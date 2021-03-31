You are here

Venezuelan artist Harif Guzman talks first solo show in Dubai

Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Updated 31 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Venezuelan artist Harif Guzman talks first solo show in Dubai

Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Updated 31 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Anyone not familiar with Harif Guzman’s work may want to get acquainted.

The contemporary Venezuelan-born, New York-based painter is best known for his street art works under his alter ego Haculla – those who have visited the Big Apple will have likely caught a glimpse of his graphic murals – in addition to his multimedia collages and thought-provoking installations using a combination of materials such as photographs, wood, paint, fabrics, and LED lights.

Guzman, who draws influence from his artist father, has had his work displayed globally via solo and group exhibitions, including in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. And he is set to preview his latest works as part of a solo show entitled “Three Wishes” during the upcoming 2021 edition of Art Dubai, taking place until April 3.




Purple Genie, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied

Art Dubai is being held at various venues dotted throughout the city, and Guzman’s display will be staged at Downtown’s Foundry.

“Three Wishes” consists of a series of paintings that are a direct response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’ve seen that this period of time has conjured up a lot of feelings of uncertainty and fear, but also hope,” Guzman told Arab News.

“In a time like this, people’s thoughts tend to turn to wishful thinking as they are simultaneously witnessing what was once normal and secure begin to change. What I have done is expressed the aspects of this era of wishful thinking in a colorful way.”




Lady In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (L); Man In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (R). Supplied

The artist will be exhibiting more than 25 oil paintings and mixed media collages that range from abstract portraits to elusive graffiti-like symbols and obsessive scribbles.

Guzman said: “Each piece of work that I create has a different message and reflects different emotions to whatever is relevant to me at the time. I translate emotions through whichever medium I decide to work with and move in ways that feel best.

“Our thoughts and feelings are constantly changing each day. In my early works I had a more art brut approach, but I evolve as an artist every day. There are no constants.

“This also rings true with my work as it represents the evolution of changing consciousness and awareness of the metaphysical,” he added.




Green Man Wishing For Better Things, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied

Guzman’s interest in art began in his early childhood. Growing up with a father who was a printer, he often helped him from as young as five years old. moving around the country was also a major source of influence to him.

“My cup of emotions filled up and started to spill out through painting along with writing and music.

“Living in New York, I was constantly surrounded by creatives, especially within the skate (skateboarders) community. It sparked my creative energy even more when I saw other skaters’ decks covered in custom art and graphics.




Granting Beauty, 2021, oil on canvas (L), Granting Wisdom, 2021, oil on canvas (C), Granting Wealth, 2021, oil on canvas (R). Supplied

“Another big inspiration that drove me into painting was watching (US movie director) Stanley Kubrick’s films, with the way he incorporated art into everything he made,” said Guzman.

Despite the challenges heaped on the cultural sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guzman pointed out that he was fortunate to have been able to maintain his creative flow given the circumstances.

“I have been able to travel to places that were not locked down, allowing me to explore and experience my settings as before.




One Of A Kind, 2021,black crystalina, oil on canvas. Supplied

“Even though the working or creative environment is more tedious given social and industry changes, when it comes to work, I am always able to do what is needed to express myself through art. A change in circumstance inspires creativity for me because it is a new experience to translate,” he added.

Following Art Dubai, the multi-faceted artist will be heading straight to his retrospective show at MOMA Moscow before beginning work on a series of outdoor public sculptures. “But that’s all I am able to reveal at the moment,” he said.

Watch this space.

Topics: Art Dubai 2021 Harif Guzman

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The 14th edition of Art Dubai — recognized as the Middle East’s leading art fair for showcasing local, regional, and international artists —  is attracting art lovers in the UAE with an in-person fair set to wrap up on Saturday.

Among the participating galleries is Addis Fine Art gallery, which has set up a booth at the event for the fourth year. 

The art hub, which is based in London and Addis Ababa, is exhibiting a group show of four artists from across Ethiopia — Tadesse Mesfin, Addis Gezehagn, Tsedaye Makonnen and Tizta Berhanu. 

Tadesse Mesfin, Pillars of Life (2021) Oil on canvas, 165 x 170 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Each of the artists is showcasing new works that explore and document humanity’s adaptability and resilient responses to moments of upheaval.

Gallery co-founder Rakeb Sile said that Art Dubai is one of her favorites.

“It’s the only fair where we get to see galleries from pretty much the global south. It’s a really diverse encounter. Other fairs that we do are not necessarily that diverse,” she told Arab News. 

Rakeb Sile co-founded the gallery with Mesai Haileleul. (Supplied)

She believes that putting Ethiopian artists in “that conversation is also important, because it teaches us things that we wouldn’t have necessarily found out just by doing a Western fair.”  

