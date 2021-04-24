Chip shortage deals big blow to auto sector

You are here

Carmakers were planning to rev up production this year to meet an expected surge in demand but without enough chips those hopes are fading. (File photo)
  • Carmakers expect improvement in the situation by the end of 2021
PARIS: What was initially downplayed as a brief hiccup in the supply of semiconductors looks more and more like a shortage that may last throughout the year in what would be a big blow to automakers.

They were planning to rev up production this year to meet an expected surge in demand from consumers as the pandemic wanes and to recover from last year’s losses. But without enough chips those hopes are fading.

The shortage of chips has pushed automakers to idle production lines for brief periods when they temporarily run out of supplies.

Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover and even the Chinese startup Nio have had to pause production in their factories in the past months.

Automakers have reduced the stocks of parts they keep on hand in recent years as part of cost-cutting measures, so delivery delays can quickly force an entire shutdown.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo told shareholders this past week that “the semiconductor shortage could cause a drop in production volume this year of at least 100,000 vehicles.” In Germany, thousands of autoworkers were on reduced work hours or temporary unemployment as Volkswagen and Mercedes factories were forced to halt production.

Fiat slowed production at its Brazilian factory in Betim for the second time this month.

The Stellantis factory in Rennes-La Janais in France, where 2,000 people work, was also nearly idle.

Computer processors are a key element in today’s vehicles, which can easily have several dozen to control elements such as the engine, automatic braking system, airbags, automatic parking system and the infotainment system.

The main manufacturers are located in Asia, such as TSMC in Taiwan and Samsung and SK Hynix in South Korea, although there are still some factories in the US and Europe. The surge in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic is the main cause of today’s shortage of chips. A fire in a Japanese factory did not help and now a drought in Taiwan may force a reduction in output.

Automakers say they are managing the situation on a day-by-day basis and are trying to avoid shutting down production lines completely.

Due to the chip shortage, “GM is building some vehicles without certain modules when necessary,” the US carmaker said in a statement.

“They will be completed as soon as more semiconductors become available,” it added.

Stellantis was able to resume production of the new Peugeot 308 at half the normal pace after a three-week halt. It went back to a dashboard console that uses an analogue speedometer.

Most automakers say they hope to make up lost production during the second half of the year.

Current shortages of semiconductor chips that are slowing car production worldwide “can be compensated for by the end of the year,” Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

Others are more pessimistic.

“An improvement in the short term is not to be expected,” said Volkmar Denner, the CEO of Bosch, which is a major supplier of components for automakers.

French auto component maker Faurecia does not expect an improvement before the very end of the year as the consumer electronics industry is gearing up for its peak manufacturing period.

New bloodletting hits Spanish banking sector

New bloodletting hits Spanish banking sector
  • Online transactions at BBVA have grown by 87 percent over the past two years
MADRID: In Spain where bank tellers were once legion, the sector is again reeling from thousands more job cuts as a 10-year trend gathers pace due to the ongoing pandemic.

Two more big banks announced thousands of layoffs last week with 8,300 jobs to be axed at CaixaBank, or one in five of its staff, and 3,800 at its smaller rival BBVA, accounting for 16 percent of the workforce.

The announcements drew an angry response from Spain’s big unions, the UGT and the Workers’ Union (CCOO), who denounced the cuts as “brutal” and “scandalous.”

Late last year, Banco Santander, Spain’s largest bank, said it would cut 3,500 jobs while Banco Sabadell moved to lay off 1,800 staff.

All of them have made the same argument: That in a context of low interest rates which is expected to continue, they have to cut costs by reducing the number of branches rendered unnecessary by the growth of online banking.

Online transactions at BBVA have grown by 87 percent over the past two years, while branch-based operations have fallen by 48 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

This bloodletting is not new in Spain: Between 2008 and 2019, the sector shed around 100,000 staff — or nearly 40 percent of its employees — after narrowly escaping collapse during a financial crisis when banks only survived thanks to a massive public bailout.

As a wave of consolidation took hold, Spain’s huge network of smaller local banks, which fueled a property bubble two decades ago by lending willy-nilly, were absorbed by bigger rivals who began slashing staff.

In the past decade, the number of bank branches was cut in half, a report by the Moody’s ratings agency found.

“Over the past decade, the Spanish banking system has undergone one of the most profound consolidation processes in Europe,” it said.

Between 2008 and 2019, Spain had the highest number of branch closures and job cuts in Europe, with 48 percent of its branches shuttered compared with a bloc-wide average of 31 percent, and 37 percent of its staff laid off compared with 19 percent in Europe.

According to World Bank figures cited in the report, Spain had 105 bank branches per 100,000 residents in 2008, three times the European average.

By 2019, that figure had dropped to 46, still double the European average.

“The employment restructuring process is not yet over,” nor is the consolidation, predicted Robert Tornabell, a banking specialist at the Esade business school.

To remain profitable, “banks must get bigger ... and close branches that need a lot of staff but don’t justify the cost,” particularly in rural areas, he said.

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic
  • The Kingdom generated $46.21 billion in new investment from overseas, at a time when the world was fighting the coronavirus
RIYADH: Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia passed the SR2 trillion ($0.53 trillion) mark for the first time at the end of 2020, despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total value of investments from overseas rose 9 percent year-on-year, or SR173.3 billion, in 2020, from SR1.833 trillion at the end of 2019, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shoura Council, said that the milestone was remarkable and reflected the attractiveness of the Saudi market. He attributed the growth to the success of government programs designed to diversify the investment opportunities on offer and the legislative processes put in place to support and nurture the Kingdom’s investment ecosystem.

