You are here

  • Home
  • Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)
Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5puw9

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian citizens Hasan bin Zaid and Bassem Awadallah, who is a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, have been arrested, Jordan News Agency reported.

The arrests were made after close security follow-ups and “for security reasons,” the agency reported. 

Jordan News Agency said Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein was not one of the people detained, despite reports in some publications, including the Washington Post, which claimed he had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom’s support for Jordan and any measures that the country takes to protect it’s security, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

Developing...

Topics: Jordan

Related

Special ‘Illegal’ Al-Aqsa visitors spark Jordan protest
Middle-East
‘Illegal’ Al-Aqsa visitors spark Jordan protest

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
  • Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average
  • Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey recorded 44,756 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.
Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, hitting new record highs over the past consecutive five days.
On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.
The total number of cases stands at 3.445 million as of Saturday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 186, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,078.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
Middle-East
Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
Special Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel
Middle-East
Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel

Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment

Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) Turkish MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu holds a press conference on March 31, 2021 in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment

Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
  • Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into MP’s arrest, which put him into hospital before his transfer to prison
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: A prominent lawmaker from pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, was in hospital early on Saturday, a day after police arrested him in his house. He was subsequently transferred to prison.

Video footage showing his mistreatment during his arrest by the police, who did not permit him even to put his shoes on, drew an angry response from rights activists.

‘This is a shame on Turkey, I didn’t commit any crime,’ he said before police detained him.

The politician, who is also a physician and a well-known rights defender, claimed that the security forces threatened to punch him and one of them insulted him while he was having chest pains.

His lawyer shared a report documenting the signs of ill-treatment under police custody.

Gergerlioglu, from the country’s third largest party, was recently stripped from his parliamentary status over “terror propaganda” charges on March 17 for sharing a news article advocating peace talks between Ankara and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Twitter in 2016, two years before he became a lawmaker.

The article is still accessible online, and Gergerlioglu said he was exercising his right to freedom of expression with that tweet.

Gergerlioglu attracted the government’s anger after he repeatedly spoke about human rights abuses and torture allegations in the country, and about the strip searches in the prisons for female inmates.

“What we are seeing with the case of Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu being stripped of his parliamentary seat on the basis of a harmless tweet is a concerted effort to pay him back for having shone a light on the Erdogan government’s grave abuse of the rights of thousands of people, the human stories of injustice and great suffering,” Emma Sinclair-Webb, director of Human Rights Watch Turkey, told Arab News.

On March 31, Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejected an application demanding the annulment of the revocation of Gergerlioglu’s parliamentary status.

According to Sinclair-Webb, the events around Gergerlioglu’s arrest and transfer to prison strongly suggest that elements of the police and the security apparatus also want to punish him.

“Could it be that it’s because of all the work he has done in shining a light on police abuses, on torture in Ankara and so many other places? There seems to have been a concerted effort not to inform his family where he was being taken, as if someone wanted to give the message, ‘We can treat you as we want now’,” she said.

After the medical treatment, Gergerlioglu was transferred to Sincan F-type 2 prison on Saturday evening.

“He will return by becoming stronger,” his son Salih tweeted, claiming that his father was quickly transferred to the prison from the back door of the hospital without having notified them.

Human Rights Watch called for a full investigation into the events around Gergerlioglu’s arrest.

“But those responsible feel they are protected by a government and courts that unlawfully punished Gergerlioglu in the first place,” Sinclair-Webb said,

Sinclair-Webb added: “The treatment of Gergerlioglu during arrest and transfer to prison is part of a broader pattern.

“We see high levels of very rough policing in Turkey today, police violence toward people such as student demonstrators, but in general a security establishment that feels it has gained the upper hand and is not curbed by laws or regulations that it cannot circumvent. The climate of impunity prevails.”

Last month, a top prosecutor applied to the Constitutional Court with an indictment to shut down the HDP, but the indictment was recently sent back to the prosecutor over procedural shortcomings. It is likely to be re-submitted after making required changes.

