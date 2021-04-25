You are here

  • Home
  • UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

UAE's Ministry of Defense said it is making its first trip to contribute to supporting stabilization operations in the Sahel countries, led by France. (Twitter/@modgovae)
UAE's Ministry of Defense said it is making its first trip to contribute to supporting stabilization operations in the Sahel countries, led by France. (Twitter/@modgovae)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8qmb

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
  • The operation is being led by France
  • UAE’s efforts would contribute to achieving security and stability in Sahel region
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has launched “logistical support flights” as part of French-led counter-terror operations in the African Sahel.
The first flight took off from Abu Dhabi watched by Maj. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Al-Ameri, commander of joint operations at the Ministry of Defense, and Xavier Chatel, France’s ambassador to the UAE.
Maj. Gen. Al-Ameri said the UAE’s efforts would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region.
Chatel thanked the UAE for its contribution in backing the efforts of the international community and France in supporting operations in the African region, state news agency WAM reported.
The operations include several flights scheduled to transport humanitarian aid.
France has more than 5,000 troops deployed as part of operations to bring stability in the Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
Meanwhile, Mauritania received medical and food aid from by the UEA, including 10,000 vaccines against COVID-19 and 60 tons of food, the Mauritanian News Agency reported.

Topics: UAE Sahel Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Al-Ameri Xavier Chatel

Related

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
Middle-East
Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
US defense chief’s rare Algeria visit points to Sahel region threats
Middle-East
US defense chief’s rare Algeria visit points to Sahel region threats

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
  • Leaked interview recording hears veteran foreign minister say Iran’s military operations dictated diplomacy
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s foreign minister said he was forced to sacrifice diplomacy in favor of operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a leaked audio recording.
The three-hour interview with Mohammad Javad Zarif, which was obtained by the London-based Iran International television channel, reveals the extent of the IRGC’s control over foreign policy.
Zarif said Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Guard’s Quds Force, which is responsible for overseas operations, had a direct hand over broader foreign policy. 
Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad in January last year. As one of Iran’s most powerful figures, he oversaw the regime’s proxy militias in countries like Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
According to Iran International, Zarif said Soleimani’s influence meant he had to further a diplomacy that served Iran’s military operations in the region. 
“On the other hand, I have never been able to ask Soleimani to do something that would serve my diplomatic moves,” he said.
He accused Soleimani of ignoring his pleas to refrain from using the Iranian national airline for transportation to Syria. 
He said Soleimani’s pressure led to a dramatic increase in flights to Damascus.
A number of Iranian airlines have been sanctioned for ferrying fighters and weapons into Syria to support Bashar Assad during the conflict.
The recording was an interview with journalist Saeed Laylaz in March but intended for publication after President Hassan Rouhani leaves office in August, the channel said.
Zarif said Iran prioritized its war operations over diplomacy and that his role in determining Iran’s foreign policy was “nil.”
He added that a visit by Soleimani to Moscow immediately after the 2015 nuclear deal was made was an attempt to destroy the agreement.

Topics: Bashar Assad Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif Qassem Soleimani Iran International

Related

Speculation rife over deaths of 2 senior IRGC commanders
Middle-East
Speculation rife over deaths of 2 senior IRGC commanders
Iran threatens to throw out UN nuclear inspectors as IRGC parades terror capability
Middle-East
Iran threatens to throw out UN nuclear inspectors as IRGC parades terror capability

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
  • The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine El-Sisi received
  • The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday.
The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine El-Sisi received.
Egypt has started administering doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries, as well as jabs produced by China’s Sinopharm.
Awad Tag el-Din, El-Sisi’s adviser for health affairs, told a local news channel on Friday that around half a million people in Egypt had been vaccinated so far.
The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks and the health ministry reported 912 new cases and 39 more deaths as of Saturday.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus
Sport
Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus
Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets
Business & Economy
Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
  • The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis
  • Lebanese army said soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the district of Arida
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said.
The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty.
There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed. The Mediterranean island and Lebanon have an agreement to curb the arrival of boats loaded with migrants from reaching Cyprus.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the northern district of Arida near the border with Syria. It added that the smuggler who took money from the migrants to take them to Cyprus has been arrested and is being questioned.
Last year, numerous boatloads of migrants sailed to Cyprus — approximately 107 miles (172 kilometers) from Tripoli, Lebanon — alarming Cypriot authorities that say the island can’t handle any more migrants seeking asylum for economic reasons.
Cyprus came under fire by Human Rights Watch last year for allegedly pushing back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats without heeding their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics.
Lebanon a tiny nation of six million people, including a million Syrian refugees, is passing through its worst economic crisis in its modern history.
The crisis that was made worse by coronavirus and a massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year, left tens of thousands of people jobless while the local currency has lost about 90% of its value.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Cyprus

Related

Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
Middle-East
Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts

Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 on mismanagement, corruption

Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 on mismanagement, corruption
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 on mismanagement, corruption

Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 on mismanagement, corruption
  • Interior ministry says 82 killed, 110 injured
  • Iraqi PM suspends Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD, Iraq: The death of over 80 people in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire was seen by Iraqis Sunday as more proof of the deadly consequences of mismanagement and corruption.
Iraqis, some of whom evacuated the injured themselves, blamed Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, who was suspended Sunday, with calls for him to be sacked resounding across social media.
The deadly inferno broke out overnight Sunday at Baghdad’s Ibn Al-Khatib hospital, blamed on poorly stored oxygen cylinders.
The interior ministry said 82 people were killed and 110 people injured.
An official with the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said 28 of those killed were patients who were taken off critical ventilators to escape the flames.

