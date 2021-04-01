Atletico’s faltering title bid faces tough test at Sevilla

You are here

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke Resurreccion in action for Spain against Kosovo’s Arber Zeneli. (Reuters)
Updated 01 April 2021
AP

  • With both teams eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, their focus is fully on the league standings
BARCELONA, Spain: Atletico Madrid have 10 games left this season to protect what remains of their once commanding lead in the Spanish league.

The team led Barcelona by 12 points in December, but that advantage has shrunk considerably since the start of the year. After winning only four of their last nine league games, Atletico now lead Barcelona by just four points.

Atletico face one of their toughest remaining matches on Sunday when it travels south to play at fourth-place Sevilla. With both teams eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, their focus is fully on the league standings.

“It would be very painful to lose this league,” Atletico midfielder Koke Resurreccion told Marca Radio while playing for Spain in World Cup qualifying over the past week.

“We all know that leagues are decided over the final stretch of the season,” he said. “We knew that things would get tight ... We shouldn’t worry about being favorites or not. Barça and Real Madrid, which are among the best teams in the world, will fight until the end just like we will.”

Atletico will be waiting to see if forward Joao Felix is fit to play after he had to be substituted with an apparent injury in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday.

If he cannot play, that will put even more pressure on Koke to link up with Luis Suarez, whose 19 goals this season are second only to Lionel Messi’s 23 in the competition.

After winning seven of their last eight home matches in the league, Sevilla have a strong hold on Spain’s final Champions League berth for next season with a 10-point lead over fifth place Real Sociedad. But the team could still catch third place Real Madrid, if they become complacent by focusing on its current Champions League bid.

Sevilla will have holding midfielder Fernando Reges back after he missed two matches with a muscle injury. Fernando said the international break will help his team regroup for the remainder of the campaign.

“Our team had gotten a bit worn down and was not playing at its best in some of our most recent matches, but after this break will be better prepared (for Atlético),” Fernando told Spanish website Muchodeporte.

Atletico’s top rivals face teams trying to avoid relegation. Barcelona will try to add to their 18-match unbeaten streak when it hosts Valladolid on Monday. Madrid, which trails Atlético by six points, welcomes Eibar on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad face off on Saturday in the final of the 2020 Copa del Rey

The two Basque teams will meet in Seville at La Cartuja Stadium.

Organizers delayed the match from last year hoping the public health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic would improve enough to let spectators into the match.

But with Spain still battling COVID-19, the country’s soccer federation said it would be impossible to allow fans in.

The match will be the first of two cup finals for Bilbao this month. The team have also reached the final of this season’s Copa del Rey and will face Barcelona on April 17.

How the Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry (and Netflix) breathed new life into Formula 1 racing

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton leads Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton leads Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)
Ali Khaled

  • Thanks to Red Bull’s formidable challenge to Mercedes, and a little help from the streaming giant, the 2021 season could be one of Formula One’s best and most engaging in years
DUBAI: “The fastest car always wins.”

That’s the problem with Formula 1 you see. Nothing ever happens. There’s no excitement. The fastest car always wins.

Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen. Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes. Red Bull. Mercedes.

The podium finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix may have had a distinct business as usual look to it. For those that keep a causal, sometimes cynical, eye on Formula 1, here was yet more proof that the more things change the more they stay the same.

Once again, it seems, we are in for season of a valiant Red Bull challenge to the  supremacy of Mercedes, with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton ultimately winning an expected, record eighth F1 title.

Except that, for the first time in years it can be said: No, Hamilton did not win a Grand Prix because he was in the fastest car. For once, the British champion was the underdog to Max Verstappen’s favourite.

Those who have been paying attention will know that it is, in fact, Red Bull that have had the fastest car in the build up to the new season.

What’s more, it was, incredibly, the first time that Verstappen and Hamilton had been the front two at any Formula One Grand Prix grid, in either order.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) inspects Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton's winner's trophy on the podium after the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)

And yet, here was Hamilton, somewhat incomprehensibly now one of the older drivers on the grid, taking on the almost-certain future world champion Verstappen. And still winning.

The thing about the best cars is that they still need the best drivers inside them.

Hamilton’s brilliant win may just have seen the real birth of a rivalry between him and Verstappen.

Yes, the brilliant Dutchman may have followed up his third-place finish in 2019 with a runner-up spot last year, but it was a distant runner-up to a champion at the peak of his powers.

