Turkish opposition MPs take passport scam allegations to parliament

A person is seen in front of the Brandenburg Gate during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 26 April 2021
  • 43 out of 45 people who traveled to Germany last September for an environment workshop never returned
  • The workshop was organized by Malatya municipality, which is run by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)
ANKARA: Opposition lawmakers in Turkey have taken their concerns about a passport scam to parliament, after alleging that some municipalities were helping people to bypass the European visa regime.

The scam first surfaced two weeks ago after reports that 43 out of 45 people who traveled to Germany last September for an environment workshop never returned.

The workshop was organized by Malatya municipality, which is run by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The attendees were allegedly taken to Germany in exchange for a fee, up to €8,000 ($9,620) each, on service or gray passports that are reserved for the visa-free travel of Turkish public servants.

The scandal then expanded to other municipalities, which arranged similar methods for foreign visits including participation in folk dance festivals. Officials used the special travel document to circumvent the Schengen visa requirements for regular Turkish passport holders.

About 1,000 Turks are believed to have entered Germany so far using the same tactic, with many reported to have sought asylum. Germany is investigating the allegations.

The AKP and its coalition partner the Nationalist Movement Party recently voted down a parliamentary motion put forward by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to investigate the matter.

“Thanks to the AKP, the world has become familiar with a new human smuggling scheme,” said CHP lawmaker Veli Agbaba. “They have smuggled people to Germany through municipalities, using the state’s official gray passport.”

A couple working at the Turkish consulate in Hanover were called back to Ankara after they noticed and tried to reveal details of the racket.

Mehmet Fidan, who is vice consul at the diplomatic mission, posted on Saturday that his wife Guler became suspicious about a group of 45 people with gray passports who came to the city in late 2020.

“Then she began going into the case,” he wrote on his personal Facebook page. “She identified that those who came to Germany did not return back. She warned the consul general several times, and insisted on the fact that it is merely a human smuggling case. She even prepared an urgent notice to be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara. However, the consul general dragged this out and did not let her send a notice to Ankara. We will explain everything we know once we are in Ankara. They are trying to strangle us within the ministry. We won’t let this happen further.”

Tulay Hatimogullari, a lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, submitted a parliamentary enquiry on Monday to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about whether the ministry would take into account allegations that had been confirmed by its own diplomats.

“Why was no measure taken in the Hanover consulate following the revelation of human smuggling?” he asked. “Will the Foreign Ministry make a public announcement about the reason behind calling back its two diplomats to Ankara rather than trying to clarify the situation?”

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says Kingdom’s security is a red line

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says Kingdom’s security is a red line
  • Bukhari’s tweet came after Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban import and transit of vegetables and fruits from Lebanon starting Sunday
  • Lebanese President asked security services on Monday to step up operations against smuggling
BEIRUT: The Kingdom’s security is a red line, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Al-Bukhari said on Monday.

His tweet came after Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban the import and transit of vegetables and fruits from Lebanon starting Sunday.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported over the weekend that Jeddah Islamic Port’s customs authorities seized more than 5.3 million Captagon pills secretly hidden in a pomegranate consignment that arrived from Beirut.

“The Kingdom’s security under our wise leadership is a red line that cannot be messed with,” Al-Bukhari said in the tweet on Monday evening.

Meanwhile Al-Bukhari said on Sunday that in the past six years there were attempts to smuggle more than 600 million pills from Lebanon.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asked the security services on Monday to step up operations against smuggling.

Aoun made his comments at the start of a meeting on the matter with caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab.

Interior minister Mohammad Fehmi was tasked to coordinate with Saudi Arabia to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat of the previous incidents.

Lebanon also asked its public prosecutor to follow up with investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, said a presidential statement.

Palestinians celebrate short-term Damascus Gate victory as tensions bubble

Palestinians celebrate short-term Damascus Gate victory as tensions bubble
Daoud Kuttab

  • The victory over the metal barriers will be short-lived and the conflict will quickly return to square one regardless of what happened in the old city of Jerusalem
AMMAN: Palestinians celebrated at the Damascus Gate pavilion on Sunday night after forcing Israeli security authorities to remove metal barricades that were preventing Ramadan festivities outside the main entrance to the old city of Jerusalem.

Ofer Zalzberg, Middle East program director at Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation, told Arab News that Israel removed the fences after recognizing that its limitation was fostering “an expansion of Palestinian protests across Jerusalem and the West Bank, nourishing Arab-Jewish altercations across Israel and prompting Hamas missiles attacks from Gaza.”

Israeli decision-makers hope this move will restore calm, Zalzberg said, adding: “However, they realize it might not because Palestinian protests have become entangled with other dynamics, including President Mahmoud Abbas’ unpopular intention to postpone elections and the desire of some in Hamas to publicly repudiate it.”

But some Palestinian analysts do not see a link between the protests and the elections.

Former Palestinian Labor Minister Ghassan Khatib told Arab News that: “The Jerusalem protests were connected to restrictions at Damascus Gate while elections are connected to a number of other issues, including Israeli restrictions on voting for Jerusalemites, the arrest by Israel of a number of Hamas candidates, and the internal Palestinian dynamic.”

Johnny Mansour, a historian and lecturer from Haifa, told Arab News that Israel “is totally engulfed in the post-election coalition discussions and will not make any decision quickly.”

Mansour said that the one decision that Israel will easily make is to ensure that Hamas does not get a foothold in the West Bank.

“The victory over the metal barriers will be short-lived and the conflict will quickly return to square one regardless of what happened in the old city of Jerusalem.”

Bir Zeit University political professor Ali Jarbawi believes that the participation of Jerusalem’s Palestinians in the upcoming elections was decided after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

He said that it had become an issue of sovereignty for the Israelis, and that they will not give up on it easily.

