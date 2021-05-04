Model Imaan Hammam shows solidarity with India amid COVID-19 spike

DUBAI: This week, model Imaan Hammam expressed her solidarity with the people of India fighting the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch catwalk star took to her Instagram to urge her one million followers to donate to families battling COVID-19 and help spread the word about the crisis.
“Daily new COVID-19 infections in India have now surpassed 400,000,” wrote the 23-year-old on her Instagram Stories. “They need our support. A good way to help is through @give_india,” she added, alongside a donation link to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India.
In another post, Hammam said: “If you can’t donate, you can still support in a big way by spreading the word about the crisis.”
The model, who was born to an Egyptian father and a Moroccan mother in the Netherlands, often uses her social media platform to raise awareness on pressing social issues.
The catwalk star, who made her runway debut aged 17 at the spring 2014 Givenchy show, has shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement and women empowerment by way of different initiatives in the past.
She is also a global ambassador for She’s the First, a non-profit organization that promotes education and respect for women and girls.
After a relatively controlled first COVID-19 wave, India is now shattering global records of daily infections. On Friday, Indian health officials reported 400,000 new daily cases, more than any other country has seen in a single day since the pandemic started in early spring last year.
Several international celebrities have come forward to help India as the country battles with a shortage of medical supplies. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established a fundraiser, urging the world to unite to help India. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Katy Perry are among the many stars who came forward to help.
Chopra Jonas is not the only Bollywood celebrity seeking to help COVID-19 patients in India. Bollywood film star Suniel Shetty also started an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators. This initiative is currently operational in Mumbai and Bengaluru.