You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control
Muslims perform the noon prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Yemen's third city of Taez, on April 17, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nngf5

Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control
  • The parliament said this behavior was considered one of multiple flagrant violations committed by the militia against Yemeni people
  • The Arab Parliament called on regional and international unions and organizations to reject and denounce Houthis actions
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Parliament condemned the Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in Sanaa’s mosques and other areas under their control by force of arms, Yemen’s state news agency Saba News reported on Sunday.

The parliament said this behavior was considered one of multiple flagrant violations committed by the militia against Yemeni people.

“This hateful behavior contradicts the principles of religions and contradicts international conventions that affirm respect for freedom of belief and the protection of places of worship,” the Arab Parliament said in a statement.

It also said the behavior is added to the militia’s record of multiple crimes against humanity. It added that Houthis are showing their lack of respect to the sanctity of religious rituals and the feelings of Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

“The militia’s attempts to impose its religious views and beliefs by force on the Yemeni people is a form of religious terrorism practiced by them along with their continuous terrorist attacks against civilians,” the statement read.

The Arab Parliament called on regional and international unions and organizations to reject and denounce the Houthis actions that targets the principles of religious coexistence and social peace in the country.

Topics: Houthis Yemen #ramadan

Related

Yemen journalists union demands release of 10 journalists held by Houthi militia
Media
Yemen journalists union demands release of 10 journalists held by Houthi militia
Special Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Middle-East
Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
  • Navid, Vahid, Habib Afkari arrested in 2018 for participating in anti-regime protests
  • Navid was hanged in 2020; Vahid, Habib sentenced to decades behind bars
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian security forces have threatened to kill the brother of Navid Afkari, an Iranian wrestling champion whose execution for participating in anti-regime demonstrations caused global uproar.

“After executing the innocent athlete Navid Afkari for protesting, authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have now threatened to execute his jailed brother, Vahid Afkari, if he doesn’t agree to make forced confessions. His life is in danger,” said Masih Alinejad, a prominent Iranian human rights campaigner and founder of the United for Navid Campaign.

The threats against Vahid were also reported by US news organization Voice of America.

Navid was arrested in 2018 alongside his brothers Vahid and Habib for their participation in anti-regime protests.

Tehran claimed that Navid had murdered a police officer — something he vehemently denied until his execution in 2020.

“There is not one shred of evidence in this damned case that shows I’m guilty,” said Navid, 27, shortly before his hanging, adding that the regime’s judges “are looking for a neck for their rope.”

News of his killing, despite direct appeals by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for mercy, was heavily condemned by sports organizations, governments, dissident groups and the wider public.

Vahid was sentenced to 54 years behind bars, and Habib was handed a 27-year sentence for their role in the demonstrations.

Both were also given an additional punishment of 74 lashes, and have faced torture and isolation while in jail.

The trio’s fourth brother Saeed tweeted that his brothers have complained of “solitary confinement, beatings, and also the threat of murder by two high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic.”

He added: “After 228 days, an informal interrogation session was held only in Vahid’s presence. The interrogator did not give permission to access the file, to the video of the beatings, to the medical jurisprudence report of the injuries, and the solitary confinement still continues.”

Iran has long faced heavy criticism for its opaque and unfair judicial system. Rights group Amnesty International has said detainees face torture and solitary confinement in efforts to extract forced confessions, and defendants are regularly denied access to lawyers, among other abusive practices.

In April, a group of athletes and human rights activists petitioned the IOC to sanction Iran for breaching “Olympic values.”

Among those campaigning for sanctions is the United for Navid Campaign, which has criticized Tehran for forcing its athletes to intentionally lose games that would set up meetings against Israeli athletes.