While the current tensions might slowly rescind, another dramatic date is looming. 

With the last 10 days of Ramadan still to go, a greater number of Palestinian Muslims will come to the city.

Everyone is bracing for Lailat Al-Qadir (the night of destiny), which lands this year on May 10 — the same day that Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, which commemorates Israeli control over the Old City following June 67 War.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah, GCC chief hold talks on anti-Arab extremist violence in Jerusalem
  • they discussed expanding cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Gulf states
  • King Abdullah affirmed his rejection of the attacks against Palestinians living in Jerusalem
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II met Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf to discuss expanding cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Gulf states, strengthening the strategic partnership between them, Petra News Agency reported.
They also discussed intensifying efforts to implement joint action plans and enhance security and stability in the region to serve Arab causes, the GCC said in a statement.
The meeting, which took place at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, dealt with Arab and regional developments, foremost of which was the Palestinian issue and developments in Jerusalem.
Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to the Knesset, began a march over the weekend, calling for violence against Arabs.
The move raised tensions in the city and elsewhere, prompting cross-border attacks from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.
King Abdullah affirmed his rejection of the attacks against Palestinians living in Jerusalem during the Muslim month of Ramadan, and his support for their steadfastness.
Al-Hajraf extended greetings from the leaders and peoples of the GCC member states to the king on the centennial anniversary of Jordan’s establishment, praising the great achievements made by the kingdom and wishing continued progress, prosperity and stability under the King Abdullah’s leadership.
He said that Jordan’s security was critical to the security of the Gulf states, adding that the GCC fully supports the decisions and measures the kingdom takes to preserve its future.

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran

Leaked Zarif criticisms of IRGC reveal who really runs the show in Iran
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • FM’s leaked audio more evidence that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acts as ‘state within a state,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • Timing could be aimed at scuppering a Zarif bid for presidency
LONDON: Leaked recordings by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, in which he criticized slain Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are a sign of political infighting within the regime, analysts have said.

Most notable from the hours-long leaked recordings, first exposed by Persian-language TV channel Iran International, were Zarif’s revelations that Soleimani and his accomplices in the IRGC exert near-total control over foreign policy.

Zarif complained that the IRGC’s needs on the battlefield in Syria, for example, have often usurped those of Iranian diplomats and the country’s foreign policy as a whole.

It is unclear who the leak came from, but it “comes at a sensitive point, at the end of the Rouhani administration and ahead of Iran’s presidential elections,” Jason Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International, told Arab News.

“We see the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs having to contend with various elements of Iran’s broader media ecosystem, which is trying to put out an official line that’s different at times to what Rouhani’s administration is putting out,” Brodsky said. 

“It shows that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has really had a difficult past few weeks in terms of contending with domestic political infighting inside the regime. It’s important to view this story in the context of that ongoing battle,” he added.

“It has international elements, with the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, and it has domestic political elements, with the Iranian presidential elections scheduled for June.”

But beyond the political rift between pro-nuclear-deal politicians such as Zarif and hardliners from the clerical arm of government, the leaked audio also exposes a more ingrained aspect of Iranian foreign policy: Who makes the decisions?

“The power dynamic that Zarif portrays within the Islamic Republic is something that a lot of observers don’t necessarily appreciate: That the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn’t have independent decision-making authority within the Islamic Republic,” Brodsky said.

Asif Shuja, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute, told Arab News that this power imbalance is a result of the IRGC’s ascendancy to power since its formation during the Iran-Iraq war.

“The IRGC was designed to perform a specific role in Iranian society — to protect the Islamic revolution — and at the head of that whole system is the supreme leader,” said Shuja.

Over time, he explained, the IRGC’s role expanded to perform the traditional role of a military.

It transitioned from only guarding the office of the supreme leader and his ideology to territorial protection, which led to it sidelining the army and Foreign Ministry.

This has gone so far, Shuja said, that the IRGC has become “a mini-state, or a state within a state.”

The IRGC now controls the entirety of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal. It has also taken an increasingly active role in suppressing domestic dissent against the regime — notably in November 2019, when hundreds of protestors were killed by security forces suspected to be from the Basij militia, the IRGC’s domestic army.

Shuja said the timing of the Zarif leak is hard to separate from the upcoming presidential elections, and competition from hardline factions could have spurred the leak in an attempt to dissuade the centrist foreign minister from a run at the presidency.

The Islamic revolution “was embodied by Qassem Soleimani, and if one negates him, then they also negate those ideas that are so integral to the Islamic Republic,” Shuja said. “That doesn’t augur well for Zarif’s chances in an election.”

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee
  • Human Rights Watch: Iran has ‘deplorable women’s rights records’
  • Rights group also criticized UN body’s ‘uncompetitive’ election
LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced Iran’s nomination to the UN women’s committee, citing the country’s “deplorable women’s rights records.”

Last week, Iran was elected by 54 UN member states to the Commission on the Status of Women, a New York-based body aimed at promoting gender equality and female empowerment.

On its website, HRW lists a plethora of regressive Iranian laws that disproportionately target women.

For example, Iranian law allows girls to marry at 13 and boys at 15, there are widespread travel restrictions aimed exclusively at women, and female human rights campaigners are systematically targeted.

HRW also criticized the way the UN body’s nominations were made. It said normally elections to UN bodies are made through competitive votes between member states, but “last week, the 54 member countries of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) did things the wrong way by holding uncompetitive elections.”

The result “was undeserved prizes to abusive governments, notably Iran,” HRW said. “UN delegations shouldn’t be giving credibility to abusive states by rewarding them with human rights posts.”

Their records “should now receive extra scrutiny,” it added. “In the future, UN member states should avoid voting for abusive governments whenever possible and insist on competitive slates for all. Anything less only undermines the standing of UN bodies on human rights.”

