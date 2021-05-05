You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
1 / 5
The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.
Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
2 / 5
The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.
Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
3 / 5
The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.
Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
4 / 5
The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.
Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
5 / 5
The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.
Short Url

https://arab.news/832kb

Updated 30 sec ago

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
  • Akhtar and her team of 16 volunteers feed nearly 1,600 people at ‘Mehman Khana’ every day
  • Plans to run the program for ‘as long as the pandemic continues’
Updated 30 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: There is a long queue of people waiting outside Asma Akhter Liza’s house in a quaint corner of the Lalmatia residential area of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The doors of her house will soon open, and Liza, along with a team of 16 volunteers, will begin dishing out free food to the poor and needy in her neighborhood exactly an hour before sunset when Muslims break their dawn-to-dusk fast with an iftar or an evening meal.

The scene has played on repeat since the first day of Ramadan this year when Liza, 36, continued the “Mehman Khana” — or guest house initiative — which she launched during the pandemic and ensuing lockdown last year.

The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.

“On average, we feed around 1,600 people every day,” Liza told Arab News.

“We also send nearly 400 food packs to different houses in the area. These were all solvent families, but due to the pandemic, they lost their jobs and source of income and felt too embarrassed to queue up for food,” she added.

Each food pack contains dates, lentils, diced cucumbers, puffed rice, a jalebi (deep-fried dessert) and lemonade. 

On Fridays, the menu includes a beef curry with boiled rice and vegetables.

It costs Liza 50 cents to make each pack, with nearly $500 set aside for the initiative every day.

“I do it with my funds and also through the support offered by some friends and relatives. Sometimes, people from the community help me with basic food items too,” she said, adding that a few businesses had offered to sponsor the initiative. But Liza had other plans: “I don’t want to make it a corporate program with big banners, so I declined their offer.” 

Liza, who has been working with underprivileged children at various orphanages for several years, launched her program to feed two dozen street children in Lalmatia.

After losing three of her newborn children “due to health complications,” Liza said she wanted to help other children in need.

“I could see my children in the faces of these helpless street children, which prompted me to initiate this service,” she said.

What began with free meals for 24 street kids soon expanded to 800 people after “so many started approaching me for food.”

However, soon she hit a roadblock due to a severe shortage of funds even as the number of people in need of aid increased every day.

“I couldn’t continue the services for many days, so I cut it down from a daily program to once a week, on Fridays,” she said.

This year, starting from the first week of April, when the government reinforced the coronavirus lockdown, Liza said she decided to reach out to more distressed people during Ramadan.

Supporting her in the initiative are five women and 11 men who help with the food preps and packing from 11 a.m. every day.

“I found out about this initiative through Facebook last year and wanted to join it as a volunteer,” Aeyasha Ferdousi, 39, a primary school teacher from Kustia, 170 km from Dhaka, told Arab News.

“Initially, I would allocate only a few hours of my time. But this year, with schools closed due to the lockdown... I joined Liza full time,” she added.

Ferdousi says Liza’s initiative has had a domino effect, with plans in place to replicate the idea in Kustia.

“I was so moved by the program, and I want to replicate it in my hometown. With experience gained after working with Liza, I think I can manage it without any hassles,” Ferdousi added.

Another volunteer, 19-year-old Syed Sabet Banani, an engineering student from Chottogram, 245 km from Dhaka, is also extending his support for the program.

“During this pandemic, I had nothing to do except sit idle at home. So, I decided to dedicate my time to people most in need of it,” Banani told Arab News.

Some of Mehman Khana’s beneficiaries said the initiative has been a “godsend for all.”

“This iftar saves me at least 50 cents every day. The money I save helps me provide for my family in our village,” Mohammad Ator Ali, 59, a rickshaw puller from Mirpur, told Arab News.

Another rickshaw puller, Yasin Miah, said the food aid program had been a “great help” to many like him who were otherwise worried about sourcing money for a daily meal.

“I don’t get enough passengers in these lockdown days, and my income also decreased. At least now I don’t need to spend any money for iftar,” Miah told Arab News.

