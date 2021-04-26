Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus

CAIRO: Egypt’s school year will finish at the end of this month for all pupils starting from kindergarten, with the exception of those in the ninth and 12th grades, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education said following consultations with the prime minister and government agencies.

Exams are being held on April 26, 27 and 28 in line with the announced schedule, after which the summer vacation will start.

The academic year for ninth and 12th grade students and their final exams will be completed according to the announced schedules, provided that their school attendance remains optional.

International schools are to also complete their academic year and exams in line with their previously planned schedules.

But parents have the right to decide on their children’s attendance, the ministry said. Attendance days are to be limited to a maximum of three days a week, with remote learning taking place for the rest of the week.

The ministry expressed its gratitude for getting through a second school year amid the pandemic, saying that students had completed the largest amount of the prescribed curricula and an appropriate amount of work in order to move on to the next school year whereas many countries around the world had not been able to do so.

It gave assurances that it was making every effort for ninth and 12th grade students to be able to complete their exams easily and for these to take place in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It emphasized the need for precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers and administrators.

Egypt is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases during a third wave.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, the health affairs adviser to the president, urged everyone to obey the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.