Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment

Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment
The new licenses take the total number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom to 9,958. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • The number compared to 240 licenses issued during the same period last year, an increase of 27.92 percent year-on-year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year representing a total investment of SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), government figures have revealed.

The number compared to 240 licenses issued during the same period last year, an increase of 27.92 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ official website.

In terms of investment, SR3.352 billion was pumped in over the same period in 2020, meaning there was a 428.6 percent increase in total investment in the industrial sector during the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

The new licenses take the total number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom to 9,958. In a recent tweet, the ministry said that 141 of the new factories issued licenses had begun production during Q1.

In a breakdown of the figures, 114 factory licenses were issued in January, with an investment value of SR1.63 billion. February saw another 91 factories licensed, worth SR857 million, while March witnessed a huge surge of 102 factory licenses backed by SR15.23 billion in funding.

The government is aiming to increase local production in order to help the country become more self-sufficient and in April it launched the Made in Saudi initiative which is targeted at supporting national products and services at local and international levels.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News that the initiatives formed part of the government’s bid “to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power.”

He said: “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development.

“Saudi Arabia aims at developing promising industries in food, medicine, and medical supplies, as well as military industries, and industries relating to oil, gas, and petrochemicals, mining, and chemicals,” he added.

  • Last week Saudi Arabia announced that it was banning imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants
DUBAI: Brazilian meatpacker BRF said it was evaluating the impact of new rules in Saudi Arabia reducing the shelf life of frozen chicken to three months from one year.
The company told shareholders that the change came to light after the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) notified the World Trade Organization of the move.
“The company has no means yet to measure the potential operational, economic and financial impact, in case the measure is maintained by the SFDA,” the company said in a filing.
Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf is a key market for Brazilian meat exporters.
Last week Saudi Arabia announced that it was banning imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants.

  • The government's uncoordinated response to the crisis hampered its ability to deliver an effective response
RIYADH: The absence of a central body to manage the coronavirus pandemic contributed to overspending by the Kuwaiti government, an audit report has found.
The State Audit Bureau of Kuwait (SAB) said that the government's uncoordinated response to the crisis hampered its ability to deliver an effective response.
“There are a number of observations, the most prominent of which is the absence of any central body to purchase supplies, despite their similarities (masks, gloves, sterilization materials),  SAB said in the report that was submitted to the National Assembly.
"This led to a variation in their purchase prices," said the report.
It also highlighted poor communication between government ministries.
The unilateral approach adopted by some government agencies meant that there was no specific mechanism to monitor the numbers of quarantined medical workers and staff, it said.
Some orders were exaggerated unnecessarily while at the same time supplies were purchased from companies that did not specialize in personal protective equipment, the report found.
Governments worldwide are reviewing their response to the pandemic in order to learn from past mistakes and ensure a quicker response to future public health crises.

  • The average daily rate was 576 dirhams ($157) for the month
  • Daily occupancy remained in the 50 percent range throughout the April Ramadan period
DUBAI: Hotel room rates in Dubai hit a three-month high in April according to the latest data from STR.
The average daily rate was 576 dirhams ($157) for the month, according to preliminary data, which was the highest since January.
Occupancy stood at 59.7 percent, slightly lower than in March where the rate was at 60.5 percent, the research company said.
Revenue per available room, a key performance measure calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate by its occupancy rate, was at 343.94 dirhams, only slightly higher than 329.84 dirhams month-on-month.
Daily occupancy remained in the 50 percent range throughout the April Ramadan period, STR said.
The holy month of Ramadan typically sees UAE residents checking in at hotels for staycations, which has been a major selling point for the industry since international travel was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UAE has been investing in key tourism and health policies to allow the hotel industry to gradually recover, including one of the world’s fastest inoculation drives.

  • The requirement is part of the common customs law system for the GCC countries
RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has called on travelers coming to Saudi Arabia to declare purchases or gifts worth more than SR3,000 ($800) or its equivalent in foreign currencies.
The requirement is part of the common customs law system for the GCC countries, Al Watan reported.
The Authority also called on travelers coming to or departing from the Kingdom to declare currencies, jewelry, or valuable materials worth SR60,000 or more or the equivalent in foreign currencies, or any goods prohibited or restricted in the Kingdom, including cigarette and tobacco products.
The process can be completed electronically through the “Travelers’ Declaration” application or the website of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (http://www.customs.gov.sa).
It warned that fines would be imposed on declaration dodgers.
Travelers are liable to pay 25 percent of the value of seized items in fines, rising to 50 percent of the value for repeat offenders where there is no suspicion that the seizures are related to a crime or a money-laundering offense.

 

