Qassim province to get almost 5,000 new home plots in Buraidah

Almost 5,000 residential plots are planned around the city of Buraidah in Qassim province. (SPA)
Almost 5,000 residential plots are planned around the city of Buraidah in Qassim province. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Qassim province to get almost 5,000 new home plots in Buraidah

Almost 5,000 residential plots are planned around the city of Buraidah in Qassim province. (SPA)
  • The Land and Technical Affairs Agency of the Saudi Ministry of Housing has received the Buraidah metropolitan plan
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Almost 5,000 residential plots are planned around the city of Buraidah in Qassim province.
The Land and Technical Affairs Agency of the Saudi Ministry of Housing has received the Buraidah metropolitan plan, SPA reported.
It includes 4487 residential sites with each plot extending over 500 square meters.
The Buraidah metropolitan plan is spread across 5.5 million square meters, north-east of Buraidah city, SPA said.
The sites will be available for booking through the Sakani website.
Sakani is a government program established to allocate hundreds of thousands of residential sites to people in need of a home across the Kingdom.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Qassim Housing

Saudi MoF closes April domestic sukuk issuance worth $3.1bn

Saudi MoF closes April domestic sukuk issuance worth $3.1bn
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi MoF closes April domestic sukuk issuance worth $3.1bn

Saudi MoF closes April domestic sukuk issuance worth $3.1bn
  • Gulf states tap bond markets to help fund budgets
  • Latest sukuk sale divided into two tranches
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance’s National Debt Management Center (NDMC) has closed the April 2021 issuance under the government’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.
The issuance size was set at SR11.713 billion ($3.1 billion), NDMC said in a filing on Wednesday.
The sukuk issuances were divided into two tranches — the first at SR3.889 billion ($1 billion), matures in 2028 and the second at SR7.824 billion ($2 billion), matures in 2031.
Gulf states are tapping bond markets to raise fresh funds as traditional revenue sources such as crude oil sales come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Sukuk bonds Saudi Arabia debt

Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process

Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process

Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process
  • Received proposals from 10 firms
  • The group will have four subsidiaries
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Tadawul Group has short-listed three local and three foreign banks for potential advisory roles in the financial market company’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), three sources said.
Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were chosen, along with the securities unit of Saudi National Bank, Saudi Fransi Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia, the sources said.
Tadawul, the kingdom’s bourse operator, is expected to chose one local bank and potentially one or two international banks for its listing, they said. A final round of pitching for roles is taking place this week, they added.
Tadawul did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday. Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC declined to comment. The units of Saudi National Bank and Saudi Fransi Capital were not immediately available for comment.
Tadawul said earlier this month it had received proposals from 10 local and international firms for the advisory roles.
Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has converted itself into a holding company and will be renamed Saudi Tadawul Group ahead of the listing this year, Group Chief Executive Khalid Al-Hussan said previously.
The group will have four subsidiaries — its bourse Saudi Exchange, securities clearing and depository businesses and technology services.

Topics: IPO Markets Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi said to weigh sale of $4bn Taqa stake

Abu Dhabi said to weigh sale of $4bn Taqa stake
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi said to weigh sale of $4bn Taqa stake

Abu Dhabi said to weigh sale of $4bn Taqa stake
  • Size of potential stake could change
  • Abu Dhabi seeking to attract FDI
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is working with an adviser as it considers selling about 10 percent of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The stake in the company could be worth more than $4 billion based on its current market price.
Initial non-binding bids are expected to be submitted in May, according to the people.
The size of the Taqa stake being sold could change depending on investor interest, Bloomberg reported. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, it said.
Last year, Abu Dhabi orchestrated a plan for Taqa to receive assets from state-owned holding company Abu Dhabi Power Corp., known as ADPower, in return for stock.
Abu Dhabi has been seeking to attract foreign capital by selling stakes in some of its largest companies.

Topics: UTILITIES energy

Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up

Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up

Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
  • Emirates has resumed flights with all of its 151 Boeing 777 jets
  • Emirates lost 12.6 billion dirhams in the first half of the year
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates may need to raise more cash this year, possibly through another equity injection from the Dubai government, if demand for air travel does not pick up soon, its president said on Wednesday.
The state carrier had hoped the global vaccine rollout would renew confidence in air travel but demand remains at very low levels, leaving many airlines to ground planes or fly them near-empty.
“We are good for another six, seven or eight months in terms of cash. We have sufficient cash coming in to be able to keep the day-to-day operation at a neutral basis,” Tim Clark told the online World Aviation Festival.
“But like everybody else, if in six months global demand is where it is today then we are all going to face difficulties. Not just Emirates“
Emirates, which lost 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) in the first half of the year, got $2 billion in equity in 2020 from the Dubai government, its sole shareholder.
The airline would make a recommendation to the government on raising cash, Clark said without saying exactly when that would be done.
The recommendation could be for equity injection, or for the airline to raise debt or to take other measures, he said without specifying.
“The balance sheet is pretty strong regardless of what has happened.”
The cash situation, however, could be turned around by September-October as long as demand picks up, Clark said, adding that he hoped the airline would not have to seek cash.
Emirates has resumed flights with all of its 151 Boeing 777 jets which are mainly carrying cargo, with about 20,000 to 30,000 passengers a day.
Clark said the airline could retain some of its older 777 passenger jets that are due to retire and instead convert them into cargo-only planes as freight demand remains high.
He said that he expected there would be demand for business class travel post-pandemic even if corporate travel does diminish through executives opting to hold meetings online instead of traveling.
Demand would likely be supported by cheaper fares to fill business class seats if corporate travel does not rebound, he said.
Clark, who was due to retire last year, said he wanted to set the airline on its future course before he retires, but added he no longer knew when that would be.

Topics: aviation Dubai

Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall

Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall

Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall
  • Shares in publicly traded Manchester United and Juventus fell on the news as the prospect of a multi-billion dollar pay day for the breakaway clubs was drowned out
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Shares in European football clubs fell after plans for a European super league lay in tatters following a global fan backlash.
In what must rank among the most extraordinary 48 hours in the history of the modern game, 12 of the continent’s most powerful clubs attempted to create a brand new elite league before its would-be founding members began to break ranks one by one.
By early Wednesday all six Premier League teams linked to the project had withdrawn.
Gulf-based football fans rejoiced at the news on supporter club social media.
“We stand firmly behind all supporters groups calling for the ESL to be scrapped,” tweeted the Dubai Reds, the official Liverpool supporters club in the emirate.


Shares in publicly traded Manchester United and Juventus fell on the news as the prospect of a multi-billion dollar pay day for the breakaway clubs was drowned out by a global outcry that appeared to unite fans, pundits and even some of the managers of the clubs involved.
US investment bank JP Morgan had planned to finance the new league, providing a €3.5 billion ($4.2 billion) grant for the founding clubs to help recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has drained revenue from clubs worldwide, Reuters reported.
The collapse of the project has exposed the sometimes bitter rifts between the fans and owners of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. It also leaves a potential legal mess behind as withdrawing clubs risk being sued, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said that the league could no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

The founding members of the league were English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Italy’s Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, and Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico.

Topics: Liverpool fc football sports

