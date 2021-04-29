Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead

You are here

While the Kingdom has no plans any time soon to stop focusing on oil, it is looking to maximize the benefits it gets from the sector, such as the downstream industries. (File)
Waleed Bakarman, the CFO of Raseel Holding Co.
Hebshi Alshammari

  Experts praise the crown prince for his economic plans and execution thus far
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi experts across various fields welcomed comments made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a televised interview on Tuesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030. 

Naif Aldandeni, an energy strategy specialist, said the crown prince raised numerous points with regard to the future of oil as part of the Kingdom’s economic plans. 

“If we were to go back in history, oil no doubt has greatly served Saudi Arabia,” the crown prince said. “But we know that Saudi Arabia has been a country established before the oil.”

While the Kingdom has no plans any time soon to stop focusing on oil, it is looking to maximize the benefits it gets from the sector, such as the downstream industries, Aldandeni noted. 

“We should not rely on it,” the crown prince said during his 90-minute interview. “The other thing that is related to the oil sector, when you go to downstreaming your profitability increases.”

One of the highlights of the interview for energy analysts was when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed that the Kingdom’s officials are in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in oil conglomerate Saudi Aramco. Initial public offering in 2019 for the world’s biggest oil company was a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic diversification program, which also aims to boost foreign investment.

While the crown prince did not name the country or company involved in discussions, he said there were also huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors — from shipping to pipelines and cables. 

“We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy,” he said.

If the Aramco sale is finalized, Aldandeni said it would lead to great opportunities for Aramco and the Kingdom.

• Analysts praise plans to sell Saudi Aramco’s 1 percent stake.

• Experts see the Shareek program as a catalyst to spur the private sector’s growth.

• Government efforts to boost the real estate sector praised.

Waleed Bakarman, the CFO of Raseel Holding Co., said the new Shareek program is expected to help private sector companies create growth and expansion opportunities by interacting more with the public sector to create employment.

The public sector can benefit from the technical and financial capabilities of the private sector to accomplish its goals in areas such as health, education, infrastructure and others, Bakarman said. However, he said, the public sector needs to offer incentives to stimulate and encourage private companies to join the program.

Khaled Al-Mobaid, the CEO of Menassat Realty Co., said the real estate sector is the second-largest economic resource after oil. The government issued more than 50 laws and regulations on real estate over the past four years to stimulate the sector and encourage it to contribute to resolving the housing crisis, he said.

He believes that there are still big opportunities in the housing market, which has huge demand. 

Dr. Abdullah Baeshen, a financial adviser, said the crown prince tackled employment systematically from different angles in his interview, pointing to his comment that human resources were the most important pillar of development in the Kingdom, next to water and natural resources.

“The crown prince bravely admitted that it was not acceptable to see unemployment hit 14 percent in an economy that boasts huge human resources,” Baeshen said. 

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, stressed that the country’s capital Riyadh is quickly becoming “a world leader in solar production and consumption while making great strides in preserving open space.” 

He congratulated the crown prince for investing “hundreds of millions of riyals to revitalize its buildings, parks, and neighborhoods while building some of the Kingdom’s most eco-friendly projects.”

Abdul Aziz Aloqail, a member of the board of directors at the Environmental Green Horizons Society, concurred with the crown prince when he said man is not isolated from the environment where he lives, rather, he
is part of it.

“Every human being has the right to live in a clean and sustainable environment that guarantees the quality of life and protects the rights of future generations to live in a similar clean environment,” Aloqail said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi business

Private sector Saudization rate rises to 22.75 percent in 2021

Private sector Saudization rate rises to 22.75 percent in 2021
Updated 29 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Private sector Saudization rate rises to 22.75 percent in 2021

Private sector Saudization rate rises to 22.75 percent in 2021
  Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province witnesses the most progress in this regard with 25.7 percent
Updated 29 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Within the Kingdom’s private sector, the Saudization rate — the percentage of workers who are Saudi nationals — rose to 22.75 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 20.37 percent during the same period last year.

According to a recent report by the National Labor Observatory (NLO), around 1.84 million Saudi employees have subscribed with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Q1 of 2021.

Around 63 percent of subscribers were males, while 37 percent were females.

The Eastern Province came first with a Saudization rate of 25.7 percent, followed by Riyadh (24.5 percent), Makkah at (21.4 percent), Madinah (19.3 percent), and Asir (17.5 percent).