Sile launched Addis Fine Art gallery with Mesai Haileleul as a “passion project.” 

“It was like, ‘we know this is amazing; why doesn’t the rest of the world know about any of these artists?’” she said. 

Addis Gezehagen, Floating City XXIII, 100 x 80 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Haileleul elaborated on his partner’s words, saying that the art scene in Addis Ababa has “incredible talent.”

“Obviously a lot of people might not be familiar with it. We do not have a lot of galleries there that function and work like Addis Fine Art gallery because it is very difficult,” he said. 

“For that reason, artists do not get the representation they badly need. But it’s not for lack of talent. We are there to change that; we are there to help with that.”

Topics: Art Dubai Art Dubai 2021 Addis Fine Art

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
  • Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. Her work is research-based and focused on the themes of identity politics, truth and perception
  • A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

BEIRUT: At 23, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi is what we call an “old soul”. Her career, from writing and literature to conceptual art, reflects the impressive maturity of the young Emirati artist. Her work features in the “Sense of Women” exhibition at the ME Hotel in Dubai. This exhibition-event, nestled in the undulating building designed by the Anglo-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, is entirely dedicated to female art, as its title suggests. The works come from the MIA Art Collection, a foundation created by Chilean patron Alejandra Castro Rioseco.

Emirati artist Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams ...

One cannot help but be challenged by this dark structure. Like so many signposts, words of red light are organized and drawn in dotted lines. They say “Art is subjective.” In another work, we can discern fragments of text: of / Truth / Our understanding… nothing which, end to end, really makes sense. For the young artist, “each word is unique, because the mind naturally links it to other words to form a sentence.” Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. She says she aspires to a form of reconciliation and a feeling of belonging, between drawing, engraving, painting, photography and sculpture. She is intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams (in which the form recedes) and the signs become an integral part of her constructivist mode and end up linking spatiality and textuality.

“My love for art has always been linked to my love for writing. You could say that one led to the other. As a child, I wrote stories that I illustrated and sold to family members. It was my mother who saw this potential in me before I realized it myself, insisting on taking me to art classes. I have long remained attached to traditional mediums such as oil and acrylic paint, charcoal and printmaking. I only started experimenting with concept art during my undergraduate project and later, when I received the Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan scholarship for emerging artists,” Aïsha Al-Ahmadi told Arab News in French.

Eclectic influences

When asked about the influences that have irrigated her passion, the young woman hesitates: “It’s always difficult to answer such a question. I feel like I have to pick my favorites. Every artist I’ve met on my path has taught me something, directly or indirectly. I admire the works of Jenny Holzer, Artemisia Gentileschi and Taryn Simon. On the literary level, I feel strongly inspired by the writings of Amin Maalouf, especially his book In the Name of Identity. Books such as The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet, and Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own have greatly influenced my thinking and subsequently my art practice.”

A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi also emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her. “I think my academic readings inspire me with potential ideas for future research and subsequently for artistic production,” she says.

One day, in Arabic

Because she leads us into the territory of literature, we ask Aïsha why these words, to which she does violence by isolating them from the sentences that give them meaning, are specifically English words: “My artistic practice is deeply linked to literature and research. Language and literature are an integral part of my identity, and in particular the Arabic language. However, as I grew up, I focused more on English, which is not my mother tongue and which I needed to improve. As an adult, however, I had the pleasure to rediscover Arabic and fall in love with it again. I intend to produce works in Arabic, especially playing with homonyms,” she says.

Another view of the installation “Signs: Vehicles to Truth” by Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Female art in a world dominated by men

On the feeling that inspires her to be part of a female collective in the Sense of Women exhibition, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi underlines that she “really liked working with MIA art and especially getting to know the founder, Alejandra Castro.”

“It reminded me that women really stand with women,” she says, adding that “the support and love that went into the exhibition is very heart-warming. Being granted a representation as part of a women-only collective is important primarily because the art history canon has been largely dominated by men. It’s great to see an initiative shedding light on the achievements of women artists and I believe this contributes to the production of a more complete and inclusive art scene. Therefore, it is also a contribution in the history of art.”

Finding your identity in a globalized world

Finally, on the difficulties of her generation, as a young Emirati, and her artist’s response to these concerns, Aïsha comments: “Personally, I believe that, like many other young Emiratis, I try to reconcile living in a world that is becoming more and more global and emerging from a collective society with individual voices. I believe that this struggle to establish one’s sense of identity is universal. With such big changes underway, now associated with a global pandemic, a lot of fears could emerge from the uncertainty. Regarding my artistic response, I tend to produce work that channels my thoughts on topics such as identity, perception and post-colonialism and is grounded in research. That being said, it is difficult and probably unrealistic to speak on behalf of an entire generation.”