 

Topics: Turkey pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu

Related

Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
Middle-East
Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
Special Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C), a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and his colleagues pose after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Push to ban pro-Kurdish HDP erodes Turkey’s political pluralism further

From Ethiopia to Yemen, a perilous migrant route to endless misery

African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen, on April 23, 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen, on April 23, 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 03 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

From Ethiopia to Yemen, a perilous migrant route to endless misery

African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen, on April 23, 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Many of the refugees have little idea of the horror that awaits them in Houthi-controlled camps
Updated 03 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: In the latest disturbing development in Yemen, more than 220 African migrants have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa and taken to an unknown destination.

Among those missing are 55 women, Al Arabiya, quoting local sources, reported on Saturday. They had previously organized vigils in front of the UNHCR building, calling for an investigation into the deaths on March 7 of dozens of African migrants in an overcrowded detention center in Sanaa.

The migrants are among the thousands of Africans who make the dangerous journey to Yemen, a country wracked by insurgency, extremism, war and hunger.

Desperate for a better life, their goal is to make it to Saudi Arabia and find work there. But in Yemen, where the capital, Sanaa, and the northern part of the country are controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis, they experience unmitigated misery: torture, blackmail, sexual abuse and detention in veritable hellholes.

African migrants who were reportedly smuggled by sea into Yemen, sit on the back of a vehicle on the outskirts of the city of Aden. (AFP/File Photo)

“This has been going on for a long time,” Matt Bryden, director of Sahan Research in Addis Ababa, told Arab News. “The route to Yemen is the primary route for human trafficking and smuggling out of the eastern Horn of Africa, catering mainly to Somalis and Ethiopians. Strangely, the numbers of migrants increased dramatically after 2015 at the start of the war in Yemen. Clearly, the breakdown of governance and border controls due to the conflict in Yemen was exploited by human traffickers.”

Most of the migrants from Ethiopia and neighboring countries are in search of economic stability, although some are escaping political repression. The violence and trauma for which the Ethiopia-to-Yemen route is notorious should deter people from undertaking the dangerous journey, but most of them probably have no idea of the degrading conditions that await them.

Recent data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) shows that the number of migrants crossing to Yemen from the Horn of Africa dropped from a high of 138,213 in 2019 to 37,537 in 2020, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Until the war erupted in Tigray, violence in Ethiopia was mainly in the region of Oromia,” said Bryden. “However, there’s no indication of large numbers of Tigrayans fleeing to Yemen.”

Refugees from Ethiopia’s Oromo tribe who were held in a detention center in Yemen told Human Rights Watch (HRW) that guards would sexually assault women, girls and boys regularly. A detained Ethiopian woman admitted that she still suffered pain after a guard beat her incessantly for refusing to have sex with him. She told HRW that she witnessed the rape of two of her friends by guards.

The deaths in the Houthi-run detention camp in Sanaa are a horrific reminder of the price African migrants pay for seeking temporary sanctuary in Yemen. HRW has urged the Houthi authorities “to hold those responsible to account and stop holding migrants in abysmal detention facilities.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Ethiopians Ethiopian migrants Editor’s Choice

Related

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya
Middle-East
More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya
Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire
Middle-East
Houthis use force to break up migrant protest calling for probe into fatal fire

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Updated 03 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
  • People are exhausted economically and psychologically, says Beirut restaurant owner
Updated 03 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: With the advent of Easter for the Christian sects that follow the Western calendar, Lebanon entered on Saturday a new round of total lockdown and curfews.

The holiday atmosphere is non-existent for the second year running due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In addition, the economic crisis has diminished what was remaining of the holiday celebrations, which have been hampered by anti-virus measures.

The lockdown will continue until Tuesday morning.

On Saturday morning, roads were deserted and shops closed their doors, while supermarkets have committed to using an electronic platform that limits the number of customers allowed inside.

Restaurants resorted to providing takeaway and delivery services only.

The Internal Security Forces conducted vehicle and foot patrols and established checkpoints to control violations, stressing the necessity of wearing face masks.

