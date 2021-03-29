Startup of the Week: 12 Car — driving in style

JEDDAH: Glamour, style and skincare can be important considerations in a woman’s daily life. And thanks to the social reforms under Saudi Vision 2030, more and more women are driving every day — and many love car accessories.

12 Car is a store specializing in selling general car accessories, particularly women’s driving gloves.

“The idea is inspired by a woman’s love for beauty and attention to the body . . . and her exposure to the sun on a daily basis causes her wrinkles or dark spots on the hands,” Noura Saud, the founder of 12 Cars, told Arab News.

The store was established at 12 noon on the last day of 2020, and the idea of the name came from this.

“The inspiration came after seeing the leadership’s efforts to empower women, and also the effects of sunlight on my hands and my friends’ while driving,” she said.

The gloves were carefully engineered to protect hands from too much sunlight exposure, while at the same time having a chic and classy design.

“The gloves are elegantly designed, lightweight, and with a purely feminine character, with lace and light color additions, and are lined with silicone to give more stability while holding the steering wheel, and have holes to prevent sweating and allow ventilation for the hand,” she said.

“It is also designed with a touch feature on the index finger for smartphone screens, which eliminates the need to remove the glove during her outings,” she added.

UV sunscreen gloves provide a protective shield whether you are driving, allergic to sunlight exposure, or just enjoying yourself outside. “Your hands see the sun more than any other skin on your body, and thus ages greater than any other part of your body. Your hands deserve protection,” Saud said.

The founder said that UV rays accelerate the body’s natural production of melanin and, over time, melanin can cluster below the surface of the skin, causing brown spots on the hands.

Saud has some skincare tips for her fellow female drivers: “Apply sunscreen on your hands before you go out, and wear UV ray protective gloves.”

Keep up with the Saudi brand on Instagram (@__12car)