No one is remotely suggesting Hamilton has suddenly lost any of those powers, certainly not after his masterful drive in Bahrain, but the season had started with Verstappen favourite to win the Bahrain Grand Prix, if not the drivers’ championship. It is, for now, Verstappen who is in the fastest car. But for how long?

Formula 1 races can very often turn into processions when certain cars are clearly superior, faster, than the rest of the field, leading to accusations of lack of competitiveness.

But that does a disservice to drivers. That Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton and now Verstappen ended up in the best car is merely racing Darwinism.

It is futile to speculate just how Hamilton or Verstappen would get on in a slow car, in the same way it is pointless to question how Lionel Messi or Pep Guardiola would fare at a lower ranking La Liga or Premier League team.

The best athletes invariably gravitate to the best teams.

Now we have a real F1 title race that may transcend motorsport. And nothing attracts new fans than a good old-fashioned head-to-head.

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. You don’t need to be a boxing, basketball, tennis or football fanatic to know the names.

In private, Formula 1 bosses are probably weeping tears of joy at the prospect the most exciting championship battle in recent times, in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and with live audiences mostly restricted.

Perhaps they should also say a little prayer of gratitude to Netflix, too.

The Netflix F1 documentary ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive,’ now in its third season, has made even the most casual fan sit up and take notice of the brilliance of the sport. (Screenshot)

Thanks to the supreme Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, which on March 20 released its third season, we know now more, and crucially, care more, about the F1 field than ever before.

Suddenly, everyone knows who George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are, never mind the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Even the departed Nico Hülkenberg, Alex Albon and Romain Grosjean have tugged at our heartstrings.

We now know Toto Wolff and Christian Horner as two of the most powerful men in racing. We recognize that, for Leclerc and Sergio Perez, racing in the red of Ferrari carries with it a huge burden that perhaps doesn’t exist at other teams. That the drivers are infallible beings who are at risk of losing their jobs when they don’t perform, and who are susceptible to paralyzing loss of confidence and form.

We know the drivers behind the helmets; the technical teams behind the drivers; and the Team Principals and owners behind it all.

Perhaps for the first time ever, casual fans are armed with the insight that makes Formula 1 racing one of the world’s most exciting and popular sports.

And the 2021 Formula 1 season, could well be the most exciting in years. As will, naturally, next season’s Drive to Survive.

Even if in the end, inevitably, the fastest car ends up winning.

New Al-Nassr president takes charge as club debts revealed at $50 million

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • Musalli Al-Muammar to oversee running of Riyadh club after former board of directors disbanded by Saudi Ministry of Sports for financial and management irregularities
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr’s new president Musalli Al-Muammar will take charge of the club today as it emerged that the Riyadh club has amassed debts of almost $50 million (SAR 185 million), according to a report in Arabic-language newspaper Arriydiyah.

The Saudi Pro League club’s general assembly will convene on April 1 for the first time with the new president to discuss the financial report that shows the extent of the debts accumulated by the end of March 2021.

According to Arriyadiyah, the irregularities that have led to a major overhaul at the club include delayed salary payments to players, technical staff and other employees; transfer cases that have been ruled over by FIFA; dispute settlements within Saudi Arabia; and overdue payments for hotels, car companies and other sponsors.

Al-Muammar, former head of the Saudi Pro League, officially announced his candidacy last week after the Saudi Ministry of Sports removed former president Safwan Al-Suwaiket from his post and disbanded Al-Nassr’s board of directors for mismanagement of the club.

With no other candidates joining in the race, Al-Muanmar was nominated as the new president by Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, the main benefactor of the nine-time Saudi Arabia champions.

Al-Muammar and members of the new board of directors were expected to convene at the club’s headquarters today where they will address Al-Nassr’s general assembly via a Zoom link-up.

In February, Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the league with six games of Saudi Pro League season remaining, was hit with a three-window transfer ban by FIFA after failing to pay Galatasaray the required transfer fee for Brazilian star Maicon Pereria Roque, although a subsequent payment would could see that suspension lifted.

The club was later involved in an alleged racism row between Hussein Abdulghani, a member of Al-Nassr’s coaching staff, and Al-Shabab’s Brazilian winger Sebastian Junior in a SPL fixture.

Among the six violations declared by the Ministry of Sports was the club’s failure to deal with resignations in the usual manner, running a budget deficit outside the parameters set by sporting authorities, publishing official decisions without holding board meetings to discuss them, and the president failing to respond to the ministry’s request for documentation.

