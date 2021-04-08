Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Thursday has intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
A Houthi drone earlier headed towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia was also intercepted and destroyed.
The coalition, which is fighting to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said it will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia have consistently launched attacks against the Kingdom.
On Tuesday, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another drone which was targeting the same city.
The coalition said the attacks by the Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in a violent coup in 2014, amount to war crimes.
