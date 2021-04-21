Qassim province to get almost 5,000 new home plots in Buraidah

RIYADH: Almost 5,000 residential plots are planned around the city of Buraidah in Qassim province.
The Land and Technical Affairs Agency of the Saudi Ministry of Housing has received the Buraidah metropolitan plan, SPA reported.
It includes 4487 residential sites with each plot extending over 500 square meters.
The Buraidah metropolitan plan is spread across 5.5 million square meters, north-east of Buraidah city, SPA said.
The sites will be available for booking through the Sakani website.
Sakani is a government program established to allocate hundreds of thousands of residential sites to people in need of a home across the Kingdom.