Sweden star gears up for Extreme E debut race

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • Timmy Hansen is driving alongside colleague Catie Munnings for Andretti United in the Desert X Prix on April 3-4 on deserts trails of AlUla
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Swedish Extreme E driver Timmy Hansen has spoken of his excitement at getting out on the sands of AlUla this weekend in Extreme E’s first ever competitive race, Saudi Arabia’s Desert X Prix.

With qualifying taking place on Saturday – the eco-friendly, all-electric rally’s first ever X-Prix final is on Sunday– drivers, teams, and race fans alike are in the home stretch in the countdown to one of motorsport’s biggest moments.

One of the nine teams is Andretti United, with Sweden’s Timmy Hansen and Britain’s Catie Munnings in the driving seats.

“I’m very excited. Honestly, I don’t really know what to expect,” said Hansen, who joins Extreme E as a previous FIA World Rallycross Championship Rallycross champion. “It’s the first ever race and the format, the places we drive and cars we race are all new, as is the competition itself. It’s all very exciting and I’m looking forward to getting started. There’s been a lot of talking and a lot of preparation so I can’t wait to get going now and get in the car.

Extreme E will pit dual teams of male and female drivers together in a new style of racing aimed at promoting green energies and helping tackle some of the world’s biggest environmental issues – starting with desertification in the Kingdom this weekend.

Other races include Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice cap), the Amazon, Brazil (deforestation) and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession). 

“It’s a significant moment. It marks the point of motorsports being equal between men and women,” Hansen said. “It should have happened before but Extreme E is the first series to take this on and properly give women the right arena to show what they’re capable of.

“And that’s happening on top of everything Extreme E has to do with the environment, highlighting these issues around the world and what’s happening with climate change, going to these places that are already damaged, racing in those locations and leaving them in better shape than when we got here. It feels really good to be part of something like this, something very modern and futuristic, away from the typical motorsport stuff, the type of car, the difficult terrain, the high speeds, which all come with it too, of course. It’s a good package.”

Alongside his trusted teammate Munnings, Hansen – who hails from Gotene, Sweden – has spent the last few months getting to grips with Extreme E and a completely new style of racing.

In Extreme E, all teams compete in the same all-electric SUVs, with drivers only being given one look at the track they will be racing before heading out at top speed. Each race comprises two lengthy laps: one completed by the male driver, and the second by the female driver.

The pair said they cannot wait to get out on the sands of AlUla and put their training to the test.

“Catie and I have done a lot together,” the 28-year-old said. “We’ve been in Dubai driving in the sand and Sweden for a week, where we drove up north on the ice, so we’ve spent a lot of time together away from regular testing. It feels like I’ve gotten to know her well and I’m very happy to be racing with Catie. She’s got great speed, great technique and I’m very happy it’s her I’m racing with.

While Hansen acknowledges the difference between the electric SUVs and traditional combustion engine ones, he says that ultimately it’s “still a racing car” that the drivers have to adapt to, one that he has found very natural to drive.

“You don’t have to think about what gear you’re in or if there’ll be lag on the engine, where the good torque is or RPM. The engine just delivers instantly exactly what we want to have,” he said. “That takes our focus away from the engine, which I’m used to giving feedback on, but now that it’s always perfect, we’re looking more at the chassis. It’s new and feels light and like a car that can go faster than a fuel car.”

“This whole championship will take us to remote locations which, on a personal level, will be very exciting to see,” Hansen added. “First up is Saudi and AlUla, a desert between rocks, where we’ll talk about desertification and go to the beach to clean up plastic and leave a positive footprint, doing what we can for the community.

“It looks like a magical destination, and we’re going to be racing there, which is so cool. There’ll be some big climbs and drops, depending on where the waypoints are and exactly how the track will be. It’s a beautiful place to race and I can’t wait.”

Follow all the live Extreme E action this weekend on MBC Sports and KSA Sports, with coverage getting underway on Friday.

Baniyas’ Daniel Isaila wins March best coach award after team surges to top of AGL

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Ain duo Kodjo Laba, Khalid Eisa bag league’s monthly best player, goalkeeper accolades
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Daniel Isaila of Baniyas has been named the Arabian Gulf League’s (AGL) Coach of the Month for March as he continues to lead the club toward what would be a sensational first ever league title in the UAE.

Player awards went to Al-Ain duo Kodjo Laba and Khalid Eisa, who were voted Player of the Month and Goalkeeper of the Month, respectively, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The UAE Pro League announced the winners of the AGL’s Best Monthly Awards for March, powered by official sponsor Etisalat, after the conclusion of the voting that commenced on March 29.

Togolese forward Laba won the award for his fine form in March which saw him score four goals with Al-Ain. He beat off competition from Khor Fakkan midfielder Dodo, Al-Wasl midfielder Fabio Lima, Paul-Jose M’Poku of Al-Wahda, and Al-Jazira defender Kalifa Al-Hammadi.

His teammate Eisa was named the best goalkeeper after edging his rivals Fahad Al-Dhanhani of Baniyas and Al-Wahda’s Mohammed Al-Shamsi.

Isaila, who has guided his team to the top of the standings ahead of traditional powerhouses Al-Jazira, and champions Sharjah, was competing against Shabab Al-Ahli coach Mahdi Ali and Al-Ain coach Pedro Emanuel.

The winners will receive their awards ahead of their teams’ respective games in match week 23 of the AGL, scheduled to start on Friday, April 2.

The nominees are shortlisted each month based on statistics from global sports data company OPTA. The stats cover the players’ performances in the AGL only and fans get the opportunity to vote for their favorite candidates through the UAE Pro League official website and the AGL app.

Prince Khaled says Extreme E launch is ‘latest exciting moment in our motorsport history’

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • Chairman of SAMF proud that first race in electric SUV series, Desert X Prix, is taking place in AlUla this weekend
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Ahead of the launch of Extreme E this weekend, Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), gives his views on the new electric SUV series, the inaugural Desert X Prix in AlUla, and the general development of motorsport in the Kingdom

How excited are you ahead of this weekend’s first-ever Extreme E race?

We are all excited — the organizers, the teams and drivers, everyone at SAMF and, of course, motorsport and sports fans across the country. The event is capturing people’s imagination, and it will be shown live on TV both here and across the world. It’s a fabulous showcase for our country. We’re very grateful for the leadership and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is their strong belief that sports play a big role in enriching our economy and ensuring the wellbeing of our society, and we’re pleased that motorsport is playing such a huge role.

What are you looking forward to most?

At an event level, I can’t wait to see these incredible electric-powered SUVs racing across AlUla, which has to be one of the most stunning venues for a motorsport event. I think it will blow people away. There are so many fantastic drivers and teams involved, too. You only have to look at some of the names that Extreme E has attracted, from owners such as Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosburg through to some of the best men and women racers. 

More broadly speaking, I’m looking forward to the latest exciting moment in our motorsport history. We’ve come so far, and Saudi Arabia is well and truly at the top table when it comes to hosting global motorsport events. The fact that Extreme E chose AlUla as the location of its first-ever event is proof of that. There is a strong relationship built on our shared values and passion for exciting sports that also carries a more important message regarding the climate.

READ MORE

Alejandro Agag, the founder and CEO of Extreme E, said he could not put into words how proud and excited he was about staging the event, and its opening stage in Saudi Arabia. Click here to read more.

Can you tell us about your plans for motorsport in Saudi Arabia?

We’re very ambitious. We want to be the home of motorsport in the Middle East, rallying our own people, creating opportunities and forging relationships with fans and partners from around the world. We want to give to motorsport in a similar way that motorsport gives to us. Our schedule is already a busy one. This year alone is the busiest yet for motorsport in our country. We are staging the Dakar Rally, Formula E, Extreme E now, Formula 1 in December and many other events. It is a year-round schedule that reflects a year-round passion that our people have for motorsport.

READ MORE

Ahead of the first ever Desert X Prix, being held in AlUla, Extreme E has revealed its Legacy Program plans for Saudi Arabia, confirming the electric SUV rally series’ commitment to long-term environmental sustainability. Click here to read more.

Why is motorsport important to the country’s sporting investment?

Our people love motorsport. It’s the second most popular sport in the country, and I see the eyes of our people and their reaction when they’re at our races or following across television and social media. So, we know Saudis are engaged and keen to experience these events and partnerships. For the country, these partnerships are helping encourage healthier lifestyles and inspiring people to get involved. Across sports in general, we know this is working because participation is up, particularly among women and girls. The plans are working. They’re having a real impact.   

Finally, what can you tell us about your alignment with Extreme E’s message regarding climate change?

Clearly, we’re a country that relies a lot on oil. As part of our Vision 2030 ambitions, we are shifting our economy to alternative energies and resources. In the last few days, the crown prince announced the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent by planting 50 billion trees, combating pollution and land degradation and preserving marine life.  Extreme E enables us to shine a light on such an important subject matter. We’re initiating a conversation that we intend to continue having for years to come.

