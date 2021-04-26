You are here

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus
High school students wearing protective masks wait in line during the first day of final exams, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus
  • Exams are being held on April 26, 27 and 28 in line with the announced schedule, after which the summer vacation will start
  • International schools will complete their academic year and exams in line with their previously planned schedules
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s school year will finish at the end of this month for all pupils starting from kindergarten, with the exception of those in the ninth and 12th grades, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education said following consultations with the prime minister and government agencies.

Exams are being held on April 26, 27 and 28 in line with the announced schedule, after which the summer vacation will start.

The academic year for ninth and 12th grade students and their final exams will be completed according to the announced schedules, provided that their school attendance remains optional.

International schools are to also complete their academic year and exams in line with their previously planned schedules.

But parents have the right to decide on their children’s attendance, the ministry said. Attendance days are to be limited to a maximum of three days a week, with remote learning taking place for the rest of the week.

The ministry expressed its gratitude for getting through a second school year amid the pandemic, saying that students had completed the largest amount of the prescribed curricula and an appropriate amount of work in order to move on to the next school year whereas many countries around the world had not been able to do so.

It gave assurances that it was making every effort for ninth and 12th grade students to be able to complete their exams easily and for these to take place in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It emphasized the need for precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers and administrators.

Egypt is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases during a third wave.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, the health affairs adviser to the president, urged everyone to obey the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Topics: Egypt Education Coronavirus

Francesco Bongarrà

Italy, UAE pledge to increase cooperation

Italy, UAE pledge to increase cooperation
  • Italian FM: ‘Essential’ to encourage cooperation with dynamic countries like the UAE
  • Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to focus on beauty
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy and the UAE have pledged to increase cooperation in several fields, beginning with the fight to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its repercussions.

In a three-day mission to the UAE, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio had an extensive meeting in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation. 

Friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Italy and their enhancement were the main points of the discussion between the two ministers.

“The cooperation between our countries is already excellent, but Italy intends to enhance it in every possible field, beginning with culture and education. This message was well received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyanm,” a source in the Italian Foreign ministry told Arab News.

According to a communique released after the meeting, the two ministers reviewed Italy’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and international issues of common interest. 

The two sides also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments and cooperation between the two countries to contain its repercussions.

Di Maio visited the Dubai Future Foundation, an incubator which hosted the second edition of the “Global Start-up Program” organized by the Italian Trade Commission. Eleven Italian companies and a handful of Emirati businesses took part in the project.

“Over the past two years, the Global Start-up Program was an important element in the collaboration between Italy and the UAE. I am convinced that attention to innovation, combined with intuition and entrepreneurial skill, is a winning strategy,” Di Maio told Arab News.

He stressed that nearly 12,000 Italian startups operate in the UAE — in business, manufacturing and trade — worth over €700 million ($846,000).

“I believe it is essential to encourage international cooperation and create opportunities of mutual exchange for our entrepreneurs, especially with dynamic countries like UAE,” Di Maio added. He assured that Italian business incubators “will be glad to welcome UAE startups.”

On Tuesday, Di Maio will chair the inauguration ceremony of the Italian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which he defined as “a visible testimony of our attention to the most advanced technologies, but also to the enhancement of our heritage of art, history and culture.” 

He added: “It is no coincidence that the theme we have chosen for the Expo is ‘beauty unites people.’ Beauty can be a vehicle of knowledge and an important instrument of connection, innovation, and sustainability. So that we can all look to the future with the awareness of our past and our values.”

The Italian Pavilion will host a spectacular 3D copy of Michelangelo’s David, one of the world’s most famous marble sculptures and a Renaissance masterpiece. The iconic original sculpture stands in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.

The 450 kilogram model — which stands on a 150 kilogram podium — is considered the most accurate digital copy ever produced of the famous statue.

Expo 2020 Dubai was postponed by one year due to COVID-19. It will open its doors to the public in October.

