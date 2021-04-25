You are here

  Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill
Egypt also plans to sell international treasuries worth some 66 billion pounds in the draft 2021/22 budget. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

date 2021-04-25

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill
  • The country also expects its fuel subsidy bill to drop 35 percent to 18.4 billion pounds
CAIRO: Egypt aims to increase tax revenues by 1.9 percent to 983 billion Egyptian pounds ($62.9 billion), according to a draft budget document.
The country also expects its fuel subsidy bill to drop 35 percent to 18.4 billion pounds, the document showed.
Egypt also plans to sell international treasuries worth some 66 billion pounds in the draft 2021/22 budget, compared to 72 billion pounds in the current financial year.

Topics: Egypt

Updated 25 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

International architecture firm opens office in Riyadh

International architecture firm opens office in Riyadh
  • BSBG, which delivered its first project in the Kingdom almost a decade ago, has since witnessed “continued demand” among Saudi developers
Updated 25 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Dubai-headquartered international design and architect firm Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) is expanding its network of offices to Saudi Arabia in a bid to capitalize on the Kingdom’s growing pipeline of projects.

BSBG, which delivered its first project in the Kingdom almost a decade ago, has since witnessed “continued demand” among Saudi developers, it said in a press statement.

The group said that it was working on a number of new projects in the Kingdom, including an educational facility in Riyadh that is set to be one of the region’s largest schools, a five-star hospitality and residential development and a boutique retail and entertainment district.

BSBG Managing Partner Alistair McMillan said that the current project schedule, coupled with future projects currently in the pipeline, warranted the establishment of a permanent studio to be located in Riyadh.

“We have made a long-term commitment to the Kingdom, and I am certain we will make significant contributions to the ambitious projects planned as part of the Saudi Vision 2030,” he said.

The company added that they had received the proper investment and trade licenses, allowing them to provide architectural and engineering solutions throughout the Kingdom.

“A number of senior representatives and partners with local expertise are now on the ground in Riyadh, actively working on our existing projects. We are looking to exponentially grow the team, employing national talent and ensuring that the BSBG standard of design and delivery is upheld and adapted for the Saudi market,” McMillan said.

The Riyadh studio will be the fourth location in which the group has permanently established a presence, following the establishment of its headquarters in Dubai in 1976, as well as studios in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in 2016 and London in 2017.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has set a target to attract up to 500 foreign companies to establish their regional headquarters in the capital over the next 10 years, as part of aims to double Riyadh’s population.

According to studies, the strategy program will create 35,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals and help to pump up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) into the national economy by the end of the decade.

Topics: real estate Saudi Arabia

Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021

Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021

Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021
  • Tourism revenue, a key source of foreign currency for Egypt, plunged by 70 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt is aiming for tourism revenues of $6 billion-$7 billion in 2021, the deputy tourism minister told Reuters.
Tourism revenue, a key source of foreign currency for Egypt, plunged by 70 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism usually accounts for up to 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.
The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019.
Egypt expects to see around 60 percent of the number of visitors it had in 2019 this year, Ghada Shalaby said.
The country expects to attract more than 1 million Russian tourists during the rest of 2021 as direct flights between the two countries are set to resume, she added.
Russian agency Interfax reported on Tuesday that an announcement on the resumption of charter flights to Egypt was expected “soon.”
Direct flights to popular Egyptian resorts were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

Topics: Egypt tourism

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai
  • DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s DMCC commodities free zone plans to launch a cacao trading hub in Jebel Ali.
DMCC will initially incubate a select range of cacao services within its DMCC Coffee Center in Jebel Ali starting from mid-2021, Dubai Media Office reported on Sunday.
It will transform the emirate into an international trade hub for the in-demand superfood as part of its mid to long-term development strategy, DMCC said.
Global demand for the superfood cacao – shell, fruit and beans – is rising and considered one of nature’s highest sources of magnesium and iron, as well as antioxidants and natural cacao butter. Cacao is also linked to holistic wellness and is used for physical, mental and emotional balance.
“The DMCC Cacao Center represents the next phase of our growth strategy and will see us transform Dubai into a global hub for the cacao trade,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC.
DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America, in order to better understand the needs of the market and how Dubai can play a central role in supporting its sustainable growth, DMCC said.
“Few thought the DMCC Tea Center and DMCC Coffee Center would reach the levels of trade we see today, so by utilising our expertise and experience gained from developing these commodities, we see cacao and its high-growth potential as a logical next step,” Bin Sulayem added.

Topics: Cacao Dubai trade

UAE’s Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021

UAE’s Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

UAE's Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021

UAE’s Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021
  • Recovery is supported by a faster return to “domestic normalcy in the UAE” due to the country’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The emirate of Sharjah’s economy is expected to rebound by 4 percent in 2021, ratings agency S&P Global said.
This recovery, which will remain steady at 2.2 percent on average until 2024, is further supported by a faster return to “domestic normalcy in the UAE” due to the country’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.
But the ratings agency said Sharjah’s headline fiscal deficit will widen further this year because of high levels of capital spending – 10 percent of GDP, compared to 8 percent in 2020.
“We expect Sharjah to remain in fiscal deficit averaging 7.4 percent of GDP over our forecast period through 2024,” the report said, adding it does not expect capex to decrease over the forecast period.
Despite large fiscal deficits, S&P said net general government debt will remain below 60 percent of GDP through 2024 given some moderation in government expenditure.
S&P affirmed its ‘BBB-/A-3’ rating of the northern emirate maintaining a stable outlook.

 

Topics: UAE Sharjah

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
  • Overall merchandise exports increased by 3 percent in February 2021 to SR65.8 billion ($17.5 billion) compared to a year earlier
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi exports rose in February led by the plastics sector, according to new government trade data.
Overall merchandise exports increased by 3 percent in February 2021 to SR65.8 billion ($17.5 billion) compared to a year earlier, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said on Sunday.
It said the increase originated mainly from non-oil exports.
A raft of recent trade trade data from around the world has pointed to a strong global rebound as consumers start to increase spending as some economies emerge from lockdown. However the resurgence of the coronavirus in major economies such as India has tempered optimism.
The share of oil exports in total exports decreased to 71.7 percent (February  2021) from 74.9 percent (February  2020).
The value of imports amounted to SR40.4 billion in February 2021 compared to SR43 billion a year earlier.
Vehicles and transport equipment imports fell by almost 28 percent as the pandemic kept more people at home and reduced the need for transportation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia trade exports