  • There are at least three projects developing pilot ships that will be ready to test transporting the fuel in Europe and Asia within the next three years
LONDON: Hydrogen is touted as an inevitable green fuel of the future. Tell that to the people who’ll have to ship it across the globe at hyper-cold temperatures close to those in outer space.
Yet that is exactly what designers are attempting to do.
In the biggest technological challenge for merchant shipping in decades, companies are beginning to develop a new generation of vessels that can deliver hydrogen to heavy industry, betting plants worldwide will convert to the fuel and propel the transition to a lower-carbon economy.
There are at least three projects developing pilot ships that will be ready to test transporting the fuel in Europe and Asia within the next three years, the companies involved told Reuters.
The major challenge is to keep the hydrogen chilled at minus 253 degrees Celsius — only 20 degrees above absolute zero, the coldest possible temperature — so it stays in liquid form, while avoiding the risk that parts of a vessel could crack.
That’s almost 100 degrees Celsius colder than temperatures needed to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG), which required its own shipping revolution about 60 years ago.
Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries has already built the world’s first ship to transport hydrogen, Suiso Frontier. It told Reuters the prototype vessel was undergoing sea trials, with a demonstration maiden voyage of some 9,000 km from Australia to Japan expected in coming months.
“There is the next phase of the project already running to build a commercial-scale hydrogen carrier by the mid-2020s, with an aim to go commercial in 2030,” said Motohiko Nishimura, Kawasaki’s vice executive officer.
The 1,250 cubic-meter tank to hold the hydrogen is double-shelled and vacuum-insulated to help maintain the temperature.
Kawasaki’s prototype, a relatively modest 116 meters long and 8,000 gross tons, will run on diesel on its maiden voyage but the company aims to use hydrogen to power future, larger commercial vessels, Nishimura said.
SUPER-STRENGTH STEEL
In South Korea, one of the world’s major shipbuilding hubs, another project is in the works.
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the first company in the country working on building a commercial liquefied hydrogen carrier, a company spokesperson said.
To tackle the hyper-cold challenge, the company said it was working with a steelmaker to develop high-strength steel and new welding technology, along with enhanced insulation, to contain the hydrogen and mitigate the risks of pipes or tanks cracking.
On the other side of the world, in Norway, efforts are also underway to build a hydrogen supply chain on the west coast of the country, with one group looking to pilot a test ship that could transport hydrogen to planned filling stations, which would be able to service ships as well as trucks and buses.
Norwegian shipping company Wilhelmsen Group is working on the latter project with partners to build a “roll-on/roll-off” ship that will be able to transport liquid hydrogen by way of containers or trailers that are driven onboard, said Per Brinchmann, the company’s vice president, special projects.
The ship is expected to be operational in the first half of 2024, he added.
“We believe once we have this demonstration vessel operational the intention will be to build up bunkering hubs on the west coast (of Norway),” Brinchmann said, referring to the filling stations.
Other companies are exploring a different route to avoid the cold conundrum and what may happen when hydrogen atoms interact with metal.
Canada’s Ballard Power Systems and Australia’s Global Energy Ventures, for example, are working together to develop a ship to transport compressed hydrogen in gas form.
“The earliest timeframe would be 2025/26,” said Nicolas Pocard, vice president marketing and strategic partnerships with Ballard.
The advantage of this gas approach is that it does not require any extreme temperatures. But the downside is that less hydrogen can be transported in a cargo than liquid hydrogen, which is why some of the early movers are opting for the latter.
Wilhelmsen’s Brinchmann said that a 40-foot container would carry about 800-1,000 kg of pressurized hydrogen gas, but up to 3,000 kg of liquid hydrogen.

Complex and costly
Such endeavours are far from risk free.
They are expensive, for a start; none of the companies would comment on the cost of their vessels, though three industry specialists told Reuters that such ships would cost more than vessels carrying LNG, which can run to $50-$240 million each depending on size.
“The cost of a vessel transporting hydrogen will mainly be driven by the cost of the storage system. Storing liquid hydrogen could be very expensive because of its complexity,” Carlo Raucci, marine decarbonization consultant with ship certifier LR, added separately.
The pilot projects, which are still in experimental stages, must overcome these technical challenges, and also rely on hydrogen catching on as a widely used fuel in coming years.
None of this is certain, though the state support being thrown behind this cleaner-burning fuel suggests it does have a future in the global energy mix.
More than 30 countries, including several in Europe such as France and Germany as well the likes of South Korea and Australia, have released hydrogen rollout plans.
Total planned investments could reach over $300 billion through to 2030 if hundreds of projects using the fuel come to fruition, according to a recent report by the Hydrogen Council association and consultants McKinsey.
The role of shipping would be important to unlocking the potential to convert industries such as steel and cement to hydrogen.
Those two heavy-industry sectors alone are estimated to produce over 10 percent of global CO2 emissions, and overcoming their need for fossil fuels is one of the key challenges of the global transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Faster than LNG?
Tiago Braz, VP energy with Norwegian marine technology developer Hoglund, said the company was working with steel specialists and tank designers on engineering a ship cargo system that can be used for transporting liquid hydrogen.
“We are at the early stages with hydrogen carriers. But unlike when LNG was first rolled out, the industry is more flexible to change,” Braz said.
“It should be a faster transition,” he added.
Specialists say the development of LNG took decades before it was fully rolled out, partly due to the infrastructure and ships required and the few companies willing to invest initially.
Companies active in wider shipping markets are also looking at the possibility of diversifying into transporting hydrogen in the future.
Paul Wogan, chief executive of GasLog Partners which is a major player in LNG shipping, said it was “open-minded” about moving into hydrogen, while oil tanker owner Euronav said it was examining future energy transportation.
“If that energy is hydrogen tomorrow, we would certainly like to play a role in the emerging industry,” Euronav’s CEO Hugo De Stoop said.
Others such as leading ship-management company Maersk Tankers said they would be open to managing hydrogen shipping assets.
Johan Petter Tutturen, business director for gas carriers with ship certifier DNV Maritime, said his company was involved in concept studies for the transport of hydrogen in bulk at sea.
“It’ll be some years before these projects come to fruition, but if hydrogen is to be a part of the future fuel mix then we have to begin exploring all possibilities now.”

