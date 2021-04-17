You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
General view of the Imperial Oil refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2021. (Reuters)
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
  • The IEA forecast dramatic changes in global oil markets in the latter half of this year
Oil prices made the first weekly gain after three consecutive weeks of decline, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases and additional travel restrictions.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have both improved their oil demand outlook after huge draws in oil inventories in member states of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), backed by a recovering global economy that is greatly supported by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimuli.

On the week closing, oil prices rose to a one-month-high: Brent crude rose to $66.77 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose to $63.13 per barrel. Trading above $60 per barrel for both benchmarks, and with Brent crude prices at an average of nearly $61 in 2021 so far, represents a huge recovery one year on from “Black April,” when the pandemic caused the largest oil demand shock in history.

Both the IEA and OPEC monthly oil reports came with huge drops in commercial oil inventories in OECD countries for the seventh consecutive month in February. They reported a massive drop in global oil inventories that built up during last year’s COVID-19 demand shock for the data gathered for February. This entailed a further drop in global oil inventories in the coming months.

The IEA reported that OECD industry inventories fell by 55.8 million barrels in February to 28.3 million above the 2016-2020 average. OPEC reported that OECD commercial inventories fell by 44.9 million barrels in February to 30.8 million above the latest five-year average, and 42 million above the 2015-2019 average.

The economic indicators are more robust as global oil stocks continue to fall. Therefore, both OPEC and the IEA hiked the world oil demand forecast as economic recovery gains pace.

The IEA forecast dramatic changes in global oil markets in the latter half of this year, as nearly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of extra supply may be required to meet expected demand growth, even after factoring in the announced ramp-up of OPEC+ production as the summer high-demand driving season is rapidly approaching.

The IEA’s global oil demand in 2021 is forecast to reach 96.7 million bpd, up 5.7 million bpd from 2020 despite weaker-than-expected data for the first quarter.

OPEC’s global oil demand growth in 2021 is expected to increase by about 6 million bpd, representing an upward revision of only 100,000 bpd from last month’s report. Though this is a tiny revision, it marks an upward change from previous months of lower demand forecasts because of continued lockdowns.

However, OPEC’s cautious approach remained intact when considering the fragile and uncertain oil demand recovery that would require vigilant monitoring of market developments, which include the possibility of rising sovereign debt in most economies, and a potential further rise in inflation that may tighten monetary policies.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on April 13 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 645,593 contracts, down 9,735 from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract). It is the fifth consecutive weekly drop in positions.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter: @faisalfaeq

The WTI crude oil price dropped to $59.32 per barrel but has still been trading in the narrow range between $58 and $61 for three weeks. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 9, 2021
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021

Musk’s SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract

Musk's SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract
Updated 8 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Musk’s SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract

Musk’s SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract
  • NASA says the spacecraft will carry two American astronauts in 2024
Updated 8 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: NASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, the agency said on Friday, picking it over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc.

Bezos and Musk — the world’s first and third richest people respectively, according to Forbes — were competing to lead humankind’s return to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Musk’s SpaceX bid alone while Amazon.com founder Bezos’ Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Draper. Dynetics is a unit of Leidos Holdings Inc.

“NASA Rules!!” Musk wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

The US space agency awarded the contract for the first commercial human lander, part of its Artemis program. NASA said the lander will carry two American astronauts to the lunar surface.

“We should accomplish the next landing as soon as possible,” Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator, said.

“If they hit their milestones, we have a shot at 2024,” Jurczyk added.

NASA said SpaceX’s Starship includes a spacious cabin and two airlocks for astronaut moon walks and that its architecture is intended to evolve to a fully reusable launch and landing system designed for travel to the Moon, Mars and other destinations in space.

SpaceX also responded on Twitter, writing: “We are humbled to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration.”

SpaceX will be required to make a test flight of the lander to the moon before humans make the journey, NASA official Lisa Watson-Morgan told reporters.

NASA had been expected to winnow the lunar lander contest to two companies by the end of April, but instead it picked only SpaceX, a move that deepens their cooperation. On Thursday, NASA said it would send its crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket on April 22.

The agency aims to create regular service to the moon and said it will have a separate competition for that contract.

NASA said in a news release that SpaceX’s HLS Starship, designed to land on the moon, “leans on the company’s tested Raptor engines and flight heritage of the Falcon and Dragon vehicles.”

SpaceX, NASA give ‘go’ for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon
Offbeat
SpaceX, NASA give ‘go’ for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050

Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050

Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050
  • Deforestation in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon rainforest has skyrocketed under Bolsonaro
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned.

Salles has regularly called for the international community to pick up part of the check for reducing Brazil’s carbon emissions, which predominantly come from deforestation.

His call for $10 billion a year in aid comes as Brazil negotiates a separate potential deal with the US to rally foreign funds to fight soaring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Salles said he does not expect a deal to be announced at next week’s US Earth Day summit, but that talks with the US would continue.

“There is not and was never the objective of negotiating some kind of deal to deliver on April 22,” Salles said in an interview.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a potential deal had reached an impasse, with Brazil demanding funding up front to increase efforts to fight deforestation while the US demanded results before opening its purse strings.

