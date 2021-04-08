You are here

SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA's ongoing privatization drive

SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA’s ongoing privatization drive
Food security is a key agenda item for Middle East governments. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA’s ongoing privatization drive

SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA’s ongoing privatization drive
  • National Center for Privatization is aiming to raise $4bn this year through state asset sales
RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) and the National Center for Privatization (NCP) announced on Thursday that the Third Milling Co. (MC3) has been sold to a consortium of UAE investors.

The consortium, which includes Ghurair Investment (AGI), Al Rajhi Holding Group and Masafi, acquired MC3 following a competitive tender process led by SAGO and the NCP.

SAGO will continue to oversee MC3 in its remit as the regulator of the Kingdom’s milling sector and its main importer and supplier of wheat, barley and other grains.

The flour milling sector represents one of the key sectors for full privatization in line with Saudi Vision 2030, and the completion of the acquisition is a significant step in the country’s privatization agenda.

Commenting on the deal, John Iossifidis, group CEO of AGI, said: “The completion of the strategic acquisition of MC3 marks a milestone in the move toward the privatization of crucial sectors, and aligns to AGI’s strategy to support governments as they seek to enhance food security throughout the region.

“We are grateful to the NCP, SAGO and our consortium partners for their trust in our commitment to advancing the development of the grains sector. AGI has a long and proud history in the flour sector, having established Dubai’s first milling company in 1976. We look forward to bringing this experience to Saudi Arabia and leveraging it to spur the growth and diversification of MC3,” he added.

Djamal Djouhri, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods, commented: “Monetizing public assets is a key agenda item for governments across the Middle East, as is food security as they seek to boost competitiveness, product diversity and operational efficiency.

Esmail Al-Sallom, chief investment officer at Al Rajhi Holding Group, said: “This is a historic transaction which is a major step toward the Kingdom’s vision to increase private sector participation in the Saudi economy. Al Rajhi Holding Group aims to leverage on its experience … to improve operational efficiency and performance, drive new product development, enhance distribution networks, increase market penetration, and enrich the overall consumer experience.”

While the valuation of this latest deal was not revealed, Al-Raha Al-Safi Food Co. announced the acquisition of First Milling Co. (MC1) in January for $540 million, a deal also facilitated by the NCP and SAGO.

MC1 is the largest of the Kingdom’s four milling companies, and the sale was also part of SAGO’s planned privatization of Saudi flour mills and grain silos previously owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the Saudi Cabinet announced plans to privatize 16 key industries, including in the environmental, water and agricultural, transportation, energy, industry and mineral wealth, labor and social development, housing, education, health, municipalities, Hajj and Umrah, communications and information technology, media, sports, interior and finance sectors.

“We are working with all the sectors targeted for privatization. Several projects have been recently selected and launched in … health, education, transport, municipalities, environment, water and agriculture and human resources and social development,” Hani Alsaigh, director general of strategic communication and marketing at the NCP, told Arab News.

In January the NCP announced it had raised SR3 billion ($800 million) in revenue from sale of state assets in 2020 and aimed to make approximately SR15 billion or more in 2021

Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC said to consider IPO of drilling business

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The state oil giant said its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East.
ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.
Two of the sources said ADNOC wanted the deal to happen this year. One of them said discussions were at an early stage but the IPO size could be more than $1 billion.
ADNOC declined to comment.
If the deal goes ahead, it would be the oil company’s second listing of a unit on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange after it listed ADNOC Distribution in late 2017, raising 3.1 billion dirhams ($844 million).
ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3 percent of global oil demand, has also sold stakes in its pipeline infrastructure and refining businesses to global companies and investors.
ADNOC Drilling owns and operates a large fleet of rigs, including 75 onshore rigs, 20 offshore jackup rigs, and 11 well water rigs, according to its website.
The business is critical for ADNOC’s upstream operations, helping the oil company reach its production targets.
The potential deal comes as the world’s top oil and gas companies scramble to control costs in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has hammered oil demand and prices.
CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said in June that a transformation strategy embarked on four years ago had helped the company adapt more quickly to market changes, and that it would continue to work with strategic investors to attract foreign capital and maximize value from its resources.

