  Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
Qassem Soleimani (left), who led Iran's Quds Force, had a direct role in the regime's broader diplomatic policies, Zarif is reported to claim in an unpublished interview. (AFP/Files)
Updated 9 sec ago
Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
  • Leaked interview recording hears veteran foreign minister say Iran’s military operations dictated diplomacy
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s foreign minister said he was forced to sacrifice diplomacy in favor of operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a leaked audio recording.
The three-hour interview with Mohammad Javad Zarif, which was obtained by the London-based Iran International television channel, reveals the extent of the IRGC’s control over foreign policy.
Zarif said Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Guard’s Quds Force, which is responsible for overseas operations, had a direct hand over broader foreign policy. 
Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad in January last year. As one of Iran’s most powerful figures, he oversaw the regime’s proxy militias in countries like Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
According to Iran International, Zarif said Soleimani’s influence meant he had to further a diplomacy that served Iran’s military operations in the region. 
“On the other hand, I have never been able to ask Soleimani to do something that would serve my diplomatic moves,” he said.
He accused Soleimani of ignoring his pleas to refrain from using the Iranian national airline for transportation to Syria. 
He said Soleimani’s pressure led to a dramatic increase in flights to Damascus.
A number of Iranian airlines have been sanctioned for ferrying fighters and weapons into Syria to support Bashar Assad during the conflict.
The recording was an interview with journalist Saeed Laylaz in March but intended for publication after President Hassan Rouhani leaves office in August, the channel said.
Zarif said Iran prioritized its war operations over diplomacy and that his role in determining Iran’s foreign policy was “nil.”
He added that a visit by Soleimani to Moscow immediately after the 2015 nuclear deal was made was an attempt to destroy the agreement.

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem

Officials from Jordan, Egypt, UN condemn anti-Arab extremist rampage in Jerusalem
  • Jordan and UN agree to continue coordinating efforts to stop the situation from deteriorating
  • Egyptian FM condemns acts of violence and incitement carried out by extremist group in Jerusalem
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland on Sunday over violent clashes in Jerusalem.
Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to parliament, began a march over the weekend calling for violence against Arabs.
The move raised tensions, prompting cross-border attacks from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.
The talks focused on “targeted actions, stopping the provocative Israeli measures and attacks by extremist groups on Palestinians living in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, and restoring calm to the city,” state-run Petra news agency reported.
Safadi urged every possible effort to stop these provocations, and condemned attacks by extremist groups on Palestinians, which have escalated since the beginning of Ramadan.
Safadi and Wennesland agreed to continue coordinating efforts to stop the situation from deteriorating.
Earlier Sunday, Safadi warned of the “grave” developments in the occupied city during a phone call with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.
They called on the “international community to intervene and pressure the Israeli authorities into tackling the issue of extremist and racist organizations in Jerusalem’s Old City,” Petra said.
They also said that Israel must respect the sanctity of Ramadan by lifting all measures restricting Palestinian Muslims.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry condemned the acts of violence and incitement carried out by extremist groups during a call with Safadi.
The two ministers said they would continue efforts with the international community to pressure Israel to shoulder its responsibilities in accordance with international law and to provide protection to the Palestinians.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the UN Security Council should take practical measures to put an end to the Israeli occupation and settlement and stop the violations and crimes against the Palestinian people, and those living in Jerusalem, in particular.

Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 

Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 
Armenians march from the Turkish ambassador’s residence to the Turkish Embassy on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during a protest in Washington. (AFP)
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden's Armenia statement 

Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 
  • Ties strained over issues including purchase of Russian air defense system
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey has shown unexpected restraint after US President Joe Biden formally recognized the 1915 massacre of Armenians as genocide by so far avoiding the deployment of rebellious or bellicose rhetoric against its NATO ally. 