An IOC spokesman said it “takes note of the letter and continues to evaluate the alleged issues.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran disregards outcry with wrestler’s ‘hasty’ execution
Middle-East
Iran disregards outcry with wrestler’s ‘hasty’ execution

Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister

Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister
Updated 03 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister

Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister
  • Saudi Arabia has banned import of Lebanese agricultural products 
Updated 03 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy told Arab News that he could not deny or confirm the involvement of Hezbollah in the smuggling of the Captagon shipment to Saudi Arabia, an operation thwarted by the Saudi authorities in April.
Fahmy stressed that “investigations are underway, and their contents cannot be disclosed until now, fearing for the integrity of the investigation. Upon completion of all data and the initial investigation, we will speak. We hope that we will get the results soon.”
The minister of interior inspected on Sunday the illegal crossing points on the borders with Syria, starting from the Al-Fawj border center in Shedra, Akkar district (the far north of Lebanon) to the town of Ras Baalbek (eastern Lebanon).
He listened to a briefing from the regiment commander, Col. Milad Saliba, about the military situation, the conditions of the legal crossing points, and the illegal routes at the Lebanese-Syrian borders, through which smuggling operations take place in the region.
Fahmy said that “cross-border smuggling is a chronic problem that goes back to before the year 1975, and no country can control its borders 100 percent.”
He said: “But we will activate border controls based on the directives of President Michel Aoun and the orders of the Supreme Defense Council, and anyone responsible for any act of corruption or smuggling will be held accountable.”
The minister’s inspection tour comes after Saudi Arabia decided on April 23 to ban the import and transit of Lebanese fruits and vegetables due to an increase in drug smuggling operations and after millions of narcotic pills (Captagon) were seized inside the pomegranate fruits.
Fahmy traveled by a military helicopter to the Bekaa region to inspect the crossings and the sites where smuggling operations are active. He met with officers from the second border regiment command and listened from the regiment commander, Col. Mohammed Dahboul, to a detailed briefing about the security and military realities and the situation on the crossings.
He concluded his tour by inspecting the army’s control tower in the Mastaba area in the outskirts of El-Qaa-Hermel.
In 2019, Lebanon estimated the number of illegal crossings on all its borders with Syria as 12. These illegal crossings have seen an increase in activity during the last two years due to the chaos and illegal weapons in the environment that supports it, especially in the northern Bekaa, where Hezbollah enjoy the freedom of movement and entry to Syrian territory through their own crossings.
Fahmy said: “All these points are being monitored and are being addressed.”
Smuggling has become active in both directions in light of the decline in the economic situation in the two countries. Minister Fahmy said: “In the past, smuggling used to take place from Syria toward Lebanon, but today, it is reversed, and the security forces are pursuing smugglers who devise new methods every day.”
A security source, however, told Arab News: “Smugglers from the Lebanese side benefited from official Lebanese basic items subsidies, especially fuel, medicine, and flour, and have been smuggling them into Syria to make a profit due to the price difference. Smugglers also use these crossings to bring cars stolen from Lebanon to Syrian territory.
Lebanon "was used as a platform for smuggling abroad. Food, agricultural products, eggs, dairy products, cheese, and medicine pass through these illegal crossings into Lebanon, and some of them are Iranian-made, in addition to smuggling humans.”
The source said: “Controlling these crossings is difficult. As soon as we discover a crossing, the smugglers will be guided to another crossing in the barren and harsh areas. They know these areas very well because they are native residents, or they facilitate the work of smugglers.”
Although Hezbollah declares that it has nothing to do with drug dealing, they turn a blind eye to prominent dealers in the northern Bekaa.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Middle-East
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Special Lebanon resumes maritime border talks with Israel in a weak position
Middle-East
Lebanon resumes maritime border talks with Israel in a weak position

Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine period for non ‘green-list’ country travelers

Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine period for non ‘green-list’ country travelers
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine period for non ‘green-list’ country travelers

Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine period for non ‘green-list’ country travelers
  • Vaccinated travelers from countries not on the green-list were previously required to quarantine for 10 days
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The quarantine time for vaccinated travelers arriving from countries not on Abu Dhabi’s “green-list” has been cut to five days, emirates authorities announced on Sunday.

People will still be required to take a PCR test on arrival, followed by another on the fourth day after their arrival.

Vaccinated travelers from countries not on the green-list were previously required to quarantine for 10 days.

Non-vaccinated travelers from non-green-list countries will be required to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on arrival, followed by another test eight days later.

Under Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 regulations, travelers from green-list countries are not expected to quarantine.

