BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange
BitOasis wants to become the first regulated, licensed crypto exchange in the Middle East. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

  • BitOasis plans to migrate operations to ADGM
  • Exchange will serve retail and institutional investors
ABU DHABI: Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform BitOasis has gained regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as it prepares to launch the first licensed crypto exchange in the Middle East.

BitOasis is now authorized to operate a regulated multilateral trading facility and custody platform for virtual assets on the ADGM that will allow retail investors and institutions to trade cryptocurrencies with local currencies, it said in an emailed press release.

BitOasis, which currently offers all its services through its website, said it will eventually migrate its operations to ADGM. The company launched in 2015.

“ADGM has been instrumental in our journey, having granted the first In Principal Approval (IPA) for BitOasis in April 2019, and we look forward to launching under our regulatory licenses in due course subject to further regulatory approvals from the FSRA,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis.

Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The company behind Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM megacity project on Thursday revealed plans to develop an assembly plant to build up to 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles a year.
The initiative is part of an agreement between US-based Hyzon Motors, an expert in the supply of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group.
The trio will work together over the next 18 months to finalize plans and specifications for the new facility.
As part of the linkup, the partners plan to set up a new joint venture company – Hyzon Motors Middle East (ME) – which will focus on completing the project and distributing the Hyzon-branded zero-emission commercial vehicles throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
Roland Kaeppner, executive director for hydrogen and green fuels at NEOM Co., said: “Partnering with Hyzon and Modern Group will expedite NEOM’s self-sufficiency ambitions and is a great opportunity to showcase hydrogen-electric applications that are complementary to battery electric solutions, in particular for heavy duty and long-range logistics.
“We see hydrogen as the most viable solution to power the world of tomorrow and this is further demonstration of our commitment to creating the world’s first net zero carbon, sustainable city.”
Craig Knight, chief executive officer and co-founder of Hyzon Motors, said: “Hydrogen is a key fuel to power global heavy duty commercial transport, liberating it from dependence on fossil fuels.
“This project is showing the way for resource-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to achieve the energy transition, and Hyzon’s partnership with Modern will help to make this a reality.”
NEOM, located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, is committed to becoming fully sustainable, powering itself through the use of 100 percent renewable energy and with net zero emissions by 2030.
Green hydrogen will play a major part in this ambition and the city’s backers already have plans to invest $5 billion to build the world’s largest hydrogen production plant.

Topics: NEOM Hyzon Motors

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Mohamed Abu Zeid

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
  • El-Wazir said that the agreement will include the manufacturing of more than 800 metro cars and the supply of new lines
  • The minister said that the increased use of local materials will help to make Egypt more self-sufficient
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Mohamed Abu Zeid

CAIRO: Egypt’s National Railways Industry Company has signed an agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to modernize Cairo’s metro system.
The signing ceremony was attended by Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Saeed, South Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong Jin-Wook and chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels Essam Wali.
El-Wazir said that the agreement will include the manufacturing of more than 800 metro cars and the supply of new lines, which comes as part of the modernization of the first and second Cairo metro lines.
He added that under the first phase of the agreement, local components will make up 29.9 percent of metro cars in the first two years, rising to 50 percent in the following couple of years, and then jumping to 75 percent after six years.
The minister said that the increased use of local materials will help to make Egypt more self-sufficient and reduce its dependence on imported goods, adding that any surplus products will be exported to other African countries.
El-Wazir said that Hyundai Rotem is now developing signal systems in the area between Nagei Hamadi and Luxor.
Meanwhile, Minister of Planning Hala El-Saeed praised that the metro industry as “labor intensive,” adding that it offers high economic returns. An alliance that includes the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Suez Canal Authority and four national companies will work together as part of the agreement, she said.

