Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020. (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
  • First time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home
  • Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.
The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home.
The move is part of strict measures to stop travelers to Australia from the world’s second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.
“The government does not make these decisions lightly,” Hunt said.” However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level.”
The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.
India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with “super-spreader” events such as political rallies and religious festivals.
Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to “criminalize” Australians returning from India was disproportionate and overly punitive.
“Indian-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated different than people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the US, the UK and Europe. It is very hard to feel anything other than targeted as an ethnic group.”
A spokesman for the Health Minister “deeply” rejected the view that stopping arrivals from India temporarily was a biased measure, saying it was a difficult but necessary decision that applied “to all people no matter their nationality, race or religion.”
Human rights groups voiced indignation at the ban, suggesting the government’s focus should be on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment.
“This is an outrageous response. Australians have a right of return to their own country,” Human Rights Watch’s Australia director, Elaine Pearson said in a statement.
“The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments.”
Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.
Tuesday’s move had left over 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable, officials said.
Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links
  • Lawyer: Client “systematically targeted” by British authorities
  • Man says he was in Turkey doing relief work related to Syrian conflict
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK man exiled abroad for more than three years after having his citizenship revoked over alleged terror links has returned to Britain after the Home Office conceded that it had acted unlawfully.
The 37-year-old Londoner, known as N3 in legal documents, had fought a three-year legal battle with the Home Office over his citizenship status, but won his case last month.
His mother told Sky News: “It has now been three years since I last saw him. I am an elderly lady living on my own and I am in poor health. I have missed his love, warmth and companionship.”
In 2017, the Home Office sent a letter to N3 telling him of the decision to strip his citizenship.
He said he was in Turkey at the time doing relief work related to the Syrian conflict. His legal team subsequently argued that the UK had rendered him stateless.
A year later, in 2018, N3 — who is of Bangladeshi origin — won an appeal to have his British citizenship reinstated.
Bangladeshi laws mean that he was ineligible for citizenship there because he did not attempt to apply before turning 21.
N3 traveled to France on his way back to the UK but was refused entry. He was detained and classified as a stateless person.
But last month, the citizenship deprivation order was withdrawn and the UK home secretary restored his citizenship.
On Wednesday, N3 was transferred to the UK and is being detained by London’s Metropolitan Police under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Fahad Ansari, N3’s solicitor, says his client has been “systematically targeted” by the Home Office for more than three years, and throughout the legal process N3 was not shown the evidence leveled against him.
“This sustained campaign of harassment has deprived his children of their father for too long now and must come to an end,” Ansari said.
N3’s story is similar to many Britons who traveled to Syria during the conflict. He was suspected of having links to terror groups, and was given obscure evidence as to why his citizenship was revoked, which rights groups have warned cannot be seen or challenged.
His mother, who has been supported by advocacy group CAGE, said: “With my health ailing, I desperately need his support during these challenging times.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”

French officers face sanctions after ‘civil war’ warning

French officers face sanctions after ‘civil war’ warning
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

French officers face sanctions after 'civil war' warning

French officers face sanctions after ‘civil war’ warning
  • Fabre-Bernadac said he plans to create an organization to highlight the message that France is facing “disintegration” as a result of Islamism
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

PARIS: Eighteen French soldiers, including a few officers, who signed an open letter warning about the risk of “civil war” in France will face sanctions before a military council, the armed forces chief of staff said.
“Each one (will go) before a senior military council, ” General Francois Lecointre told Le Parisian newspaper, and could be “delisted” or “put into immediate retirement.”
The open letter, published by right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles last week, predicted that failure to act against “suburban hordes” — or residents of mainly immigrant suburban areas — and other groups who “scorn our country” will lead to “civil war” and deaths “in the thousands.”
It states that France was “disintegrating with the Islamists of the hordes of the banlieue [suburbs] who are detaching large parts of the nation and turning them into territory subject to dogmas contrary to our constitution”.
Prime Minister Jean Castex labelled the rare intervention in politics by military figures “an initiative against all of our republican principles, of honor and the duty of the army.”
The 18, including four officers, were among hundreds of signatories to the open letter.
“I believe that the higher the responsibilities, the stronger the obligation of neutrality and exemplarity,” said Lecointre.
The main instigators of the letter are alleged to have ties to far-right, anti-immigration movements in France.
The first signatory, Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac, ran security in the 1990s for the National Front leader, the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported.
Fabre-Bernadac, 70, told British newspaper The Times that he plans to create a “powerful” organization to highlight the message that France is facing “disintegration” as a result of Islamism, ethnic “hordes” and political correctness.
Others include retired general Antoine Martinez, who founded “Volontaires pour la France,” a right-wing group committed to defending “traditional French values.”
However, Lecointre denied that there was any far-right radicalization in the army.
The letter went on to say, “laxist” government policies would result in chaos requiring “the intervention of our comrades on active duty in a perilous mission of protection of our civilizational values.”

‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

'It's not the same': French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown
  • In France, the 7 p.m. nationwide curfew in force means night-time prayers at the mosque are impossible
  • Meanwhile, iftar is restricted to immediate family and closest friends
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France: For the second year in a row, Lalla Aicha Moujahid is marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan under COVID-19 conditions — which means talking to her daughters via video call, instead of breaking the fast together in the same room.
“What we miss, what we really miss is the mosque, the prayers, the breaking of the fast and all that,” she said on Friday evening.
“It’s not the same.”
For Moujahid and her family, the daily rhythms of Ramadan are the same as every year: dawn-to-dusk fasting, a celebratory “iftar” meal to break the fast after darkness falls, frequent prayers.
But the communal aspect that forms a central part of Ramadan for many Muslims is very different.
In France, home to the European Union’s largest Muslim population, the 7 p.m. nationwide curfew in force because of COVID-19 means night-time prayers at the mosque — a mainstay of Ramadan — are impossible.
Instead, the family stay at their home in a suburb of Paris, and clear away tables to make a space in the living room where they can lay down prayer mats.
Meanwhile, the “iftar” is restricted to immediate family and closest friends. Moujahid’s adult daughters would normally join in, but this Ramadan they are marking the “iftar” in their own homes.
“When there wasn’t COVID, we break fast with the whole family,” said her husband, business owner Aziz El Moujahid. “But now with COVID, we have to keep our numbers low.”
When he prays, he said, he asks for a return to normality. “That God blesses us, that God accepts our fast, and our prayers, and that this COVID disease leaves,” he said.

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
  • 650-year-old law, last used in 1946, to be amended to include membership of groups such as Daesh
  • People may be asked to give reasons for traveling to “hotspots” or face prosecution
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to amend the UK’s treason laws to prosecute citizens who travel abroad to join terrorist groups such as Daesh.
The laws, which have been in place since 1351 and were last used to prosecute Nazi sympathizer William Joyce in 1946, have been described as currently “unworkable” by MPs with regard to jihadists returning to the UK from Iraq and Syria.
Proposals to reform the 650-year-old law include the widening of the definitions of what constitutes an “enemy” and “acts of betrayal” to apply to non-state actors, including terrorist organizations. 
Perhaps more controversially, there are also proposals to force people traveling to areas known to host hostile groups, or “hotspots,” to provide legitimate reasons for doing so in order to avoid prosecution.
“It’s something that various countries have — a system that says it isn’t necessarily legal to travel to a particular country or region,” a Home Office source told The Times.
“It’s about demonstrating a good legitimate reason, and very few people are going to southern Iraq or Syria because of the weather in August.”
Another source told the paper: “At the moment, for people returning to the UK, you (the government) need to prove they have done something bad. This bill will reverse that. Those returning will need to prove they weren’t doing something bad, otherwise they’ll face prosecution.”
The changes, should they be confirmed, will be unveiled in the upcoming queen’s speech to Parliament on May 11, an event during which the government lays out its legislative agenda.
“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to keep the UK safe from those who pose a threat,” a government spokesman said.
“The individuals who remain in the conflict zone include incredibly dangerous individuals. They turned their back on this country to support a group (Daesh) that butchered and beheaded innocent civilians, including British citizens.”
The UK has struggled with prosecutions of suspected Daesh members returning from the Middle East in recent years through lack of compelling evidence of wrongdoing.
According to Home Office statistics, 900 British citizens were considered threats to national security after traveling to join terrorist groups since 2011.
Of those, around 400 have since returned to the UK, but as few as 10 percent have been prosecuted; 200 are thought to be dead, with many more currently detained in prison camps across the region.
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We need tough sanctions for betrayal. We can’t wash our hands of those who spread terror abroad, but can only deal with them if we’re willing to act and prosecute those who’ve betrayed our communities.”

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures
  • The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals
  • As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

LISBON: Portugal reopened its land border with Spain on Saturday and began the final stage of its program to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals.
But the measures have since helped bring the numbers down, with zero fatalities recorded on Friday for the second time in a week — the previous day without a COVID-19 death was in August.
Earlier in the week Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the fourth and last stage of the deconfinement plan would begin on Saturday — two days earlier than had been planned.
As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended, in particular at weekends.
Weddings and other gatherings would also be allowed again, albeit in venues limited to 50 percent of their capacity, as will sporting activities.
Overnight the country’s state of emergency was also downgraded to “situation of calamity,” which still allows authorities to keep some measures in place.
Clara Nogueira was one of 400 people to attend a test concert in the northwestern city of Braga on Friday evening.
“It gives me a feeling of rediscovered freedom,” she said at the event, held outside with strict restrictions.
“We will be able to unburden ourselves of the confinement we have lived through.”
The head of one of the groups organizing the event, Alvaro Covoes, said he hoped it helped convince the authorities to continue easing measures in order to “save the summer” for the hard-hit entertainment industry.
Virologist Pedro Simas said the brutal epidemic that hit Portugal in the winter was also “one of the waves most quickly brought under control in the world.”
Around 22 percent of the Portuguese population of 10 million has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
While controls at the Spanish border have been lifted, the interior ministry announced “mobile controls” because travelers from countries with more than 500 cases per inhabitants — such as France — must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