Liza said she has vowed to keep the guest house open for as long as the pandemic continues.

“I am really grateful to my husband and in-laws for supporting me in my initiative. I find peace in this and will continue doing it until life gets back to normal,” she said.

Topics: Bangladesh Ramadan

Related

Special Bangladesh rings in Ramadan, new year festivities with stricter COVID-19 measures
World
Bangladesh rings in Ramadan, new year festivities with stricter COVID-19 measures
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
World
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US
  • The policy denies asylum-seekers their right to a hearing, according to a copy of legal action seen by Reuters
  • Burundian Apollinaire Nduwimana tried to cross into Canada in October but was turned back under the new policy
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

TORONTO: Canada’s pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to enter between official border crossings is unlawful and violates their rights, a legal action filed on Tuesday alleges.
The Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers filed the legal action in federal court claiming the policy is unlawful because it fails to consider the situation of asylum-seekers and whether they have reasonable alternatives available.
The policy also denies asylum-seekers their right to a hearing, according to a copy of the legal action seen by Reuters.
It is the first legal action against this policy since it was instituted in response to COVID-19 in March 2020.
Between March 21, 2020, and April 20, 2021, Canada turned back 387 asylum-seekers trying to cross between ports of entry, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Even though Canada said they could return at a later date to make refugee claims, the legal action argues Canada is not ensuring that the turning away of refugees is temporary.
Canada has previously said the turn-back policy, which it has been renewing monthly, is a necessary public health measure.
Canada also says it has assurances from the United States that “most” asylum-seekers will be returned to Canada to pursue refugee claims.
But the United States deported at least one asylum-seeker turned back under this policy, according to the man’s lawyer and correspondence seen by Reuters. Others were held in a detention center.
A spokeswoman for Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said she could not comment on the legal action specifically.
But, she wrote in an email, “We are in an unprecedented global pandemic. The border is closed to all non-residents of Canada, with very few exceptions. ... At this time, people should not be traveling, unless it is absolutely necessary or for recognized essential purposes.”
Burundian Apollinaire Nduwimana tried to cross into Canada in October at Roxham Road, which has become a common destination for asylum-seekers avoiding the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).
Under the STCA, asylum-seekers crossing at a formal port of entry along the Canada-US border are turned around and are often held in US immigration detention. Last month, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the contested agreement after a lower court ruled the pact violated asylum-seekers’ fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Nduwimana aimed to avoid being turned back under the STCA, only to be turned back under the new policy. Canadian border officers handed him to US authorities, who, he says, brought him to the immigration detention center at Batavia, New York.
According to his lawyers, US authorities tried multiple times to deport him to Burundi, to which Canada has deferred deportations for reasons of humanitarian crisis.
Nduwimana is not directly affected by this legal action. But his case demonstrates the potential repercussions of this policy, lawyers say.
He was allowed to enter Canada under an exemption to the turn-back policy after being detained for five months. He has now filed a refugee claim.
He was one of nine turned-back asylum-seekers granted a national interest exemption letter by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino. According to the government, seven have come to Canada.

Topics: Canada asylum seekers

Related

Canada’s COVID-19 rules on travel hit businesses
Business & Economy
Canada’s COVID-19 rules on travel hit businesses

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups
  • Legal loophole that allows children aged 16, 17 in England, Wales to marry with parental consent being exploited
  • Campaigner: ‘Child marriage is a hidden crime, yet it is very much a live issue here in Britain’
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A legal loophole that allows children aged 16 and 17 in England and Wales to marry with parental consent is being exploited to coerce children into marriages they do not want, rights campaigners have warned.

Some 20 organizations have signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the forced marriage law to be strengthened to protect children.

They say there is no legal provision across Britain to prevent religious child marriages from taking place regardless of age.

Campaigners from the Girls Not Brides UK partnership wrote: “Child marriage is often viewed as a ‘developing world issue’ and one that exclusively takes place overseas. The reality is that child marriage is an invisible but thriving issue in the UK today.”