Turkey maintains that the killing of Armenians was not systematically orchestrated and that they died in wartime conditions, leaving the government with two options after Biden’s Saturday statement.
Either it can continue to be cautious and dodge a diplomatic crisis with the US at a time when the Turkish lira is depreciating against the dollar, or it can move further into Russia’s orbit and risk seriously damaging relations.
Turkey’s reaction is a test for the future of bilateral ties, which are already strained because there is no major support for the country within the US establishment.
Biden also delayed his much-awaited telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until April 23.
“Once the Pentagon was Turkey’s biggest supporter inside the US government, now it turned to be Turkey’s biggest adversary in Washington,” Soner Cagaptay, an academic from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Arab News. “Now Erdogan needs the US more than he thinks Washington needs him. Biden therefore is seizing this opportunity.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized the US statement. “We have nothing to learn from anybody about our own past,” he tweeted. “Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.”
The ministry urged Biden to correct this “grave mistake” that had no legal basis, was not supported by any evidence and had “caused a wound that was difficult to repair.”
But Turkey did not call for its newly arrived ambassador in Washington, DC, Murat Mercan, for consultation. Nor did it table the possibility of retaliatory action, like restrictions on the use of Incirlik air base by US forces.
However the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, was summoned on Saturday night following the statement so that Ankara could condemn it.
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said that Biden’s statement was seen by most Turks as singling out the country with a double standard approach that would have long-term consequences for perceptions toward the US.
“On the other hand one could also argue that anti-Americanism in Turkey is already as bad as it can get,” he told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Turkey maintains that the killing of Armenians was not systematically orchestrated and that they died in wartime conditions, leaving the government with two options after Biden’s Saturday statement. 

• Either it can continue to be cautious and dodge a diplomatic crisis with the US at a time when the Turkish lira is depreciating against the dollar, or it can move further into Russia’s orbit and risk seriously damaging relations.

Unluhisarcikli said the government could create real consequences for the US by dragging its feet in the Afghanistan peace process, making unilateral incursions to northeast Syria or closing Incirlik air base to US flights.
“However, the low-profile response by the government suggests that Turkey may not choose to or cannot afford to pick another fight with the US right now.”
Turkey-US relations have been in decline over a range of issues such as Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, policy divergence in Syria, the country’s human rights record and an ongoing US court case targeting Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank for evading Iran sanctions.
Turkey was also removed from the US F-35 fighter program’s new contract because of the S-400 system.
Biden’s declaration followed a nonbinding resolution by the US Senate in 2019 recognizing the Armenian killings as genocide.
Richard Giragosian, director of the Yerevan-based Regional Studies Center, said although Biden’s statement had no legal or even policy implications for Armenia, it did extend significant credence and political capital to the Armenian quest for recognition and reassurance.
“It may also help Turkey to begin to more sincerely deal with its own troubled past and help to end the counterproductive state policy of genocide denial by the Turkish government,” he told Arab News.
Giragosian said the statement made the genocide issue less confrontational for Turkey and offered a fresh opportunity for it to reengage in earlier diplomatic efforts with Armenia to “normalize” relations.
“As Turkey no longer has either justification or motivation to keep its border with Armenia closed, as the war ended with a victory for Turkish-backed Azerbaijan, there is a potential positive aspect of the new post-war reality in the South Caucasus region.”
But Unluhisarcikli believed that normalization was not completely tied to Biden’s statement.
“Some argue that Biden’s statement has made Turkey-Armenia normalization more difficult. In reality, normalization between the two countries is linked to a permanent peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in which the two Caucasus countries acknowledge their respective international borders,” he said.

Saudi ban on Lebanese agricultural products comes into effect

Saudi ban on Lebanese agricultural products comes into effect
A Saudi Custom officer opens imported pomegranates, as customs foiled a attempt to smuggle millions of Captagon pills, which came from Lebanon. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Saudi ban on Lebanese agricultural products comes into effect