The latest decision by the Ministry of the Interior permitted prayers in churches, provided they do not exceed 30 percent of their capacity, and that they commit to social distancing measures. Worshippers need to obtain a prior permit to traveling to church.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon continues to approach half a million, while the death toll has exceeded 6,200.

The last of the politicians who contracted the virus have been Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, and former Minister Ghassan Hasbani.

Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, director of the Hariri Governmental University Hospital, expressed his fear for an increase in the number of cases during Easter and Ramadan due to family gatherings.

The number of those who have received one dose of the vaccine has reached 149,687 people, with 81,680 receiving two doses.

Tony Bejjani, the owner of a restaurant in Beirut, said: “Easter this year is less than normal, and we have only fasted.”

He added: “There are no signs of Easter this year. None of the people I know have gone shopping.

“People do not communicate with each other for fear of contracting COVID-19, nor do they go to mass.”

Bejjani added: “People are exhausted economically and psychologically. Our work stopped for two months and 22 days after the New Year’s holiday due to the lockdown, and today we had to close again although the holidays are a good season in which we can make up for some of our losses.

“People are afraid and no one is happy. They are waiting for any opportunity to travel and never return.”

A bank employee with a salary that was relatively fair before the financial crisis said: “There is no joy this holiday. People are forbidden to meet, and if we go to church to pray, only two people are allowed to sit on the same bench.”

She said she “resorted for months to making sweets in my home and selling them through social media because the salary has barely been lasting a week with the deterioration of the Lebanese pound.”

She sarcastically said: “People did not buy regular eggs to color them this Easter after their price doubled, and they also stopped buying chocolate eggs.”

Lebanon has reached a blockage on the political level in the absence of any progress in mediation to resolve the conflict that has been obstructing the formation of the government for over 160 days.

This was the focus of an Easter message that Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi conveyed to the Lebanese people.

He criticized again the “ruling group and those surrounding it” and said: “They are manipulating the fate of the nation’s entirety, people, land, and dignity.”

He added in his harsh message to the politicians: “It has become clear that we are facing a plan that aims to change Lebanon in its entirety, including its system, identity, form, and traditions. There are parties that adopt a methodology of demolishing the constitutional, financial, banking, military, and judicial institutions.

“There are parties that also adopt the methodology of starting problems to prevent solutions and settlements. Let everyone realize that a country’s life is not made of quotas.”

As soon as Patriarch Al-Rahi concluded his message, President Michel Aoun tweeted that “fighting corruption is done by naming the corrupt and pointing to them. Generalizing the accusation anonymizes those who are truly corrupt and outrightly misleads the public opinion.”

Aoun’s comment raised many questions in political circles, especially with regard to its timing.

It was later announced that Aoun was heading to meet with Patriarch Al-Rahi on the eve of Easter.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon Easter

Related

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
Middle-East
Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Updated 03 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
  • Egypt's health minister said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX
  • On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses
Updated 03 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt will receive 5 million doses of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by early May, Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed said.
Health Minister Hala Zayed has said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX, co-led by the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses.
Egypt is set to receive an additional 3 million doses in May, the minister said, on top of the 350,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine doses already received.
Zayed thanked the WHO and UNICEF for their constant support.
According to the statement, the number of health centers administering vaccinations will be increased to 339 on Sunday to stop the overcrowding witnessed in the past days. Cairo Governorate alone will set up 40 new vaccination centers.
Megahed said that 800,000 people have registered on the official website to receive vaccinations.
He said that if there were a rise in registrations, it would be possible to increase the number of vaccination centers to 5,000, which would enable the ministry to vaccinate 12.5 million citizens in 25 days.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Vaccines

Related

Update Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Middle-East
Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths
World
UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths

Latest updates

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
Turkey’s opposition lawmaker Gergerlioglu hospitalized after arrest mistreatment
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix in AlUla
X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
From Ethiopia to Yemen, a perilous migrant route to endless misery
African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen, on April 23, 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
British services firm Serco eyeing growth in Saudi Arabia
British services firm Serco eyeing growth in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.