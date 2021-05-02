You are here

  • Home
  • The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett said the US economy is faring better than predicted earlier in the pandemic. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrf6c

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
  • Investor weekend scrapped for second year running
  • Holds $151 billion of stock in Apple and Bank of America
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is being lifted by a US economy faring far better than he predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, though investor euphoria is making it hard to deploy cash.
Speaking at Berkshire’s annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been “resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way” by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the US Congress.
“It did the job,” Buffett said. “This economy, right now, 85 percent of it is running in super high gear.”
Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel like a casino, making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard.
But the 90-year-old retained his optimism for the future of the company he has run since 1965, including after he’s gone.
“We’ve seen some strange things happen in the world in the last year, 15 months,” Buffett said. “It has reinforced our desire to figure out everything possible to make sure that Berkshire is, 50 or 100 years from now, every bit the organization and then some that it is now.”
The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where Buffett joined Berkshire’s 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions.
Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshire’s other vice chairmen and potentially successors to Buffett as chief executive, also fielded several questions.
Asked about their rapport, Jain said that they don’t interact as much as Munger and Buffett, but they talk every quarter about businesses they oversee.
Berkshire scrapped for a second year its annual shareholder weekend in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders.
But Saturday’s meeting, broadcast online on Yahoo Finance, was “kind of what you come to love about Berkshire,” said Steve Haberstroh, a partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisers in Westport, Connecticut. “It’s a little bit less about learning new things and more about being reminded about the old things.”
Many of Berkshire’s dozens of operating units, which include Geico car insurance and the BNSF railroad, have been rebounding as anxiety over COVID-19 lessens, more people get vaccinated, stimulus checks are spent, business restrictions are eased and confidence about the economy grows.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 6.4 percent rate from January to March, according to an advance government estimate. Some economists project the economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest clip in nearly four decades.
Buffett conceded that the recovery made his decision last year to exit stakes in the four major US airlines — American, Delta, Southwest and United — appear ill-timed.
Munger, meanwhile, downplayed concern that Congress and the White House might raise the corporate tax rate to 25 percent or 28 percent, saying it wouldn’t be “the end of the world” for Berkshire.
Shareholders rejected proposals requiring Berkshire to disclose more about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce.
But both proposals received about one-quarter of the votes cast, suggesting greater discontent than Berkshire shareholders historically demonstrate. Buffett, who controls nearly one-third of Berkshire’s voting power, opposed both proposals.
Saturday’s meeting came after Berkshire said first-quarter operating profit rose 20 percent to about $7 billion, while net income including investments totaled $11.7 billion..
But there were signs Berkshire has grown more cautious about the markets.
While Berkshire repurchased $6.6 billion of its own stock from January and March, the pace of buybacks slowed.
Berkshire also said it sold $3.9 billion more stocks than it bought, though it still owned $151 billion of stock in just two companies, Apple Inc. and Bank of America Corp.
Buffett acknowledged that low interest rates made Berkshire’s $140 billion of insurance “float,” which it uses for investing and acquisitions, less valuable.
He also said the growth of SPACs, which take private companies public, has made buying whole companies pricey for Berkshire, which hasn’t made a major acquisition since 2016.
“It’s a killer,” Buffett said, referring to SPACs. “We’ve got probably $70 or $80 billion, something like that maybe, that we’d love to put to work, ... but we won’t get a chance to do it under these conditions.”
Berkshire’s leaders also heaped criticism on trading apps such as Robinhood, with Buffett saying they encourage a “gambling impulse” and Munger saying it was “just god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens. It’s deeply wrong.”
Buffett stood by Apple, calling the iPhone maker an “extraordinary business” with “indispensable” products, and admitted he erred by selling a small percentage of Berkshire’s shares late last year.
As the meeting concluded, Buffett said the odds were “very, very good” that next year’s meeting would include shareholders again.
“We really look forward to meeting you in Omaha,” he said.

Topics: US Investment

Related

Berkshire Hathaway announces $9.8bn write-down
Business & Economy
Berkshire Hathaway announces $9.8bn write-down

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
  • Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month.
Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers – mainly from Europe – to purchase properties in Dubai and take advantage of the city’s well-coordinated response against COVID-19, say brokers.
Top-end residential properties priced at 10 million dirhams or more made up 2.5 percent of all homes sold in Dubai in March, according to real estate intelligence Property Monitor.