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Financial Association, said the fact that the government was able to attract SR173.3 billion in investment during a global pandemic when travel and movement was restricted and there was a strain on government and corporate reserves was a ringing endorsement of the Kingdom’s handling of the crisis.

“Certainly, foreign capital is looking for opportunities in emerging markets . . . especially the Saudi market, which provides investment opportunities, safety and rewarding returns, in addition to important partnerships in major global pioneering projects,” Al-Buainain said.

He added that the opportunities were a result of the progress made as part of the Vision 2030 program and the partnerships led by the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst, said that the increase in capital flowing into Saudi Arabia was due to “the significant improvement in the investment environment in the Kingdom.” This was a result of “the upgrading of a number of investment laws,” he said.

In addition, Hafiz said that the announcement of a number of big projects by the government, such as The Line, and projects related to clean and renewable energy, had attracted the attention of global investors.

“The announcement of the SR27 trillions ($7 trillion) that will be spent by the government over the coming 10 years has attracted the attention of foreign investors,” Hafiz said. “I believe the decision of the government to diversify its economy away from oil has created huge investment opportunities to foreign and local investors.”

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) issued 466 foreign investor licenses in the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest number of licenses recorded in a quarter since 2005. This represented a 52 percent rise compared to the previous quarter and a 60 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

Hafiz said that this was helped by Saudi Arabia improving “significantly” in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, moving up 30 points to 62 in the latest rankings.

“Saudi Arabia’s impressive reforms in doing business this year show its commitment to fulfilling a main pillar of its National Vision 2030 — a thriving economy,” Issam Abousleiman, World Bank regional director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said in October.

“Easing the business climate for local entrepreneurs to thrive as well as foreign investors to work in the Kingdom shows a forward path to creating more jobs for Saudi youth and women, and creating sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Saudi Arabia made its biggest improvement in the area of starting a new business. According to the World Bank, it now costs only 5.4 percent of income per capita to start a business in the Kingdom, compared to the average across the Middle East and North Africa of 16.7 percent.

“One of the most important factors that attracted foreign investors is the issuance of new legislation and amendments in some existing legislation,” according to Ayed Alblaihshi, a municipal investment specialist.

According to the World Bank report, some of the reforms that had a big impact were making it easier to get a construction permit online, the streamlining of the provision of electricity supplies, loosening up access to credit, making it easier to export and import goods and making the insolvency rules much clearer.

Alblaihshi said the fact that the growth was not confined to any specific sector was a tribute to the government’s goal to diversify the economy away from a reliance on a small number of areas, such as hydrocarbons.

“This confirms and strengthens the continuation of confidence in the local market to attract foreign investments during the next period, in order to achieve the goals of Vision 2030,” he said.

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
  • The deal will provide greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies
  • Frequent flyer members can earn and redeem points from flights in the codeshare route
LONDON: Saudia airlines announced on Sunday that it has established a codeshare agreement with Gulf Air to enhance their travel options and consolidate the strategic partnership between them.
Under the agreement, the national Saudi and Bahraini carriers will sell and market flights bearing two different numbers, one belonging to Saudia and the other to Gulf Air.
The two companies will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing the code, providing distinctive Arab hospitality to their guests, as well as providing greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies.
Starting next summer, Saudia’s “SV” flight code will be included for Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku and Multan, while the Gulf Air code “GF” will be included for Saudia flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Bahrain, Abha, Jazan, Yanbu, Jawf, Hail and Tunis.
Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy, CEO of Saudia airlines, said: “Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks.” He added: “Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”
Gulf Air’s acting CEO, Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi, said: “The relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them.”
Al-Alawi said that the two were the pioneer airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with more than 70 years of legacy, adding that his company was looking forward to strengthening ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers.
The codeshare agreement represents a cornerstone of commercial cooperation between the two sides, and embodies the deep historical ties between the two countries, Gulf Air said in a statement.
Frequent flyer members of Saudia’s Al-Fursan and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer will be able to earn and redeem miles from flights operated as part of the codeshare route.

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
  • Negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams in Q1
  • Theme park company originally listed in 2014
Dubai theme park operator DXBE said first-quarter losses narrowed to about 360 million dirhams ($98 million) from a loss of about 564.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
It comes as the entertainment sector is hit hard by a pandemic which has closed the doors of attractions worldwide.
The company had negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams for the first three months of the year and has net current liabilities of 92 million dirhams as at the end of the quarter, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) said in its review of the company's accounts.
"There is inherent estimation uncertainty in the expected future cash flows which continue to be further impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and he financial performance of the group," PwC said in results posted on the Dubai Financial Market.
The company was originally listed on the exchange in 2014. It owns Dubai Parks and Resorts which it describes as the largest integrated theme park destination in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan
  • Abu Dhabi Ports likely to issue bonds soon
  • TAQA raised $1.5 billion in a bond deal last week
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Ports, which owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and Guinea, has secured a $1 billion loan with a group of banks, two sources said.
Nine banks provided the facility, with Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank having lead roles in the transaction, the first source said on condition of anonymity.
The source added that HSBC and Standard Chartered were also involved in the loan for the company, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.
Abu Dhabi Ports, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.
Issuers in the Gulf have been raising debt, seeking to benefit from low rates as the region emerges from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
Abu Dhabi Ports was also likely to issue bonds soon, the second said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned the company an A+ credit rating on Thursday.
ADQ, which sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF said last month was worth $110 billion, has gained prominence in the past year as Abu Dhabi consolidated several government assets under its banner.
Another ADQ subsidiary, power utility TAQA, raised $1.5 billion in a bond deal last week. Food and beverages group Agthia, also owned by ADQ, mainly used bank debt to finance its acquisition of three quarters of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.

