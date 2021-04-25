UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

LONDON: The UAE has launched “logistical support flights” as part of French-led counter-terror operations in the African Sahel.
The first flight took off from Abu Dhabi watched by Maj. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Al-Ameri, commander of joint operations at the Ministry of Defense, and Xavier Chatel, France’s ambassador to the UAE.
Maj. Gen. Al-Ameri said the UAE’s efforts would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region.
Chatel thanked the UAE for its contribution in backing the efforts of the international community and France in supporting operations in the African region, state news agency WAM reported.
The operations include several flights scheduled to transport humanitarian aid.
France has more than 5,000 troops deployed as part of operations to bring stability in the Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
Meanwhile, Mauritania received medical and food aid from by the UEA, including 10,000 vaccines against COVID-19 and 60 tons of food, the Mauritanian News Agency reported.
