KSrelief concludes Ramadan project in Palestine

RAMALLAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced on Thursday that it has concluded the distribution of Ramadan food baskets to needy families in Palestine in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
The center distributed 16,550 food baskets in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, in coordination with Palestinian associations and civil society institutions and orphanages.
The director of KSrelief’s office in Jordan, Saud Al-Hazim, said that the distribution of Ramadan food baskets in Palestine reflects the Kingdom’s role in supporting countries through KSrelief, which “spares no effort to provide aid to those in need.”
KSrelief also continued its project distributing Eid Al-Fitr clothing to orphaned Syrian and Palestinian refugee children and their host communities in Minya, Akkar, Naameh, Iqlim El-Kharroub, and the Bekaa in Lebanon, benefiting 1,181 children.
The center has implemented 1,556 projects, at a value of more than $5 billion, in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since its inception in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that have most benefited from the center’s projects are Yemen ($3.53 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).