“Foreign investor investment is coming back in, particularly over the past couple of months, as a result of the successful vaccine roll-outs, and the safety and security measures,” Dana Salbak, regional head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Salbak also noted a shift in homebuyer behavior because of the pandemic with villas in especially high demand as buyers sought space after a year of travel restrictions and lockdowns.
Despite the renewed buying interest, a pronounced supply-demand imbalance remains, she said.
Salbak said the UAE could sustain foreign investment interest momentum by creating jobs in sectors other than hospitality and retail sectors.

Topics: vaccination Dubai luxury homes

Related

Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Business & Economy
Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes
Business & Economy
Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
  • Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amana Cooperative Insurance Company and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company have agreed to merge.
Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana, subject to shareholder and government approval, the pair said in separate stock exchange filings on Sunday.
Enaya’s shareholders will own 55 percent of the merged entity’s capital and Amana’s current shareholders will own 45 percent.
Fierce competition among the region’s bloated insurance sector is encouraging some industry players to combine.
“Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters,” S&P said in a report on the regional insurance sector in February.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market
Business & Economy
World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market

Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes

Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes

Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes
  • This was attributed to strong performances in the company’s manufacturing and investments segments
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Investments (DI) has reported a profit surge to 123.8 million dirhams ($33.7 million) in the first quarter of the year, compared to a loss of 6.8 million dirhams in the same period last year.
This was attributed to strong performances in the company’s manufacturing and investments segments, and a relatively stabilized real estate sector, it said in a statement.
“The results in the first quarter of 2021 highlight the strong performance and resilience of our business model during what continues to be a challenging time for our region and the world,” DI chief executive Khalid Bin Kalban said.
He said the company’s growth strategy was to focus on diversification.
The company recently acquired further interest in National General Insurance Company, which Kalban described as a move to “unlock growth opportunities and deliver superior returns” for its shareholders.
DI’s total assets remained stable at 22 billion dirhams, and total equity rose to 12.2 billion dirhams – a slight increase from 12 billion dirhams in the previous quarter.

Topics: Dubai Dubai Investments UAE

Related

Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21
Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Business & Economy
Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale
  • The seven-year notes, sized at $750 million and maturing April 2028, were issued at a coupon rate of 2 percent
  • The 30-year notes, also sized at $750 million and maturing April 2051, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.4 percent
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi energy giant TAQA said it completed a $1.5 billion bond sale that will help repay outstanding debt.
The company also known as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, said the placement comprised seven-year and 30-year dual-tranche senior unsecured notes, in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
The seven-year notes, sized at $750 million and maturing April 2028, were issued at a coupon rate of 2 percent. The 30-year notes, also sized at $750 million and maturing April 2051, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.4 percent, it said.
“The strong demand from global credit markets and investors from around the world is a strong vote of confidence in TAQA’s strengthened financial profile as well as the company’s strategy to become a low carbon power and water champion in the UAE and beyond,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s group CEO.
The 30-year tranche was TAQA’s first Formosa issuance dual-listed in Taipei and London to tap into Taiwanese demand.
The order book was four times oversubscribed with strong demand from Asian investors setting the stage for further orders from MENA, Europe and the US, it said.
The issuance was arranged and offered through a syndicate of joint lead managers and bookrunners comprising Bank of China, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, Mizuho Securities and MUFG.
In addition to the bond issuance, TAQA offered to buy back all the $1.5 billion of outstanding corporate bonds maturing in 2021 and up to $250 million of the bonds maturing in January 2023.

Topics: TAQA Abu Dhabi UAE energy

Related

Abu Dhabi is working with an adviser as it considers selling about 10 percent of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA). (Image: TAQA)
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi said to weigh sale of $4bn Taqa stake
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to invest $10 billion at home and expand in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
  • The company behind the Kingdom’s Fitness Time centers, said that more than 20 Xpress gyms were now under construction
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Leejam Sports Company, Saudi Arabia’s biggest fitness operator, has opened its first 24-hour low-cost Xpress Fitness Center in Hail.
The company behind the Kingdom’s Fitness Time centers, said that more than 20 Xpress gyms were now under construction, confirming its commitment to expand into the low cost segment. It made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
The Hail center will operate 24 hours with a low-cost operating model and without swimming pools, it said.
“It will also be digitally enabled and with highly flexible subscriptions that start with a minimum commitment of one month, and at a reasonable price, to make clubs and gyms more accessible to support the achievement of the Saudi’s vision 2030 targets,” Leejam said in a statement.
The center, located on Hatim Al Taie Road in Khamashiah District of Hail city, brings the total number of Fitness Time centers operating inside and outside the Kingdom to 131.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fitness Time

Related

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector

Latest updates

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’
UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’
Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant
Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.