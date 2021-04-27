You are here

Albania PM Edi Rama prepares to celebrate as third term beckons

Albania’s socialist party leader Edi Rama and wife Linda Rama wave to supporters as they leave a voting station in Surel, near Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Rama, an artist and former basketball player in power since 2013, told supporters on social media to gather to ‘embrace victory’
  • ‘If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life,’ he wrote, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan
TIRANA: Albania’s prime minister called on his supporters to celebrate victory on Tuesday, as almost complete election results suggested he had clinched a record third term in office.
The election commission said the Socialists were on course for 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament after Sunday’s vote, making Edi Rama the first Albanian leader to win three mandates.
With more than 95 percent of polling stations accounted for, the main opposition alliance was trailing with 59 seats, said commission chief Ilirjan Celibashi.
The conduct of the election was closely watched by diplomats from the United States and the European Union, with Albania pushing to open membership talks with the bloc.
Although the campaign was filled with bitter insults between the candidates and marred by a gunfight between rival supporters, observers said the polling day itself and the counting process had gone smoothly.
The EU on Tuesday praised the organization of the election and called on all parties to respect the outcome.
Parties regularly dispute the outcome of elections in the Balkan country of 2.8 million people — the last vote in 2017 prompted street protests and some opposition MPs boycotted parliament.
Rama, an artist and former basketball player in power since 2013, told supporters on social media to gather to “embrace victory” in the capital Tirana’s central square on Tuesday evening.
“If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life,” he wrote, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan.
However, Lulzim Basha, leader of the main opposition Democrat Party, has insisted his alliance won the election and he is yet to concede.
During the campaign, Rama promised to accelerate the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and complete reconstruction from a 2019 earthquake that left thousands homeless.
But the focal point of the campaign was the clash of personalities between Rama, Basha and current President Ilir Meta.
Rama accused his two rivals of having no policies, only an obsession with getting rid of him. They accused him of vote-rigging and corruption.
Meta, whose wife runs a movement allied to the Democrats that performed badly in the election, had promised to quit if the Socialists won in a fair election.
On Tuesday, however, he struck a more neutral tone, urging all parties to show “maturity and composure.”
Watchdogs regularly rank Albania as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, and it is also one of the continent’s poorest.
Rama is pushing to transform it into a tourism hub with new airports and better infrastructure, but critics complain of corruption and worry about environmental damage.

Topics: Albania Edi Rama Michael Jordan

Syrian teenager suing Tommy Robinson seeks six-figure sum 

Syrian teenager suing Tommy Robinson seeks six-figure sum 
Syrian teenager suing Tommy Robinson seeks six-figure sum 

  • Jamal Hijazi suing British far-right activist for libel
  • Robinson claimed student attacked English girls at school
LONDON: A Syrian teenager suing British far-right activist Tommy Robinson for libel is seeking at least £150,000 ($208,000) in damages, the High Court has heard.

Robinson is being sued by 17-year-old Jamal Hijazi after he claimed that the student attacked English girls at school.

Hijazi was filmed being beaten at his school in Huddersfield, northern England, in October 2018. The video exploded online.

Robinson, who has represented himself at the trial, claimed in two separate videos posted on his Facebook page that Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school.” The videos received over 870,000 views.

Catrin Evans QC, representing Hijazi, told the court that there should be “substantial damages” of up to £190,000 for the teenager if his legal challenge is successful.

“In relation to the allegations which the defendant has sought to prove as substantially true, we suggest that he has not proved either of them,” she said.

Robinson, 38, told the court: “The media simply had zero interest in the other side of this story, the uncomfortable truth. I am far from perfect, however this case is not about me, as much as the claimant’s representatives would like to make me, my history or my views a focus of their attention.”

He defended himself as an independent citizen journalist, arguing: “My political beliefs are not on trial, it’s whether my reporting on publicly available information was a matter of truth or not.”

Providing evidence for Robinson’s case, student Charly Matthews, 18, claimed that Hijazi hit her in the back with a hockey stick. She told the court that the attack left her with long-term injuries.

Robinson said: “In order for this claimant to win this case, the court has to believe this young girl is a brazen liar.”

In one of the videos, Robinson claimed that Hijazi “beat a girl black and blue” in a gang and bit a student. Hijazi has denied these allegations.

Evans argued that Robinson suggested “that this is somehow a travesty of justice and that a white schoolboy has been scapegoated.”

She pointed out that although Robinson lacked evidence to back his claims, Hijazi had given “clear and consistent evidence.”

She added: “We do rely on the defendant’s agenda, which we say is an anti-Muslim one, which is why he waded into this. Jamal was the victim of that.

“Not only has the defendant sought to try and prove a case that he was never going to be able to do, but even in his closing submissions, he has continued to exacerbate the hurt and distress the claimant has experienced.