One of the partnership’s co-chairs, Diana Nammi, founder of the Iranian and Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation, told The Guardian: “Too often under the current inadequate law we see failures by safeguarding professionals and the consequences of child marriage, which disproportionately affect a greater number of girls, usually married to older men.

“The impacts include reduced education and employment opportunities, an increase in mental health problems and a higher incidence of domestic violence.”

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has signed the letter alongside organizations including Karma Nirvana, SafeLives and the Muslim Women’s Network UK.

Campaigner Payzee Mahmod has demanded a ban on child marriage in Britain, saying children should be free to chase their dreams and enjoy educational opportunities.

In 2003, Mahmod was forced into a marriage as a child to a man nearly twice her age. Her sister Banaz, who was married five months earlier aged 17, was murdered three years later after she left the husband she had been forced to be betrothed to by her family.

Mahmod said: “Child marriage is a hidden crime, yet it is very much a live issue here in Britain and one of the most harmful things any child can go through. Girls are raped on their wedding nights by older men and it is common for them to have forced pregnancies — something my sister and I both experienced.

“Given this issue has now been brought directly to the prime minister’s attention there should be no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ — it is a straightforward safeguarding issue.”

The activist said she has recently been contacted by young girls who fear they are at risk of a forced marriage. The girls, one as young as 14, are desperate for help.

“Girls have been out of school for so long and it’s really scary to think how many might have fallen under the radar without the oversight of teachers and other professionals,” Mahmod said.

Laws in England and Wales allow children aged 16 and 17 to marry with parental consent. The legal provision has been on the books since before World War II. But campaigners say this loophole makes children vulnerable to grooming and coercion.

The letter from the activists said: “Existing forced marriage law does not automatically protect children from child marriage on account of their age.

“Unacceptably the onus is on the child to secure their own protection under forced marriage law by speaking out against their own family and community which can have dangerous consequences and (which) understandably many children are too terrified to do.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) child marriage Barnardo’s

Related

Special The fight to end child marriage
Saudi Arabia
The fight to end child marriage
Hundreds protest against child marriage in Lebanon
Middle-East
Hundreds protest against child marriage in Lebanon

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under virus lockdown rules, except in special circumstances
  • Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A man who tried to board a plane from the UK to Egypt using a fraudulent “fit-to-fly” coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate has been fined, but avoided going to prison.

Emmanuel Nere Mehari, 27, attempted to fly from London Heathrow Airport to Egypt on April 12 to visit a sick relative but was stopped by airport officials who discovered his fake document.

Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud. He was fined SR938 ($250), sentenced to a 12-month community order along with 180 hours of unpaid work after a court hearing on Tuesday.

Heathrow authorities initially allowed Mehari to board the plane after they followed up with the clinic that allegedly provided the certificate. But authorities were soon contacted again to confirm Mehari had not attended the clinic and that the document had been altered or was fraudulent.

According to court hearings, Mehari claimed he did not realize a certificate or a negative COVID-19 test was needed to fly, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under its COVID-19 lockdown rules, except in special circumstances, which include visiting a dying relative. Passengers must provide either a negative COVID-19 test or a “fit-to-fly” certificate.

Prosecuting lawyer Jyothi Somavarapu said the check-in desk assistant did not recognize Mehari’s certificate and that he could not answer basic questions about the origins of the document.

Mehari was “unable to answer her questions and started to become argumentative,” she said. “He was unable to prove where the test certificate had come from and did not have an email.”

Somavarapu added that the consequences of Mehari’s actions “could have been disastrous.”

Sarj Patel, the defending lawyer, said Mehari wanted to visit Egypt to care for his sick cousin but was “not aware at all” that a certificate was required to travel until it was too late and “began to panic” when confronted.

“In that moment of desperation, Mehari just made a foolish decision to go along with someone who was attempting to help him,” Patel said. “He did not even look at the certificate and it was a decision made minutes before he presented it to the desk assistant. He was involved through exploitation by another.”

