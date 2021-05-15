UAE airlines Etihad, flydubai cancel Tel Aviv flights

You are here

First responders work at the site of damage by a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv District. (Reuters)
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

  • Armed Palestinian groups have repeatedly shelled the Tel Aviv area during hostilities that erupted on Monday
DUBAI: UAE carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai have canceled flights to Tel Aviv, joining American and European airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating hostilities there.
Airlines in the UAE, which established diplomatic relations with Israel last year, have only in the past few months launched regular services to Israel.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has suspended all passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv from Sunday, it said on its website, citing the conflict.
“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers,” it said.
Flydubai has also canceled flights from Dubai on Sunday, its website shows, though two flights operated on Saturday. Other flights are scheduled for next week, according to its website.
The airline has recently operated fewer than its scheduled four daily flights, citing a drop in demand.
Armed Palestinian groups have repeatedly shelled the Tel Aviv area during hostilities that erupted on Monday, leading to several airlines canceling flights this week.

  • The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship, had ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23
CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.
The SCA has said previously that it planned to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal.
Egypt earlier announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship, had ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later after a massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats.
The vessel is still held in the canal's Great Bitter Lake amid a financial dispute between its owners and the Suez Canal Authority.

  • Philippines’ paddy rice output rose to a record 19.3 million tons last year
  • Southeast Asian nation is battling elevated inflation
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reduced the tariff for imported rice on Saturday to ensure food security and protect consumers in the world’s biggest importer of the grain.
The Southeast Asian nation, which is battling elevated inflation, took into consideration the increase in global rice prices and uncertainties in local rice supply, the president’s office said in a statement.
In an executive order, Duterte cut the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff rates on rice to 35 percent from 40 percent for in-quota purchases and 50 percent out-quota volume for one year “to diversify the country’s market sources, augment rice supply, maintain prices affordable, and reduce pressures on inflation.”
In January, the agriculture ministry projected the country to import at least 1.7 million tons of its staple food this year to fully cover domestic requirements. It buys more than 90 percent of import requirements from Vietnam.
The Philippines’ paddy rice output rose 2.6 percent to a record 19.3 million tons last year, government data showed. The agriculture ministry targets unmilled rice output at 20.5 million tons this year.
More than 20 tropical storms hit the Philippines annually, with the strongest typhoons destroying crops like rice and corn in the second half, the peak harvest season.
Duterte also tweaked MFN tariff rates for pork products to 10 percent for in-quota purchases and 20 percent for out-quota volumes for the first three months, and 15 percent for in-quota and 25 percent for out-quota from the 4th to the 12th month.
The tariffs were higher than previously-announced rates after opposition by the local hog industry.
The government is rushing to address the shortage of pork supply, hit hard by African Swine Fever outbreaks, that has pushed inflation to the high end of the 2 percent to 4 percent target.

  • Cylinders must be filled in approved factories under directive
DUBAI: New rules covering the transportation and storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been introduced by Dubai.
The new directive published on Saturday prohibits the distribution of LPG cylinders in Dubai unless they are filled in approved factories in the emirate.
Checks will also be made to ensure workers in the sector comply with safety regulations.
“Through this directive, we outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for LPG trading in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area," said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
The new rules also stipulate that the issue or renewal of licenses to distribute LPG and its derivatives in Dubai require written approval from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

  • Turkish public took to social media to vent their anger over what they saw as a depiction of Turks as subservient subjects
DUBAI: A Turkey tourism video provoked an angry backlash on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.”
The video which was posted on Thursday evening was captioned: “Sanitized resorts and vaccinated staff! We call it: Double Safety for Tourism!”
But it was removed shortly afterwards as an angry Turkish public took to social media to vent their anger over what they saw as a depiction of Turks as subservient subjects.
“Deliver us from another conservative government that would write ‘enjoy — I’m vaccinated’ over the face of a woman to market her,” said academic Tuğçe Varol.
Battered by a weak currency and high inflation, Turkey will be heavily reliant on foreign tourists to help replenish its foreign exchange reserves.
From Monday it will remove the requirement for a negative PCR test for passengers arriving from about 15 countries.
Tourism workers have been prioritized to receive vaccinations while many other citizens have to wait to receive their shots.

  • Egypt topped the list of desired destinations
  • Wego international flight searches jump ny more than half
RIYADH: Online travel companies have reported a spike in searches from Saudis looking for overseas destinations ahead of a resumption of international flights from Monday.
Wego, one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, had witnessed a 52 percent increase in international flight searches and a 59 percent rise in hotel inquiries since the announcement on flying was made in January.
And data showed that a quarter of people searching for flight options were planning to jet off within 15 days of the lifting of the ban.
Egypt topped the list of desired destinations, followed by the Philippines, Morocco, Jordan, and Turkey.
Figures also revealed that 68 percent of flight inquiries came from people planning to travel alone, while 20 percent were for family groups, and 12 percent couples.
Mamoun Hmedan, Wego’s managing director for the MENA region and India, said: “This is a great step toward reviving the tourism sector in the region. Saudi Arabia constitutes a significant percentage of the tourism sector in the Middle East.
“The country has been handling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic very well, reinstating confidence for travelers. Many people have been eagerly waiting for this announcement and we expect to continue to see a surge in flight and hotel bookings to and from Saudi Arabia.”
Founded in 2005, Wego has headquarters in Dubai and Singapore along with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta, and Cairo.
Rival online travel site, Skyscanner, also reported a recent uptick in searches for international travel with the volume in the Kingdom rising 147 percent week-on-week since May 3.
The data, based on users looking to travel up until October, found that the most popular city destinations were Manila, Cairo, Dubai, and Istanbul.