The fire killed 82 people pre-dawn, sparking angry calls for officials to be sacked in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure. (AFP)

The evacuation was slow, painful and chaotic, with patients and their relatives crammed into stairwells as they scrambled for exits.
President Barham Saleh tweeted on Sunday “the tragedy at Ibn Al-Khatib is the result of years of erosion of state institutions by corruption and mismanagement.”
A doctor at the hospital said that “in the whole Covid intensive care unit, there were no emergency exits or fire prevention systems.”
Witnesses and doctors told AFP many bodies had yet to be identified, the remains too charred by the intense flames.
These issues were raised in a 2017 public report on the Iraqi health sector, exhumed overnight in the wake of the fire by the country’s human rights commission.
“It’s mismanagement that killed these people,” the doctor added, who, on condition of anonymity, angrily listed the hospital’s many shortcomings.
“Managers walk around smoking in the hospital where oxygen cylinders are stored,” he said. “Even in intensive care, there are always two or three friends or relatives at a patient’s bedside.”
And, he added, “this doesn’t just happen at Ibn Al-Khatib, it’s like this in all the public hospitals.”
“When equipment breaks down, our director tells us not to report it,” said a nurse, in another hospital in Baghdad.
“He says it would give a bad image of his establishment, but in reality, we have nothing that works.”
These institutions — which until the 1980s were the pride of Iraq, known across the Arab world for its free, high quality public health services — are now seen as an embarrassment by many.
Their equipment is outdated, staff are poorly trained and buildings crumbling.
In Iraq, the health sector only accounts for two percent of the budget, despite the country being one of the most oil-rich in the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Iraq only has 13 hospital beds and eight doctors for every 10,000 people. Forty years ago, there were 19 beds per person.
Moreover, with corruption rife and the drug market unregulated, speculation has driven prices through the roof.
From oxygen cylinders to vitamin C tablets, prices have risen threefold or more since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Iraqis have long opted to go abroad for operations and treatment, mainly to neighboring Iran and Syria, where currency devaluations in recent years have upped their purchasing power.
For Iraqis, thousands of whom protested for months starting in October 2019 against widespread corruption, the breakdown of public services is the direct result of years of nepotism and political self-preservation.
On Sunday, Iraqis questioned if the suspended health minister would be sacked, because he is backed by the powerful Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr.
Local and hospital officials have already been suspended over the fire and are being questioned, but they are only scapegoats, angry social media users say.
In the face of an intransigent status quo and leaders they consider “corrupt” and “incompetent,” Iraqis have long fended for themselves.
As the fire raged Sunday, it was young men, bare-chested with their shirts as face masks against the acrid smoke, who pulled the injured from the burning building, loaded ambulances and helped survivors escape.

Topics: Iraq government Health

Related

Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire
Middle-East
Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored
  • Pope Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame”
  • The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday decried as shameful the deaths of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they pleaded for two days for help for their overcrowded, foundering rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya but potential rescuers choose “to look the other way.”
Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame.”
The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday. On Thursday, when a humanitarian rescue boat and a merchant ship in the area that sailed in very rough waters arrived at the scene, the deflating dinghy had partially sunk, several bodies were seen in the water and no survivors were found. Rescue centers in Libya, Malta and Italy had been alerted, according to the European Union border protection agency Frontex, one of whose planes had located the dinghy.
“I confess to you I am very pained by the tragedy that once again played out in the last days in the Mediterranean,” the pope told people who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear his traditional Sunday noon remarks delivered from a window overlooking the square.
“One-hundred-thirty migrants died in the sea. They are persons, human lives, who for two entire days implored in vain for help, help that didn’t arrive,” Francis said.
“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters, let us interrogate all of ourselves about this latest tragedy,” the pope said. “It is a moment of shame.”
“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters and for the many who continue to die in these dramatic voyages,” the pope continued. ”Let us pray also for those who can help but who prefer to look the other way. Let’s pray in silence for them.”
SOS Mediterranee, a humanitarian group whose rescue ship Ocean Viking sailed toward the location of the distressed dinghy amid strong winds and high waves, said a Libyan coast guard vessel was supposed to arrive at the scene but never did.
Libyan coast guard officials have said bad weather and the need to help other migrants in distress in the waters off the northern African country meant it couldn’t reach the dinghy in time. Human traffickers based in Libya launch unseaworthy dinghies and small fishing boats filled with migrants hoping to reach European shores for a better life.

Topics: refugees migrants Libya Pope Francis

Related

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Middle-East
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
Middle-East
17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

Latest updates

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff
Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff
Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.