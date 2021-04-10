DUBAI: Dubai’s tourism body is launching a summer holiday campaign in May, with a particular focus on attracting family vacationers, it said on Saturday.
The global campaign will showcase Dubai as a “multi-faceted must-visit family destination,” with a variety of offerings for all ages.
It was announced at a virtual Town Hall meeting hosted by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), attended by over 600 industry professionals.
There will be promotions and other activities to encourage travelers to choose the emirate for their summer getaway, including discounted rates on hotel stays and airline tickets.
Dubai targets families in summer holiday campaign