Mehari had failed to “safeguard others” during the pandemic but was “remorseful” for his actions, Patel added.

“That charge and that incident could have caused a lot of harm to a lot of people,” said magistrate Inder Birdi, who passed the sentence. “It is aggravated by the pandemic.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Travel restrictions

Related

Airlines blast UK’s travel restart plan
Business & Economy
Airlines blast UK’s travel restart plan

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 May 2021
AFP

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 34 of the injured were hospitalized
  • It is unclear if most of the dead were on the subway cars, or whether they were pedestrians or motorists caught below
Updated 04 May 2021
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Tuesday promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 23 people in the collapse of an elevated metro train line with a history of problems.
The vow came as emergency services in the capital worked to retrieve the bodies of victims still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages that plunged towards the ground on Monday night.
Dozens were injured in the accident, one of the worst ever to strike the Mexico City metro, raising questions about construction and maintenance standards on a network used by millions every day.
"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference, adding that independent international experts would assist prosecutors in the probe.
"We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof," he added.
The metro line, the city's newest, was built while Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, was mayor of the capital from 2006-2012.
"For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," said Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.
In 2014, Ebrard's successor as mayor, Miguel Angel Mancera, suspended services at a dozen stations on the same metro line after wear was detected on the track and train wheels.
A study later concluded that there were problems with the design, operation and maintenance of the track.
Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables.
Several minors were among the 23 dead, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.
Four of the victims were still in the train, she added.
Nearly 80 others received hospital treatment following the dramatic accident.
Earlier, anxious relatives had gathered at the site awaiting news of those believed to have been aboard the train.
One man said that his brother was among those trapped.
"He came with his wife and they managed to get her out, but he was crushed there and we don't know anything," he said.
Dozens of emergency workers were seen trying to rescue victims from the carriages.
The work had to be suspended because of fears the wreckage was too unstable, but it later resumed with the help of a crane.
A car was trapped under the rubble, but a person inside managed to get out alive, Sheinbaum said.
She promised a structural examination of the affected metro line, which will remain closed, and a full investigation into the causes of the accident.
"Citizens have the right to know the truth," said Sheinbaum, who is also seen as a ruling party contender for the 2024 presidential vote.
One man, Jose Martinez, told reporters that he had a miraculous escape because he was unable to leave work in time to catch the ill-fated train.
"I was saved by like 15 minutes. It's good that nothing happened to me," he said.
Ricardo de la Torre, a Mexico City resident who lives close to Line 12, said that he had been worried about the quality of the overpass because the trains make nearby buildings shake.
"By that simple fact we know that the construction is bad," he said.
Fernando Espino, leader of the subway workers union, told the Milenio television channel that engineers had already reported failures on the line on various occasions.
"It could have been negligence. They didn't take it seriously," he added, noting that unlike other metro lines number 12 is maintained by an external firm.
Monday's incident comes just over a year after two subway trains collided in Mexico City, leaving one dead and around 40 injured as panicked passengers escaped through dense smoke.
In January of this year, one person died and 29 suffered smoke inhalation injuries in a fire in the metro's control center.
In one of the worst ever accidents on the network, two metro trains rammed into each other leaving 23 dead and 55 injured in October 1975.

Topics: Mexico

Related

Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador
World
Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador
50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave
World
50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state
Updated 04 May 2021

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state
  • Shock Bengal poll defeat a ‘major setback’ for ruling party, analysts say
Updated 04 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the Trinamool Congress to a spectacular victory by defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the eastern Indian state of Bengal, experts on Monday warned that the BJP’s loss in the crucial regional polls could have significant implications on national politics.

Five state assemblies went to the polls last month. However, the Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 38 election rallies in the eight-phase elections, while almost all of his Cabinet remained in Bengal for over a month in a bid to secure votes.

In a house of 294, Bengal’s ruling TMC improved its performance by winning 213 seats — three more than in the previous poll — while the BJP secured 77, a poor result compared with the previous parliamentary elections when it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats or roughly 140 seats in the local assembly.