  Aïsha Al Ahmadi's installation is part of the Sense of Women exhibition, ME Hotel, Dubai, from March 28 to April 20, 2021
Topics: Aïsha Al-Ahmadi Dubai Sense of Women ME hotel

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic. (Supplied)
Updated 31 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
  • In the wake of health crisis, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space
Updated 31 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s resilient cultural sector had “flourished” and proved to be a “unifying force” during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a government report has revealed.

Despite the many challenges brought about by the global health crisis, the country’s Ministry of Culture recorded a successful year.
In a report titled, “The State of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2020: Digitalization of Culture,” the ministry highlighted areas of achievement and growth along with setbacks and related recovery programs.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in the study that although the sector had last year faced unprecedented challenges it had also generated exciting opportunities.
“The Saudi people hold a deep-seated belief in their nation’s cultural vision, and over the course of this past year, they worked diligently to transform that vision into a lived reality.
“Despite tremendous obstacles and social distancing measures, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force,” the prince added.
He pointed out that as the sector had looked inward for inspiration, it was met with “ubiquitous creative talent” and “innovative adaptability.”
The minister said: “The cultural sector stands as a testament to the vitality of the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom is dedicated to promoting and protecting national cultural heritage, while exploring new cultural horizons. Proud of our culture, our journey together will undoubtedly continue to flourish.”
Prior to the start of the pandemic, the ministry said a shift toward the digitalization of various industries was already underway in the country, however, the virus outbreak forced the pace of digital transformation to accelerate and, in turn, amplified its importance.
In the wake of health and safety restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space. As the world adjusted to holding events online, with exhibitions and conferences hosted on specialized digital platforms and students joining classes on home computers, the ministry began to see the opportunity in speeding up the digitalization process.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Year of Arabic Calligraphy was extended into 2021 to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed.

• A platform, Al-Khattat, was created to provide opportunities to Saudis to learn new skills.

• The fashion industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter of 2020.

• The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector.

As a result, executive decisions were taken to ensure that the Kingdom’s cultural environment was protected from the worst impacts of the pandemic.
A move to extend the Year of Arabic Calligraphy into 2021 was taken in April to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed as the world focused on fighting COVID-19. The platform, Al-Khattat (the calligrapher), was created with the support of the ministry and provided thousands of Saudis in lockdown with the opportunity to pick up new creative skills or brush up on old ones via free access to an entire database of calligraphy videos.

Despite tremendous obstacles, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi culture minister

One calligrapher, Marwan Al-Ajami, said: “Personally, Al-Khattat was the highlight of my lockdown. I learned new skills that I used to expand my portfolio, and it gave me something to look forward to when lockdown ended, which was showcasing the new skills when it was safe to hold events again.”

Inevitably, some sectors were hit harder than others, and the ministry has been working to restore them to pre-pandemic levels of success.
The Kingdom’s movie festivals were among the cultural events most disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. The sixth Saudi Film Festival was held online and streamed on YouTube, and the first Red Sea International Film Festival, slated for March of last year, ended up having to be canceled.
There were some bright spots for the Saudi film industry though, with flicks such as the Godus brothers’ “Shams Al-Ma’arif” (“The Book of Sun”) debuting in July after lockdowns were lifted and people were able to attend movie screenings again.
The fashion sector was one of last year’s biggest casualties, as preventive public health measures resulted in a 46 percent decrease in industrial production. Clothing and shoe sale revenues slumped to a low point of SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) in the second quarter of 2020.
But the ministry’s report said that the industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter.

The Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Post Corp. on Tuesday launched stamps to mark the ‘Year of Arabic Calligraphy.’ (SPA)

Theater productions suffered significantly with only 68 performances being staged last year, compared to 169 by the same groups in 2019. Many actors, screenwriters, directors, and producers were forced to channel their activities toward virtual events and online workshops.
Hadeel Mufti, theater coordinator at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), held online classes in performance arts.
“This is a dream that the youth of today can work toward,” she told Arab News in July. “What’s great is that there is that push and encouragement from the Saudi Theater (and Performing Arts) Authority and the Saudi National Theater, driving us toward this new field of performing arts.”
The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector, which it said had remained primarily reliant on amateur and self-trained artists. In a bid to address the shortcoming the ministry this year issued licenses for the first two music academies in the Kingdom.
Recently, the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations also formally recognized music-related professions, which will make it easier for the country’s musicians to access training and pursue a career in the sector.
The full Saudi culture report is available to read on the ministry's website at https://www.moc.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2021-03/Executive%20Summary%202020.pdf

Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Enter
keywords
Topics: Coronavirus

Renowned Egyptian artists Mohammed and Effat Naghi’s works to be auctioned in Paris 

Renowned Egyptian artists Mohammed and Effat Naghi’s works to be auctioned in Paris 
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Renowned Egyptian artists Mohammed and Effat Naghi’s works to be auctioned in Paris 

Renowned Egyptian artists Mohammed and Effat Naghi’s works to be auctioned in Paris 
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art auction in Paris is set to present works by two renowned Egyptian artists, Mohammed and Effat Naghi in April. 

