French hotel group Accor joins UAE-led initiative to help unemployed African women

DUBAI: France-based Accor, which has dozens of properties across the Gulf, has joined a UAE-led placement program for women in the rural areas of Rwanda.

The hotel group has partnered with Dubai-based social enterprise Evolvin’ Women to bring 25 women from underdeveloped communities in Rwanda to the UAE, and train them in Accor properties.

The two-year program will provide training, work experience, and one-to-one mentoring opportunites for the participants, Accor said in a statement.

After completing the program, the participants will be sent back home to their communities where they would be able to share their experiences through community hubs formed by Evolvin’ Women.

“By offering training, experience and mentoring at select hotels across our UAE portfolio, we can help them build a better future for themselves and their communities,” Mark Willis, regional CEO of Accor, said.