 

“This is a historic and significant victory as we managed to stop the march of communal forces in Bengal,” TMC leader Ananya Chakraborty told Arab News.

“The secular fabric of the nation was saved by defeating the BJP. Had they won, it would have given them extra power to turn this nation into a Hindu majoritarian state,” Chakraborty added.

However, political experts differed in their analysis of the verdict, with some describing it as “a major setback to Modi’s political charisma” and others as a result of voter “resentment.”

“This is the first time Modi’s dominance is being challenged decisively,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based political analyst and the former political adviser to the first BJP government in 1999, told Arab News.

“Never in the history of the BJP since 1980 has it fought a state election with a total determination to win and in which the prime minister put everything at stake. Still, they could manage only 77 seats, which is 50 less than what they have gained in 2019 parliamentary elections,” he added.

“This TMC victory has given hope to the opposition that the BJP can be defeated. I anticipate that Mamata Banerjee will become a magnet for opposition unity in months to come.”

FASTFACT

The Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

However, Hilal Ahmed of the New Delhi-based think tank, the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, warned against “overestimating the TMC victory.”

“The BJP has not merely won elections in the last few years, but has also been successful in transforming Hindu majoritarianism into the dominant narrative of Indian politics,” Ahmad told Arab News.

“There is certainly resentment against the regime,” he said, adding that “there is no counter-narrative.”

Chakraborty agreed, adding that the TMC party with “limited resources was fighting the mighty Indian state with unlimited resources.”

“The victory will have great political implications in future,” Chakraborty said.

However, the BJP claimed that it has done “well” in Bengal.

“The BJP has emerged as the main opposition with complete decimation of the Congress and the Left,” Sudesh Verma, party spokesperson, told Arab News.

India’s principal opposition Congress party could not open its account in the state this time with left-wing parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Forward Block and more — which ruled the state for 35 years until 2006 when they lost power to the TMC — also facing a similar fate.

“The ground has been prepared for certain victory for the BJP next time,” Verma said.

Bengal-based political activist Zim Nawaz said that the poll results were a “rejection” of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities who moved to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014, are eligible to become citizens. Muslims are excluded.

The legislation is part of the government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative to identify “genuine citizens” of India.

If any non-Muslims are left out of the NRC, they will not be declared stateless because the CAA will protect them — a privilege denied to Muslims.

Most of the 1.9 million people left off the NRC were Bengali Hindus, who form part of the party’s core vote. Illegal migration was also a prominent issue in Bengal during the election campaign.

The BJP was banking on the support of the Hindu Matua community, which constitutes close to 20 percent of the state’s population. The Matuas migrated to India in large numbers during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

Under the CAA, the Matuas — despite having legal documents and residing as Indian citizens for decades — would be forced to declare themselves as refugees before claiming Indian citizenship again.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Matuas voted overwhelmingly for the BJP, helping the party win 18 out of 42 seats after it promised to grant them citizenship rights.

However, the CAA has not been implemented because New Delhi has yet to frame the law’s rules.

Several in the Matua community have protested against the move, with the BJP’s lack of clarity on the matter forcing the community to question the party’s intent, experts say.

“Unlike the 2019 elections, the BJP could not get the Matuas’ vote en bloc. This shows their disenchantment,” Nawaz said. “By the next election, they will completely stop voting for the BJP.”

Besides Bengal, the results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections were also announced on Sunday.

While the BJP retained its spot in Assam, it lost power to the regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in southern India.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) claimed a historic win by retaining power in a state known to change hands every five years.

Topics: BJP Narendra Modi

Related

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
World
Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
Special Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis
World
Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis

Latest updates

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
King Salman receives call from Turkey’s Erdogan
King Salman receives call from Turkey’s Erdogan
Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
Netanyahu’s deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed
Saudi envoy chairs UN meeting on Myanmar
Saudi envoy chairs UN meeting on Myanmar
Quarantine violators to face prison, fines in Saudi Arabia
Quarantine violators to face prison, fines in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.