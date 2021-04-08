You are here

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021
The UAE replaced its central bank governor this week after one year in the job. (WAM)
UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021
  • Facility provides zero cost funding to banks and financial companies
  • Measure is one of many introduced by UAE central bank last year
ABU DHABI: UAE Central Bank extended until the end of this year a 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion) support facility for banks and financial companies, state news agency WAM reported.
The “zero cost funding support facility” is one of a number of measures introduced by the central bank last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank said last month that about 320,000 bank customers have benefited from the central bank’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) and about 175,000 customers were currently taking advantage of the opportunity to defer repayments.

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million
Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million
  • 130 km of new pipes have been laid
  • Upgrades will serve more than 12,000 customers in Eastern Province
RIYADH: Saudi National Water Company (NWC) announced completion of 5 projects within its water and environmental system, at a financial cost of more than SR108 million ($28.7 million), Al Eqtisadiah reported on Wednesday.
The projects will serve more than 12,000 people in the governorates of the Eastern Province and their cities, Dammam, Al-Ahsa, and Jubail, the NWC said. More than 130 km of new piping has been laid.
The work to improve the quality of life and services provided to the population is in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
  • Aden recovery plan under discussion
  • World Bank pledges support for development projects
DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waid Batheeb, discussed on Wednesday a recovery plan for the interim capital Aden with the World Bank and the reopening of the organization’s office in the city.
Batheeb spoke with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, Mirza Hassan, about ways to ease economic suffering for the people in Yemen, state news agency SABA reported.
During the virtual meeting, the two officials agreed on coordinating to define intervention priorities to be included in the International Development Association package (IDA20).
Efforts to enable national institutions carrying out current and future projects provided by the World Bank and other international organizations were also discussed.
Batheeb stressed the importance of carrying out an updated economic study on Aden and for coordination between the government and the World Bank in carrying out studies and analysis to avoid mistakes and conflicting information.
Meanwhile, Hassan confirmed the World Bank’s continued support of developmental projects in Yemen, including government and private sectors.

Saudi Arabia's AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia's AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms
  • 200 rooms under construction
  • Efforts underway to protect habitat
RIYADH: More than 5,000 hotel rooms are expected to be completed in AlUla by 2035, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla told Asharq Business.
CEO Amr AlMadani said 200 of these are currently under construction and up to 1,000 units will be ready by the end of 2023.
He said that the “Journey Through Time” project aims to attract tourists from all over the world to the site which will form a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s international tourism push.
Efforts are now underway to protect the precious habitat in the northwest of the Kingdom.
“60 percent of the nine square kilometers heritage oasis in AlUla has receded, and we will find all ways to revive it based on the concepts of the Saudi Green Initiative,” said AlMadani.
He said that transportation within the region will be sustainable and will include a special train and tram project.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had launched the design vision for “journey through time” scheme, which aims, upon completion in 2035, to provide 38,000 new job opportunities, in addition to contributing SR120 billion ($32 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP.

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF
Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF
  • Kingdom GDP expected to expand 2.9% this year
  • Oman sees biggest positive revision for 2021
NEW YORK: The International Monetary Fund expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace than previously estimated, as it raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6 percent from 5.5 percent less than three months ago.
Saudi Arabia’s economy, the region’s largest, is expected to grow 2.9 percent this year, up from the 2.6 percent forecast in January, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook, released this week.
The Kingdom’s economy contracted 4.1 percent last year due to the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.
The United Arab Emirates, the Gulf’s second largest economy, will see growth of 3.1 percent this year, rebounding from a 5.9 percent contraction in 2020, the IMF said. In October last year it had forecast a 6.6 percent drop in 2020 and 1.3 percent growth this year.
Oman saw the biggest positive revision of the Gulf countries, from expectations of a 0.5 percent contraction this year to a forecast of 1.8 percent growth.
Bahrain’s economy is now expected to grow 3.3 percent this year versus a forecast of 2.3 percent in October. Forecasts for Kuwait and Qatar remained almost unchanged, with Kuwait expected to post 0.7% growth this year, up from an October estimate of 0.6 percent.
Qatar’s economy is estimated to grow 2.4 percent, just below the previous 2.5 percent estimate.
The IMF on Tuesday said unprecedented public spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily by the United States, would push global growth to 6 percent this year, the fastest pace since 1976.

American charged with $14m boiler room scam

American charged with $14m boiler room scam
American charged with $14m boiler room scam

American charged with $14m boiler room scam
  • Ronald Shane Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices worldwide
  • Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit from investors
SANTA ANA, California: A former Southern California man was charged Wednesday with running a “boiler room” scheme that bilked more than 100 investors out of $14 million.
Ronald Shane Flynn, who once lived in Orange County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts of wire fraud, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Flynn, 57, is believed to have left the United States more than a decade ago, according to the District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment on where he might be living.
Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices in New York, Las Vegas and worldwide.
Prosecutors alleged that beginning in September 2016, the company offered what it claimed was an opportunity to invest in the business before its initial public stock offering, prosecutors said.
Although he was barred from offering securities in California and also in Ohio, Flynn ran the scheme while operating from the Philippines, Dubai and elsewhere, according to the indictment.
Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit about $14 million from investors, according to the indictment and a January lawsuit filed in New Jersey by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the indictment, Vuuzle never made a profit, Flynn never paid dividends to investors, and he never intended to take the business public.
Only a small percentage of the funds actually went toward the streaming business, authorities said.
Instead, according to the SEC lawsuit, about $5.5 million was used to pay commissions and expenses for the recruitment effort while Flynn used nearly $5 million to finance a luxury lifestyle that included buying jewelry and paying for resort stays and nightclub visits.
If convicted of the criminal charges, Flynn could face a sentence of up to 300 years in federal prison.