“These are allegations of criminal offenses or tantamount to criminal offenses, and it is quite clear that Jamal is the victim here.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) tommy robinson Jamal Hijazi

‘Cannon fodder’: Medical students in India feel betrayed

‘Cannon fodder’: Medical students in India feel betrayed
'Cannon fodder': Medical students in India feel betrayed

  • India spends 1.3% of its GDP on health care, less than all major economies
  • On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours
NEW DELHI: Since the beginning of the week, Dr. Siddharth Tara, a postgraduate medical student at New Delhi’s government-run Hindu Rao Hospital, has had a fever and persistent headache. He took a COVID-19 test, but the results have been delayed as the country’s health system implodes.

His hospital, overburdened and understaffed, wants him to keep working until the testing laboratory confirms he has COVID-19.

On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, behind only the United States. India’s Health Ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour. Experts say those figures are likely an undercount.

“I am not able to breathe. In fact, I’m more symptomatic than my patients. So how can they make me work?” asked Tara.

The challenges facing India today, as cases rise faster than anywhere else in the world, are being compounded by the fragility of its health system and its doctors.

There are 541 medical colleges in India with 36,000 post-graduate medical students, and according to doctors’ unions constitute the majority at any government hospitals — they are the bulwark of the India’s COVID-19 response.

But for over a year, they have been subjected to mammoth workloads, lack of pay, rampant exposure to the virus and complete academic neglect.

“We’re cannon fodder, that’s all,” said Tara.

In five states that are being hit hardest by the surge, postgraduate doctors have held protests against what they view as administrators’ callous attitude toward students like them, who urged authorities to prepare for a second wave but were ignored.

Jignesh Gengadiya, a 26-year-old postgraduate medical student, knew he’d be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week when he signed up for a residency at the Government Medical College in the city of Surat in Gujarat state. What he didn’t expect was to be the only doctor taking care of 60 patients in normal circumstances, and 20 patients on duty in the intensive care unit.

“ICU patients require constant attention. If more than one patient starts collapsing, who do I attend to?” asked Gengadiya.

Hindu Rao Hospital, where Tara works, provides a snapshot of the country’s dire situation. It has increased beds for virus patients, but hasn’t hired any additional doctors, quadrupling the workload, Tara said. To make matters worse, senior doctors are refusing to treat virus patients.

“I get that senior doctors are older and more susceptible to the virus. But as we have seen in this wave, the virus affects old and young alike,” said Tara, who suffers from asthma but has been doing regular COVID-19 duty.

The hospital has gone from zero to 200 beds for virus patients amid the surge. Two doctors used to take care of 15 beds – now they’re handling 60.

Staff numbers are also falling, as students test positive at an alarming rate. Nearly 75% of postgraduate medical students in the surgery department tested positive for the virus in the last month, said a student from the department who spoke anonymously out of fear of retribution.

Tara, who’s part of the postgraduate doctors association at Hindu Rao, said students receive each month’s wages two months late. Last year, students were given four months’ pending wages only after going on hunger strike in the midst of the pandemic.

Dr. Rakesh Dogra, senior specialist at Hindu Rao, said the brunt of coronavirus care inevitably falls on postgraduate students. But he stressed they have different roles, with postgraduate students treating patients and senior doctors supervising.

Although Hindu Rao hasn’t hired any additional doctors during the second wave, Dogra said doctors from nearby municipal hospitals were temporarily posted there to help with the increased workload

India — which spends 1.3% of its GDP on health care, less than all major economies — was initially seen as a success story in weathering the pandemic. However, in the succeeding months, few arrangements were made.

A year later, Dr. Subarna Sarkar says she feels betrayed by how her hospital in the city of Pune was caught completely off guard.

“Why weren’t more people hired? Why wasn’t infrastructure ramped up? It’s like we learnt nothing from the first wave,” she said.

Belatedly, the administration at Sassoon Hospital said last Wednesday it would hire 66 doctors to bolster capacity, and this month increased COVID-19 beds from 525 to 700.

But only 11 new doctors have been hired so far, according to Dr. Murlidhar Tambe, the hospital’s dean.

“We’re just not getting more doctors,” Tambe said, adding that they’re struggling to find new technicians and nurses too.

In response to last year’s surge, the hospital hired 200 nurses on a contractual basis but fired them in October after cases receded. Tambe said the contract allowed the hospital to terminate their services as it saw fit.

“Our primary responsibility is toward patients, not staff,” the dean said.

Cases in Pune city have nearly doubled in the last month, from 5,741 to 10,193. To deal with the surge, authorities are promising more beds.

Sarkar, the medical student at Sassoon Hospital, says that’s not enough.

“Increased beds without manpower are just beds. It’s a smokescreen,” she said.

To handle the deluge, students at Sassoon said authorities had weakened rules meant to keep them and patients safe. For instance, students work with COVID-19 patients one week and then go straight to working with patients in the general ward.

This increases the risk of spreading infections, said Dr. T. Sundararaman of the University of Pennsylvania’s National Health Systems Resource Center.

Students want hospital administration to institute a mandatory quarantine period between duty in the COVID-19 and general wards.

Over the last month, 80 of the hospital’s 450 postgraduate students have tested positive, but they only get a maximum of seven days of convalescence leave.