Topics: Egypt Hyundai Rotem Cairo metro

Related

Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Business & Economy
Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
Business & Economy
Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Aramco and SABIC realign product sales and marketing

Aramco and SABIC realign product sales and marketing
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Aramco and SABIC realign product sales and marketing

Aramco and SABIC realign product sales and marketing
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The sales and marketing for a number of Aramco petrochemicals and polymers products will move to SABIC, and the offtake and resale responsibility of a number of SABIC products will transfer to Aramco Trading Company (ATC) under a plan revealed on Thursday.
The effect of these changes, planned to be implemented on a phased basis during 2021 will focus SABIC on petrochemicals products and ATC on fuel product, the paid said in a joint statement.
“The transfers reflect our shared commitment to capitalize on the complementary nature of Aramco and SABIC’s respective product portfolios as we strive to create added value for our customers and shareholders,” said Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco Trading Company President and CEO.
It represents the latest move to integrate the strategies of both companies following Aramco’s acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC in June 2020.
Aramco and SABIC will continue to review options for further global marketing and sales transfers across product-producing companies within the Aramco group portfolio, they said.

Topics: petrochemicals energy

Related

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says
  • CFO Rosen could not say if the green loan helped lower financing costs
  • Green loan widened potential investor base
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is preparing the ground for green finance in Saudi Arabia, opening the door to a larger group of regional and global investors for the company, CFO Jay Rosen told Al Arabiya today.

Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea finalized a 15-year SR14.12 billion ($3.76 billion) green loan facility with four Saudi banks on Tuesday.

“I think that this loan is important on more than one level,” Rosen said. “First, it is part of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, and we are the first mega-project of the vision projects to reach the market and enter the capital markets. The other important element that truly marks a milestone for us is that this loan is the first facility to be granted within the framework of green financing.”

Rosen attributed this to the international best practices the company follows and the framework models for financing in accordance with the principle of green bonds and the principles of green loans.

It is difficult to say whether the green rating had any impact on the cost of the loan and the company does not have any “predetermined criteria” for future financing, he said.

PIF provided the company the capital for the first phase of the project, and the rest of the financing for the first phase comes from banks, he said.

In total, 16 hotels and 3,000 hotel rooms will be built, and the first 3 hotels, which will provide 300 hotel rooms, will be opened by the end of 2022, while the remaining hotels will be opened in 2023, he said.

Topics: #greenfinance #saudi

Related

Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
Business & Economy
Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
Red Sea Project uses smart light systems as it seeks dark sky accreditation
Business & Economy
Red Sea Project uses smart light systems as it seeks dark sky accreditation

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program
  • Sipchem profits may decline in short term as profit increases
  • Sipchem will maintain dividend
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian petrochemical and chemical manufacturing company Sipchem is studying SR25 billion ($6.6 billion) of projects with the Ministry of Energy in the next decade through the Shareek Program, CEO Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon said.

Saudi Arabia launched the SR12 trillion Shareek Program in March to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience and supporting sustainable growth.

Saudi petrochemicals group said that month that Shareek would help it double capacity within the next 10 to 15 years.

Al-Saadoun said that Sipchem has signed an agreement with Germany’s Linde to expand into the industrial gases and clean energy sector through blue hydrogen, Al Arabiya reported.

Increased investment may see Sipchem profits decrease in the short term, but dividend distribution will be maintained, he said.

The company returned to profit in the first quarter with net income of SR411 million compared with a loss of SR53 million a year earlier as production of its main products increased, Al-Saadoun said.

It is also starting to reap the fruits of the merger with Sahara International Petrochemical Company more than 20 months ago, he said.

Europe constitutes 40 percent of the company’s sales and Asia 35 percent, including India, which alone accounts for 20-25 percent of sales, said Al-Saadoun. The Middle East, Turkey and Africa make up 20 percent, of which 15 percent are consumed inside the Kingdom, he said.

Sipchem has suspended production at two factories in Hail and Al Jubeir because of large losses, but no further actions are expected, he said.

Topics: #sipchem #saudi #shareek #petrochems

Related

SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals
Business & Economy
SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals
Special Markets jump on Shareek investment package graphic
Business & Economy
Markets jump on Shareek investment package

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles
NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles
New powers for French agencies hunting jihadists online
French security services will be given new powers to monitor online activity in search of potential terrorists after a new was endorsed by the government. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims
Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims
More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs
More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs

