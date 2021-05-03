Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US

Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening

DUBAI: Tawuniya said it had received final approval for an insurance product for Saudis traveling overseas that covers COVID-19 risks.

It follows the decision to allow citizens to leave the Kingdom from May 17 and it comes as the European Union's executive recommended on Monday that vaccinated foreign citizens and those coming from low risk countries be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrictions. The EU currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays.

Tawuniya said on Monday that the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) had approved a travel insurance product with the participation of some Saudi insurers.

The new policy coincides with the lifting of travel restrictions on citizens who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one shot in cases where they have been vaccinated 14 days before departure as detailed by the Tawakkalna app.

Citizens who have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic within the last six months will be also allowed to travel abroad.

Those under 18 will be required to provide an insurance policy approved by SAMA.

They will need to stay in home quarantine for seven days after returning to the Kingdom and take a PCR test at the end of that period. Passengers under eight years old will be exempt from that test.

Gulf airlines are gradually restoring capacity and adding new routes as the prospects for international tourism improve in some countries.