Saudi Arabia has the lowest dependence on foreign labor among Gulf Cooperation Council countries at around 77 percent, while Qatar has the highest, at about 94 percent, according to data from S&P Ratings.

In 2011, Saudi Arabia introduced its nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, which was set up to increase the employment of Saudi nationals in the private sector. It classifies the Kingdom’s private firms into six categories based on employee nationality, ranging from “platinum” to “red.”

Recent data has shown that seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent. While the rate across the private sector as a whole is around a quarter, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported that the financial and insurance sector had achieved a rate of 83.6 percent, followed by public administration, defense, and mandatory social insurance (71.9 percent), mining, and quarrying activities (63.2 percent), education (52.9 percent), and information and communications (50.7 percent).

There was certainly demand among companies, as earlier this year the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reported that more than 500,000 firms had signed up to the new Qiwa platform, which provides a range of direct online services, including Saudization indicators and certificates, and information on various labor regulations.

Earlier this month, Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi issued three new labor directives to fully Saudize the Kingdom’s shopping malls, creating around 51,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.

• Seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent.

• The financial and insurance sector achieves a Saudization rate of 83.6 percent.

• Around 1.84 million Saudi employees have subscribed with the General Organization for Social Insurance in Q1 of 2021.

Saudi conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair), one of the Kingdom’s largest retailers, welcomed the move.

“We are pleased to see fresh Saudization initiatives for the retail sector. These efforts will create new and exciting opportunities for local talent, driving exposure to new sectors and upskilling a powerful section of the local workforce,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News.

Earlier this year, the Public Transport Authority approved 100 percent Saudization on all ride-hailing services in the Kingdom. Ride-hailing service Careem welcomed the decision, saying the move will help to create more jobs for Saudi drivers.

This year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also announced 100 percent Saudization of all roles at outsourcing customer care services and call centers.

While the Saudization figure is moving in a positive direction, some sectors face challenges. In December, the Saudi government added accountancy to the list of professions set to be Saudized, announcing that 30 percent of all accounting jobs at all local Saudi private sector companies with at least five accounting professionals must be filled by Saudi nationals. 

The ruling will come into effect on June 21 this year, and it is predicted that the move will create around 9,800 job opportunities for Saudi accountants. Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region, said the latest move was a “good thing in the long-term for Saudi Arabia as a country and will help the Saudi economy.”

However, he added that, in the short term, there will be issues filling the roles vacated by expatriate accountants.

“There is just a gap at the moment between the number of qualified accountants and the actual demand for the qualified accountants,” Murphy told Arab News.

“There is definitely a shortage of Saudi qualified CFOs and Saudi qualified finance directors. The only way you overcome that as an issue is to start qualifying more now, so you get more qualified people as time goes on and you build the pipeline of Saudi nationals,” he added.

Topics: Saudization National Labor Observatory (NLO) GOSI Saudi private sector

Aramco’s Wa’ed signs deal to boost venture capital investment

Aramco’s Wa’ed signs deal to boost venture capital investment
Updated 29 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Aramco’s Wa’ed signs deal to boost venture capital investment

Aramco’s Wa’ed signs deal to boost venture capital investment
  The investment hub also offers local entrepreneurship podcasts, incubation and acceleration programs for government entities
Updated 29 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed signed a collaboration agreement with the Falak Investment Hub on Wednesday to help drive venture capital investment in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed at Wa’ed’s headquarters in Dhahran by Falak’s founder and CEO Adwa Aldakheel and the managing director of Wa’ed, Wassim Basrawi.

Falak is a hybrid firm between a startup accelerator, co-working space, angel network, and an investment firm targeting regional tech startups focusing on Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2018 by female entrepreneur Adwa Aldakheel, Falak’s portfolio of startups has generated combined revenue of more than SR550 million ($146.67 million).

“With the robust platforms and complementary resources our organizations bring to the table, I am confident this cooperation will enable us to fund more entrepreneurs and innovators that will add value to the Kingdom’s venture capital ecosystem,” Basrawi said in a press conference.

Both organizations aim to exploit synergies to improve early stage and growth stage startups’ chances of success through support with training programs, market access, and mentorship.

“The Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem grows through alliances and this collaboration with Wa’ed will leverage the synergies between our companies to benefit entrepreneurs across the Kingdom,” Aldakheel said. Falak launched the first angel-backed acceleration program in Saudi Arabia and has 15 startups in its investment-backed acceleration program.

It has graduated two batches of startups from its flagship acceleration program while applications for a third batch are currently open until the end of May.