“We understand their logic, but they need some understanding that Brazil already has a lot of results,” Salles said.

He cited the fact that most of Brazil’s forest is preserved, which means emissions from the carbon they contain has been avoided.

Deforestation in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon rainforest has skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City being destroyed, government data show.

Salles said just $1 billion per year out of the $10 billion would enable Brazil to reach zero illegal deforestation ahead of the existing 2030 target.

About one-third of that money would go toward contracting more environmental agents, probably drawing from the ranks of the national military police, Salles said.

The other two-thirds would be used to invest in sustainable development of the Amazon region, he said.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who Bolsonaro has put in charge of Amazon policy, said on Friday that reaching the 2030 target would require a 15-20 percent reduction in Amazon deforestation every year until then.

Mourao said the government is studying extending a military deployment to protect the Amazon if destruction does not come down that much by July.

The expensive military deployment is set to finish at the end of this month, having failed to restore deforestation and fires to levels prior to Bolsonaro taking office.

Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists
World
Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists
Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister
World
Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

Egypt’s Sovereign Fund denies Tahrir Complex will be sold to investors

Egypt's Sovereign Fund denies Tahrir Complex will be sold to investors
Updated 17 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Sovereign Fund denies Tahrir Complex will be sold to investors

Egypt’s Sovereign Fund denies Tahrir Complex will be sold to investors
  • The fund said it fully owned the complex and that it was offering it for development
  • It said the development process would be based on methods that took into account the building’s historical value
Updated 17 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has denied reports that it intends to sell the Tahrir Complex (Mogamma El-Tahrir) to investors.
It said the complex was fully owned by the fund and that offering it for development, by teaming up with investors and partners, was about turning the complex into a multi-purpose building comprising a hotel, commercial, administrative and cultural elements.
It also said the development process would be based on methods that took into account the building’s historical value. This process was in line with a plan to make the most of state assets and invest in them to achieve broader opportunities, it added.
It launched the first operational steps to develop the complex by completing a prospectus and presenting it to foreign and local investors and developers.
The partnership model will be based on the fund contributing to the technical studies and surveying work, while the partner or real estate developer will contribute to the financing and other components.
The qualification process will be based on developing the building as a multi-use project.

Egyptian among militants killed in Philippines firefight
World
Egyptian among militants killed in Philippines firefight
Egypt continues to push for political solution in Libya
Middle-East
Egypt continues to push for political solution in Libya

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

KIRKUK: Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.
The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement. 

France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the US condemned attacks this week in Iraqi Kurdistan “in the strongest terms” in a joint statement on Friday, including one on Erbil Airport, pictured. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Western powers condemn attacks in Kurdish Iraq
Update Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport
Middle-East
Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%

China's GDP jumps record 18.3%
China’s GDP grew just 2.3 percent rise last year, its weakest expansion in 44 years, but still making it the only major economy to avoid contraction. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%
  • Recovery propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued govt support for smaller firms
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3 percent from last year’s deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

But the brisk expansion, heavily skewed by the plunge in activity a year earlier, is expected to moderate later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.
While the jump in the gross domestic product undershot the 19 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the official data showed it was the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992 and up from 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter last year.
“The upshot is that with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and policy support being withdrawn, China’s post-COVID rebound is leveling off,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior china economist at Capital Economics. “We expect quarter-on-quarter growth to remain modest during the rest of this year as the recent boom in construction and exports unwinds, pulling activity back toward trend.”
Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has recovered from a steep 6.8 percent slump in the first three months of 2020, when an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic that has killed about 3 million worldwide.
China’s rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders and more recently a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.
Retail sales increased 34.2 percent year-on-year in March, beating a 28.0 percent gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8 percent jump seen in the first two months of the year.
Other data, however, showed a moderation in expansion with quarter-on-quarter growth slowing to 0.6 percent in January-March from a revised 3.2 percent in the previous quarter, missing expectations for a 1.5 percent increase.
Factory output grew 14.1 percent year-on-year in March, slowing from a 35.1 percent surge in the January-February period and lagging a forecast 17.2 percent rise.
National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told a news conference on Friday while the economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges, while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate.
Data last week showed consumer prices rising at only a modest pace in March, even as factory gate inflation hit a near three-year high.
“Looking forward, the trend of normalization may continue for the rest of the year, and domestic consumption is expected to be the major growth driver,” said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Shanghai. “In terms of policy response, the central bank and fiscal authorities are returning to a more neutral stance, although some selective measures might be continued in order to support the small and medium-sized enterprises.”
Li Wei, economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, expected second-quarter growth to slow to 7 percent.
The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow 8.6 percent in 2021, according to a Reuters poll, which would easily beat the government’s 2021 annual growth target of above 6 percent.
China’s GDP grew just 2.3 percent rise last year, its weakest expansion in 44 years but still making it the only major economy to avoid contraction as other industrial powers struggled with the pandemic hit.

Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs
Business & Economy
Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs
World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data
Business & Economy
World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data

Musk’s SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract
Musk’s SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract
Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050
Brazil needs $10bn a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity
Acclaimed Turkish actor sued for ‘insulting president’ with Twitter posts
Acclaimed Turkish actor sued for ‘insulting president’ with Twitter posts

