeks to diversify its income sources, veering away from oil dependence.

12.5% rise in Zakat in 2020, says UN refugee agency

DUBAI: The United Nations’ refugee agency on Monday reported a 12.5 percent rise in donations to its Refugee Zakat Fund last year, resulting in a 59 percent increase in the number of refugees benefiting from this assistance.

Zakat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a religious duty of Muslims to donate money to charitable organizations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) set up the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2019 and last year it helped 2.1 million beneficiaries in 13 countries, including Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Mauritania, Niger, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

According to the UNHCR’s Annual Islamic Philanthropy Report, $48.6 million was raised in 2020, an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year.

This meant that 2.1 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) benefited from the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2020, a rise of 59 percent year-on-year. According to the report, 55 percent of the zakat donations were for Yemen, followed by Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Commenting on the impact of Islamic philanthropy on marginalized communities, Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustafa Sano, secretary-general of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, said: “With more than 50 percent of the refugees and IDPs coming from OIC countries, the Muslim community responded with generosity to UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund, in particular in the context of the consequences of the pandemic. But the needs are still high, and there is much space left to cover for the expenditures of zakat-compliant activities.”

Despite the rise in donations, the UNHCR has forecast that it would need $9.1 billion to fully address the needs of refugees and IDPs around the world in 2021.