“COVID ruins your immunity, so there are people who are testing positive two, three times because their immunity is just so shot, and they’re not being allowed to recover,” said Sarkar.

And after a year of processing COVID-19 tests, she says she knows everything there is to know about the virus, but little else. Nationwide, diverting postgraduate students to take care of COVID-19 patients has come at a cost.

At a government medical college in the city of Surat, students said they haven’t had a single academic lecture. The hospital has been admitting virus patients since March of last year, and postgraduate medical students spend almost all their time taking care of them. The city is now reporting more than 2,000 cases and 22 deaths a day.

Having to focus so heavily on the pandemic has left many medical students anxious about their future.

Students studying to be surgeons don’t know how to remove an appendix, lung specialists haven’t learned the first thing about lung cancer and biochemists are spending all their time doing PCR tests.

“What kind of doctors is this one year going to produce?” said Dr. Shraddha Subramanian, a resident doctor in the department of surgery at Sassoon Hospital.

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus

Three Westerners missing in Burkina Faso were ‘executed’: security source

Three Westerners missing in Burkina Faso were ‘executed’: security source
Three Westerners missing in Burkina Faso were 'executed': security source

  • Security source: ‘It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists’
  • Spain PM Pedro Sanchez confirmed that two Spanish journalists have been killed in an attack in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU: Three Westerners who went missing after they were attacked in eastern Burkina Faso have been killed by “terrorists,” a senior security source told AFP Tuesday.
“It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said the source, referring to the two Spaniards and an Irishman who went missing after Monday’s attack.

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed Tuesday that two Spanish journalists have been killed in an attack in Burkina Faso.
“The worst news is confirmed. All our condolences for the relatives and friends of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, who were murdered in Burkina Faso,” he tweeted, praising “those who, like them, carry out courageous and essential journalism from conflict zones.”

Topics: Burkina Faso Spain Ireland

Ethnic allies of Myanmar resistance capture government base

Ethnic allies of Myanmar resistance capture government base
Ethnic allies of Myanmar resistance capture government base

  • The base was attacked and burned down by the KNU
  • The KNU, which controls territory in eastern Myanmar, is a close ally of the resistance movement against the military
BANGKOK: Ethnic Karen guerrillas said they captured a Myanmar army base Tuesday in what represents a morale-boosting action for those opposing the military’s takeover of the country’s civilian government in February.

A spokesman for the Karen National Union, the minority’s main political group seeking greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government, said the group’s armed wing attacked the base at 5 a.m. and burned it down just after dawn.

Casualty figures were not yet known, the KNU’s head of foreign affairs, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, said in a text message. There was no immediate comment from Myanmar’s military government.

The KNU, which controls territory in eastern Myanmar near the border with Thailand, is a close ally of the resistance movement against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Video shot from the Thai side of the border showed flames rising from the government position on the banks of the Salween River, amid the sound of heavy gunfire. The river marks the border with Thailand.

A report by the Karen Information Center, an online news site, quoted an unnamed villager on the Thai side of the river saying he saw seven government soldiers trying to flee the camp, which is opposite Thailand’s Mae Sam Laep village.

Fighting between the KNU’s armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army, and Myanmar’s military has been intense since February.

Myanmar jets have bombed and strafed Karen villages and its army has deployed fresh battalions to the area, in possible preparation for a large-scale offensive.

Up to 25,000 villagers have fled their homes and are hiding in jungles and caves, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian aid group that is active in the area.

In response, the KNLA has kept up guerrilla attacks on Myanmar patrols and bases. The KNU has also given shelter to activists against military rule who have fled the government’s crackdown on the resistance movement in the cities.

There is a similar situation in northern Myanmar, where the Kachin minority has claimed to have captured several government outposts and been the object of air attacks.

The Karen and the Kachin are two of the bigger minority groups that have been seeking greater autonomy for decades, during which there have been periods of armed conflict punctuated by cease-fires.

The city-based resistance movement against the current ruling junta has wooed the ethnic guerrilla groups in hopes that they can form a federal army as a counterweight to the government’s armed forces. A parallel National Unity

Government established by elected lawmakers prevented from taking their seats by the army has appointed representatives of several minority groups to ministerial posts.

Topics: Myanmar Junta Military Coup Military Coup Military Junta protestors demonstrations

Afghan official says buses crash head-on, killing 7 people

Afghan official says buses crash head-on, killing 7 people
Afghan official says buses crash head-on, killing 7 people

  • The buses were going in opposite directions but the cause of the accident was not immediately known: official
KABUL: Two buses crashed head-on near Kabul, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 70, an Afghan official said Tuesday.
The traffic accident took place on Monday night, on a highway linking the Afghan capital and southern Kandahar province, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.
The buses were going in opposite directions but the cause of the accident was not immediately known, Arian added. He said the injured were transferred to nearest hospitals for treatment.
In a similar accident last week on the same highway, 14 people were killed and 12 were injured.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers on highways.

Topics: Afghanistan bus crash

