Australia’s Perth at risk of second snap lockdown after new COVID-19 infections

Above, an empty restaurant in the normally busy Elizabeth Quay area in Perth on January 31, 2021 during a snap five-day lockdown. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

  • Perth on high alert and a new lockdown is a real prospect
  • Australia has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020
SYDNEY: Australia’s fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in less than a month, officials warned on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19.
Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said the state’s capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one COVID-19 infection, was on high alert and a new lockdown was a real prospect.
“I want to avoid going into lockdown again. I know how much it can impact people’s lives and businesses but if we need to go back into lockdown we will,” McGowan told reporters on Sunday.
However, he said there were no plans to impose a lockdown on Sunday as was earlier feared.
“What has saved us from having a lockdown immediately is the fact that during the course of last week when these people were in the community ... everybody was wearing masks and we had a very quiet society,” McGowan added.
The infected 20-year-old man was a student working as a security guard at Perth’s Pan Pacific Hotel and had already had his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said. Two of his housemates were food-delivery drivers and had also tested positive.
They were now quarantining in a hotel. The five other housemates who have so far tested negative were also in hotel quarantine.
Nightclubs will close and a local football match at which 45,000 people were previously expected to attend on Sunday afternoon would now be closed to spectators, McGowan added.
Australia has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.
The country, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who had been in India within 14 days from returning home, as the world’s second-most populous nation contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, which last month agreed to a quarantine- and COVID-testing free “travel bubble” with Australia, has paused travel from WA, canceling two flights due to arrive on Sunday morning.

Updated 45 min 54 sec ago
AFP

  • The British-Iranian woman has been held in Iran since 2016
  • Her husband Richard Ratcliffe argues she is being held hostage as part of a diplomatic stratagem
LONDON: Iran’s treatment of detained dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounts to “torture,” Britain said on Sunday, after she was convicted anew and banned from leaving the Islamic republic.
“Nazanin is held unlawfully in my view as a matter of international law, I think she’s being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC television.
“I think it amounts to torture the way she’s being treated, and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her,” he said.
The British-Iranian woman has been held in Iran since 2016. In late April, she was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe argues she is being held hostage as part of a diplomatic stratagem.
“I think it’s very difficult to argue against that characterization,” Raab said.
“It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK.”
Richard Ratcliffe has linked his wife’s plight to a British debt dating back more than 40 years for army tanks paid for by the shah of Iran.
When the shah was ousted in the 1979 revolution, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic republic.

London admits it owes Iran several hundred million pounds, but is reportedly constrained by US sanctions in its ability to pay the debt back.
“That is not actually the thing that’s holding us up at the moment, it’s the wider context,” Raab said of the debt, pointing to nuclear talks currently ongoing with Iran and its upcoming presidential elections.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, had appeared in court last month to face new charges of “propaganda against the system,” a week after she finished a five-year sentence for plotting to overthrow the regime, accusations she strenuously denies.
Richard Ratcliffe said the family hoped she could at least serve any new sentence under house arrest, with her parents in Tehran. But the situation was “bleak,” he told AFP at the time.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was initially detained while on holiday in Iran in 2016, when she was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency and data firm’s philanthropic wing.
She has been under house arrest in recent months and had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit other relatives in Tehran.
In March, legal campaign group Redress handed a report to the UK government which it said “confirms the severity of the ill-treatment that Nazanin has suffered.”
The organization said it “considers that Iran’s treatment of Nazanin constitutes torture.”
Iranian authorities have denied that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been mistreated.

Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

  • The variant was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport
  • Malaysia banned flights to and from India
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday, days after imposing a ban on flights from India.
The variant, named B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said.
The World Health Organization has described it as a “variant of interest,” suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
“We advise the public to remain calm... All public health efforts will continue in order to break the chain of infection and ensure public safety,” Adham said.
He did not say when the variant was detected.
Malaysia, which is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday banned flights to and from India and prohibited travelers from any Indian destination from entering the country to prevent the spread of the new variant.
India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues and crematoriums.
Malaysia in February launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to inoculate 80% of its 32 million people within a year.
The Southeast Asian country reported 3,418 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing its total number of infections to 415,012 cases, including more than 1,500 deaths.

