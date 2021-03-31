Venezuelan artist Harif Guzman talks first solo show in Dubai

DUBAI: Anyone not familiar with Harif Guzman’s work may want to get acquainted.

The contemporary Venezuelan-born, New York-based painter is best known for his street art works under his alter ego Haculla – those who have visited the Big Apple will have likely caught a glimpse of his graphic murals – in addition to his multimedia collages and thought-provoking installations using a combination of materials such as photographs, wood, paint, fabrics, and LED lights.

Guzman, who draws influence from his artist father, has had his work displayed globally via solo and group exhibitions, including in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. And he is set to preview his latest works as part of a solo show entitled “Three Wishes” during the upcoming 2021 edition of Art Dubai, taking place until April 3.







Purple Genie, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied



Art Dubai is being held at various venues dotted throughout the city, and Guzman’s display will be staged at Downtown’s Foundry.

“Three Wishes” consists of a series of paintings that are a direct response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’ve seen that this period of time has conjured up a lot of feelings of uncertainty and fear, but also hope,” Guzman told Arab News.

“In a time like this, people’s thoughts tend to turn to wishful thinking as they are simultaneously witnessing what was once normal and secure begin to change. What I have done is expressed the aspects of this era of wishful thinking in a colorful way.”







Lady In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (L); Man In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (R). Supplied



The artist will be exhibiting more than 25 oil paintings and mixed media collages that range from abstract portraits to elusive graffiti-like symbols and obsessive scribbles.

Guzman said: “Each piece of work that I create has a different message and reflects different emotions to whatever is relevant to me at the time. I translate emotions through whichever medium I decide to work with and move in ways that feel best.

“Our thoughts and feelings are constantly changing each day. In my early works I had a more art brut approach, but I evolve as an artist every day. There are no constants.

“This also rings true with my work as it represents the evolution of changing consciousness and awareness of the metaphysical,” he added.







Green Man Wishing For Better Things, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied



Guzman’s interest in art began in his early childhood. Growing up with a father who was a printer, he often helped him from as young as five years old. moving around the country was also a major source of influence to him.

“My cup of emotions filled up and started to spill out through painting along with writing and music.

“Living in New York, I was constantly surrounded by creatives, especially within the skate (skateboarders) community. It sparked my creative energy even more when I saw other skaters’ decks covered in custom art and graphics.







Granting Beauty, 2021, oil on canvas (L), Granting Wisdom, 2021, oil on canvas (C), Granting Wealth, 2021, oil on canvas (R). Supplied



“Another big inspiration that drove me into painting was watching (US movie director) Stanley Kubrick’s films, with the way he incorporated art into everything he made,” said Guzman.

Despite the challenges heaped on the cultural sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guzman pointed out that he was fortunate to have been able to maintain his creative flow given the circumstances.

“I have been able to travel to places that were not locked down, allowing me to explore and experience my settings as before.







One Of A Kind, 2021,black crystalina, oil on canvas. Supplied



“Even though the working or creative environment is more tedious given social and industry changes, when it comes to work, I am always able to do what is needed to express myself through art. A change in circumstance inspires creativity for me because it is a new experience to translate,” he added.

Following Art Dubai, the multi-faceted artist will be heading straight to his retrospective show at MOMA Moscow before beginning work on a series of outdoor public sculptures. “But that’s all I am able to reveal at the moment,” he said.

Watch this space.