Saudi ban on Lebanese agricultural products comes into effect
  • Darian appealed to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to “help Lebanon get out of the crisis that the people are passing through, amid the inability to form the new government awaited by the Lebanese”
Updated 48 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The UAE joined other Gulf states in supporting Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban imports of agricultural products from Lebanon which came into effect on Sunday.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it was “proven” that agricultural imports were used to smuggle narcotics to Saudi Arabia, and that it supported the Kingdom’s measures to ensure the protection of Saudi society from narcotics as part of its efforts to “fight organized crime, and its right to protect its society’s safety.”
Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman on Saturday backed their Gulf neighbor amid silence from Lebanese officials about the source of a pomegranate shipment that was seized on Friday in Dammam and found to be stuffed with millions of Captagon pills.
Lebanese authorities did not undertake any immediate measure in the Port of Beirut or on the frontier crossings with Syria.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun called a security meeting on Monday to address the crisis. It will be attended by caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and the ministers of defense, agriculture, interior, foreign affairs, finance, and economy, in addition to the heads of security agencies and customs, farmers and exporters.
The meeting will discuss the circumstances of the Saudi decision and the measures to be undertaken to address its repercussions.
Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, asked his country to take security measures to “stop this farce, impose the most severe penalties against the smugglers, strictly control the borders, pursue narcotics factories, and present guarantees to Saudi authorities as soon as possible that such acts will not get repeated in the future.”
He emphasized “the importance of preserving the reputation of Lebanon and the innocent Lebanese and on maintaining the best relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.”
Grand Mufti of Lebanon Sheikh Abdul Latif Darian also voiced his support for the Kingdom’s decision to close its borders due to the “crime of smuggling, rejected and condemned by the Shariah and moral values, which causes serious repercussions and further deterioration of the Lebanese economy.”

FASTFACT

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman on Saturday backed their Gulf neighbor amid silence from Lebanese officials about the source of a pomegranate shipment that was seized on Friday in Dammam and found to be stuffed with millions of Captagon pills.

Darian appealed to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to “help Lebanon get out of the crisis that the people are passing through, amid the inability to form the new government awaited by the Lebanese.”
He hoped that the Saudi decision would be temporary until matters were sorted out by the Lebanese state which, he said, should take “hasty and firm steps” to prevent any problems with bilateral relations.
In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi conveyed the outcry from Lebanese farmers and condemned what had happened.
“This shipment is not Lebanese, and no name of a Lebanese farmer of source is mentioned on it,” said the cleric.
Al-Rahi called on the government to undertake a “swift investigation to unveil the perpetrators and smugglers and impose severe penalties on them, and resolve this problem with Saudi Arabia, which is the biggest supporter of the Lebanese farmers who export 80 percent of their products to it.”
He also said he had contacted the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, and “we notified him of our condemnation, asking him to transmit it to the Kingdom and hoping that it will take into consideration Lebanon and its honest farmers’ conditions.”
Al-Bukhari said on Sunday that the total quantity of narcotics and psychotropic substances coming from Lebanon that had been seized amounted to more than 600 million Captagon pills and hundreds of kilos of marijuana during the past six years.
“The quantities detected are enough to infest the whole Arab world, not only Saudi Arabia, with narcotics and psychotropic substances,” he added.

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Yemen’s information minister on Sunday denied a news report stating that the Houthi militia had taken control of an area during fighting near Marib.

“We deny news published by Agence France Press (AFP) on the Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s control over Kassara area, north-west of Marib," Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted.

He added that the Yemeni government expresses its deep regret that a global news agency has been subject to misinformation and has promoted “unfounded news”.

The minister confirmed that the Yemeni military and its allies in Marib were holding their positions on various fronts.

“We call on media outlets and news agencies to observe credibility in dealing with Yemeni political and military developments and avoid falling victims to misinformation by the Iranian propaganda machine and the Houthi terrorist militia,” the minister said.

Quoting military sources, AFP stated on Sunday that the Houthi militia had also advanced close to the center of Marib city despite heavy casualties.

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag
  • Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India on Saturday
  • Pakistan has offered to provide its rival with relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits and digital X-ray machines
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Sunday evening in a sign of the UAE’s solidarity with the coronavirus-ravaged country.
“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time,” the iconic tower’s official Twitter account stated, using hashtag #StayStrongIndia which was also displayed on Burj Khalifa.
Indians are the largest group of expatriates in the UAE.
India is facing a crisis as COVID-19 cases surge and oxygen and medical supplies are scarce.


Patients’ families are pleading for help on social media and India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the country at terrifying speed.
India recorded 349,691 new cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest since the start of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan the US, the UK, France and the EU have all pledged to help India battle the crisis it faces.
Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India on Saturday and Pakistan has offered to provide its rival with relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items.

