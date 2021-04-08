You are here

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen Colonel Al-Maliki during a press conference in Riyadh on March 22, 2021. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
  • The Iran-backed Houthi militia have consistently launched attacks against the Kingdom
  • The coalition said the attacks by the Houthis amount to war crimes
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Thursday has intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
A Houthi drone earlier headed towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia was also intercepted and destroyed.
The coalition, which is fighting to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said it will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia have consistently launched attacks against the Kingdom.
On Tuesday, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another drone which was targeting the same city.
The coalition said the attacks by the Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in a violent coup in 2014, amount to war crimes.

Topics: Houthi Houthis arab coaliton

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia bust drug smuggling attempt 

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia bust drug smuggling attempt 
Arab News

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia bust drug smuggling attempt 
  • Local media reports said this was the second one drug bust involving captagon pills in Malaysia
  • No arrests were made
Arab News

DUBAI: Malaysian authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.8 million amphetamine pills after receiving a tip from Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, police have reported.
Local media reports said this was the second one drug bust involving captagon pills in Malaysia that was averted with the cooperation and intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia.
A container ship that came in to dock on Sunday at Malaysia’s West Port with one of the containers, which was declared as containing aluminium floor springs, and was meant to be transferred to another ship heading to another country.
No arrests were made, according to the Malaysian police, who lauded Saudi Arabia’s anti-narcotics body which helped identify the ship and the container when it arrived on Sunday.

Topics: drugs amphetamine Malaysia

World Health Day: Belgium’s Saudi embassy hosts women’s health discussion

World Health Day: Belgium’s Saudi embassy hosts women’s health discussion
Lama Alhamawi

World Health Day: Belgium’s Saudi embassy hosts women’s health discussion

World Health Day: Belgium’s Saudi embassy hosts women’s health discussion
  • Dr. Nada Alsahan, a maternal-fetal medicine consultant, outlines Kingdom’s progress on women’s health
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Belgium embassy in Riyadh hosted a discussion on women and children’s health on Wednesday to coincide with World Health Day.

Ambassador Dominique Mineur was joined by Dr. Nada Alsahan, an assistant professor at the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University and a maternal-fetal medicine consultant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center in Riyadh.

Dr. Marleen Temmerman, a gynecologist and head of the centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University in Kenya, also took part in the discussion.

The virtual conversation discussed the importance of early detection of diseases in women, women’s rights, gender-based violence, and access to modern healthcare to promote women and children’s health globally.

Alsahan discussed the importance of women’s health for healthy societies as a whole.

“Healthy women make healthy families and hopefully healthy communities and then at the end a healthy nation and a healthy world,” she said.

The consultant outlined the advances Saudi Arabia has made in improving women’s health care and the initiatives they are hoping to continue under Vision 2030.

Since 2004, the Kingdom introduced a premarital screening program for diseases that might affect couples and a national screening program for newborn children.

Saudi Arabia has also taken large steps in maternal health with counseling for couples planning to have children.

“The goals are health education and promotion, risk assessment, and intervention before pregnancy to reduce the chances of poor perinatal outcomes,” Alsahan said.

She added that she hoped the increased awareness surrounding women’s health would lead to more women getting screened for diseases like breast cancer.

Temmerman talked about the link between women’s rights and women’s health, and the work she has done creating gender-based violence recovery centers in Kenya and advancing laws globally for sexual assault victims.

She said that in developing regions of the world “more than 45 million women received inadequate antenatal care or none at all.”

“More than 200 million women want to avoid pregnancy but are not using modern contraception,” she added.

Temmerman highlighted the importance of diplomatic cooperation in improving women’s health.

“Yes you need good research and data, but it’s only when you reach out to other constituencies, other parliaments and governments, and private sectors, and women organizations that your impact will be much higher.”

Ambassador Mineur said the World Health Day was important for promoting a key UN Sustainable Development Goal.

Topics: World Health Day Belgium

Jeddah authorities shut 100 commercial outlets for COVID-19 breaches

Jeddah authorities shut 100 commercial outlets for COVID-19 breaches
SPA

Jeddah authorities shut 100 commercial outlets for COVID-19 breaches

Jeddah authorities shut 100 commercial outlets for COVID-19 breaches
SPA

RIYADH: Jeddah authorities closed 100 commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 protocols, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety measures that are designed to protect public health.

The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 4,246 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities.

There were 247 violations identified for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The municipality urged people to help maintain public health by reporting any COVID-19 violation to the 940 call center number.

Tawakkalna was launched last year to help track coronavirus infections. It has since developed and been updated to include vaccination information, including an individual’s status such as vaccinated or infected, and now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires praises Al-Jouf Green Oasis Initiative

DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires praises Al-Jouf Green Oasis Initiative
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires praises Al-Jouf Green Oasis Initiative

DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires praises Al-Jouf Green Oasis Initiative
  • The initiative aims to plant as many as one million trees within 10 years across the region
Arab News

RIYADH: Martina Strong, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, praised the Al-Jouf Green Oasis Initiative that aims to protect nature by planting trees in the region.

The US chargé d’affaires to the Kingdom accompanied by a delegation visited the Al-Jouf region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Atif Al-Sharaan, mayor of Al-Jouf region, received the delegation in Sakaka and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Al-Sharaan briefed Strong on the initiative, previously launched by Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Al-Jouf region.

The initiative aims to plant as many as one million trees within 10 years across the region.

Strong planted a tree within the initiative, expressing her admiration for the environmental program.

Strong also paid a visit to the General Organization for Irrigation facilities in Al-Jouf, where she visited one of the model farms and discussed projects for the sustainable use of water in Al-Jouf, the US Mission in the Kingdom tweeted.

Her visit comes amid recent environmental plans announced by the Kingdom.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green initiatives, saying that they will help protect nature and face environmental challenges.

The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to chart a path for Saudi Arabia and the region to help protect the planet by rallying the region to confront climate change.

The Kingdom will work through the Saudi Green Initiative to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life. It will include a number of ambitious initiatives, most notably the planting of 10 billion trees within the Kingdom in the coming decades.

The Saudi Green Initiative will also work to reduce carbon emissions by more than 4 percent of global contributions by generating 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy from renewables by 2030.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices

Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices

Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices
  • Applicants can apply through the e-platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/278/new from April 7 until May 30
Arab News

JEDDAH: Applications are now open for Saudi singers wishing to join Saudi Arabia’s National Choir.

The choir is one of the commission’s initiatives to develop the music sector in the Kingdom. The professional national band will participate in performances at home and around the world.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals aged 18 and above with some signing experience. They must be able to sing the main Eastern “maqams,” the melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music. 

Aspiring singers must also upload a high-quality and clear-sound two-minute video of their solo voice, without using sound enhancements from a studio.

Through this initiative, the music commission aims to “form the national choir on scientific bases. The choir will represent the Kingdom locally and internationally in music events. It will also support and empower Saudi talent, and enhance the applicants’ performance.”

Applicants can apply through the e-platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/278/new from April 7 until May 30.

In February 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture set up 11 new cultural authorities to drive the development of sectors such as films, fashion, music, heritage and the arts which aims to promote culture as a lifestyle, contribute to economic growth and enhance the Kingdom’s position internationally. 

The Music Commission is headed by Jihad Al-Khalidi, who has more than 33 years of experience in music. She was a violinist in the Egyptian Orchestra for eight years.

Decoder

Maqam

Maqam is the system of melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music. Applicants to Saudi Arabia's National Choir must be able to sing the main Eastern “maqams.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s National Choir MAQAM

