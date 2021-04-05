US singer The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

DUBAI: Canadian singer The Weeknd pledged to donate $1 million toward Ethiopian relief efforts, he announced in an Instagram post this week.
Reports claim that thousands of Ethiopians have been killed, abused, raped or left homeless during the course of Ethiopia’s five-month-old conflict between the ethnic Tigrayan population and the country’s government.
The “Blinding Lights” star shared pictures of Ethiopians with his 30 million followers accompanied by text that read: “My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.”
“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well,” he wrote.