UAE central bank issues first license to low-risk specialized lender

UAE central bank issues first license to low-risk specialized lender
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

UAE central bank issues first license to low-risk specialized lender

UAE central bank issues first license to low-risk specialized lender
  • Specialzed banks have conservative capital and lending criteria
  • New banks serve only UAE residents, and only in dirhams
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has issued its first license under a system of low-risk specialized banks designed to serve UAE residents, WAM reported.
The central bank set the maximum total assets for low-risk specialized banks at not more than 25 billion dirhams, Al Roeya paper reported.
Citizens’ ownership should not be less than 60 percent of the paid-up capital, and no single ownership in the specialized bank should exceed 20 percent of the total shares, unless an exception is granted by the central bank.
Lending to business enterprises should not exceed 50 percent of the total lending by specialized banks, and the total business financing should not exceed 40 percent of the total financing.
The new low-risk banking system specified the credit anchors allowed for the specialized bank at 10 percent of the total capital funds of the bank for a single borrower, 15 percent for a group of related borrowers, 10 percent of the capital funds for subsidiary and sister companies, and 20 times the salary or 2 percent of the total percentage of total capital funds for bank employees.
The system allows specialized banks to practice different licensed financial activities and to issue credit, debit and prepaid cards if they are in operation with licensed payment systems in the country.
These banks may only provide their licensed services in local currency.
Specialized bank deposits and certificates of deposits should not exceed 30 percent of the total deposits and certificates of deposit and should not exceed 10 percent of the total capital funds.
Specialized banks can issue debt securities in Emirati dirhams only and with the approval of the central bank, while foreign financing should not exceed 25 percent of total financing.
The system does not allow lending to major shareholders and their subsidiaries, members of the board of directors, external auditors, advisers, and lawyers.
The new low-risk banking system allows specialized banks to borrow from state banks.
The central bank will accept license applications for traditional or Islamic specialized banks, and it is prohibited to operate Islamic windows in traditional specialized banks.

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021
UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021

UAE central bank extends $13.6bn support measure until end of 2021
  • Facility provides zero cost funding to banks and financial companies
  • Measure is one of many introduced by UAE central bank last year
ABU DHABI: UAE Central Bank extended until the end of this year a 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion) support facility for banks and financial companies, state news agency WAM reported.
The “zero cost funding support facility” is one of a number of measures introduced by the central bank last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank said last month that about 320,000 bank customers have benefited from the central bank’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) and about 175,000 customers were currently taking advantage of the opportunity to defer repayments.

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million
Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million

Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million
  • 130 km of new pipes have been laid
  • Upgrades will serve more than 12,000 customers in Eastern Province
RIYADH: Saudi National Water Company (NWC) announced completion of 5 projects within its water and environmental system, at a financial cost of more than SR108 million ($28.7 million), Al Eqtisadiah reported on Wednesday.
The projects will serve more than 12,000 people in the governorates of the Eastern Province and their cities, Dammam, Al-Ahsa, and Jubail, the NWC said. More than 130 km of new piping has been laid.
The work to improve the quality of life and services provided to the population is in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
  • Aden recovery plan under discussion
  • World Bank pledges support for development projects
DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waid Batheeb, discussed on Wednesday a recovery plan for the interim capital Aden with the World Bank and the reopening of the organization’s office in the city.
Batheeb spoke with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, Mirza Hassan, about ways to ease economic suffering for the people in Yemen, state news agency SABA reported.
During the virtual meeting, the two officials agreed on coordinating to define intervention priorities to be included in the International Development Association package (IDA20).
Efforts to enable national institutions carrying out current and future projects provided by the World Bank and other international organizations were also discussed.
Batheeb stressed the importance of carrying out an updated economic study on Aden and for coordination between the government and the World Bank in carrying out studies and analysis to avoid mistakes and conflicting information.
Meanwhile, Hassan confirmed the World Bank’s continued support of developmental projects in Yemen, including government and private sectors.