The investment hub also offers local entrepreneurship podcasts, incubation and acceleration programs for government entities.

virtual boot camps across the Middle East and North Africa, and an angel network partnered with Saudi Venture Capital.

The agreement with Falak is Wa’ed’s fifth alliance announced since December.

Topics: Aramco Wa’ed

Industry giants come to India’s rescue

Industry giants come to India’s rescue
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

Industry giants come to India’s rescue

Industry giants come to India’s rescue
  Reliance Industries tweaked manufacturing at its oil refineries to produce oxygen
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Global and Indian firms are flexing their industrial muscle to help the world’s second biggest population battle coronavirus, coming to the rescue of a public health system buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths.

Amazon.com, Intel and Google, as well as Indian firms Tata Sons, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel have pitched in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen.

“What we need is better planning with the recognition that government’s capacity is limited and, therefore, requires private participation,” said economist Madhura Swaminathan of the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru.

Hospitals struggling with a massive second wave of infections are turning away patients as beds and oxygen supplies run out, and social media brim with desperate calls for help in finding supplies of oxygen and drugs such as remdesivir.

A record increase in deaths over the last 24 hours carried India’s toll past 200,000 on Wednesday, a situation that experts blame on lack of oxygen supplies and infrastructure challenges.

On Tuesday Amazon said it would ship 100 ICU ventilator units to India from the US.

It had earlier worked with partners to airlift more than 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 ventilators from Singapore, relying on its massive global logistics network to hasten procurement, a spokeswoman said.

Google promised $18 million in new funding for India, including advertising support for public health campaigns.

India’s largest steel maker by market value, JSW, has stopped making some of the construction raw material as it diverts resources to turning out liquid oxygen instead. From April 21 to 23, JSW supplied 898 tons of oxygen each day from its plants, equivalent to about 13 percent of the combined daily demand for 6,785 tons of the lifesaving gas in India’s 20 worst-hit states.

JSW said it was building large COVID patient centers around its plants, so that they can be serviced via a pipeline.

Reliance Industries tweaked manufacturing at its oil refineries to produce hundreds of tons of oxygen for hard-hit areas such as Maharashtra.

Tata Group imported 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen, while its Tata Steel unit ramped up oxygen supply.

Topics: Amazon Reliance Tata

Saudi Tadawul holding company appoints financial advisors for IPO

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul holding company appoints financial advisors for IPO

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
  • Group will expand with help from NCB Capital, JP Morgan, and Citigroup ahead of the group’s initial public offering 
  • Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange converted into holding company with four subsidiaries in early April
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group, the holding company behind the Kingdom’s stock exchange, on Wednesday announced it has appointed NCB Capital, JP Morgan, and Citigroup as financial advisors and global coordinators for its initial public offering (IPO) planned for later this year.

“The IPO will provide an important strategic dimension to realize the group’s expansion plans, strengthen its position globally, and align its growth objectives with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to boost the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi Tadawul Group said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. The four new Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), Securities Clearing Center Co. (Muqassa), Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) and a new company, Wamid.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, the chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, told a press conference that the plan to launch an IPO was previously announced in 2016. 

“Tadawul was working day and night to accomplish many things that almost no other market had accomplished in such a short period,” she said. 

“Now that the situation has stabilized, and after the board obtained the owner’s approval and the authority to restructure Tadawul and make it a holding group, the time has come to launch its IPO.”

Details about the structure and size of the IPO, and whether it will be open to foreign investors, will be announced after the company appoints a financial adviser, discusses the details with the owner, and obtains approvals from the financial market, officials said in early April.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Tadawul

Saudi spending dipped as Ramadan got underway

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi spending dipped as Ramadan got underway

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending in Saudi Arabia edged lower as Ramadan got underway, data from the Kingdom's central bank revealed.

Spending fell by 1.8 percent for the week ending April 24, amounting to SR7.31 billion ($1.9 billion), Al Eqtisadiah reported.

It reached SR8.2 billion during the week ending April 17

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport - which all witnesse growth according to point of sale data.

The jewelry sector posted a 23.3 percent growth amounting to about SR251.4 million, followed by the hotels sector, with a 21 percent increase amounting to sales of over SR102 million.

The clothing and shoes sector posted an 18.4 percent increase and the transport sector rose by 5.1 percent to SR432 million.

However food and beverage witnessed a 34.4 percent decline.

Riyadh witnessed a 9.2 percent drop in spending according to the data.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Ramadan