Vaccinated travelers arriving from green-list countries must take a PCR test on arrival and six days after, while non-vaccinated travelers must undergo a PCR test on arrival, followed by two more on day six and 12 after their arrival.

The protocol also applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi who received their second vaccine at least 28 days earlier — documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE Coronavirus COVID-19 Airport Travel

Related

Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece
Business & Economy
Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece
Update Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Business & Economy
Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday.
The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. Some 51 candidates, including seven women, had applied to be candidates. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.
The presidential vote, Syria's second since civil war broke out in 2011, is scheduled to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.
Mohamad Jihad Lahham, the president of the Supreme Constitutional Court, said the court accepted the three candidates and rejected the rest because they did not meet the constitutional and legal requirements.
Lahham said that those whose candidacies have been rejected have the right to appeal before the court within three days.
Assad won nearly 90% of the votes in the 2014 elections and is widely expected to win a fourth seven-year term. He has held power since 2000, when he took over after the death of his father, who ran the country for 30 years.
Syria began allowing multi-candidate voting in the 2014 elections. Competition with Assad was symbolic and seen by opposition and Western countries as a sham designed to give the incumbent president the veneer of legitimacy.
The international community is unlikely to recognize the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. According to the U.N. resolution for a political resolution of the conflict in Syria, a new constitution is supposed to be drafted and approved in a public referendum before U.N.-monitored presidential elections are to take place. But little progress has been made on the drafting committee and Assad continues to have the backing of Russia and Iran.
In March, the Biden administration said it will not recognize the result of Syria’s presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.
Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.

Topics: Syria Election

Related

Inoculation campaign begins in rebel-held Syria
Middle-East
Inoculation campaign begins in rebel-held Syria
Assad grants amnesties before election
Middle-East
Assad grants amnesties before election

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Military officials said that, following the latest territorial gains, troops had halted the offensive in part of the province and taken the upper hand. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
  • The Houthi militia suffered heavy casualties. They are fleeing their locations, barricades and trenches”
Updated 03 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government troops, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, seized control of several mountainous locations near the central city of Marib after fierce clashes with the Houthis, an army spokesperson said on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili told a press briefing that troops had expelled the militia from several locations in Al-Kasara and Al-Mashjah, west of Marib, captured three rebels and destroyed more than 20 military vehicles. Coalition warplanes destroyed vehicles carrying ammunition and fighters headed for battle.

“The Houthi militia suffered heavy casualties. They are fleeing their locations, barricades and trenches.”

He played a video that showed troops climbing mountains and rebels fleeing their vehicles and locations.

Thousands of troops and Houthis have been killed in the province since February, when the rebels resumed a military offensive on the city.

BACKGROUND

Iran-backed Houthis are desperate to capture Marib to gain leverage in UN-brokered peace talks, but the Yemen government is equally determined to defend it.

Official media on Sunday reported government military leader in Marib, Fahed Mabkhout Al-Arada, as saying that the bodies of Houthi fighters were still scattered on the battlefield as forces pressed to push the rebels away from the province.

“Houthi losses are very big. Their bodies are thrown in mountains and valleys. We would not allow them to enter Marib.”

Military officials said that, following the latest territorial gains, troops had halted the offensive in part of the province and taken the upper hand.

Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, the director of the military media, described the troops’ latest operations as the “mother of all battles” that gave loyalists a big morale boost as they managed to push back months of aggressive assault.

“The battle revealed the enemy's fragility and demonstrated the strength, boldness, skills and professionalism of the national army,” Al-Hatemi said, adding that coalition air cover had helped government troops to liberate mountains west of Marib during the last 48 hours.

In Houthi-held areas such as Sanaa and Saada, rebels arranged funeral processions for the dozens of fighters killed in the Marib fighting.

During a meeting with senior military officials and the governors of Marib, Sanaa, Rayma and Jouf, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi said the army backed the Marib governor’s latest calls for mobilizing forces to liberate the province and the other remaining areas under Houthi control.

“We are able to achieve an honorable victory,” the minister said.

 

Topics: Yemen Marib

Related

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Middle-East
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

Latest updates

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister
Lebanon’s security forces pursuing smugglers, says interior minister
Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters
Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.