Updated 02 May 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: More emergency medical aid from foreign donors to alleviate a dire oxygen shortage arrived in India on Sunday, as Covid-19 deaths in the South Asian nation rose to a new record.
India is setting almost-daily records for new infections and deaths as the virus crisis engulfs overstretched hospitals in cities and spreads into rural regions.
The country of 1.3 billion reported 3,689 deaths on Sunday — the highest single-day rise yet in the pandemic, to take the overall toll to more than 215,000.
Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number of cases past 19.5 million.
The latest figures came as medical equipment, including oxygen-generation plants, was flown into the capital New Delhi from France and Germany as part of a huge international effort.
“We are here because we are bringing help that... will save lives,” Germany’s ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, said as 120 ventilators arrived late Saturday.
“Out there the hospitals are full. People are sometimes dying in front of the hospitals. They have no more oxygen. Sometimes (they are dying) in their cars.”
French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said his country wanted to show solidarity with India.
“The epidemic is still going on in one country. The world won’t be safe until we are all safe. So it’s a matter of urgency,” he said early Sunday following the delivery of eight oxygen-generation plants and dozens of ventilators from France.
India’s eastern state of Odisha on Sunday became the latest region to order a lockdown to slow the spread of the pathogen.
The nation’s worst-hit city, Delhi, reported just over 25,000 cases on Saturday as it extended its own lockdown by another week.
Hospitals in the capital continued to issue SOS calls for oxygen on social media, with the latest appeal posted by a children’s hospital on Twitter on Sunday.
The plea came a day after up to a dozen patients died at a Delhi hospital amid an oxygen shortage, local media reported.
There are also growing fears about the surge of the virus in small cities, towns and rural regions where health infrastructure is already patchy and limited.
India on Saturday opened up its inoculation drive to all adults, but supplies are running low and only online enrolments are allowed for those aged under 45.
“It is a necessity now. We are seeing so many people testing positive,” data scientist Megha Srivastava, 35, told AFP outside a Delhi vaccination center as she waited for her shot.
The head of the world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla, told The Times newspaper on Saturday during a business trip to Britain that he was being hounded by political and business leaders for more supplies.
“’Threats’ is an understatement,” he told the paper. “The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine.”
Experts have called on the government to allow more flexibility in India’s vaccine rollout, particularly in poorer rural areas where there is lower Internet penetration.
“We should procure sufficient vaccines, then plan bottom-up through... the primary health center level,” Bangalore-based public health expert Hemant Shewade told AFP.
“Take vaccines to the people the way we have implemented our polio and measles campaigns.”
Alarm bells are also ringing in other countries in densely populated South Asia.
“Infections have surged beyond the capacity of the health system,” Nepal’s health ministry said Friday as it warned that hospital beds were running out amid a spike in infections.
On Saturday, the Himalayan nation recorded 5,706 new cases, just shy of a pandemic high of 5,743 in October.
Nearly 40 percent of people tested returned a positive result, data from the ministry showed.
The government has enforced lockdowns or partial lockdowns in almost half of Nepal’s 77 districts.
In Sri Lanka, daily infections hit a record 1,699 on Saturday, with authorities imposing further curbs on movement and activities in parts of the island nation.
“We could face an India-type crisis very soon unless we arrest the current trend of infections,” chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said.

Updated 02 May 2021
AP

  • Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the US to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China
BEIJING: China’s Shandong aircraft carrier group has recently conducted routine annual exercises in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army said Sunday, after Beijing criticized the US for sending Navy ships into the strategic area.
The Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the US to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China. US reconnaissance aircraft and warships have become more active around China since President Biden took office, it said.
The South China Sea is particularly contentious because China’s smaller neighbors also have competing claims to one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. China has constructed several man-made islands in the disputed waters in what the US says is a move to militarize the area.
Navy spokesperson Gao Xiucheng said in a statement that the exercises were completely legitimate and part of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as maintaining regional peace and stability.
“We hope the outside world will view it in an objective and rational way. In the future, the Chinese navy will continue to hold similar exercises as planned,” said Gao.
The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished.

Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

  • The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20
  • Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80 percent to help curb rising COVID-19 cases, the government said on Saturday.
The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure.
The controls will be reviewed on May 18, the government said in a statement endorsed by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic.
The restrictions will be applied to chartered and private flights as well as scheduled services.
All international passengers upon arrival at Pakistani airports on remaining services would be required to undergo rapid antigen testing (RAT) and will also have to show an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours before boarding a Pakistan-bound flight.
Passengers with a negative COVID test will still undergo self-quarantine at home for 10 days, and those found positive will be shifted to a self-paid facility for the same period of time. Inbound passengers will also need to download an app on to their phones to help monitor their movements.
There will be exemptions on these controls for children younger than 12 years old, disabled persons, high-level international dignities and Pakistani deportees.
Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday, though the level of infections has not yet reached the level in neighboring India.
Officials are worried the country’s health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in India.
Pakistan reported 4,696 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths.