Eleven artworks by the brother and sister duo will be part of the auction’s offering, with two being presented during a live sale on April 14, and nine to be included in the 20th century art online sale being held from April 7-19.

In 2014, Christie’s Dubai set a world auction record for Effat, for selling one of her portrait works painted in the early 1960s for $62,500. 

Her brother’s work also set an auction record in 2015 for “The Temple of Karnak,” painted in the 1930s, selling for $62,500 during Christie’s Dubai Middle Eastern Art auction. 

Valérie Didier, the associate director of Impressionist and Modern Art department, said in a released statement: “This is a major first for Christie’s Paris Impressionist and Modern Art Auction, presenting this important group of works by brother and sister Mohamed and Effat Naghi.”

Lot 180 - Effat Naghi - Composition. (Supplied)

“The auction will bring these pioneering Egyptian modern artists to the attention of our international collectors around the globe… These works are also highlighting the artistic and theoretical links between the Naghis and their friend, French artist André Lhote, who in the 1950s extensively worked closely with Effat in Egypt,” added Didier. 

Mohammed, an Egyptian diplomat, was a renowned painter. His travels and studies in Europe brought him to the core of the artistic and cultural revolutions of the early 20th century, which led him to found the “Atelier d’Alexandrie” in Alexandria in 1935. 

Mohammed was also Egypt’s delegate to the UNESCO Fine Arts Commission in London and Paris in 1946, and later settled in Italy from 1947 to 1950 where he took on the position as director of the Egyptian Academy of Arts in Rome. His work was presented twice at the Venice Biennale, in 1948 and later in 1954.

Whilst Mohammed’s style combined Western aesthetics with Egypt’s rich ancient cultural heritage, Effat’s work was at first very figurative with colorful rural landscapes of Egypt. 

She was then inspired by the local archaeological and folk artefacts, which often appear in her works, but also by astrology. 

Although much younger than her brother, Effat was one of the leading female figures of Egypt’s modern art scene in the 1950s-1970s. Integrating a wide variety of materials, antique painted wood, and magic amulets, Effat produced densely textured and colorful pieces resonating the primitivist aesthetics rooted in Egypt during the 1920s.

Topics: Mohammed Naghi Effat Naghi Christie's Paris

Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 

Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 
Updated 30 March 2021
Hams Saleh

Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 

Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 
Updated 30 March 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Art Dubai will be staged until Saturday with exhibits by a number of galleries from around the world.

Among the international showcases is Zawyeh Gallery, a Palestinian art hub that promotes emerging and established artists – from Palestine and the diaspora – through various thematic exhibitions at home and aboard.

The gallery’s director, Ziad Anani, told Arab News that this was the first year since its participation began in 2016 that the foundation had featured artworks by multiple creatives at Art Dubai.

Ruba Salameh, “Acrylic on Linen,” 2020. (Supplied)

“Most of our previous participants were solo exhibitions, except for 2018 when we had a joint exhibition. This time we are having a collective for three young artists. We have two emerging artists that we never exhibited for in Art Dubai,” he said. 

The visual artists are Bashar Alhroub, who previously exhibited at Art Dubai, Ruba Salameh, who did a solo exhibition at the gallery’s newly opened location in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, and Yazan Abu Salameh, who will be displaying for the first time in the UAE.

On the Palestinian art scene, Anani, who recently moved to the UAE after being in Palestine for 34 years, added: “The art market is very weak. We barely have collectors inside Palestine.

Bashar Alhroub, “My Son’s World,” 2021. (Supplied)

“From the artists that we work with, most of the work is political, most of it has to do with the occupation. It mostly has to do with the artists being separated from their families or being unable to travel.

“This makes the artists more isolated and makes them think creatively differently and produce work that can deliver specific messages about their situation as Palestinians under occupation. Their work might not be political directly, but conceptually definitely it has something to do with it.”

He pointed out that visitors were often not only impressed by the artists’ work but also connected with Palestine through the creatives.

Yazan Abusalameh, “The Master,” 2020. (Supplied)

“When we exhibit in Dubai, there is a large number of Palestinians that want to come to the gallery and get updates on the exhibitions and see more artworks, because maybe they are disconnected from their land. They are Palestinians, but they are living abroad.

“They ask a lot of questions about how the situation is going and how the artists are surviving, what they are working on,” Anani said.

Topics: Zawyeh Gallery Ziad Anani Palestine