Topics: Italy United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Luigi Di Maio

UK PM slams Iran for jailing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

UK PM slams Iran for jailing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
AFP

UK PM slams Iran for jailing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

UK PM slams Iran for jailing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016
  • She spent 4 years in jail before being released into house arrest in March 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hit out at reports by British media and rights group Amnesty International that dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been sentenced to another year in prison in Tehran.
“I don’t think it’s right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail... I think it’s wrong that she’s there in the first place,” he said, adding that London was working “very hard” to secure her release.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the decision “totally inhumane and wholly unjustified.”
British media reported that, in addition to the one-year prison sentence, she had been banned from leaving the country.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court last month to face new charges of “propaganda against the system,” a week after she finished serving a five-year sentence for plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran — accusations she strenuously denied.
She was initially detained while on holiday in 2016 while she was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media organization’s philanthropic wing.
She has been under house arrest in recent months and had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit relatives in Tehran.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and media in both the UK and Iran have drawn a possible link between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and a British debt dating back more than 40 years for military tanks paid for by the shah.
When the shah was ousted in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic and London has admitted it owes Iran several hundred million pounds.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency MP in London, Tulip Siddiq, said she was being “abusively used as a bargaining chip.” But both London and Tehran have denied any link to her case.
While in prison, she suffered from a lack of hygiene and even contemplated suicide, according to her husband.
Richard Ratcliffe told AFP last month that he had hoped if convicted again, the time would be served under house arrest at her parents’ house in Tehran.
“If she got put back in prison, regardless of the time, that’s a really bad sign,” he said, noting that it would clearly indicate negotiations between the British and Iranian governments had “fallen down.”

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries

Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries
Reuters

Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries

Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun asked the security forces to step up operations against smuggling after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce, blaming an increase in the illicit drugs trade.
Aoun made his comments at the start of a meeting with caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab on the topic.

Lebanon tasked its interior minister with coordinating with Saudi Arabia to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat of the previous incidents.
Lebanon also asked its public prosecutor to follow up with investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, a statement by the presidency said.

Topics: Lebanon

Iranian FM arrives in Iraq on official visit

Iranian FM arrives in Iraq on official visit
Arab News

Iranian FM arrives in Iraq on official visit

Iranian FM arrives in Iraq on official visit
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Iraq on Monday as part of an official visit to discuss relations between both countries.

During a joint press conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed that it is in Iraq's interest to work with Iran to achieve stability in the region. 

Hussein noted that some problems are being faced in the economic relations between Iran and Iraq that they hope to solve. 

Meanwhile, Zarif said Iran supports a stronger role for Iraq in bringing stability to the region. 

He also mentioned the Vienna negotiations, saying: "We have not contacted the American negotiators in Vienna, but the nuclear talks are progressing."

Zarif will be meeting several Iraqi officials, and will visit the cities of Najaf and the Kurdistan region, as mentioned in the press briefing. 

Topics: Iraq Iran Javad Zarif

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
AFP

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
  • The move comes after the Israeli army said five rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel overnight
AFP

GAZA: Israel said Monday it is closing the fishing zone off the already blockaded Gaza Strip, preventing trawlers from going out to sea, after repeated rocket attacks on the Jewish state.
The move comes after the Israeli army said five rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel overnight, two of which were intercepted by its air defences.
"The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip would be completely closed until further notice," said COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in Palestinian territories including the occupied West Bank.
The measure was "due to the continuation of the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel during the night", it said in a statement.
Israel would hold the Islamist Hamas movement which controls Gaza "accountable for all that is done in and from the Gaza Strip towards Israel", COGAT said.
Hamas "will bear the consequences for the violence committed against the citizens" of Israel, it said.
Salvos of rockets were also fired at Israel from Gaza overnight Friday and again overnight Saturday, prompting Israel to carry out retaliatory air strikes on the coastal enclave.
Israel, which has imposed a blockade on Gaza for more than a decade, had set the fishing zone for the coastal enclave at 20 nautical miles following the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s.
But over the years Israel has reduced the size depending on tensions with Hamas.
In September the fishing zone was set at 15 nautical miles after an agreement between Israel and Gaza's rulers.

Topics: Israel Gaza fishing

